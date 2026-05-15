WWE SmackDown Results 5/15/26

Colonial Life Arena

Columbia, South Carolina

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Commentators: (Joe Tessitore & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Trick Williams Segment

STILL TO COME

– Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Michin & B-Fab

– Paige & Brie Bella vs. Giulia & Kiana James

– Jade Cargill & Rhea Ripley Segment

– Carmelo Hayes vs. Ricky Saints

– Damian Priest vs. Tama Tonga w/The MFT’s

– Cody Rhodes & GUNTHER Segment

Checkout Episode 9 Of The SUR Files