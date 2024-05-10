WWE SmackDown Results 5/10/24

Mohegan Sun Arena

Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Corey Graves & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Cody Rhodes, Nick Aldis, Logan Paul Segment

Nick Aldis: Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to SmackDown, live from a sold-out Mohegan Sun Arena here in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania. We have some huge King & Queen Of The Ring matchups for you here tonight. But before we get to that, ladies and gentlemen, please welcome the Undisputed WWE Champion, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes. Well, old friend, let me start by congratulating you on a successful championship defense against “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles at Backlash. Never a small feat to get your hands raised against the best in-ring performer of a generation. But, Cody, we must now turn our attention to the King & Queen Of The Ring PLE. And I know you quite well, and I’ve heard you say it, and frankly, I knew it already. You’re a fighting champion, you want to be a fighting champion. You want to defend that championship against the very best, as often as you can. So, with that in mind, I invited you out here tonight, to tell you that your next challenger has been determined. And I thought there’s no better time to introduce him than right now.

Cody Rhodes: So, Logan Paul.

Logan Paul: One more time, say it again.

Cody Rhodes: So, Logan Paul, I think I know what you want to talk about.

Logan Paul: Yes, you do, brother. Main eventing the King & Queen Of The Ring PLE, in a champion versus champion match, against the Cody Rhodes, to truly kickoff the Logan Paul Levesque Era.

Cody Rhodes: Logan, champion versus champion, that’s a challenge I certainly like, because the fact is, holding not one, but two titles.

Logan Paul: Ah, see, that’s the thing, Cody. Facts don’t care about your feelings, and neither do I. I got some facts for you, champ. I, Logan Paul, not you, am the longest reigning champion in the WWE. I am the greatest attraction in this company. I had the greatest rookie year of all time. And I am a superstar. Isaiah, I saw that it’s your birthday. Hold up that sign, Isaiah, congratulations, you met a superstar, brother, and that’s Logan Paul. Happy Birthday, kid. Hey, but guess what? Cody Rhodes is great, he’s a superstar, too, right Cody? Yeah, you won the 2023 Royal Rumble, but what does everyone remember from that night? Logan Paul’s epic viral mid-air collision with Ricochet, the crash heard around the world.

And yes, Cody, you won at WrestleMania, but what was everything talking about that night? iShowSpeed and PRIME. My brand, my ideas, my moment. And look who’s taking all of the credit. You see, three years ago, Cody, another fact. I’ll have you know; PRIME has 20 calories and 2% of sugar in electrolytes. Shut your mouth, Pennsylvania. More facts for you virgin inbreds. Three years ago at WrestleMania, Cody Rhodes and I debut on the same night. And since then, I’ve been the rocket fuel, for the spaceship that is WWE. So, my question for you is, how can you finish the story, when it’s not even your story? So, what do I want to talk about, Cody? How about this, let’s talk about me, knocking you out and pinning you on top of my logo, and walking out of Saudi Arabia as the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Cody Rhodes: I bet a lot of people stand across from you and assume just what a dumbass. As fun as that would be, I’m not going to call you a podcaster, a YouTuber, an influencer, an outsider. I’m not going to pretend that this is some type of fad for you. I’ve actually got a since of who Logan Paul really is, and so have they. You’re the guy who went toe-to-toe with Floyd Mayweather, right? Under 40, and you made the Forbes list. And correct me if I’m wrong, fourth or fifth match, you won the United States Championship? Since we’re going over facts, the fact is that, if I was to win that United States Championship, that would make a WWE Grand Slam Champion. I am not done. And addition to all of the positive things that I’ve said you are, you are also disrespectful, you are also self-centered, you are delusional, you can’t go a single match without grabbing those brass knuckles. And you’re out here taking credit for something that doesn’t belong to you, doesn’t belong to me. This, right here, it’s a team. And at King & Queen Of The Ring, in Saudi Arabia, you’re going to find out where you stand on that team.

