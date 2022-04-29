– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up live on a tape delay from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York. Michael Cole welcomes us to the show, and he’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. They hype up tonight’s show and send us to the ring for the opener.

Steel Cage Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

We go right to the ring and out first comes Drew McIntyre to the Steel Cage as Samantha Irvin goes over the rules and does the introductions. McIntyre marches out with his sword, Angela, and stops for the pyro to go off. Drew stops at the cage and shakes the steel before entering in. Out next comes Sami Zayn as we see some recent events that led to this match.

Drew is ready to go before the bell hits, calling for the door to be shut. We see Drew Gulak at ringside as the special guest timekeeper/bell ringer. Sami ducks Drew and starts climbing the cage. Drew pulls him down and launches him into the corner for big punches and kicks. Drew with a big chop to the chest now. Drew launches Sami into the steel cage wall and fans chant “one more time!” so Drew gives it to them. Drew plays to the crowd for a pop, then launches Sami into the cage wall again but this time he tries to climb up. Drew grabs his leg but Sami kicks him away.

Drew leaps up with a shot to the back now to keep Sami from climbing. They fight on the top turnbuckle now with Sami slamming Drew face-first into the steel. Sami with a big Sunset Bomb from the corner. Fans boo Sami as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Sami is in control, grinding Drew’s face into the steel, then stomping away to keep him down. Sami slams Drew face-first into the steel some more, then taunts the crowd to louder boos. Drew blocks the next shot and slams Sami’s face into the steel, knocking him back to the mat. Drew charges but Sami side-steps and puts him face-first into the cage.

Sami with a big Helluva Kick against the steel now. Fans boo as Sami climbs the steel. Sami gets one leg over the top of the cage, then the other. Drew quickly climbs up and pulls Sami back over by his hair, then drops him to the mat for a pop. Sami attacks but Drew counters and sends him into the steel over and over. Drew with a big overhead throw out of the corner, then a neckbreaker and a kip-up for a big pop.

Drew waits for Sami to get back up now. He instead has to stop Sami from climbing the cage again. They trade shots on the top rope again. Sami kicks Drew’s leg out and it crotches him on the top rope. Drew collapses to the mat as Sami climbs back over the top of the cage. Drew recovers and climbs up but Sami is already dropping down the other side of the cage.

Drew manages to reach over and grab Sami, and pull him back over the top of the cage. Drew turns that into a huge superplex. Drew with a kip-up instead of covering for the pin. Drew is fired up now as he waits for Sami to get up. Drew nails a Claymore Kick for the pin to win.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

– After the match, the music hits as Drew stands tall and we go to replays. We come back to Drew posing for the crowd, standing tall on top of the cage.

– We see how last week’s WrestleMania Backlash contract signing for Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair ended. Kayla Braxton is backstage with Flair now, asking about Rousey saying she will humiliate Flair at WrestleMania Backlash. Flair says she doesn’t get humiliated or embarrassed, because she is adored. Flair goes on and says Rousey’s confidence changes tonight when she beats Rousey in the Beat The Clock Challenge, and she hopes everyone sees the embarrassment on Rousey’s face as she realizes Flair is better than her at everything.

– We go back to the ring for another edition of Happy Talk with Happy Baron Corbin. He stops and poses for the pyro, then heads to the ring. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Corbin is in the ring. He mentions the split with Madcap Moss and how he told jokes that Corbin never found funny. Corbin says the one thing Moss did that was funny was think for one second that he could beat Corbin. Corbin says Moss is still living off his Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal victory, and he owes that to Corbin because Corbin shaped him into the man he is today, with his own two hands. Fans continue to boo Corbin louder. He says everything he touches turns to gold, so just like he made Moss, he will destroy Moss.

Corbin says tonight he will settle for destroying the one thing Moss loves most – the Andre Battle Royal trophy. Corbin goes on and introduces his guest for tonight – the Andre Battle Royal trophy. Music starts up and the statue is brought out by two crew members. Corbin sends us to the Progressive Match Flo replay for this week, which shows how Moss won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal several weeks ago. Corbin rants about how he’s about to take a sledgehammer and destroy the statue now, and then he’s going to drop all the pieces off at a junkyard. Fans start cheering while Corbin is ranting because they see one of the crew members is taking his suit off, and it’s Moss in disguise.

