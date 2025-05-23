WWE SmackDown Results 5/23/25

Enmarket Arena

Savannah, Georgia

Commentators: (Joe Tessitore & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest got into a pull apart brawl backstage as the show went on air.

Tiffany Stratton, Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair Segment

Tiffany Stratton: Savannah, Georgia. What time is it? My, oh my, how much can change in over a year. This time last year, I was walking into Money In The Bank, with all the hype in the world. Some people thought I was in over my head, and I let the pressure get to me. But here I am, standing as your WWE Women’s Champion. And along my way here, I’ve beaten some of the best. On the grandest stage of them all, I beat Charlotte Flair. And then, last week, I kicked Nia Jax’s face off. And in two weeks, at Money In The Bank, someone else is going to have the same opportunity that I had. And here’s what I have to say to that person. If you try cashing in on me, just know.

Alexa Bliss: I don’t think we’ve formally met. I, too, am a former Women’s Champion. Former Ms. Money In The Bank. I’m Alexa. And you, Tiffany, I’ve had my eye on you. You caught my eye when you beat Charlotte at WrestleMania. And you know, I actually felt bad for her, but then I remembered, you can’t feel bad for a narcissist who needs to call herself The Queen. I don’t need any of that. But what I do need is that briefcase, right there. Because, Tiffy, is it okay if I call you Tiffy? Tiffy, thank you. You know, it’s business, it’s not personal, you know that. You cashed in on Nia Jax, I did the same thing when I had the briefcase. But the difference was, I actually liked Nia, and I don’t know you. So, you better pray that I do not win that briefcase, because if you thought your raise to the top was quick, just wait for that downfall.

Charlotte Flair: Now, if there’s one thing I’m known for, it’s humility. I might be the most humble 14-time World Champion in the history of WWE. Now, I wanted to come out here and humbly congratulate Tiffany Stratton for beating me at WrestleMania. Tiffany, sweety, you’re doing great, but it’s not gonna last forever. Now, here’s the thing, Savannah, I’ve done everything there is to do in this business, except win Money In The Bank. Now, if that’s the path I got to take, so be it. So, when I win Money In The Bank, and I cash in that briefcase, not only am I going to take that title back, I plan on taking back the spotlight. Because here’s the thing, when I want something, I don’t wait, I just take it.

Tiffany Stratton: Char, you’re a lowkey giving hypocrite. I mean, weren’t you the one saying that, cashing in, and winning the title is the easy way out? So, what are you doing out here trying to qualify? And to be honest, you two are a little vintage for me. Y’all were the standard, and I’m the upgrade. And whether you two like it or not, for as long as I’m champion, it’s always going to be Tiffy Time.

First Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Giulia vs. Zelina Vega In A Women’s Money In The Bank Qualifying Match

Giulia had a standoff with Charlotte after the bell rings. Vega wants some attention. Charlotte drives her knee into the midsection of Vega. Charlotte dumps Vega out of the ring. Charlotte is playing mind games with Giulia. Vega rolls Giulia over for a two count. Vega with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Giulia drops Vega with The Big Boot. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Giulia dodges The Big Boot. Assisted Hurricanrana to Giulia. Vega ducks a clothesline from Charlotte. Charlotte catches Vega in mid-air. Charlotte with The Fallaway Slam. Charlotte pops back on her feet. Charlotte and Giulia take turns chopping Vega in the corner. Giulia gets up in Charlotte’s grill. Charlotte with a knee lift. Charlotte throws Giulia into Vega. Giulia blocks The German Suplex. Giulia with a double leg takedown. Giulia stands on the back of Charlotte’s knees. Giulia with The Surfboard Stomp. Giulia poses for the crowd. Giulia cranks on Charlotte’s neck. Giulia with a chop/forearm combination. Charlotte answers with a series of knife edge chops. Double Clothesline. Charlotte blocks The Swinging DDT. Charlotte and Giulia goes for a Double Vertical Suplex, but Vega counters with The Double DDT for a two count.

