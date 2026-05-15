WWE SmackDown Results 5/15/26
Colonial Life Arena
Columbia, South Carolina
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Commentators: (Joe Tessitore & Wade Barrett)
Ring Announcer: Mark Nash
Transcription by Josh Lopez
Trick Williams Segment
STILL TO COME
– Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Michin & B-Fab
– Paige & Brie Bella vs. Giulia & Kiana James
– Jade Cargill & Rhea Ripley Segment
– Carmelo Hayes vs. Ricky Saints
– Damian Priest vs. Tama Tonga w/The MFT’s
– Cody Rhodes & GUNTHER Segment
Checkout Episode 9 Of The SUR Files