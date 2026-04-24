WWE SmackDown Results 4/24/26

Dickies Arena

Fort Worth, Texas

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Commentators: (Joe Tessitore & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Cody Rhodes Segment

– Damian Priest & R-Truth (c) vs. The MFT’s For The WWE Tag Team Championship

– Jacob Fatu Segment

– Trick Williams Championship Celebration

– Rhea Ripley Segment

– Giulia (c) w/Kiana James vs. Tiffany Stratton For The WWE Women’s United States Championship

Checkout Episode Six Of The SUR Files