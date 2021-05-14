– The WrestleMania Backlash go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with the usual intro video. We’re live from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. We go right to the ring.

– We’re live in the ring with Jey Uso as fans start booing him when the music stops. Jey says his brother Jimmy Uso disrespected the head of the table last week, their cousin WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, so this week he leaves them no choice but to handle some family business. Jey then introduces Reigns, calling him the man who will handle Cesaro at WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday. The boos get louder as Reigns makes his entrance with Paul Heyman.

Reigns marches to the ring as we get a video package on last week’s show, including Cesaro earning his title shot and Jimmy’s return with the issues in the family. Reigns raises the title in the ring now as more pyro goes off while his music plays. The music stops and the “you suck!” chant gets louder. Reigns turns to Jey and says it’s clear they have some problems, one being Jimmy. We will get to him in a minute but Reigns has to address Cesaro first.

Reigns says he likes Cesaro. Like a lot of the boys in the back, he respects Cesaro as he’s a top tier talent. Reigns says we could say Cesaro is one of the best wrestlers in the world. Heyman agrees. Reigns says he is so much more than a wrestler, he’s The Tribal Chief. Heyman hypes him up. Reigns says with everything he does, there’s no way Cesaro could fulfill those roles. Reigns goes on about how there’s no way WWE and FOX want Cesaro replacing him. Reigns goes on about how their resumes don’t compare. He changes his tune to Jimmy now.

Reigns says it was simple, Jimmy got to see how it all works last week. The music immediately interrupts and out comes Jimmy to a pop. Jimmy is all smiles as he heads to the ring. Reigns, Jey and Heyman stare him down. Jimmy’s shirt says “Nobody’s Bitch” on the front. Jey’s says “Right Hand Man” on the front. Jimmy says all he hears is Reigns running his mouth while his brother stands next to him, acting like his bitch. Fans pop. Jimmy asks if Jey likes his shirt, and says he’s got one for him when he’s ready to hop on the team. Jimmy says now is the time because he’s not sure if Reigns will make it past Cesaro this Sunday.

Jey speaks up and says Reigns is their cousin, asking Jimmy to please show respect to the family. Jimmy yells back and says he’s all about the family. Reigns says that must mean Jimmy is all about him because of all he’s done for the family. Jimmy says Reigns is part of the family but not all of it. Reigns asks Jimmy if he thinks Reigns can beat Cesaro. Jimmy isn’t trying to make this a thing but since Reigns is asking, no. Reigns asks Jimmy if he thinks he can fill Reigns’ shoes and beat Cesaro. Jimmy says he and Jey can. He asks if The Usos won the SmackDown Tag Team Titles and Reigns lost his title, would they be The Head of The Table? Reigns says that’s not how this works. He gets upset now and goes on about how he puts the food on the table, carries the burden of the company and is the face.

Reigns laughs at the idea of Jimmy thinking he can be the man around here. He taunts Jimmy, telling him to do what he does, show everyone you’re the man, show the whole world you can beat Cesaro. Reigns and Jimmy stare each other down. Reigns asks Jimmy if he can beat Cesaro. Jimmy turns to the stage and calls Cesaro out for a match, saying he’s been off for a year but he wants this match. The music hits and out comes Cesaro in a suit. Fans pop. Cesaro says the challenge is accepted. He tells Reigns he’s going to beat his cousin Jimmy tonight and then Sunday, he’s going to beat Reigns for the Universal Title. Cesaro’s music starts back up as Cesaro looks on from the stage and Reigns taunts him with the title from the ring. The Usos also look on..

– The announcers hype tonight’s match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles as we see what happened last week with the challengers, the champions and Reginald. We see Natalya and Tamina Snuka warming up backstage now. We go to commercial.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Natalya and Tamina Snuka vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

Back from the break and out come WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler with Reginald. Natalya and Tamina Snuka are out next as Greg Hamilton does the introductions.