Corbin finally turns around and sees Moss in the ring staring him down. Moss dodges Corbin with the sledgehammer and stops him from retreating. Moss unloads on Corbin and beats him up, then destroys the Happy Talk set. Moss sends Corbin into the turnbuckles, causing him to fall out to the floor. Moss gets fired up for a pop as his music starts up. Corbin seethes from ringside as Cole hypes Moss vs. Corbin at WrestleMania Backlash. Moss lifts the Andre Battle Royal statue in the air and continues celebrating as Corbin looks on.

– We see what happened last week between Jinder Mahal, Shanky and Ricochet.

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Shanky vs. Ricochet

We go back to the ring and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet to a pop. He rushes the ring and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Shanky is already in the ring. Jinder Mahal is watching from ringside. The bell hits and Ricochet attacks but Shanky takes control. Shanky beats Ricochet around with big power moves. Shanky takes Ricochet down and grounds him with a chinlock.

Shanky drives Ricochet right back down to the mat, then drops an elbow. Ricochet kicks out at 2. Ricochet looks to make a comeback but Shanky launches him from the second turnbuckle, across the ring and he hits hard. Shanky with a big right hand in the middle of the ring. Shanky grounds Ricochet again while Mahal cheers him on.

Shanky drives Ricochet down again and goes for an elbow drop but Ricochet moves out of the way. Ricochet unloads with strikes and a springboard crossbody for a close 2 count. Ricochet with a running Spear in the corner, a kick to the head from the apron.

Ricochet goes to the top but Jinder takes his legs out while Shanky has the referee distracted. Shanky scoops Ricochet to his shoulders but Ricochet slides down and rolls him up for the pin to retain.

Winner: Ricochet

– After the match, Ricochet immediately goes to the floor to recover as the music hits. Jinder enters the ring to scold Shanky while Ricochet raises the title and talks some trash from the ramp. Shanky has heard enough now as he yells “no!” at Jinder. Shanky walks off by himself as fans boo Jinder.

– Kayla is backstage with Raquel Rodriguez now. Kayla asks if she’s nervous for tonight’s blue brand in-ring debut. Raquel says when you look this good you’re used to having all eyes on her, but of course she’s nervous and has butterflies. Raquel says she likes being the center of attention, and tonight she’s going to put on a show and make an impact that no one will forget. She walks off.

Raquel Rodriguez vs. Cat Cardoza

We go back to the ring and out comes the former Raquel Gonzalez, now known as Raquel Rodriguez. She turns around and poses, then marches to the ring with a smile. Rodriguez enters the ring and turns around for another signature pose as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Raquel is in the ring. Her enhancement talent opponent is also in the ring, Cat Cardoza. This is indie star Leila Grey, who has made several appearances for AEW. Cat immediately attacks with a big boot, beating Raquel down.

Cole and McAfee talk about how Cardoza cut a heel promo during the break. The bell rings and Raquel smiles as she easily drops Cardoza with a clothesline. Raquel with more power moves and a shoulder tackle. Raquel whips Cardoza into the turnbuckles and she goes down. Raquel with a big fall-away slam out of the corner, then another out of the opposite corner, all while smiling.

Raquel goes to the second rope and hits the spinning Vader Bomb. Raquel gets dropped over the top rope as she goes to capitalize now. Cardoza with a running high knee to the jaw in the corner. Cardoza chokes Raquel with the top rope as the referee warns her. Raquel catches a big boot, then lifts Cardoza for the big Chingona Bomb, carrying her around and finally slamming her to the mat for the pin to win.

Winner: Raquel Rodriguez

– After the match, Raquel stands tall and is all smiles as her music hits.

– We go backstage to Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser now. Kaiser says Gunther is the embodiment of greatness, and he pulverizes any and every opponent that is not worthy of stepping on the mat that is so sacred to them. Kaiser speaks some in his native tongue now. Gunther speaks now and says respect will be taken by The Ring General.

