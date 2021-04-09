– The special WrestleMania 37 go-home edition of tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a highlight video from last week. We’re live on a tape delay from the WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Daniel Bryan to a pop. Bryan hits the ring and leads a “yes!” chant as Greg Hamilton does the introductions.

Bryan says we are close to the biggest event of the year, WrestleMania 37. Fans pop. Bryan says he’s excited, everyone is excited. He’s excited about everything – to see the set, smell the smoke of the pyro, feel the human air in Raymond James Stadium, but what he’s excited for most is to finally hear the roar of the WWE Universe in person. Bryan loves the ThunderDome and thinks it’s incredible, but there is absolutely nothing like wrestling in front of a live audience, and doing it at WrestleMania, and there is absolutely nothing like winning the WWE Universal Title in the main event of WrestleMania. Another “yes!” chant starts up.

Bryan can’t wait to walk to the ring with 25,000 people chanting “yes!” because there’s nothing like it. Bryan goes on about criticism against him, including how they say he doesn’t deserve to be in the main event of WrestleMania. Bryan says damn right he does deserve it. He’s lucky because every time people told him no, his mentors and parents told him to ignore the negativity. Bryan goes on and gets another “yes!” chant going. Bryan says every time life told him no, he said yes. Doctors said he’d never be able to wrestle again, he said yes he would. People said he’d never be World Champion again when he returned, he said yes. People said he’d never be able to tap Roman Reigns out at Fastlane, Bryan said yes. Can Bryan main event WrestleMania one more time? Adam Pearce first said no, then he said yes. Fans chant “yes!” again.

Bryan says this Sunday is by far the biggest match of his career, a Triple Threat for the Universal Title. WWE Hall of Famer Edge on one side, furious thinking Bryan stole his spotlight. On the other side, Reigns, who is worried about tapping out again and losing his spot as the Tribal Chief. Bryan says Edge and Reigns are two of the most dangerous men in WWE, but they’re going to have to face the best version of Daniel Bryan that they’ve ever seen, the most dangerous version, the same one that tapped Reigns out, the same one with fire in his eyes and his heart, who is willing to do anything. Bryan says that brings him to one more question – can he walk out of the WrestleMania main event as Universal Champion? Yes. Bryan leads another “yes!” chant as his music starts up.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with The Street Profits. They’re chanting “yes!” as well. They get hyped up about winning the titles back tonight. They’re suddenly attacked by SmackDown Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. Roode and Montez Ford fight to the stage. Angelo Dawkins gets the upperhand on Ziggler. Chad Gable and Otis run out to join in now. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio also join the fight. The four teams brawl down to ringside as Rey gets launched into the barrier. We go to commercial

Fatal 4 Way for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles: Alpha Academy vs. The Mysterios vs. The Street Profits vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

Back from the break and Dominik Mysterio is working on Chad Gable. Dominik with a dropkick to drop Gable. He works o the arm now. Otis comes in and they double team Dominik. Dolph Ziggler tags himself in and covers Dominik for a 2 count. Robert Roode tags in and the SmackDown Tag Team Champions keep Dominik in their corner now.

Rode levels Dominik for a 2 count. Roode grounds Dominik now. Roode beats Dominik back down and scoop slams him in the middle of the ring. Gable tags himself in and Roode isn’t happy about it. Gable keeps Dominik down and works on the arm. Gable with a 2 count before going back to work on the arm. Rey Mysterio cheers his son on as Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins look on from the apron. Dominik counters Gable for a quick 1 count. Rey tags in and unloads on Gable now.

Rey with a big head scissors takedown to Gable. Rey goes for a moonsault but Gable catches him. Rey turns that into a DDT for a close 2 count as Roode and Ziggler break it up. Roode and Ziggler then knock The Street Profits off the apron. The Mysterios send the champs to the floor, then knock Otis off to the floor. They send Gable out and Otis catches him. Rey flies out and takes Alpha Academy down on the floor. Dominik then flies out from the apron, taking Alpha Academy down again. Rey and Dominik regroup in the ring and stand tall as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and we’re having some weather-related technical difficulties. Otis is in the ring with Ford now. Ziggler comes back in and takes over, grounding Ford. Ziggler counters a suplex attempt and dropkicks Ford. Ziggler goes for the Fame-asser but it’s blocked and Ford drives him into the mat. Ziggler and Ford both tag in their partners.

