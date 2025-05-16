WWE SmackDown Results 5/16/25

Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro, North Carolina

Commentators: (Joe Tessitore & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

The Bloodline & LA Knight Segment

Solo Sikoa: Ladies and gentlemen, please help me welcome the man who helped keep the United States Championship in this family, my man, JC. When Roman lost to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, he ruined everything for my family. He ruined everything. We lost everything. But now, I’m here to take it all back. And that starts with me, by winning the qualifying match, going onto Money In The Bank, grabbing that briefcase, and then going after the title, bringing the title back to this family, where it all belongs. And if there’s anybody in the back that tries to step in front of me, they will get dealt with by my man, JC, and The Samoan Werewolf, Jacob Fatu. Oh, yeah, check it out, because they better get in where they fit in, because I’m all gas and no brakes.

– Jacob Fatu snatches the microphone away from Solo.

Jacob Fatu: Let’s keep it 100. Don’t you ever get this thing twisted over here. I told y’all I was bringing the US Title to the family. And I told you, I was gonna do it with you or without you. And if anybody gets in my way, well, line them up, because I’ll deal with them all by myself. Because at the end of the day, Jacob Fatu is all gas, no brakes with it, Yadamean?

Solo Sikoa: Yadamean? Yeah! Of course, I know what you mean. Everybody knows what you mean. I know what you mean, JC knows what you mean, okay? But Jacob, don’t worry, you gotta understand something. The reason I’m doing all of this is because I love you. Everything I’m doing is to help. Jacob, look at your shoulder, what is that? That’s proof. That’s proof of me telling you, that I love you, Jacob. But there’s something I need to hear from you. You remember that thing you used to tell me all the time? Remember, you used to say it, loud and proud, every minute of the day. What was that? How did you use to say that? What was it?

Jacob Fatu: I love you, Solo.

Solo Sikoa: No, that ain’t it. That’s not how you used to say it. Everybody here knows how you say it. You used to say it, loud and proud. Jacob, come on, man, tell them how you used to say it. Jacob, who do you love? Tell them who you love, tell them what you used to say.

LA Knight’s music hits. Knight pulls Jeff Cobb out of the ring. Knight is throwing haymakers at Cobb. Knight runs away from Solo and Jacob.

– B-Fab gives Michin some encouragement ahead of her MITB Qualifying Match. B-Fab says that the MITB Briefcase would look good on Michin, and having tag team title gold at the same time would make it much better. Chelsea Green joins the conversation. Chelsea says that if anybody is going to win the MITB Ladder Match it’s going to be the MVP of last year’s MITB. Once she wins, she’s going to implement a beautiful social economic policy, with the trickle-down effects that will lower interest rates for The Secret Hervice. Chelsea gets scared as Alexa Bliss walks by. Alexa tells Chelsea that she’ll see her out there. B-Fab reminds The Secret Hervice that they’re banned from ringside. Chelsea wants to put tariffs on mediocrity, starting with Alexa Bliss, B-Fab and Michin.

First Match: Chelsea Green vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Michin In A Women’s Money In The Bank Qualifying Match

STILL TO COME

– Fraxiom vs. DIY

– Randy Orton Segment

– Aleister Black vs. Carmelo Hayes w/The Miz

– R-Truth Segment

– Solo Sikoa vs. Rey Fenix vs. Jimmy Uso In A Men’s Money The Bank Qualifying Match

– Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Nia Jax For The WWE Women’s Championship