Jax starts off by going to work on Snuka in the corner, beating her down. Jax tosses Snuka across the ring to her corner and in comes Baszler. Snuka fights out of the corner and knocks Baszler into the opposite corner. Natalya tags in as Snuka drops Baszler with a headbutt. Natalya with a basement dropkick to Baszler for a 2 count.

Snuka tags back in for the double team, dropping Baszler with a clothesline. Natalya tags in for more double teaming, sending Baszler into a big Samoan Drop from Snuka. Natalya covers for 2 but Reginald gets on the apron for a distraction. The referee ejects him to the back.

Jax and Snuka start brawling at ringside now. Jax sends Snuka into the barrier with a big Samoan Drop. Baszler drops Natalya in the ring with a knee to the face for a close 2 count. We go to commercial with Natalya and Snuka trying to recover.

Back from the break and Natalya gets double teamed. Jax drops an elbow for a 2 count as we see Snuka still down on the outside. Jax continues dominating Natalya now. Baszler tags in for another pin attempt. Baszler softens up Natalya’s elbow now as fans boo. Jax tags back in for another big double team. Snuka runs in but Baszler stops her. Jax covers Natalya but Snuka slams Baszler on top of her to break the pin up. Snuka waits for the tag now as Natalya crawls.

Jax also crawls and in comes Baszler with Snuka. They go at it and Baszler goes for the Kirifuda Clutch but Snuka gets out and levels her with a big crossbody. Snuka yells out and keeps fighting. Baszler grabs a kick and twists Snuka’s ankle around. Snuka kicks her away with the other foot for a 2 count. Snuka drops a knee and goes to the top. Baszler cuts her off with a kick to the head. Jax tags back in and climbs up for a superplex to Snuka. Tamina resists and fights back, headbutting Jax to the mat. Baszler attacks from the apron but Natalya pulls her to the floor and hits a big German suplex to the barrier.

Natalya helps Snuka from the apron now but Jax pulls her in and hits a Samoan Drop. Snuka follows up with the Superfly Splash from the top, nailing Jax for the pin to win the titles.

Winners and New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions: Natalya and Tamina Snuka

– After the match, Natalya and Tamina celebrate as the music hits. We go to replays. Kayla Braxton is in the ring with an emotional Natalya and Snuka now. Natalya says this was for anyone who felt like their dream passed them by. It’s never too late to fight for your dreams and she is so proud of Tamina. Snuka thanks Natalya and everyone else. The fireworks go off around the ThunderDome as Natalya and Tamina raise the titles in the air.

– We see Commander Azeez and WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews backstage. Crews is headed to present Azeez with a Nigerian Medal of Honor. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Cesaro vs. Jimmy Uso is confirmed for tonight. Kayla stops Paul Heyman backstage and asks if Jimmy can win. He doesn’t know about that but he does know Roman Reigns can beat Cesaro this Sunday.

– We go back to the ring for a Nigerian Medal of Honor ceremony with WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez. Music plays in the background as Apollo praises Azeez. The Commander is standing up on a podium. Crews talks about bringing honor to the title and to his home country. Crews goes on and says he will be champion for life. For Azeez’s hard work and loyalty, Crews presents him with a Nigerian Medal of Honor as the boos get louder. Azeez bends over as Crews places the medal around his neck.

Big E interrupts on the big screen and taunts Crews and Azeez, saying Crews stole the title but should not get too comfortable with it because Big E plans on taking it back. The music interrupts again and out comes Sami Zayn to the ramp. Sami pleads on the mic but Crews is fuming in the ring. Sami wants Crews to hear him out about the title. The music interrupts again and here comes Kevin Owens. Owens rushes the ring but he gets double teamed by Crews and Azeez.

Big E hits the ring now and goes for Azeez but Azeez sends him to the apron as Crews and Owens brawl. Big E dumps Azeez to the floor in ducking the Nigerian Nail. Owens superkicks Big E and Crews. Sami runs in and goes at it with Owens but misses a Helluva Kick. Owens drops Sami with a Stunner. Big E gets up and drops Owens with a Big Ending. Big E goes to hit the move on Crews now but Azeez pulls Crews to safety as fans boo. Big E stands tall in the ring and yells out at Crews, who is with Azeez on the ramp, taunting Big E.

