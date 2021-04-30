– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a video package to hype tonight’s Career vs. Title main event. We cut to the SmackDown intro video.

– We’re live from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us and the pyro goes off. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. They hype tonight’s main event.

– We go right to the ring and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair as Greg Hamilton does the introduction. Cole sends us to a video package to hype Belair up.

Belair hits the ring and a “EST!” chant breaks out. Belair says it’s her pleasure to welcome us to the cool-est, the dop-est, the hott-est show on FOX, Friday Night SmackDown. Belair tells us to put our hands together for… the music interrupts and out come SmackDown Tag Team Champions Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler. Ziggler says when we kick off SmackDown, we do it right with The Dirty Dawgs. Roode tells Belair to let them take it from here. Ziggler starts ranting about how they’re the best but the music interrupts and out come The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. They can’t believe Ziggler and Roode just interrupted the Women’s Champion. The music interrupts again and out comes Bayley.

Belair is still alone in the ring until Bayley walks in and snatches the mic to boos. Bayley laughs at Belair and keeps on laughing until Belair drops her for a pop. Belair wants Bayley to fight. Bayley tackles her and mounts her with strikes. The Profits and the champs hit the ring now and they start brawling. We go to commercial with everyone brawling in the ring.

The Street Profits and Bianca Belair vs. Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode and Bayley

Back from the break and Bayley is going at it with SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. Bayley takes control and levels Belair with a clothesline. Belair with a roll-up for 2, then a shoulder block to keep control. Bayley swats a dropkick away and covers for a quick 1 count.

Bayley mises in the corner and hits the turnbuckles. Belair with a dropkick and a kip up. SmackDown Tag Team Champion Dolph Ziggler tags in and has words with Belair. Angelo Dawkins runs in and sends Ziggler flying with a big shoulder. Ziggler runs the ropes and Montez Ford comes in with a big dropkick. Robert Roode runs in but he gets double teamed by The Profits. Roode, Ziggler and Bayley all get sent to the floor now.

Ford runs the ropes and leaps out, taking the champs down on the outside. Ford brings Ziggler back in but Bayley rams Belair back into the steel ring steps. A distracted Ford turns around to a big superkick from Ziggler. Ziggler goes for the pin but Ford rolls to the floor to recover. Ziggler follows and brings Ford back in. Ziggler tags Roode in and they double team Ford in the corner. Roode with a big Uranage in the middle of the ring for a 2 count. Roode works Ford around the ring now, using the middle rope as the referee warns him.

Bayley rocks Ford with a cheap shot. Roode and Ziggler with more quick tags and offense. Roode with a suplex on Ford. Ziggler covers for the pin and keeps Ford grounded as Belair and Dawkins rally for him. Ziggler with a big running splash to Ford in the corner. Ziggler and Roode mock Ford now. Ford dodges a superkick and levels Ziggler with a kick to the mouth. Ford and Ziggler both crawl for tags. Roode and Dawkins tag in as fans pop. Dawkins unloads and hits the big flying elbow. Ziggler runs in but Dawkins slams him. Dawkins with a running bulldog to Roode. Dawkins with a twisting neckbreaker to Roode but Ziggler breaks the pin up at 2.

Belair comes in and struggles to get Ziggler on her shoulders for the KOD but she gets him up. She immediately has to drop him as Bayley runs in. Belair rocks Bayley with the right hand and then hits the KOD on h er. Dawkins and Roode are going at it again. Roode rolls Dawkins up with a handful of tights but Belair slaps him in the back with her hair. Dawkins with The Anointment on Roode in the middle of the ring. Ford follows up with the big top rope Frogsplash for the pin to win.

Winners: The Street Profits and Bianca Belair

– After the match, Belair and The Profits celebrate as we go to replays. We come back to the celebration continuing in the middle of the ring.

