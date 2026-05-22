WWE SmackDown Results 5/22/26
Rupp Arena
Lexington, Kentucky
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Commentators: (Joe Tessitore & Wade Barrett)
Ring Announcer: Mark Nash
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Jade Cargill Segment
– Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. TBD For The WWE Women’s United States Championship
– Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams, Lil Yachty Segment
– Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Talla Tonga w/The MFT’s
– Cody Rhodes & GUNTHER Segment
Checkout Episode 10 of The SUR Files