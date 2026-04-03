WWE SmackDown Results 4/3/26

Enterprise Center

St. Louis, Missouri

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Joe Tessitore & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Pat McAfee Segment

Randy Orton: So, St. Louis, Missouri, what do you wanna talk about? Now, it’s no secret that this is my hometown. I was raised here from a very young man. I still call St. Louis, home. And the next time you see me in this arena, I’m going to have number fifteen firmly planted around my waist. But make no mistake about it, ladies and gentlemen, I’m not doing this for each and every one of you, no, no, no, no. I am doing this for me, I am doing this for my family, and I am doing this for my real home, which isn’t St. Louis, Missouri, it’s the 1-2-3-4-5-6 people in this front row, that’s who I am doing it for. At WrestleMania 42, I’m gonna walk out of Vegas with the WWE Undisputed WWE Championship around my waist, hell, I may even be in the mood for it to be slugged over my shoulder. But the fact of the matter is, Cody Rhodes, whether he walks, crawls, is carried, stretchered out of Vegas, it doesn’t matter, because Cody Rhodes is going home from WrestleMania 42, empty freaking handed.

Cody gave me his blessing. Cody gave me the green light. It’s not personal between Cody and I, he said I could be The Viper. He said I could do what I needed to do, to be who I needed to be, to be the best version of myself. Cody said that I could listen to the voices, and he had no problem of it. But Cody, I saw the voices are talking to you, too. I saw you at Monday Night Raw, I saw you in The Garden, I saw you in the ring with the one and only, Stephanie McMahon. And she was not lying to you, no, no, no, when she said that you could not beat me, she was not lying to you. And the voices in your head are saying the exact same thing, and I know it, they’re saying that you cannot beat me, because Cody Rhodes, you are not a killer. What you have awoken inside of me, there’s no putting it back to bed.

Cody Rhodes comes down to the ring. Rhodes unloads a series of haymakers. Rhodes repeatedly stomps on Orton’s chest. Rhodes turns around and sees Pat McAfee. McAfee delivers the low blow. McAfee stomps on Rhodes back. Orton grabs a steel chair. McAfee repeatedly stomps on Rhodes chest. Orton gives McAfee the microphone. Orton drives a steel chair into the midsection of Rhodes. Orton delivered multiple chair shots at McAfee was talking. Orton then started choking Rhodes with the chair.

Pat McAfee: The Rams left town, the Blues aren’t going to make the playoffs, the Cardinals are ass, and Randy Orton said, this isn’t his home anymore, it’s a tough night in St. Louis. Hey, foreign Adam Pearce, shut up. Randy! Hey, doofuses, you might wonder why I’m here, why I just kicked Cody Rhodes directly in the balls. About a month ago, I was doing a Q&A, and I was asked, when I was gonna return to the WWE. And I said I thought the business had passed me by. This business that I’ve loved since I was a kid, I could no longer watch, I thought it was absolute shit. Randy called me, he said that the business didn’t pass you by, it’s just gone into a direction that none of us like. And I thought to myself, whose us, Randy Orton? And he talked about the forgotten WWE fan, the Attitude Era fans, the ones that woke up thinking to themselves, What? What? What?

The ones that walked around and said, if you smell. The fans that put this company on their back, to launch it into the multi-billion world universe that it is now, we have been forgotten about. Why when I turn on WWE TV, I have to watch two 5’5 ft guys do a 45-minute Iron Man Match, ten weeks straight, for no rhyme or reason when Randy Orton is around? Why do I turn on Netflix, and I see all of gorilla circle jerking themselves, episode after episode when Randy Orton is around. Tickets to WrestleMania are still somehow available when Randy Orton is around. And SmackDown, fresh off the worst rated episode of all-time, has a puppet for a champion, a man that represents everything that we hate. Kick his ass, Randy. Kill him. What I’m saying is, Cody, I’m the one on the phone telling Randy Orton, he needs to kill everything, and it’s not just for the 15th World Title, it’s because the business that you’re leading is terrible and he is going to save the fucking business.

Randy drops the WWE Title on Cody’s chest and whispers something into his ear. Randy gives Pat a fist bump and they walk away together to close this segment.

– Coming out of the commercial break, we see Randy Orton walking in the back with Pat McAfee. Randy says that the mission was accomplished tonight. Pat says that it’s time to remind people who belongs in the goat discussion. Pat and Randy proceed to drive away in a White Ram Truck. Their motive is apparently to save the business.

First Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Michin w/Jade Cargill & B-Fab

Ripley ducks a clothesline from Michin. Ripley with rapid fire bodyshots. Ripley ducks under a forearm from Michin. Ripley drops Michin with The Big Boot. Ripley tees off on Michin in the corner. Ripley with forearm shivers. The referee admonishes Ripley. Ripley with clubbing shoulder blocks. Ripley whips Michin back first into the turnbuckles. Ripley with a running shoulder block. Ripley with The Fallaway Slam. Ripley plays to the crowd. Ripley gets distracted by Jade Cargill who is walking down to the ringside area. Ripley with another Fallaway Slam. Ripley tells Cargill to bring it. Michin with a Release German Suplex. Michin transitions into a ground and pound attack. Michin goes into the cover for a one count. Michin punches Ripley in the back. Ripley with a gut punch. Michin kicks Ripley in the face. Michin bickers with the referee. Ripley attacks the midsection of Michin. Ripley with forearm shivers. Michin clotheslines Ripley for a two count. Michin dumps Ripley out of the ring. Fab slaps Ripley in the face. Cargill delivers a cheap shot behind the referee’s back.

Michin rolls Ripley back into the ring. Michin hooks the outside leg for a two count. Michin applies The Bow & Arrow Stretch. Michin stomps on Ripley’s chest. Michin slams Ripley’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Michin is choking Ripley with her boot. Michin with a knife edge chop. Michin sends Ripley to the corner. Ripley side steps Michin into the turnbuckles. Ripley rolls Michin over for a two count. Michin with a running shoulder tackle for a two count. Michin tugs on Ripley’s hair. Michin puts her knee on the back of Ripley’s neck. Michin toys around with Ripley. Michin with clubbing blows to Ripley’s back. Ripley rocks Michin with a forearm smash. Michin dropkicks Ripley for a two count. Michin with clubbing mid-kicks. Michin applies The Hanging Guillotine Choke. Ripley with a Vertical Suplex. Palm Strike Exchange. Ripley ducks a clothesline from Michin. Ripley applies a wrist lock. Ripley with two short-arm clotheslines. Ripley with a Ripcord Hook Kick. Ripley follows that with The Slam Dunk. Ripley with a running dropkick. Ripley goes for The Fallaway Slam, but Michin lands back on her feet. HeadButt Exchange. Ripley hits The Razor’s Edge. Ripley drops Michin with The Shining Wizard for a two count.

Ripley goes for The Rip Tide, but Michin lands back on her feet. Michin pulls Ripley down to the mat. Michin with a Roundhouse Kick. Michin goes for The Running Cannonball Strike, but Ripley ducks out of the way. Ripley with a Low Enzuigiri. Ripley puts Michin on her shoulders. Michin drills Ripley with The Reverse Hurricanrana. Michin connects with Eat Defeat for a two count. Michin blocks a boot from Ripley. Michin PowerBombs Ripley. Michin goes for a PileDriver, but Ripley counters with a Back Body Drop. Ripley makes Michin tap out to The Prism Trap. After the match, Fab attacks Ripley from behind. Ripley dodges The Leg Lariat. Ripley HeadButts Fab. Ripley stares a hole through Cargill. Michin delivers a chop block. Michin and Fab gangs up on Ripley. Cargill clocks Ripley with a back fist. Cargill prepares for The Jaded. Iyo Sky storms into the ring to make the save. Sky ducks a clothesline from Michin. Sky with a Shotei to Michin. Sky uses the right leg of Fab as a weapon. Sky avoids the double clothesline. Rhiyo dropkicks Michin and Fab to the floor. Sky gives Ripley a big hug.

Winner: Rhea Ripley via Submission

– We see Matt Cardona getting his broken arm checked out in the trainer’s room. Cardona tells the doc that he’s ready to compete. Aleister Black appears with Zelina Vega. Black says that it’s almost as if Cardona should’ve listened to them last week. Randy Orton didn’t change; he went back to just being Randy Orton. It’s almost as if the Universe is right again. The only person that hasn’t accepted that is Matt Cardona. Cardona says that he’s not gonna go back and forth with them. If Black wants to take credit for what Orton did, that’s fine. Cardona says that he could go talk to Nick Aldis, and him and Black can have a match later on tonight. Black says that if he was a smart man, he would say that Cardona is a big fan of making bad decisions.

– We see Solo Sikoa holding court with The MFT’s. Uncle Howdy has challenged Solo to fight him for the lantern. But after what happened with The MFT’s losing their WWE Tag Team Titles, he’s not letting the lantern out of his sight. With that being said, Solo needs someone in the family to step up and take care of this Howdy problem. Tama Tonga wants to know why they’re fighting for that lantern, it’s been nothing but a problem for the entire family, especially Solo. Solo has a better idea, Tama should go out there and fight for the lantern. Tama says that he’ll take care of Howdy, but he’s going fight out there alone. Before Tama goes, Solo reminds him to not mess this up tonight.

– Cathy Kelley had a backstage interview with Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky. Was Iyo showing up tonight a proactive way of evening the odds heading into her WWE Women’s Championship Match with Jade Cargill at WrestleMania? Week after week, Jade has proven the fact that she can’t fight her own battles. You may think Rhea had a backup plan tonight, but the difference her and Jade is, Jade has followers, Rhea has friends. Iyo tells Rhea that she’ll always have her back. When it comes to WrestleMania, Rhea says that she’s going to walk out the new WWE Women’s Champion.