Vega with The Shotgun Meteora. Vega decks Giulia with a back elbow smash. Charlotte launches Vega over the top rope. Charlotte rocks Vega with a forearm smash. Charlotte kicks Giulia off the ring apron. Giulia with a forearm smash. Vega with The Orihara MoonSault. Vega is fired up. Vega rolls Giulia back into the ring. Vega hooks the outside leg of Giulia for a two count. Charlotte punches Vega in the back. Charlotte wants to form an alliance with Giulia. Giulia slams Vega’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Charlotte repeatedly stomps on Vega’s chest. Giulia is choking Vega with her boot. Double Vertical Suplex. Giulia hooks the outside leg for a two count. Charlotte was not happy about that. Charlotte rolls Giulia over for a two count. Charlotte clotheslines Giulia. Vega with a JawBreaker. Vega ducks a clothesline from Charlotte. Vega with a Running Crossbody Block. Charlotte reverses out of the irish whip from Vega. Vega dives over Charlotte. Vega rolls Charlotte over for a two count. Vega with a rolling head kick. Giulia responds with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Giulia shoves Charlotte. Charlotte unloads two knife edge chops. Charlotte whips Giulia across the ring. Giulia with a Running Boot. Charlotte with a BackBreaker. Charlotte drives Giulia face first into the middle rope for a two count. Charlotte toys around with Giulia. Giulia with a palm strike. Giulia with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Charlotte launches Giulia over the top rope. Charlotte with The Step Up Enzuigiri. Vega kicks Charlotte in the face. Charlotte blocks The Flying Hurricanrana. Charlotte puts Vega on her shoulders. Giulia delivers The Doomsday Missile Dropkick for a pair of two counts. Chop/Forearm Exchange.

Giulia HeadButts Vega. Giulia with The Big Boot to Charlotte for a two count. Charlotte skins the cat. Charlotte kicks Giulia in the face. Charlotte buries her shoulder into the midsection of Vega. Charlotte with The Flying Crossbody Block. Vega responds with The La Mistica. Vega applies The Dragon Sleeper. Giulia breaks up the submission with a Pump Knee Strike. Charlotte drops Giulia with The Big Boot for a two count. Vega with a forearm smash. Charlotte clotheslines Vega. Charlotte walks over Giulia and Vega. Charlotte ascends to the top turnbuckle. Charlotte with The MoonSault for a two count. Giulia applies The Rings Of Saturn. Giulia rolls Charlotte over for a two count. Vega with a double basement dropkick. Vega pops back on her feet. Vega nails Charlotte with The 619. Giulia with Two HeadButts. Charlotte Spears Giulia for a two count. Charlotte dumps Vega out of the ring. Charlotte goes for The Figure Eight, but Giulia counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Giulia ducks a clothesline from Charlotte. Giulia goes for The Running Boot, but Charlotte counters with The Figure Four Leg Lock. Vega with The Running Meteora. Vega hits The CodeRed for a two count. Vega avoids The Spear. Charlotte blocks The CodeRed. Charlotte with another Big Boot. Charlotte applies The Figure Eight. Giulia with The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Giulia connects with The Northern Lights Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Giulia via Pinfall

Tommaso Ciampa Promo

Ever since we’ve came to SmackDown last year, we have turned this tag team division into the best on the planet. Yet, The Street Profits, they hold the gold. And every time we take a step forward, I can feel The Motor City Machine Guns breathing down my neck. You always like to tell everybody; we’re your favorite tag team’s favorite tag team. Talk about a couple of egotistical sociopaths. And if that’s not bad enough, we got these young rookies like Fraxiom coming in, adding to the delusion. Nathan Frazer going on social media, shouting from the mountain tops, Alex Shelley, he believed in me. Oh, Chris Sabin, you were my hero. After that brutal TLC Match we had a month ago, one thing is for certain, something needs to change. And that change begins, tonight, when I take on Chris Sabin, one-on-one. And I promise you this much, when this entire story is done, you are looking at your 3X WWE Tag Team Champions, DIY.

Second Match: Chris Sabin w/Alex Shelley vs. Tommaso Ciampa w/Johnny Gargano

– Rey Fenix & Jimmy Uso vs. Jacob Fatu & JC Mateo w/Solo Sikoa

– Aleister Black vs. LA Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura In A Men’s Money In The Bank Qualifying Match

– R-Truth Segment

– The Street Profits (c) vs. Fraxiom For The WWE Tag Team Championship

