WWE SmackDown Results 5/22/26

Rupp Arena

Lexington, Kentucky

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Commentators: (Joe Tessitore & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Jade Cargill Segment

– Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. TBD For The WWE Women’s United States Championship

– Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams, Lil Yachty Segment

– Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Talla Tonga w/The MFT’s

– Cody Rhodes & GUNTHER Segment

Checkout Episode 10 of The SUR Files