– We go back to the ring and out come RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro to a big pop – Randy Orton and Riddle. They hit the ring for a WrestleMania Backlash contract signing, posing in the corners as fans cheer them on. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a video package for WWE and Make-A-Wish celebrating World Wish Day. Cole mentions how Drew McIntyre granted a Wish before tonight’s SmackDown, meeting a Wish Kid named Giovanna. Giovanna and her dad are shown at ringside as fans cheer them on. We go back to the ring and Adam Pearce is with RK-Bro as SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos come out – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. Pearce welcomes everyone to the contract signing for the WrestleMania Backlash Winners Take All match that will crown the inaugural Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Pearce says they’ve all been a part of enough of these contract signings to know how it goes – he needs four signatures to make the match official.

The Usos say they have nothing to prove to the fans or RK-Bro because everyone in the world knows they are #1 because The Bloodline is about to be draped in all the gold, and after WrestleMania Backlash they will need bigger luggage while RK-Bro will be doing a whole lot of acknowledging. Riddle jokes that he can’t tell The Usos apart. Riddle says Orton has these great tattoos, and Riddle has long hair… he suggests Pearce order The Usos do something so they can also stand out, like name tags or a mustache. Pearce says he will take it into consideration. Orton goes on about how he can recognize who is who… he calls Jey the right hand man, and Jimmy nothing but a little bitch. The Usos attack and a big brawl breaks out.

The table and chairs are tipped over as chaos breaks out and it looks like RK-Bro has the upperhand, keeping The Usos on the mat in opposite corners. The music suddenly hits and out comes Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman. Heyman holds both title belts and stops on the stage. Reigns looks upset as he slowly marches down to the ring. Orton and Riddle wait for Reigns. The Usos take advantage and attack from behind. They take Riddle out, then hit double superkicks to Orton. The Usos then hit a 1D to Riddle in the middle of the ring. Reigns grabs the WrestleMania Backlash contract, rips it up and shoves it in Riddle’s mouth while The Usos hold him up. The music hits and out comes Drew McIntyre to a big pop.

Drew drops Jey at ringside, then Jimmy at the apron as they rush out to stop him. Drew stares Reigns down, and slowly enters the ring. Reigns stares back and looks around at the crowd as they cheer Drew on. Reigns strikes first with a big right hand. Drew fights back and they brawl in the middle of the ring. Drew knocks Reigns out of the ring and sends him retreating. Drew yells at Reigns, telling Reigns to bring it as this has been coming for a long time. Drew’s music starts back up as Orton and Riddle recover to stand with him. Cole wonders what this means for the Winners Take All match at WrestleMania Backlash as the contract was ripped up. The Bloodline heads to the back as we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Paul Heyman approaches Adam Pearce backstage. Heyman informs Pearce that Roman Reigns is not happy. Heyman wants Reigns to have a good relationship with Reigns, so he proposes that this Winners Take All match at WrestleMania Backlash is upped a bit in prestige. Heyman suggests the match be changed to RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre vs. Reigns and The Usos. Pearce says he can’t just change the match. Heyman threatens to go to the WWE Board of Directors. Heyman says Pearce can change the match, and he assures Pearce he will. Heyman walks off and leaves Pearce in deep thought.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Naomi vs. Shayna Baszler

We go back to the ring and out come the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions – Naomi with Sasha Banks. Drew Gulak is back at ringside as the timekeeper/bell ringer. Out next comes Shayna Baszler with Natalya. Cole says these two teams will face off in two weeks with the titles on the line.

The bell rings and Baszler takes Naomi down and works her over. Naomi with a big kick to the face, then the split leg drop for a close 2 count. Naomi keeps control until Baszler catches her in a big Wheelbarrow suplex. Baszler works on Naomi’s arm and fingers now.

More back and forth. Naomi fights back with punches and sends Baszler into the turnbuckles. They trade more punches now. Naomi with a kick and a Full Nelson. Baszler blocks the Full Nelson Slam.

Naomi ends up blocking the Kirifuda Clutch and Baszler blocks the Rear View. Naomi ends up rolling through and sending Baszler into the turnbuckles again, then rolling Baszler up for the pin to win.