– Kayla Braxton had a backstage interview with AJ Styles. How prepared is he for tonight’s main event against Randy Orton? Before we talk about tonight, AJ wants to talk about Backlash. He had Cody Rhodes on the ropes, he had him beat. He knows it. He admits that he was distracted by all the chants from the Lyon crowd. It should be him facing Logan Paul for his championship. AJ says that they next time he fights Cody, he’ll beat him and he will earn an opportunity to get another title match. Winning the KOTR Tournament is a phenomenal step towards that goal.

First Match: Nia Jax vs. Naomi In A First Round Match In The 2024 Queen Of The Ring Tournament

Jax shoves Naomi after the bell rings. Naomi slaps Jax in the face. Naomi with forearm shivers. Jax drops Naomi with a Body Block. Jax starts rag dolling Naomi. Jax sends Naomi to the corner. Jax poses for the crowd. Jax levels Naomi with The Body Avalanche. Jax with a Biel Throw. Jax delivers another Body Avalanche. Jax with a Running Elbow Drop. Jax kicks Naomi in the back. Naomi dodges The Big Boot. Naomi with clubbing hamstring kicks. Naomi with a chop block. Naomi follows that with a Running Bulldog into the middle turnbuckle pad. Naomi sends Jax shoulder first into the steel ring post. Jax regroups on the outside. Naomi lands The Suicide Dive. Naomi tees off on Jax. Jax sends Naomi back first into the LED Board. Jax hits The Samoan Drop on the floor. Jax has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Naomi decks Jax with a JawBreaker. Naomi with a knee lift. Naomi with two forearm smashes.

Jax HeadButtss Naomi. Jax dumps Naomi ribs first on the top rope. Jax with another headbutt. Jax talks smack to the crowd. Naomi slams Jax’s head on the top rope. Jax blocks The Sunset Flip. Jax goes for The Banzai Drop, but Naomi ducks out of the way. Naomi peppers Jax with forearm shivers. Jax whips Naomi across the ring. Naomi slides under Jax’s legs. Naomi with a diving clothesline. Naomi with a corkscrew elbow strike. Naomi follows that with The Disaster Kick. Jax catches Naomi in mid-air. Jax goes for The Samoan Drop, but Naomi lands back on her feet. Naomi with a Roundhouse Kick. Naomi drills Jax with The Heat Seeker. Naomi with The Split Legged MoonSault for a two count. Naomi side steps Jax into the turnbuckles. Naomi with a flying forearm smash. Naomi puts Jax on the top turnbuckle. Jax with Two HeadButts. Jax goes for The Avalanche PowerBomb, but Naomi counters with The FrankenSteiner for a two count. Naomi with Two SuperKicks. Naomi goes for a Roundhouse Kick, but Jax counters with a PowerBomb. Jax with a Running Leg Drop. Jax drags Naomi to the corner. Jax connects with The Annihilator to pickup the victory.

Winner: Nia Jax via Pinfall

– Byron Saxton had a backstage interview with Baron Corbin. How has he changed since the last time he was on SmackDown. Things weren’t going his way, he was lost, he had no direction. He went back to NXT and he found himself. Corbin says that he’s going to wreck shop. Carmelo Hayes joins the conversation. Melo congratulates Corbin on getting called up to the man roster. He forgot that Corbin got drafted in the first place. Corbin knows that Melo has jokes, but with his head being so big, he’s an easy target. Melo says that the last guy that tried to give him advice had to pull out of the tournament because he was afraid that he was going to run circles around him. Melo wants to give Corbin some advice. He should pull himself out of the tournament, just like Bobby Lashley, because Melo is going to run circles around him tonight. Corbin didn’t seem to be phased by Melo’s false bravado.

– DIY Vignette.