Second Match: Tama Tonga vs. Uncle Howdy

Howdy ducks a clothesline from Tonga. Tonga denies The Mandible Claw. Tonga kicks Howdy in the gut. Howdy drives his knee into the midsection of Tonga. Howdy slams Tonga’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Howdy repeatedly stomps on Tonga’s chest. Tonga decks Howdy with a back elbow smash. Tonga with two uppercuts. Tonga with clubbing blows to Howdy’s chest. Tonga with repeated headbutts in the ropes. Tonga is raining down haymakers. Tonga starts choking Howdy. Tonga drives Howdy throat first into the top rope. Tonga has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Tonga applies a nerve hold. Howdy gets back to a vertical base. Howdy decks Tonga with a JawBreaker. Howdy with repeated back elbow smashes in the corner.

Howdy with a straight right hand. Tonga clotheslines Howdy. Tonga with clubbing sledges to Howdy’s back. Tonga repeatedly stomps on Howdy’s chest. The referee admonishes Tonga. Tonga slithers around the ring. Howdy catches Tonga in mid-air. Howdy applies The Mandible Claw. Howdy gets distracted by Solo Sikoa. Solo taunts Howdy with the lantern. Tonga attacks Howdy from behind. Tonga yells at Solo and tells him to go to the back. Howdy connects with The Sister’s Abigail to pickup the victory. After the match, Howdy avoids the sneak attack from Solo. Solo says that he was just trying to help Tonga. Tonga tells Solo to give him the lantern, they don’t need it anymore. Tonga puts the lantern on the mat. Howdy finally retrieves the lantern.

Winner: Uncle Howdy via Pinfall

– We see an even more disheveled Miz walking in the back with Kit Wilson. Kit says that he’s worried about the curse. Kit says this past week has been very toxic for him. He was helping a lady put her luggage on the overhead compartment on the plane. Miz reiterates that there’s no curse. Miz sees R-Truth talking to a production assistant. Truth wants a hot tub added to the new Judgment Day Clubhouse, and to remind Nick Aldis that his credit card was declined last week. Truth tells Miz and Kit that they’re not recruiting new members for The Judgment Day. Miz says that Truth doesn’t take anything serious, but everything goes his way, he doesn’t earned it. Miz challenges Truth to implement The Miz Method. Truth accepts the challenge. Truth says that he’s never met Kit Wilson a day in his life. Truth tells Miz that he’s gonna go talk to Nick Aldis, and there will be a WWE Tag Team Championship Match tonight in St. Louis, Missouri. The Miz Method may be working.

– John Cena will be appearing on Six Feet Under with The Undertaker, this special live podcast will be taking place at WWE World during WrestleMania 42 Weekend.

– Sami Zayn runs into Nick Aldis in the backstage area. Sami gives Aldis thanks for giving him the opportunity to go out there and speak to the people and celebrate this United States Championship Victory from last week. Can Aldis confirm or deny that there will be pyro? Aldis confirms there will be pyro. Sami wants to apologize for what happened last week, things got a little bit testy. Aldis says that Sami doesn’t need to apologize, there was no spot for him at WrestleMania, but Sami Zayn does what Sami Zayn always does, he made a spot for himself. As Sami was heading to the arena, Trick Williams music plays instead.

Jacob Fatu Promo

Hey, Drew, so this is what it is, huh? Me and you, one-on-one at WrestleMania. You talking about unsanctioned, huh. Man, my whole life has been a roller coaster, non-stop. I went from the streets, to county jail, to the independents, to WWE. Hell, I made it out. You see, when you come from the gutter, you’re forced to be a product of the environment. It ain’t about who’s wrong, it ain’t about who’s right, it comes down to survival. Let’s keep it 100, every decision I made, every day I was locked up, it brought me here to this very moment. Because in this match, there are no rules, there is no one there to stop me, no one to break it up, and for damn sure ain’t no one there to tell me what I can or cannot do to your punk ass. Hey, Drew, so at WrestleMania, you’re in my world. Let’s see if you’ll make it out, Yadadamean?

Sami Zayn, Trick Williams, Lil Yachty, Carmelo Hayes Segment

Trick came down to the ring with Rapper Lil Yachty.

Trick Williams: St. Louis! Hey, check it out, the truth is, I came out here tonight to celebrate my first match at WrestleMania. But I couldn’t help but notice, since it is WrestleMania season, and we’re bringing out all the stars. I mean, we’re bringing out, Jelly Roll, Pat McAfee, and it’s only right that I bring out my boy, I’m talking about, Lil Yachty.

Lil Yachty: Hey, brother, I wanted to let you know that I appreciate you, and I want to congratulate you, because WrestleMania is not for little boys and little girls, it’s for legends in the making, and that’s what you is, brother.

Trick Williams: I appreciate that, my dog, I appreciate that. But I need you to understand something, I ain’t bring you out here just to celebrate, I gotta ask you something. And y’all gotta understand, me and Lil Yachty go way back, like white walls on a Cadillac, so let’s talk about it. So, maybe if it’s cool with you, we pack up, get the all white, bring the mink coat and bring it to WrestleMania with your boy, Trick Williams?