Winner: Naomi

– After the bell, the music hits but Natalya immediately drops Naomi while Banks is out celebrating with fans. Banks runs in to make the save but Natalya takes her down and slams her knee into the apron. Natalya with a Sharpshooter to Banks now as fans boo. Baszler with a Stretch Muffler to Naomi in the middle of the ring. Natalya breaks the Sharpshooter and bends Banks ankle while making her watch Baszler stomp on Naomi’s elbow. We go to replays. The champs look on as Natalya and Baszler stand tall together on the ramp now.

– We see how Butch snapped following his loss to Xavier Woods last week. Cole says no one has seen Butch since then. We see the “#WheresButch” hashtag from the WWE Twitter account, where they had him Photoshopped at various locations. Sheamus is backstage with Ridge Holland now. Sheamus talks about how he’s looked everywhere for Butch, and had put flyers everywhere. Holland has also put flyers out, but in the same places as Sheamus. They go on and brag about what they’re going to do to The New Day tonight.

Ridge Holland vs. Xavier Woods

We go back to the ring and out comes Ridge Holland with Sheamus. They hit the ring and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and the WrestleMania Backlash Winners Take All match will now be a six-man. We go back to the ring and out comes The New Day – Xavier Woods with Kofi Kingston. They take the mic and taunt Sheamus and Holland over how Butch is missing. They also take shots at Sheamus for being involved in so many tag teams over the years, and accuse him of “shaking it” for Butch and Holland these days. Fans chant “shake it Sheamus!” now. The bell finally rings and Woods starts off with Holland.

Holland blocks kicks and unloads on Woods in the corner. Holland drops Woods. Woods looks to fight back but Holland drops Woods on his neck as Sheamus cheers him on. Fans chant “you look stupid!” at Holland as he beats Woods around the ring. Holland misses a shoulder and hits the ring post, and ends up out on the floor. Woods ends up spiking Holland with a tornado DDT on the floor as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Woods goes to the top but misses as Holland moves. Holland charges at Woods and takes his knee out, sending him up in the air and back down to the mat. Holland drops several knees to Woods now as Kofi and Sheamus look on from ringside. Fans start rallying for Woods now. They trade shots in the middle of the ring. Woods dodges a knee drop and nails several chops to the chest.

Holland shoves Woods back down and seethes over the chops. Holland grounds Woods with a headlock as fans taunt Sheamus. Woods fights up and out of the hold as the crowd rallies. Woods with a jawbreaker to Holland, then more punches and chops against the ropes as the referee warns him. Woods runs the ropes and ducks forearms from Holland but Holland nails a big Spinebuster for a close 2 count. Holland puts a boot to Woods’ head now.

Woods goes for the powerbomb but Woods collapses. Holland tries again but ends up beating Woods back down with forearm strikes. Woods counters the powerbomb with the Back-Woods roll-up for the pin to win.

Winner: Xavier Woods

– After the match, The New Day celebrates and heads to the ramp. Sheamus takes the mic and calls Kofi out to a match, one-on-one, right now because he’s tired of playing games. Kofi gets hyped up and heads back to the ring with Woods while Sheamus also gets ready to fight. We go back to commercial.

Sheamus vs. Kofi Kingston

Back from the break and Sheamus is going at it with Kofi Kingston now. Kofi with a crossbody to send them both to the floor. Kofi with offense on the outside. They bring it back in and Sheamus goes for 10 Beats of the Bodhrán.

Kofi blocks the 10 Beats and brings it back in for a roll-up. Sheamus kicks out at 2. Kofi rocks Sheamus and leaps from the second rope, taking him down. They trade strikes now. Sheamus blocks the SOS and catches Kofi with the Irish Curse backbreaker. Sheamus with two more backbreakers while Holland looks on, bending Kofi over his knee. Sheamus claws at Kofi’s face now as fans try to rally for Kofi. Sheamus catches Kofi in mid-air and slams him to the mat, then stands tall to taunt the crowd.

Sheamus calls for the Brogue Kick but Kofi ducks him, then hits the SOS. Sheamus kicks out at 2. Kofi goes to the top but Sheamus rocks him. They trade right hands in the corner now. Kofi flies but Sheamus catches him in mid-air with a jumping knee, then immediately follows up with a Brogue for the pin to win.