– Still to come, WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews defends against Big E.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with Daniel Bryan, asking about tonight’s main event. He’s at peace with the stipulation and is excited, but maybe we should be asking Roman Reigns how he feels. Bryan is confident, this is what he’s wanted, Reigns one-on-one, and he’s confident he will make Reigns tap out again. Bryan says when does win the Universal Title, the first title defense won’t be Reigns’ rematch, the first title shot will go to Cesaro.

– Seth Rollins is in the back now. He laughs at Daniel Bryan saying he’ll give the first title shot to Cesaro. Rollins goes on and predicts that Bryan will win tonight but says Cesaro won’t get a title shot because he’s not going to make it past next week. Pat says Rollins vs. Cesaro looks on for next week. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see a Cricket Wireless-sponsored video on recent happenings with Tamina Snuka, Natalya, Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler and Reginald. Megan Morant approaches the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions and Reginald backstage now. They brush her off and look ahead to going out and proving why they’re the champs and what they’re made of to Natalya and Snuka next. Jax rants about how they’re tired of the disrespect they’ve been getting on RAW and SmackDown as of late. Natalya and Tamina suddenly attack out of nowhere and leave the champs laying.

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Tamina Snuka and Natalya

We go back to the ring and out first comes Tamina Snuka and Natalya. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler are out next with Reginald for this non-title match. Fans boo but the champs are all business, ready for payback.

Jax and Tamina go at it to start. Tamina drops Jax and superkicks her in the back of the head against the turnbuckle while down in the corner. Tamina levels Baszler as she approaches on the apron. Tamina goes up top for the big splash but she lands hard as Jax gets her knees up. Baszler tags in and they double team Tamina. Baszler with a big knee to the face for a 2 count. Baszler with more offense before and right after tagging Jax back in.

Jax talks trash while keeping control of Tamina, kicking her around and taunting her. Tamina fights Jax against the ropes but Jax hits a crossbody for a 2 count. Baszler tags back in but Tamina fights the double team off, out of their corner. Baszler dodges a clothesline and starts bending back Snuka’s fingers and elbow. Snuka scoops her for a big slam for a pop. We see Reginald checking on Jax at ringside now. Baszler needs to tag but Jax is not there. Natalya tags in and runs wild on Baszler.

Natalya avoids the Kirifuda Clutch and hits a big discus clothesline for 2. Natalya goes on and nails a German suplex for 2. Baszler fights off the Sharpshooter attempt with strikes. Jax tags in and drops an elbow on Natalya for 2. Jax charges but misses in the corner, hitting hard. Tamina tags in and kicks her to the mat. Tamina goes to the top but has to stop when Reginald interferes, sending him to the floor. Natalya goes for the Sharpshooter on Reginald but Baszler makes the save in front of the announce table. Tamina gets dropped and crotched on the top turnbuckle as Jax tags Baszler back in.

Baszler climbs up with Snuka but she resists and headbutts Baszler to the mat. Snuka hits the big Superfly Splash on Baszler for the non-title win.

Winners: Natalya and Tamina Snuka

– After the match, the champs recover at ringside as the music hits. Natalya and Snuka raise their arms in victory and start celebrating.

– We see video of WWE Hall of Famer Booker T predicting tonight’s main event. He picks Roman Reigns to retain. The announcers hype the match and we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get the promo for next week’s throwback SmackDown again.

– Shinsuke Nakamura is backstage. He predicts Daniel Bryan too win tonight’s main event because he has too much to lose. Nakamura will be waiting for Roman Reigns if he retains.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. She asks about a possible SmackDown Tag Team Titles shot. They both talk about how nice it’s been teaming together. Rey says he’s done a lot in WWE but becoming the first father and son team to hold gold in WWE would be legendary.

– Cole sends us to another vignette for the upcoming return of Aleister Black. He’s continuing with the “Tales of The Dark Father” book from last week and “Reality” is the name of this chapter. Black says people look at him and judge him, making assumptions. This is the true nature of now and he’s always lived in this reality. In high school people like you littered the halls, so unaware, lost in a concept of success and adoration that you’d been fed. The prom date, the right college, house with picket fence… imagine thinking any of that is real. You built a foundation of lies. He goes on about how his father never taught him about any of that others were caught up with, never fed him the lies. Father taught him the truth. Black believes people like the fans have been fed ideas of success that are just lies. There is something horribly wrong with society, and with you. Black says he could help society and give them the keys to escape, but he will not do that.