– We see how Dominik pulled off the upset against Dolph Ziggler last week. Rey Mysterio will get a shot to do the same thing tonight.

Rey Mysterio vs. Dolph Ziggler

We go back to the ring and out comes Rey Mysterio with son Dominik Mysterio. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and the SmackDown Tag Team Champions are out – Dolph Ziggler with Robert Roode. These two teams will do battle for the titles at WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday. The bell rings and they lock up. Ziggler takes it to the corner and backs off, taunting Rey. Rey locks up from behind but Ziggler goes to the ropes to break it. Ziggler grabs from behind now and applies a headlock. Rey fights out but Ziggler drops him with a shoulder.

They lock up again and Ziggler takes Rey down with another headlock. Rey fights out and tries to capitalize but Ziggler drops him with another shoulder to boos. Ziggler keeps Rey down and taunts Dominik as he looks on. Ziggler yells in Rey’s face. Rey runs the ropes and sends Ziggler through the ropes to the floor. Rey with a dropkick through the ropes. Rey with the baseball slide under the bottom rope, taking Ziggler back down on the floor. Rey also lands hard as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Ziggler is dominating Rey, working him over and talking trash in the corner. Rey fights out but misses a big springboard crossbody. Ziggler gets down in his face and taunts as Dominik looks on. Ziggler continues to manhandle Rey as fans boo. Ziggler slams Rey on his face and covers for 2.

Ziggler grounds Rey with another submission as fans try to rally. Rey fights up and out but Ziggler keeps control. Ziggler with a modified Bow & Arrow submission on the mat now. Rey gets the bottom rope to break it. Ziggler whips Rey into the opposite corner but wastes some time showing off. Dolph runs into boots in the corner, and again. Rey goes to the top but Ziggler counters. Rey counters that with a big tornado DDT and now they’re both down. Rey looks to mount some offense now. He goes to the top but Ziggler decks him. Ziggler climbs up for a superplex but Rey resists and blocks it, knocking Dolph to the mat.

Rey goes on and hits the big senton from the top. They tangle and Rey hits the kick to the face for another close 2 count. Rey dropkicks Dolph into position for 619. Dolph avoids it and them hits the Fame-asser for a close 2 count n the middle of the ring. Ziggler shows some frustration now. Ziggler waits for Rey to get up now. Rey ducks the superkick, then kicks Ziggler’s knee out. Rey goes for 619 again but Ziggler intercepts him with a big superkick. They both go down but Ziggler crawls for the close 2 count.

Ziggler scoops Rey and slams him in the middle of the ring. Rey tells the referee to get ready to count. Ziggler goes for another scoop slam but Rey counters and rolls him up for the pin to win out of nowhere.

Winner: Rey Mysterio

– After the match, Rey stands tall and celebrates as Dominik joins him. Ziggler goes to the floor and Roode joins him with the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. The two teams have words to hype Sunday’s match.

– Megan Morant is backstage with Cesaro. He’s very confident about beating Roman Reigns on Sunday and doesn’t think he can win the WWE Universal Title, he knows he can.

– We go back to the ring and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair to a pop. She hits the ring and fans chant “EST!” as we go back to commercial with Belair twirling her hair.

Back from the break and Kayla Braxton is with Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. Rey says they’re so close to winning the titles they can feel it, and he’s ready to win gold with his son. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode interrupt. They have words and Roode says Rey got lucky tonight, but that won’t happen on Sunday. They go on calling Dominik names but he says they can call him champion after Sunday. The Mysterios walk off as Roode and Ziggler raise the title, yelling at them. We go back to the ring and Michael Cole is interviewing Belair. Cole brings up Belair’s match with Bayley at WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday.