Lil Yachty: I thought you would never ask.

Trick Williams: Because you know, Yachty, there’s nothing in the world that I will not do to get that United States Championship.

Lil Yachty: What you saying?

Trick Williams: I’m saying, I ain’t taking no lift off no gingerbread man. I said, I ain’t taking no lift off no gingerbread man. Ginger bread, ginger ale, ginger tea, ginger beer, ginger roo, ginger snack, ginger-ginger, it don’t matter.

Lil Yachty: And I want to let you know brother, I like what you doing in this company, you awful disrespectful.

Trick Williams: Getting real disrespectful. They don’t understand, I can get real disrespectful. I think I’m gonna show them at WrestleMania. I’m gonna give them a little preview. When I get to the top rope, and I tell them, hit Sami Zayn’s pyro, because Trick Williams runs SmackDown.

Lil Yachty: He cold, he cold.

– The pyro hits. Trick shouts WOOOO! Sami Zayn makes his way down to the ring.

Sami Zayn: That’s good. That’s good, Trick. I think you’re getting a little bit ahead of yourself, right, you’re planning the celebration. It’s so Trick Williams, you’ve got the celebration planned, you got the music, you got the pageantry, you got the rap artist, you got all the presentation down, and that’s all well and good, Trick. I’ll be honest with you, the pageantry has never really been my thing. My thing is a little bit more dressed down, a little bit more working class, my thing is really what happens when I step between these ropes, and what I do in this ring, Trick Williams. And here’s the thing, Trick, at WrestleMania, there’s gonna be about 50,000 seats, and every single one of them is going to be pointed at the ring. And once the bell rings, you’re gonna learn in a hurry, that all the fur coats, all the rap superstars, all the great music is not going to save you, because when you’re in the ring with me, you are in with one of the best to ever do it. And Trick, at WrestleMania, I am going to humble your ass.

– A big Whoop That Trick chant breaks out.

Trick Williams: Hey, hold on everybody, hold on everybody. I think ginger-snapper is pretty upset. But look here, Sami Zayn, there’s something that you fail to realize, something that you failed to mention, the only reason you have the United States Championship is because of Trick Williams.

Lil Yachty: Let’s talk about it.

Trick Williams: Let me help you out even more, the only reason you’re going to WrestleMania is because of Trick Williams.

Lil Yachty: Let’s talk about it.

Trick Williams: Thank you, Trick Williams. You’re welcome, Sami Zayn.

– Carmelo Hayes makes his way down to the ring.

Carmelo Hayes: Now, hold on, I just can’t sit back and watch all of this go down like that. Trick, you and I, we’ve got history a mile long, and don’t you worry, you’re going to get your receipt, and I’m gonna spin the block on you. And I know the perfect place to do that. But first, Sami, the way you did that last week, you know what, that don’t sit right with me, that don’t sit right with anybody here, either. Sami, for months, I carried SmackDown on my back, I carried that United States Championship on my back, all for you to take that title when I had it at the one-yard line, and you think you’re going to be the one running it across the end zone, no freaking way. So, Sami, do me a favor, you listen to these people, they’ll tell you right now, we don’t want Sami Zayn, we want Melo. So, Sami, listen to these people, give these people what they want. I’m not asking you, I’m telling you, give me my rematch.

Sami Zayn: Carmelo, I’ve already told you, you know this, this is not a secret, I think the world of you, I do. And I agree with you, you did, you carried SmackDown on your shoulders for what was it, nine weeks, ten weeks? Every week, doing the open challenges, you dd phenomenal. I take nothing away from you, and I 100% do think that you deserve this, I do. But here’s the thing, you had an open challenge, I answered it, and I beat you. And when doing that, I punched my ticket to WrestleMania. I’m sorry, I’m genuinely sorry that it came to your expense in anyway, but the fact is, this match is already official. So, you want a rematch for the United States Championship? I’m happy to give it to you, but it’s gonna have to wait for the other side of WrestleMania.

Trick Williams: Oh, come on, ginger ale, nobody wants to hear that, man. What happened to all that integrity you have? I say, you give that man a chance.

Sami Zayn: You know, as much as I would love to tell you to shut your mouth and stay out of it, I think he has a point, he does have a point. Because the truth is, if Trick Williams didn’t get involve last week in our match, would I beat you? I think so, but we’ll never know for sure, because Trick Williams did get involved. But here’s the thing, it’s happened to me, too, it’s happened to me, too. When Cody Rhodes took advantage of an opportunity, I called him out about it. When Randy Orton took advantage of an opportunity at Cody’s expense, I called him out about it. So, now, I’ll admit, the same thing happened, and for once, it worked out in my favor, and you would think I would be thrilled about it. And I am, I’m happy I’m going to WrestleMania, but I don’t feel good about that, Melo, alright, I don’t, that’s the truth.

Carmelo Hayes: Alright, so quit yapping and do the right thing then, Sami.

