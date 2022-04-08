– The post-WrestleMania 38 edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a video package of highlights from WrestleMania 38. We’re live from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee.

– We go right to the ring and Kayla Braxton is waiting with a mic. She introduces Ronda Rousey and here she comes to a pop.

Kayla says everyone can agree Rousey was in a very physical match on WrestleMania Saturday, and she kept her word when she said she’d make SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair tap out. We see video of Flair tapping while the referee was down. Kayla says Flair definitely felt the pressure. Rousey says she did make Flair tap, and she will again. But what matters is she lost and she didn’t come here to make excuses. She mentions how the best needs to beat the one on top twice, and she beat Flair once not twice, making her tap not when it counted, and that’s on her.

Braxton asks what’s next. Rousey says she wants a rematch but not a regular match, she doesn’t want Flair to be able to get herself disqualified or counted out. She challenges Flair to an I Quit Match at WrestleMania Backlash. Flair appears on the big screen, laughing. Fans boo her. Flair says Rousey couldn’t beat her at checkers, let alone an I Quit Match. Flair says quitting isn’t in her DNA, but winning it.

Flair goes on and says she’s starting to think “The Baddest Woman on The Planet” is a myth because Rousey can’t win. Flair says no to the challenge, and tells Rousey to get to the back of the line, bitch. She laughs some more as Rousey looks on. Rousey has some news for Flair – the match will happen and Flair won’t say she quits, she’ll scream it when Rousey snaps her arm backwards. Rousey drops the mic and looks on as her music hits.

– We see how Sheamus and Ridge Holland defeated The New Day at WrestleMania 38, and how Butch was hard to control. Butch is set to wrestle his first SmackDown match tonight. We see Butch, Sheamus and Holland backstage getting riled up. Sheamus says tonight they will finally let Butch loose.

Butch vs. Xavier Woods

We go back to the ring and out comes Butch with Sheamus and Ridge Holland as Samantha Irvin does the introductions. Butch rushes the ring and poses as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes The New Day – Xavier Woods with Kofi Kingston. They taunt Sheamus and his crew, and go on about how since this is the SmackDown season opener, that means all records are reset and the two sides are 0-0 now. Woods talks some more trash and heads to the ring. The bell hits and they go at it. Butch levels Woods with a quick clothesline, then mounts him with right hands.

Woods turns it around in the corner with chops to the chest. Butch fights Woods off but charges and gets sent face-first into the turnbuckles. Butch with an enziguri in the corner, then a knee drop and an armbar. Butch bends some of Woods’ fingers back now. Woods finally gets free with his foot on the bottom rope. Butch stomps on Woods’ elbow. Woods turns it around with a jawbreaker as fans rally now.

Woods with a side Russian leg sweep and a basement dropkick, sending Butch to the floor dazed and stumbling around. Butch dodges a dropkick through the ropes and rocks Woods with a forearm. Butch slams Woods onto the edge of the apron and stares him down as Sheamus and Holland run over to celebrate with him. We go to a commercial.

Back from the break and Butch uses Sheamus’ 10 Beats of the Bodhrán but a much wilder version as Sheamus taunts Woods. Butch keeps control and beats Woods up as Kofi tries to rally the crowd. Butch with a charging forearm for a 2 count. Butch grounds Woods by his arm and keeps his face into the mat now. Woods fights up and out as fans try to rally for him. Woos unloads but the referee backs him off. They run the ropes and dodge each other, then Woods rocks him and hits a heel kick to the face.

Butch blocks a suplex and rocks Woods in the side of the head. Butch sends Woods to the apron and they keep at it. Butch drops Woods with a big right hand in the middle of the ring after blocking a tornado DDT. Butch goes on for another close 2 count. Butch stomps away on Woods’ head now. Butch charges with a running kick but Woods side-steps and rolls him up for the pin to win.

Winner: Xavier Woods

– After the match, Woods quickly retreats to celebrate with Kofi at ringside as Butch seethes. We go to replays as the music hits. Sheamus and Holland try to hold Butch back as he snaps, slapping them both and then punching Holland. Sheamus and Holland yell at Butch and back him into the corner, finally calming him down.

– Still to come, a look at Sami Zayn’s WrestleMania 38 loss. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see stills from WrestleMania 38.

– Still to come, Roman Reigns is here to reveal what’s next on The Island of Relevancy.

– Cole and McAfee send us to the DoorDash Highlight of the Night, which shows Sami Zayn’s Anything Goes loss to Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38. Zayn is backstage ranting to Adam Pearce now, asking how he let that happen to him. Zayn was supposed to get his revenge on Knoxville but instead had to deal with Party Boy and Wee-Man, and a giant hand. Zayn goes on and says he’s been reduced to a laughing stock now. Zayn wants his respect back. Zayn says the next person who walks through the door, he wants them in the ring. Pearce agrees. The door opens and it’s Drew McIntyre. He stops and acknowledges them, then walks off. Zayn tells Pearce he wants the next person but Pearce says no, the match with McIntyre is official for tonight. Zayn says that’s perfect because Drew is one of the toughest on the roster and when he beats Drew, he will get his respect back.

– A WWE crew member bring a letter to Pearce and he reads it. Apparently Ronda Rousey wants to meet with Pearce, but Pearce tells the crew member to tell Rousey he’s unable to see her right now.

Gunther vs.

We go back to the ring and Irvin introduces Ludwig Kaiser, who is standing on the stage with a mic. This is the former Marcel Barthel. He introduces who is the epitome of efficiency and elegance. He goes on, speaks in German, and then bills this person as The Ring General. Barthel then introduces Gunther and out he comes. Gunther and Barthel are wearing bright red gear now. Cole hypes Gunther up and shows us a brief clip. Gunther and Barthel head to the ring as we go to commercial.