Belair talks about shining and getting hate, and how people have doubted her for her whole life. She asks where Bayley is tonight? Cole says he figured Belair would’ve asked that. Cole shows us a Progressive-sponsored replay from last week’s segment on the Throwback SmackDown. Bayley appears on the big screen now. She says she’s far away from Belair, joining us via satellite. They taunt each other and Bayley says she won’t get in the ring with Belair after last week’s vicious attack, unless it’s this Sunday at Wrestlemania Backlash when Bayley takes back her title. Belair says when she gets her hands on Bayley this Sunday it will be the roughest, toughest and quickest victory. Bayley keeps laughing.

Belair says she didn’t want to stoop to Bayley’s level but she is about to hurt Bayley’s feelings. Belair says Bayley is mad because she got taken care of by WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins at WrestleMania 37, while Belair was in the main event and won the title. Bayley changes her tune now. She says she sees her own past when she looks at Belair out there swinging her stupid ponytail. Bayley goes on with her serious warning now and says fairytale reigns don’t end well, and she will end Belair’s for good this Sunday.

– We see King Baron Corbin backstage getting ready now.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. King Baron Corbin

We go back to the ring and out comes Shinsuke Nakamura, who is upset about how King Baron Corbin pinned him last week. We see a pre-recorded video from Nakamura, who says Corbin is the King of Suckness while he is the King of Style. Nakamura says tonight only one King will survive. We go back to commercial as Nakamura wraps his entrance.

Back from the break and out comes King Corbin as fans start booing. We get a pre-recorded promo from Corbin as well. Corbin brags about his style and says Nakamura got a taste of the beating last week, but will get the whole damn feast tonight. The bell rings and they lock up, going to the corner and out. Corbin drops Nakamura with a knee to the gut.

Nakamura blocks a suplex and knocks Corbin into the ropes with a kick. Nakamura with Good Vibrations in the corner. Corbin dodges a move in the corner and follows up, leveling Nakamura with a big right hand. Corbin takes control and uses the middle rope to choke Nakamura as the referee warns him. Nakamura fights back but Corbin drops him with a knee to the gut. Corbin takes Nakamura back down and unloads with elbow strikes for a 2 count.

Corbin argues with the referee. They end up colliding and both go down. Nakamura recovers first and unloads with strikes. Corbin misses a shot and Nakamura drops him with more strikes. More back and forth now. Nakamura ends up with an arm bar applied. They move into a Triangle but Corbin powers up for a powerbomb. Nakamura keeps the Triangle locked to block it but Corbin gets the pin out of nowhere for the win.

Winner: King Corbin

– After the match, Corbin stands tall as his music starts. He grabs his crown and puts it on to more boos. Nakamura turns Corbin around and drops him with a roundhouse kick. Nakamura then levels Corbin again with a Kinshasa as fans cheer him on. Nakamura’s music starts up as he taunts Corbin and keeps him down. Nakamura grabs Corbin’s crown, treats it like something really special, and then places it on his own head. Nakamura celebrates in the crown now as fans cheer him on.

– Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez interrupt Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce in their office. He’s furious about their Nigerian Medal of Honor ceremony getting interrupted. Pearce is trying to figure out who Crews will wrestle next week and Crews can’t believe they would be rewarded with a match. Pearce makes Crews vs. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Big E in a Fatal 4 Way for his WWE Intercontinental Title next week. Crews is furious as he and Azeez walk off. There is more tension between Pearce and Deville. Deville walks off to end the segment.

– We see Jimmy Uso backstage walking for tonight’s main event. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Shinsuke Nakamura backstage looking at himself in a mirror, admiring how King Corbin’s crown looks on him.

– Cole and McAfee lead us to a new vignette from Aleister Black. He reads another chapter from the “Tales from The Dark Father” book. “The Lesson” is the name of this chapter. He talks about trial by fire and how it can consume or cleanse you. His father spoke of the cruelties of life, and taught him The Lesson. He was taught that he was wronged. He is a cruel man because you have deemed it to be. Father was cut from steel while he was made from dirt because he is chosen. He goes on and says it is easier to take a seat to watch life than it is to take a stand against it. He says I could help you and teach you the lesson, but I won’t, because you’re not a participant, you’re a spectator. That ends the latest cryptic promo from Black.