Winner: Sheamus

– After the match, the music hits as Sheamus stands tall to boos. Ridge Holland attacks Xavier Woods at ringside, beating him down and sending him into the barrier. Sheamus pulls a table from under the ring while Holland keeps Woods trapped against the steel ring steps. Sheamus asks Holland if he learned anything from Sheamus. Holland grabs Woods and powerbombs him through the table at ringside. The music starts back up as Sheamus and Holland pose and yell out at ringside.

– Cole sends us to Chapter 4 in the story of Lacey Evans. Evans recalls getting kicked out of her home at age 17 but still being the first in her family to graduate high school, then she became a U.S. Marine. She graduated military police school at the top of her class and had other achievements. She was the only graduate who didn’t have parents cheering her on at graduation day. Evans gets emotional when recalling how her father was never there. She talks about how he never came to the most important things in her life, and it got to a point where you find a different driving point that fills you with anger. Evans wanted to show her family that addiction was not her only solution.

Evans says unlike the others in the locker room, she wasn’t blessed with a lifetime of perks and pats on the back, but she doesn’t need it or want it, and never had it. She made it out of the trailer park and is coming for every one of them. Evans repeats the same lines she’s used in her recent vignettes, about how what she’s been through in life has made her a motivated, ready for anything, confident, mother, wife, sister, daughter, U.S. Marine, and a WWE Superstar, and how she’s no better than the other WWE Superstars, but they’re damn sure no better than her.

I Quit Beat The Clock Challenge: Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi

We go back to the ring for tonight’s I Quit Beat The Clock Challenge. Ronda Rousey is out first as fans cheer her on. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Rousey is facing off in the ring with Shotzi. The music interrupts and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. Flair stops on the ramp and poses as the pyro goes off. Flair watches from ringside as they go at it to start. Shotzi runs out but Rousey chases her and takes control. They bring it back in and Rousey ends up launching Shotzi with a suplex.

Fans chant “you tapped out!” to Flair. Rousey with another suplex to Shotzi. Shotzi gets up but Rousey rolls her into an ankle lock submission. The referee checks on her and Shotzi quits. Drew Gulak rings the bell and the time to beat is 1:41.

I Quit Beat The Clock Challenge: SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Aliyah

Charlotte Flair enters the ring now as Ronda Rousey looks on. Flair says that was amazing and Rousey should take her victory lap because that will be her last win for a long time. Flair calls Aliyah out to the ring so she can have her 10 seconds of fame. Rousey exits the ring as the music hits and out comes Aliyah, ready to fight.

Aliyah poses in the corner as Flair stares her down. Rousey is standing at ringside, watching the match. They lock up and Flair sends Aliyah right to the mat. Aliyah dodges a big boot and nails an enziguri. Flair comes right back with a clothesline. Flair keeps yelling at Aliyah to just quit now. Aliyah counters a move and drops Flair with a bulldog. Rousey is sitting in a chair now, and she’s not impressed.

Aliyah goes to the top for a crossbody but Flair dodges it, then levels her with a big boot. Flair and Rousey talk trash and taunt each other. Flair goes for the Figure Four but Aliyah kicks her out of the ring right next to Rousey and the announcers.

Flair rushes back in and applies the Figure Four at 10 seconds. Aliyah resists but Flair bridges into the Figure Eight right at the 2 second mark. The referee asks Aliyah if she quits but Flair is too late, Rousey gets the win.

Winner: Ronda Rousey

– After the match, the music hits and Rousey celebrates with fans at ringside. Flair seethes in the ring, staring her down. Rousey heads to the back as fans continue to chant “you tapped out!” at Flair. Flair approaches Gulak in the timekeeper’s area now, yelling at him for how he did his job, calling him stupid. Flair levels Gulak with a big boot while he’s sitting in his chair. Flair man-handles Gulak around the ringside area now, yelling at him to ring the bell. Flair grabs the ring bell over and brings it into the ring, where Gulak has crawled to now. Flair drops Gulak with a ring bell shot to the back of the neck. Fans boo as Flair continues yelling at Gulak about how hard could his job be. Flair’s music starts back up as she takes the title and raises it in the air. Fans boo as Flair makes her exit and SmackDown goes off the air.