Second Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Baron Corbin In A First Round Match In The 2024 King Of The Ring Tournament

Hayes with a waist lock go-behind. Corbin blocks The O’Connor Roll. Hayes ducks under two clotheslines from Corbin. Hayes dropkicks the right knee of Corbin. Hayes with a Low Enzuigiri. Hayes slaps Corbin in the back of the head. Corbin is pissed. Corbin with two haymakers. Corbin scores two elbow knockdowns. Corbin goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Hayes lands back on his feet. Corbin with The Michinoku Driver. Hayes regroups on the outside. Hayes regains control of the match during the commercial break. Corbin has Hayes perched on the top turnbuckle. Corbin with hammer elbows. Hayes dumps Corbin face first on the top turnbuckle pad.

Hayes with a Springboard Clothesline. Hayes drops Corbin with The La Mistica for a two count. Hayes talks smack to Corbin. Hayes fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Hayes sends Corbin across the ring. Hayes ducks a clothesline from Corbin. Corbin goes for Deep Six, but Hayes lands back on his feet. Corbin drops Hayes with The Death Valley Driver. Corbin drills Hayes with The BrainBuster for a two count. Corbin puts Hayes on the top turnbuckle. Hayes with forearm shivers. Hayes delivers The First 48. Hayes with a Running Pump Knee Strike. Corbin avoids Nothing But Net. Corbin with a Uranage Slam into the turnbuckles. Corbin with an Inside Out Lariat. Corbin turns a Vertical Suplex into a Cutter for a two count. Corbin goes for The End Of Days, but Hayes lands back on his feet. Hayes with an inside cradle to pickup the victory.

Winner: Carmelo Hayes via Pinfall

– Kayla Braxton had a backstage interview with Bayley. Does she have a particular favorite in this year’s Queen Of The Ring Tournament? There’s a lot of talented women in this tournament, but she’s pretty interested to see how far Jade Cargill goes. Chelsea Green and Piper Niven interrupts the conversation. Chelsea says that the stench of France must’ve made her lost her mind because she forgot all about Piper Niven. She’s about to knock Jade out of the first round.

– Byron Saxton had a backstage interview with Randy Orton. A lot of people are looking at Randy being a heavy favorite to win this year’s KOTR, however, some have similar sentiments about AJ Styles. Randy has accomplished a lot of things in his legendary WWE career, but the one thing that has alluded him is becoming the King Of The Ring. Now, he knows how great AJ Styles is, but it feels phenomenal when hits AJ with an RKO out of nowhere. Randy tells Byron to stay tune. One more thing, he hasn’t forgot about The Bloodline taking out Kevin Owens at Backlash. Him and Tama Tonga may cross paths during this tournament, and when that happens, it won’t just be an RKO out of nowhere, he’s going to make sure that Tama sees it coming.

Third Match: Jade Cargill vs. Piper Niven w/Chelsea Green In A First Round Match In The 2024 Queen Of The Ring Tournament

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cargill talks smack to Niven. Shoulder Block Exchange. That leads us to another standoff in the center of the ring. Cargill ducks a clothesline from Niven. Cargill drops Niven with a shoulder tackle. Niven reverses out of the irish whip from Cargill. Niven decks Cargill with a back elbow smash. Niven goes for a Bodyslam, but Cargill lands back on her feet. Cargill SuperKicks Niven. Niven catches Cargill in mid-air. Niven drops Cargill with The Uranage Slam. Niven with a Senton Splash for a two count. Niven repeatedly stomps on Cargill’s back. Niven with a straight right hand. Niven puts her leg on the back of Cargill’s back.