Sami Zayn: Alright, Carmelo, you want your rematch? Fine, you’ve got it. I’ll give it to you, tonight, here in St. Louis. You win, and it’s Carmelo Hayes versus Trick Williams. But if I win, the United States Champion Sami Zayn walks in and takes on Trick Williams at WrestleMania, and that’s the last I want to hear about it. Are we good?

Carmelo Hayes: We’re good.

Trick Williams: Well, that took forever, ginger snap. We could’ve saved five minutes if you said that a long time ago.

Sami clotheslines Trick over the top rope to close this segment.

– We see Solo Sikoa yelling at Tama Tonga in the backstage area. He doesn’t know why Tama would give the lantern back to The Wyatt Sicks. Does he have some type of game plan that Solo doesn’t know about? Tama said that he had to, it’s done. That stupid lantern was tearing The MFT’s apart. It’s time to get back to business, taking over SmackDown and taking all of the titles. Solo says that Tama is right. When they’re finished with The Wyatt’s, then they’ll get back on track. Solo asks Tama if they’re good. Tama says that they’re good.

Third Match: Aleister Black w/Zelina Vega vs. Matt Cardona

Black scores the ankle pick. Black grapples around Cardona. Cardona kicks Black in the gut. Cardona applies a side headlock. Black sends Cardona across the ring. Cardona with a deep arm-drag. Cardona is favoring his injured wrist. Cardona drives his knee into the midsection of Black. Cardona slams Black’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Black kicks Cardona in the face. Cardona sends Black to the corner. Cardona with a flying forearm smash. Cardona whips Black across the ring. Cardona goes for The Flapjack, but Black lands back on his feet. Black with The Swinging Arm-Ringer. Black repeatedly stomps on the left wrist of Cardona. Cardona backs Black into the turnbuckles. Cardona with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Black cranks on the injured wrist of Cardona. Black applies a top wrist lock. Cardona with a snap mare takeover. Cardona dropkicks Black. Cardona clotheslines Black over the top rope. Cardona with The Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Cardona avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Cardona rocks Black with a forearm smash. Cardona slams Black’s head on the ring apron.

Cardona rolls Black back into the ring. Cardona ducks a clothesline from Black. Cardona with another forearm from the apron. Cardona slams Black’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Cardona gets distracted by Zelina Vega. Black with a leg sweep off the apron. Black has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Cardona kicks Black in the face. Black blocks The Tiger Driver. Cardona ducks a clothesline from Black. Cardona drops Black with The SpineBuster. Cardona decks Black with a back elbow smash. Cardona blocks a punch from Black with his cask. Black whips Cardona across the ring. Cardona with a Diving Face Plant. Cardona with a corner clothesline. Cardona dives over Black. Cardona kicks Black in the gut.

Cardona goes for The Tiger Driver, but Black lands back on his feet. Black drives his knee into the midsection of Cardona. Black goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Cardona counters with a NeckBreaker. Cardona delivers The Broski Boot for a two count. Cardona prepares for The Rough Ryder. Black launches Cardona face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Cardona with clubbing blows to Black’s back. Black with a Roundhouse Kick. Cardona sends Black chest first into the turnbuckles. Cardona with The Missile Dropkick. Cardona hits The Tiger Driver #91 for a two count. Cardona goes for The Broski Boot, but Black ducks out of the way. Black with a knee lift. Black drills Cardona with The BrainBuster for a two count. Black applies a modified wrist lock. Black kicks the left shoulder of Cardona. Forearm Exchange. Black delivers his combination offense. Cardona with forearm shivers. Black blocks a boot from Cardona. Cardona with The Rolling Elbow. Black connects with The Black Mass to pickup the victory.

Winner: Aleister Black via Pinfall

– Cathy Kelley had a backstage interview with Bayley and Lyra Valkyria. How meaningful is this WrestleMania to Bayley after being robbed from participating last year? Bayley says losing that opportunity last year obviously sucked, but she built a career on fighting with her back against the wall. Tonight, Charlotte and Alexa are going to pay for costing them the Women’s Tag Team Championships on Monday. Tonight, Charlotte and Alexa are going to get a little taste of what’s coming to them in Las Vegas. Lyra calls Charlotte and Alexa’s friendship, surface level at best. There’s no way they would still be a tag team if they went through what Bayley and Lyra did this past year. This WrestleMania is more about friendship or even gold, it’s about making up for what happened to Bayley last year and making everything they went through last year worth it.

– We’ve got a video recap of the latest Brock Lesnar/Oba Femi Confrontation from this past week’s Raw.

– John Cena will be hosting WrestleMania 42.