– Jimmy Uso is backstage with Kayla now, asking about his first match in over a year. Jimmy says this wasn’t his idea and he saw his first match back being with his brother because they’re the hottest tag team in WWE, but now he’s not even sure of that. He goes on about Jey Uso being with Roman Reigns and says Jey doesn’t need him. Jimmy wonders what’s wrong with he and Jey being SmackDown Tag Team Champions while Reigns is the Universal Champion. He goes on and says if Reigns wants to see what he can do with Cesaro, let’s get it. Jimmy walks off.

Jimmy Uso vs. Cesaro

We go back to the ring and out comes Jimmy Uso for tonight’s main event. The announcers hype Cesaro vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for WrestleMania Backlash, plus the rest of the card.

Back from the break and Cesaro is in the ring. They face off and go at it as the bell hits. They tangle and Cesaro nails a dropkick. Cesaro talks some trash while Jimmy is down, welcoming him back. They go at it again and Cesaro catches Jimmy in a powerslam.

Jimmy blocks a shot in the counter and seems to land bad on his hurt leg, but he just suckers Cesaro in and superkicks him to the mat. Cesaro kicks out at 2. Jimmy unloads on Cesaro with strikes, grounding him with a headlock. Cesaro fights up and overpowers Jimmy with a big suplex in the middle of the ring.

Jimmy comes back and drops Cesaro with an enziguri for a 2 count. Uso with more offense and another 2 count. Jimmy ends up sending Cesaro out to the floor after he hits the ring post. Uso runs the ropes again and nails a big suicide dive. They both hit hard and go down at ringside. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Cesaro is unloading with uppercuts and body shots in the corner. Cesaro nails a clothesline for another 2 count. Cesaro goes for the Neutralizer but it’s blocked with a back body drop. Uso drops Cesaro with a big kick to the chin for a 2 count. Uso goes to the top but Cesaro leaps up with a big uppercut and dazes him on the top turnbuckle. Cesaro climbs up for the superplex and he nails it for a pop.

Cesaro covers for another close 2 count. Uso rolls to the floor to re-group. Cesaro runs the apron and nails a big cannonball to the floor. Cesaro gets hyped up at ringside as fans cheer him on. Cesaro runs with a big uppercut against the barrier. He brings Jimmy back in the ring and goes to follow but WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns attacks him from behind at the apron. The referee calls for the bell.

Winner by DQ: Cesaro

– After the bell, Jimmy starts yelling at Reigns from the ring, about how he had the match under control. Jimmy storms off and Reigns follows. They argue on the ramp as Jey Uso watches from the ring. Jimmy says Reigns thinks it’s always about himself but now it’s not. Cesaro attacks Jey in the ring and beats him up but Reigns makes the save, taking Cesaro out. Reigns tells Jimmy to get his ass in here and help. Cesaro unloads on Reigns with uppercuts and goes for the Neutralizer but Jey makes the save and beats Cesaro down. Jey yells at his brother to get in the ring and help. Cesaro uppercuts Jey and goes to work on him but Reigns capitalizes, retreating to the floor to get out of harm’s way. Jimmy was also knocked off the apron by Cesaro.

Cesaro grabs Jey and points up at Reigns on the ramp, who is standing with Paul Heyman. Cesaro points at Reigns and drops Jey with a Neutralizer. Cesaro looks up at Reigns, talks some trash and drops Jey with another Neutralizer to send a message as Reigns stares at him from the ramp. Cesaro’s music hits and he taunts Reigns as Reigns raises the title on the ramp, talking trash back at Cesaro in the ring. The WrestleMania Backlash go-home edition of SmackDown goes off the air with Reigns and Cesaro yelling at each other.