Green slaps Cargill behind the referee’s back. Niven bodyslams Cargill. Niven with two short-arm clotheslines. Niven flexes her muscles. Cargill with forearm shivers. Niven HeadButts Cargill. Cargill ducks a clothesline from Niven. Cargill with The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Cargill with Two Stinger Splash. Cargill knocks Green off the ring apron. Cargill ducks a clothesline from Niven. Niven blocks The Jaded. Niven HeadButts Cargill. Niven levels Cargill with The Body Avalanche. Niven sweeps out the legs of Cargill. Niven with a Running Cannonball Strike for a two count. Niven prepares for The Vader Bomb. Cargill pulls Niven off the middle rope. Cargill nails Niven with The Pump Kick. Cargill connects with Jaded to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jade Cargill via Pinfall

Shinsuke Nakamura Promo

My art is not just to compete. It is to conquer, to captivate, and to destroy all who dare stand against me in the ring. Because I am here to claim what is rightfully mine, the pinnacle of SmackDown. And now that I am here, no one is safe. The Master Of Strong Style does not just plan to rise, I plan to reign supreme. So, watch closely, because everything on SmackDown is about to change. And it will never be the same again.

Fourth Match: Bianca BelAir vs. Candice LeRae w/Indi Hartwell In A First Round Match In The 2024 Queen Of The Ring Tournament

BelAir drops LeRae with a shoulder tackle. LeRae drops down on the canvas. BelAir sends LeRae across the ring. LeRae kicks BelAir in the face. BelAir ducks a clothesline from LeRae. BelAir goes for a Glam Slam, but LeRae counters with a Headscissors Takeover to the outside. BelAir catches LeRae in mid-air. BelAir swings LeRae into the ringside barricade. BelAir rolls LeRae back into the ring. Hartwell delivers a chop behind the referee’s back. LeRae goes for the inside cradle, but BelAir counters with a Deadlift Vertical Suplex.

BelAir pops back on her feet. BelAir with a Corner Spear. BelAir transitions into a corner mount. BelAir dives over LeRae. BelAir starts favoring her left knee. LeRae wisely dropkicks the left knee of BelAir. LeRae with a Low Enzuigiri for a two count. LeRae stomps on the back of BelAir’s left knee. BelAir blocks the single leg crab. BelAir repeatedly kicks LeRae in the face. BelAir with The Fallaway Slam. BelAir does another kip up. BelAir goes for a Vertical Suplex, but LeRae lands back on her feet. LeRae delivers a chop block of her own. LeRae with a Senton Splash. LeRae goes for The Springboard MoonSault, but BelAir counters with The KOD to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bianca BelAir via Pinfall

– Andrade El Idolo Vignette.

The Bloodline Backstage Segment

Paul Heyman: Solo, can I just have one moment of your time alone? Please? Thank you. Listen, I know my place in life. I’m Roman’s Wiseman. But, Solo, you’re making decisions.

Solo Sikoa: Like the decision to lie about pulling Roman from the draft? Yeah, that one backfired on us, Paul. Because of that mistake, we got drafted into the third round, when we should’ve been drafted number one. It’s like you’re trying to take money out of my pocket. Are you trying to do that? Are you trying to take food away from my kids to eat? Do you want my kids to starve, Paul? Well, last week, you walked by my brother, Jey, were you trying to give him a signal or a look that you needed help?

Paul Heyman: No.

Solo Sikoa: Okay, I understand that you’re the wiseman, and I know you’re trying to protect Roman from the draft, protect us, protect the family, The Bloodline. Ok. And you haven’t spoken to Roman since he lost our title at WrestleMania, right?

Paul Heyman: Right.

Solo Sikoa: Well, I have. I’ve spoken to him. And until he comes back, I’m in charge of The Bloodline. I call the shots. And you will be my wiseman, by orders of The Tribal Chief. Give me a hug, wiseman, bring it in, it’s okay. I love you. I love you, wiseman.

Fifth Match: Tama Tonga w/The Bloodline vs. Angelo Dawkins w/Montez Ford & B-Fab In A First Round

Tonga is throwing haymakers at Dawkins. Tonga repeatedly stomps on Dawkins chest. Tonga with The Stinger Splash. Tonga with two haymakers. Tonga drives his knee into the midsection of Dawkins. Tonga with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Dawkins side steps Tonga into the turnbuckles. Dawkins unloads a flurry of right jabs. Dawkins with two clotheslines. Tonga reverses out of the irish whip from Dawkins. Dawkins leapfrogs over Tonga.