– We see R-Truth talking to Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae in the backstage area. Truth says that Nick Aldis doesn’t like people just laying around doing nothing in the back. Candice says that Johnny wasn’t laying down, he’s very much alive. Tomorrow night at NXT Stand & Deliver, Truth will be looking at the new NXT North American Champion. Johnny says that Johnny Wrestling is back tomorrow night, the best has yet to come. Truth loves the sound of that. Damian Priest joins the conversation. Priest mentions that there’s a lot of good tag teams on SmackDown, but Truth decides to give their first title defense to The Miz and Kit Wilson, what’s up with that? Truth says that it’s easy. Truth confuses Danhausen with Asuka. Priest is confused. Truth says that this will be easy, like taking candy from a baby. Plus, it’s WEPA Time. Priest says, cursed or not, something bad is about to happen to Miz and Wilson. Priest is gonna go get ready. Truth says what’s up. Truth tells Priest to watch out for Asuka.

Drew McIntyre Promo

I had my moment right in front of me. Shakespeare couldn’t have written it any better, it was perfect. My family was going to see me walk out at WrestleMania as the Undisputed WWE Champion, only for it to get stolen from me. This time it was stolen again by Jacob Fatu. I heard what you had to say earlier, Jacob. What did I hear, excuses, justifications, lies. You’re still nothing more than a criminal, a thief. You won’t change, I’ve seen people change, but you have not change, you will never change, you will always be nothing more than a pathetic, dirty, filthy convict. You’re only here because of your family, the same family that made my life an absolute living hell. The nepo-criminal of the family, you may just be the worst one of all, you can’t run away from your past, man. Next week, I’m gonna prove beyond all reasonable doubt, you are as guilty as charged. Next week, I’m gonna show the entire world who Jacob Fatu really is.

Fourth Match: Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria

A pier six brawl ensues after the bell rings. Charlotte with clubbing shoulder blocks. Charlotte with a knife edge chop. Bayley and Bliss are brawling on the outside. Charlotte whips Valkyria across the ring. Valkyria with a Running Crossbody Block. Valkyria transitions into a ground and pound attack. Charlotte kicks Valkyria in the gut. Charlotte sends Valkyria to the corner. Valkyria dives over Charlotte. Valkyria with a Spinning Heel Kick for a two count. Valkyria ducks a clothesline from Charlotte. Valkyria cartwheels around Charlotte. Valkyria with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Charlotte tags in Bliss. Charlotte with a BackBreaker/Turnbuckle Flatliner Combination. Bliss drops Valkyria with The Tornado DDT. Charlotte and Bliss poses for the crowd. Bliss tugs on Valkyria’s hair. Bliss slams Valkyria’s head on the middle turnbuckle pad. Bliss tags in Charlotte. Charlotte mocks Bayley. Charlotte repeatedly stomps on Valkyria’s chest. Charlotte flexes her muscles. Charlotte tags in Bliss. Charlotte grabs Valkyria from behind. Bliss with two knife edge chops for a one count. Bliss applies a rear chin lock. Valkyria with heavy bodyshots. Bliss pulls Valkyria down to the mat. Bliss brings Valkyria to the middle rope. Bliss puts her knees on the back of Valkyria’s neck. Bliss tags in Charlotte.

Charlotte with a blistering chop. Charlotte whips Valkyria back first into the turnbuckles. Charlotte chops Valkyria. Charlotte knocks Bayley off the ring apron. Charlotte backs Valkyria into the turnbuckles. Bliss tags herself in. Bliss repeatedly stomps on Valkyria’s chest. Bliss tags in Charlotte. Following a snap mare takeover, Charlotte with a series of Rolling Headscissors Takedowns. Charlotte tags in Bliss. Bliss with a double knee drop. Valkyria with forearm shivers. Valkyria is fingertips away from Bayley. Bliss pulls Valkyria down to the mat. Bliss with another double knee drop. Bliss goes for a Rolling Senton Splash, but Valkyria ducks out of the way. Bliss tags in Charlotte. Charlotte stops Valkyria in her tracks. Valkyria with forearm shivers. Charlotte answers with a knife edge cop. Charlotte sends Valkyria to the corner. Valkyria knocks Bliss off the apron. Valkyria with The Flying Crossbody Block. Valkyria tags in Bayley. Bayley clotheslines Charlotte. Bayley ducks a clothesline from Charlotte. Bayley with a Saito Suplex. Bayley with forearm shivers. Charlotte shoves Bayley. Bayley blocks a boot from Charlotte. Bayley with a knee lift. Bayley sends Charlotte to the corner. Bayley rocks Charlotte with a forearm smash. Bayley has Charlotte draped over the middle turnbuckle. Bayley with a double knee drop. Bayley with a Running Sunset Bomb into the turnbuckles for a two count. Bayley drags Charlotte to the corner.