Dawkins unloads on Roode with clotheslines, then a big corkscrew flying elbow. Gable runs in but Dawkins tosses him and he rolls to the floor. Dawkins with a big splash and a bulldog to Roode. Rey tags himself in and hits the senton on Roode. Rey sends Dawkins to the floor. Roode gets sent into Otis, sending him to the floor. The Mysterios double team Roode. Ziggler runs in but they also drop him into position. They hit the double 619 on both champs at the same time.

Dominik hits the big Frogsplash from the top but Otis breaks the pin to save Roode. Rey flies off the top but Otis catches him and launches him out of the ring. The Profit double team Otis and send him to the floor. Ford runs and leaps out, taking Otis down at ringside. Dominik and Roode are both down but they’re tagged out by Gable and Dawkins. They trade pins and more back & forth action.

Gable with a big German on Dawkins but Ford is legal. Ford with a huge Frogsplash on Gable. Ziggler tags in and superkicks Ford out of the ring as Roode tags in as the legal man. Roode quickly covers Gable for the pin to retain.

Winners: Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

– After the match, Roode and Ziggler celebrate and stand tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Roode and Ziggler raise the titles on the stage as their opponents try to recover around the ring and ringside area.

– Kayla is backstage with Bianca Belair now. Belair has butterflies about challenging SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37 Night One. That’s not a bad thing as she’s nervous and excited. She recalls some advice from her dad and thinks about how he raised her, and she’s confident about this opportunity of a lifetime. She’s been working so hard for so long and now the entire world is watching to see what she can do. Kayla talks about Banks’ success and experience but Belair isn’t worried. She says when she wins the title it will be the greatest night.

– The announcers send us to a video of WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E returning to his roots in Tampa this past week. We see him cutting a promo on Apollo Crews while visiting his barber. We also see Big E visiting Down Tampa and Tampa Preparatory School. He talks about being taught discipline and how to grind, where he wrestled at school. He also shows us Raymond James Stadium and mentions playing his high school championship game there years ago. Big E gets hyped up, raises his title, and warns that he will walk in with the title, and walk out with the title this Sunday. Cole plugs how rapper Wale will perform Big E’s “Feel The Power” theme at WrestleMania.

– Cole leads us to a video package for Randy Orton vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 37.

Nia Jax vs. Tamina Snuka

We go back to the ring and out first are the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions – Nia Jax with Shayna Baszler and Reginald. Out next comes Tamina Snuka with Natalya. Tamina enters the ring as they stare each other down. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and they lock up with Jax easily putting Snuka down and talking some trash. Snuka meets her and they lock up again. Snuka shoves Jax down this time. Jax rocks Tamina but Tamina back-hands her. Tamina unloads and beats Jax into the corner as the referee pulls her off.

Reginald gets on the apron but Tamina grabs him. Baszler grabs his leg to try and pull him back to the floor. Jax takes advantage and levels Snuka. Jax drops Tamina again and kicks her around while taunting her. Tamina gets up swinging but Jax knocks her back down. Jax puts a boot to the head in the corner as fans boo. Jax and the referee have words. Jax whips Tamina into the corner and charges but she hits the ring post shoulder-first as Tamina moves.

Tamina goes to the top but Jax decks her. Tamina headbutts Jax back to the mat. Baszler gets on the apron and distracts Tamina but here comes Natalya. They end up in the steel ring steps. Jax pulls Tamina off the top but Tamina slides out and superkicks her, then catches her with a Samoan Drop in the middle of the ring for a pop. She goes for the pin but Baszler hits the ring for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Tamina Snuka

– After the bell, Natalya runs in and attacks Baszler to stop her. The champs retreat up the ramp with Reginald as Natalya and Tamina regroup in the ring.

– Kayla is backstage with The Riott Squad but Billie Kay and Carmella quickly interrupt. Kayla asks The Riott Squad about possibly winning the titles at WrestleMania. Carmella mocks them with a glass of champagne in her hand. Carmella says the titles will belong to she and Billie. Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke interrupt next. Naomi and Lana arrive now. All four teams start brawling. Natalya and Tamina show up from the ring and they get involved in the brawl now. Tamina takes out Liv and Natalya takes out Rose, the last two who were standing. Natalya and Tamina are all smiles as they walk off with the other teams recovering on the ground.

– We get a vignette for Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 37.

– We go back to the ring and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Edge with a steel chair. Edge enters the ring and unfolds the chair. He takes a seat as we go back to commercial.