Dawkins with a corkscrew uppercut. Dawkins with The 360 Stinger Splash. Dawkins with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Dawkins follows that with The Pounce. Dawkins gets distracted by Solo Sikoa. Dawkins knocks Solo off the ring apron. Ford with a Cannonball Senton off the apron. Dawkins ducks a clothesline from Tonga. Dawkins drops Tonga with The Sky High for a two count. Tanga Loa drives Ford face first into the steel ring post. Solo nails Ford with The Samoan Spike. Tonga connects with The Leaping Flatliner to pickup the victory. After the match, Solo drops Dawkins with The Samoan Spike.

Winner: Tama Tonga via Pinfall

– Next week on SmackDown, we’ll have the contract signing for the upcoming Cody Rhodes/Logan Paul match. Plus, The KOTR & QOTR Quarterfinal Round Matches.

Blair Davenport Promo

Throughout my career, I’ve been unjustifiably labeled as narcissistic, egotistical, or sadistic. And that is simply not accurate or fair. Winning, that’s not enough to succeed. You have to send a message. So, that’s what I do. I look for the fragile, delicate parts of my opponents, and I break them. I show the whole world that your little heroes are really, truly pathetic. Anyone can be respect, appreciated or celebrated. But Blair Davenport will be feared.

Sixth Match: Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles In A First Round Match In The 2024 King Of The Ring Tournament

Styles with a waist lock go-behind. Orton with a back elbow smash. Styles kicks Orton in the gut. Styles applies a side headlock. Orton whips Styles across the ring. Styles runs into Orton. Orton with another back elbow smash. Orton clotheslines Styles over the top rope. Orton poses for the crowd. Orton transitions into a corner mount. Orton uppercuts Styles. Orton goes for a Bodyslam, but Styles lands back on his feet. Styles dropkicks Orton. Styles with a Sliding Forearm Smash. Styles with a Sliding Knee Strike. Orton answers with a toe kick. Orton with a Belly to Back Suplex onto the ringside barricade. Styles blocks The Draping DDT. Styles rocks Orton with a forearm smash. Orton catches Styles in mid-air. Orton with three Belly to Back Suplex’s, one was on the ring apron, the other two were on the announce table.

Orton takes a bow. Orton rolls Styles back into the ring. Styles dumps Orton face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Styles dropkicks the left knee of Orton. Styles delivers a chop block. Orton regroups on the outside. Styles drops Orton with a running chop block on the floor. Styles has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Styles repeatedly drops his weight on the left leg of Orton. Styles with an elbow drop on the left knee of Orton. Orton wisely kicks Styles over the top rope. Orton kicks Styles in the chest. Styles blocks The Draping DDT. Orton escapes The Calf Crusher. Orton kicks Styles in the face. Orton with two clotheslines. Orton ducks a clothesline from Styles. Orton goes for a Powerslam, but Styles holds onto the ropes.

Styles with a cradle rollup for a two count. Orton uppercuts Styles. Orton goes for The Draping DDT, but Styles counters with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip in the ropes. Orton denies The Phenomenal Forearm. Styles applies The Calf Crusher. Orton transitions into a rear naked choke. Orton Powerslams Styles for a two count. Orton puts Styles on the top turnbuckle. Orton with two haymakers. Styles blocks The SuperPlex. Styles dumps Orton face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Orton hits The Draping DDT. Styles blocks The RKO. Orton launches Styles over the top rope. Styles rocks Orton with a leaping forearm smash. Styles connects with The Phenomenal Forearm for a two count. Styles argues with the referee. Styles goes for The Styles Clash, but Orton counters with The RKO to pickup the victory.

Winner: Randy Orton via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 412 of The Hoots Podcast