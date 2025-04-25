WWE SmackDown Results 4/25/25

Dickies Arena

Fort Worth, Texas

Commentators: (Joe Tessitore & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– John Cena & Randy Orton Segment

– Fraxiom vs. Los Garza

– Chelsea Green (c) w/The Secret Hervice vs. Zelina Vega For The WWE Women’s United States Championship

– The Street Profits (c) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns vs. DIY In A TLC Match For The WWE Tag Team Championship