Bayley ascends to the top turnbuckle. Charlotte rocks Bayley with a forearm smash. Charlotte and Bayley are trading back and forth shots. Bayley blocks The SuperPlex. Bayley uses Valkyria for leverage. Valkyria drives Bliss face first into the apron. Bayley with The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Bayley tags in Valkyria. BlockBuster/Samoan Drop Combination for a two count. Charlotte shoves Valkyria towards the corner. Valkyria kicks Charlotte in the face. Charlotte with a double leg takedown in mid-air. Charlotte applies The Figure Eight. Bayley breaks up the submission. Bliss dropkicks Bayley into the turnbuckles. Charlotte tags in Bliss. Valkyria catches Bliss in mid-air. Valkyria goes for The Night Wing, but Bliss lands back on her feet. Bliss ducks a clothesline from Bayley. Charlotte drops Bayley with The Big Boot. Valkyria denies The Sister’s Abigail. Bliss with a big right hand. Charlexa connects with The Stereo Natural Selections to pickup the victory. After the match, Lash Legend nails Bliss with The Pump Kick. Legend with a Running Splash. Nia Jax with a double clothesline on the floor. The Irresistible Forces wipe out Charlexa, Bayley and Valkyria for the second consecutive week.

Winner: Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss via Pinfall

– The Miz tells Kit Wilson that the curse is nothing more than a myth. How were they able to get a Tag Team Title opportunity if they’re cursed? The Universe always corrects itself. Curse, what curse. Danhausen appears behind Miz and Wilson. Did somebody say, curse? Danhausen is holding his jar of teeth. Danhausen says that he’s going down to the ring, so that he can learn how to be more like The Miz. Wilson tells Danhausen to wake up. Wilson calls Danhausen a spooky little goblin. Wilson says that Danhausen is toxic. Danhausen says that he can uncurse them by going down to the ring and helping them become the new WWE Tag Team Champions. Miz tells Danhausen to stay away from ringside or something is going to happen to him. When Miz and Wilson, become Tag Team Champions, Danhausen can take his curses and shove it up his ass. Danhausen disappeared.

– Sexxy Red is in the house tonight. She’ll be hosting NXT Stand & Deliver tomorrow night at The Factory in St. Louis, Missouri.

Fifth Match: Damian Priest & R-Truth (c) vs. The Miz & Kit Wilson For The WWE Tag Team Championship

Wilson attacks Truth from behind after the bell rings. Wilson with two uppercuts. Wilson whips Truth across the ring. Wilson goes for a Spinning Roundhouse Kick, but Truth holds onto the ropes. Truth taunts Wilson. Truth uppercuts Wilson. Truth with a straight right hand. Wilson drives his knee into the midsection of Truth. Wilson sends Truth to the corner. Wilson with a Leaping Uppercut. Wilson tags in Miz. Miz repeatedly stomps on Truth’s chest. Miz with southpaw haymakers. Miz poses for the crowd. Miz whips Truth across the ring. Truth ducks a clothesline from Miz. Truth with two diving shoulder tackles. Truth ducks a clothesline from Miz. Truth with a Spinning Side Slam. You Can’t See Me. Miz denies The Five Knuckle Shuffle. Wilson slams Truth’s head on the top rope. Miz drops Truth with The Big Boot. Wilson with a Flying Uppercut on the floor.

Miz and Wilson has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Miz reverses out of the irish whip from Truth. Truth kicks Miz in the face. Miz goes for The Skull Crushing Finale, but Truth counters with a deep arm-drag. Truth splits under a clothesline from Miz. Priest and Wilson are tagged in. Priest scores two forearm knockdowns. Priest ducks a clothesline from Wilson. Priest with The Slam Dunk. Priest with a Lifting Flatliner. Priest follows that with two leaping back elbow smashes. Priest drops Wilson with a leaping shoulder tackle. Priest applies a wrist lock. Priest delivers The Old School Punishment. Priest is fired up. Priest plays to the crowd. Priest with The Rebound Lariat for a two count. Wilson is throwing haymakers at Priest. Priest denies The Turn A Kit. Priest with a Spinning Roundhouse Kick. Priest tags in Truth.

Priest with a Diving Clothesline off the steel ring steps. Truth goes for The Attitude Adjustment, but Miz lands back on his feet. Miz sends Truth across the ring. Truth ducks a clothesline from Miz. Both guys are knocked down after a double clothesline. Danhausen makes his way down to the ringside area. Danhausen places the jar of teeth in the corner. Danhausen calls for the tag. The referee admonishes Danhausen. Miz tells Danhausen to leave. Danhausen grabs the tag rope. Truth tags in Danhausen. Miz scolds Danhausen. Danhausen was about to curse The Miz, but he pulled the referee Dan Engler as a shield. Miz goes for The Skull Crushing Finale, but the lights go out in the building. Danhausen was able to escape. Truth hits The Attitude Adjustment. Miz responds with The Skull Crushing Finale for a two count, because the referee was unable to make the three count with his right hand. Priest connects with The South Of Heaven Chokeslam to pickup the victory. After the match, Cody Rhodes plants Kit Wilson with The CrossRhodes.

