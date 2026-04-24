WWE SmackDown Results 4/24/26
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Commentators: (Joe Tessitore & Wade Barrett)
Ring Announcer: Mark Nash
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– Cody Rhodes Segment
– Damian Priest & R-Truth (c) vs. The MFT’s For The WWE Tag Team Championship
– Jacob Fatu Segment
– Trick Williams Championship Celebration
– Rhea Ripley Segment
– Giulia (c) w/Kiana James vs. Tiffany Stratton For The WWE Women’s United States Championship
Checkout Episode Six Of The SUR Files