– We get a Progressive-sponsored video package on the Big E vs. Apollo Crews feud. Megan Morant is with Big E now, asking if he’s changed his strategy since losing the title to Apollo at WrestleMania 37. Big E says everyone is asking what he will do different in his rematch. He and Apollo have been around and around but tonight all of that comes to an end because tonight Big E gets his baby back. Big E goes on and assures everyone that tonight he will become a three-time Intercontinental Champion and you’ve got to feel that. Let’s go.

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Big E vs. Apollo Crews

We go back to the ring and out first comes Big E. We see WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews backstage talking strategy with Commander Azeez. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a plug for WWE and Make-A-Wish. Big E sits on the apron and waits for his title shot as the announcers send us to pre-recorded selfie videos of Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston predicting tonight’s main event. Woods goes with Daniel Bryan and Kofi, with his kids riding in the back seat of the car, goes with Roman Reigns because of the Jey Uso factor, noting that normally he might pick Bryan. We go back to the ring and out comes the WWE Intercontinental Champion with his Commander. Big E and Crews taunt each other as we see how Azeez helped Crews retain over Kevin Owens last week.

The bell rings and they lock up. Crews takes it to the corner and backs off. They lock up again and Big E slams Crews. They lock up again and Crews gets tossed again. Big E takes control again and applies the Abdominal Stretch in the middle of the ring. Big E unloads with forearms as Azeez looks on. Big E drops Crews with an elbow for a 2 count.

Big E goes on and drops Crews at the apron. Big E runs and hits the big apron splash for another 2 count as a concerned Azeez looks on. Crews stuns Big E with the top rope and clotheslines him. Crews goes on and hits a suplex on the floor in front of the announcers. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Crews is dominating Big E. Big E runs into a boot in the corner. Crews comes off the ropes but Big E nails a big overhead throw, and another for a pop. Big E gets sent to the apron and then knocked off with an enziguri kick. Crews goes to the apron and hits a big moonsault to the floor. The referee counts but Crews brings it back in at the 5 count. Crews goes to the top but has to roll through as Big E moves. Big E with a belly-to-belly suplex. Big E runs the ropes for a big splash in the middle of the ring but Apollo kicks out at 2.

Azeez shows some frustration at ringside now as Big E rallies. Crews fights off the Big Ending but Big E elbows him. Crews levels Big E with a boot to the face for another 2 count. Crews is frustrated now as Azeez cheers him on. Apollo mounts Big E with lefts and rights now. Crews kicks Big E in the ribs, sending him into the corner for a big splash. Crews charges in the opposite corner but Big E catches him with the Uranage for another close 2 count in the middle of the ring.

Big E is frustrated now. Big E charges for the Spear off the apron but Crews meets him with a kick. Crews scoops Big E and drops him neck-first on the edge of the apron. Crews goes to the top and hits the Frogsplash on Big E in the middle of the ring but Big E still kicks out at 2. Crews can’t believe it. Big E counters the follow-up and rolls Crews for 2. Big E scoops him for the Big Ending but Azeez breaks the pin by pulling Big E to the floor for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Big E

– After the match, Azeez enters the ring too check on Crews but here comes Kevin Owens. Owens unloads on Azeez until Crews makes the save and drops Owens. Azeez goes to deliver the Nigerian Nail to Owens but Big E makes the save. Crews gets knocked out of the ring. Owens and Big E double team Azeez now. Azeez drops Big E with a headbutt and then goes to work on Owens in the corner. Sami Zayn appears out of nowhere with a big Helluva Kick to Owens in the corner. Azeez goes back to work on Big E as Crews stumbles back into the ring. Azeez kicks Big E out of the ring as Crews barks orders. Sami has Apollo’s title belt now. He slowly turns around with it as Azeez and Crews stare him down. Sami tells them to take it easy, no problems here. Sami raises Crews’ arm in victory as fans boo. Sami keeps assuring Azeez and Crews that there are no problems. Azeez suddenly drops Sami with a Nigerian Nail in the middle of the ring. Crews’ music starts up as he and Azeez stand tall over Sami.