Winner: Still WWE Tag Team Champions, Damian Priest & R-Truth via Pinfall

Cody Rhodes Promo

We got all dressed up in St. Louis tonight to find out who Randy Orton was talking to on the phone. And color me surprised, it was Pat McAfee. That’s like if Scott Hall and Kevin Nash talked about the third man in the nWo, and instead of Hulk Hogan, it was Disco Inferno. Pat, you stoner, grifter, Logan Paul without muscles, human hatrack, fly by night, you’re gonna get your receipt. And boy, I felt it, and I should have, you’re a former NFL Punter, Pat. But you, and everyone who represents you, and I know who I’m talking to can kiss my ass. Oh, no, was that too far? What are you going to do, fire me, it sure worked out for you the last time. That’s what Randy Orton wants for his legacy, for 15, St. Louis own, Randy Orton. My mentor, my hero, when John Cena was the angel on my shoulder, he was the devil. This was simple. You keep saying, it’s not personal, and even Stephanie McMahon comes out here, someone who I love and respect and tells me I need to go there, I need to go to a dark place, I’ve got to become a bad guy.

And I hear it. Dark hair, the whole thing. The truth is, better than my excuse usually is, I don’t know if I know how to do it anymore. I got two kids, I got my dream job here in front of this audience here tonight, and that’s what you want. You got Pat tagging all these sites that only exists because WWE is hot right now. And you talk about me coming back in Dallas, next year in Los Angeles, that’s a record, the year after that in Philadelphia, that’s a record. Followed by Las Vegas, a nearly untouchable record, and I was wrestling Roman Reigns, John Cena and The Rock, but make no mistake about it, they were also wrestling me. It’s simple as this, it’s a wrestling match with 20 years of history with the two very best wrestlers to do it. And I am hearing it, I am, I am hearing those voices inside of my head, finally, but you don’t want to hear what they have to say.

– We got a video recap of the CM Punk/Roman Reigns brawl from this past week’s Raw.

– Joe Tessitore & Wade Barrett runs down the current WrestleMania 42 Match Card.

Sixth Match: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Carmelo Hayes For The WWE United States Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Zayn backs Hayes into the turnbuckles. Trick Williams and Lil Yachty are watching this match from the ringside area. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Hayes drop steps into a side headlock. Zayn whips Hayes across the ring. Zayn drops down on the canvas. Hayes trips Zayn on the leapfrog attempt. Hayes with a waist lock go-behind. Zayn decks Hayes with a back elbow smash. Hayes drops down on the canvas. Hayes leapfrogs over Zayn. Hayes dropkicks Zayn. Hayes does the title pose. Hayes slams Zayn’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Chop Exchange. Zayn transitions into a corner mount. Hayes dumps Zayn face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Hayes transitions into a corner mount of his own. Zayn reverses out of the irish whip from Hayes. Hayes ducks a clothesline from Zayn. Zayn with a Lariat for multiple kick outs. Zayn applied a front face lock. Zayn with a straight right hand. Zayn wrenches on the left shoulder of Hayes. Zayn whips Hayes across the ring. Hayes with The Springboard Clothesline.

Hayes with a flying forearm smash. Hayes sends Zayn to the corner. Hayes blocks a boot from Zayn. Hayes kicks Zayn in the back. Hayes with a Springboard Guillotine Leg Drop for a one count. Zayn regroups on the outside. Hayes lands The SomerSault Plancha. Hayes is favoring his left knee. Hayes rolls Zayn back into the ring. Hayes with two knife edge chops. Zayn kicks Hayes in the gut. Zayn with clubbing blows to Hayes back. Zayn repeatedly stomps on Hayes chest. The referee admonishes Zayn. Zayn with a blistering chop. Zayn with an Elbow Drop for a two count. Rollup Exchange. Zayn with clubbing crossfaces. Hayes chops Zayn. Zayn decks Hayes with a back elbow smash. Zayn kicks Hayes in the face. Zayn drops Hayes with The Tornado DDT for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Zayn is lighting up Hayes chest. Zayn stares at the WrestleMania sign. Hayes with a chop/forearm combination. Short-Arm Reversal by Hayes. Hayes ducks a clothesline from Zayn. Hayes with The Dirty Diana for a two count. Zayn block The First 48.

Zayn goes for The Exploder Suplex, but Hayes rolls him over for a two count. Zayn with The Exploder Suplex into the turnbuckles. Zayn goes for The Helluva Kick, but Hayes counters with a SuperKick. Hayes with The Frog Splash for a two count. Zayn with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Hayes denies The Blue Thunder Bomb. Hayes delivers The First 48. Hayes ascends to the top turnbuckle. Hayes goes for Nothing But Net, but Zayn ducks out of the way. The referee is checking on Hayes in the corner. Zayn connects with The Helluva Kick to pickup the victory. After the match, Lil Yachty tells the production team to cut the music. Yachty does a quick preview of the United States Championship Match at WrestleMania. Yachty calls Zayn, the gingerbread man. Zayn gets pissed off. Williams attacks Zayn from behind. Williams repeatedly stomps on Zayn’s chest. Yachty picks up Zayn. Williams plants Zayn with The Trick Shot. Williams stands tall posing with the United States Championship as the show goes off the air.

Winner: Still WWE United States Champion, Sami Zayn via Pinfall

Checkout Episode Four Of The SUR Files