– Cole sends us to a selfie video from The Miz. He predicts Roman Reigns to win tonight’s main event, saying no one on the entire SmackDown roster can beat Reigns, and definitely Bryan cannot. Cole and McAfee hype tonight’s main event some more. Kayla Braxton is backstage outside of Reigns’ door, calling for Paul Heyman. Heyman steps out and doesn’t look thrilled to be interviewed. We go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Cesaro accepts Seth Rollins’ challenge for next week. He then predicts Daniel Bryan to win tonight’s main event. Cesaro then predicts he will win the Universal Title from Bryan at WrestleMania Backlash.

– We get a look at Roman Reigns backstage and he seems to be in deep thought ahead of the main event. The announcers show us a video package on recent post-WrestleMania 37 happenings that have led to tonight’s big match.

– Kayla is backstage with Paul Heyman now. She asks about Daniel Bryan but Heyman is so tired of hearing about him. Heyman goes on acknowledging some of Bryan’s success and accomplishments, and then goes on about how everyone thinks Bryan will win tonight and take Roman Reigns’ seat at the head of the table. Everything is “yes! yes! yes!” until Heyman asks if it will actually happen. No! Bryan will not do this, he will not do that, he will not be seen on SmackDown again. No! No! No.

Career vs. Title Match: Daniel Bryan vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

We go back to the ring for tonight’s Career vs. Title main event as Daniel Bryan makes his way out to a big pop and a “yes!” chant. Bryan will be banned from SmackDown if he loses this match tonight. Bryan hits the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Cole confirms Rollins vs. Cesaro for net Friday. We go backstage to King Baron Corbin now for his comments on tonight’s main event. He dislikes both competitors in the match, but the benefit of Bryan losing means that he has to pack his bags and go home. We go back to the ring and the loud “yes!” chant continues as Bryan waits in the ring. Out next comes WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman. Reigns comes out to a new theme song, stopping on the stage to raise the title in the air as pyro goes off. Bryan smiles as Reigns marches to the ring. Reigns enters and raises the title as more pyro goes off. A “you suck!” chant starts up now. We get formal ring introductions from Greg Hamilton.

The bell rings and Bryan immediately nails the dropkick into the corner. Bryan unloads with Yes Kicks as fans cheer him on. Reigns immediately levels Bryan with a big right hand to shut down the early momentum. Reigns levels Bryan with a shoulder tackle. Reigns catches Bryan for a bear hug but Bryan fights him to the mat. Bryan goes for the Yes Lock but Reigns retreats to the floor to regroup. Bryan keeps fighting and drops Reigns at ringside with a flying knee. We go to commercial with Bryan standing over Reigns at ringside.

Back from the break and Bryan has control in the ring, softening up Reigns’ arm and shoulder. Bryan with Yes Kicks in the corner now. Bryan with the running dropkick in the corner, and another. Bryan charges for a third but Reigns explodes out of the corner with a big right hand. Reigns keeps control but Bryan kicks out at 2.

Reigns works Bryan over and headbutts him back to the mat. Reigns with a snap suplex for another 2 count. Reigns grounds Bryan with a headlock in the middle of the ring now. Fans try to rally for Bryan as he fights up and out of the hold. Reigns drops him with a knee to the mouth. Reigns works Bryan over in the corner again. Bryan counters and runs the ropes but Reigns meets him with a big back elbow for another 2 count. Fans chant for Bryan again as Reigns keeps him down. Bryan unloads with uppercuts now. Reigns charges but Bryan sends him into the middle turnbuckle face-first.

Bryan with more Yes Kicks in the corner now. Bryan climbs up for the hurricanrana but Reigns blocks it and delivers a big super powerbomb from the second rope. Bryan somehow kicks out at 2 and Reigns can’t believe it. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Reigns unloads on Bryan at ringside, sending him into the barrier. Reigns brings it back in for another close 2 count. Reigns knees Bryan into the corner and unloads with a bunch of knees now, stopping to yell at the referee after a warning. Another “you suck!” chant starts up. Reigns takes Bryan to the top for a superplex but Bryan slides underneath. Bryan crotches Reigns for a pop, but Bryan also falls to the mat and is slow to recover. Bryan climbs up for the super back suplex and he nails it.

Fans chant “this is awesome!” now. Bryan recovers first and covers for a close 2 count by Reigns. Bryan with an uppercut and big Yes Kicks now as Reigns struggles to get up. Reigns ducks the roundhouse kick and levels Bryan with a Samoan Drop. Bryan still kicks out at 2. Reigns is frustrated as he calls for the finish. Reigns charges with the Superman Punch but Bryan meets him with a big kick to the arm in mid-air. Reigns clutches the arm but Bryan delivers another big shot to the damaged limb. Bryan focuses more on the arm now but Reigns fights him off. Bryan sends Reigns over the top rope but Reigns lands on his feet.

Bryan runs the ropes for a suicide dive but Reigns catches him and launches him with an overhead suplex. Bryan lands hard on the floor in front of the announce table. Reigns charges for a Spear into the barrier but Bryan moves and Reigns goes crashing through the barrier, into the ThunderDome LED crowd area. Reigns clutches the shoulder again as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Bryan is up top. He nails the diving headbutt but Reigns kicks out at 2. Bryan leads another “yes!” chant now. He charges from the corner but Reigns cuts him off with a Superman Punch for a close 2 count. Reigns and Bryan slowly get up. Reigns readies in the corner. He charges for the Spear but Bryan rolls him up for 2. Bryan nails the running knees but Reigns kicks out just in time by getting his foot on the bottom rope. Bryan is frustrated now as he thought that was the win.

Bryan drags Reigns over by his arms, holding them up so he can stomp away to keep Reigns down. Bryan goes for the arm bar and then the Yes Lock. Bryan has the Crossface applied in the middle of the ring now. Reigns counters and comes right back with a big Spear in the middle of the ring. Bryan kicks out right before the 3 count and Reigns can’t believe it. Reigns gets the Guillotine applied now, taking Bryan to the mat.

Bryan slides out of the Guillotine and applies another submission on the arm. More back and forth on the mat now. Reigns powers out of a hold and stars pounding on Bryan with fists. Reigns powers up and levels Bryan with a powerbomb in the middle of the ring. Reigns mounts Bryan with more strikes now as Heyman yells from ringside. Reigns with another big powerbomb.

Bryan blocks a Guillotine but Reigns switches arms and he gets it locked in now. Reigns wraps his legs around Bryan and tightens the Guillotine. Bryan looks to be fading now as the referee checks on him. The referee calls the match as Bryan passes out in the hold.

Winner: Roman Reigns

– After the match, Cole confirms that Bryan is now banned from SmackDown. Bryan is flat on his back while Reigns gets up to his feet as his new music hits. Heyman enters the ring and hands the Universal Title belt to Reigns. He raises it in the air as the boos start up. We go to replays. Reigns brings two steel chairs into the ring now but Cesaro runs out and makes the save for a pop. Cesaro takes off his suit jacket and delivers a running uppercut against the barrier. Cesaro keeps working Reigns over at ringside and goes to follow him back in the ring but Jey Uso attacks from behind. Uso beats Cesaro up at the apron and superkicks him, then rolls him in. Cesaro is trapped in the ropes now, forced to watch Reigns deliver a Con-Chair-To to Bryan. Uso holds Cesaro in place in the ropes, with a headlock, as Reigns taunts him. Heyman is raising the Universal Title belt in the air from ringside. A “you suck!” chant gets louder as SmackDown on FOX goes off the air with Reigns taunting Cesaro while Bryan is laid out.

