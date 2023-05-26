Tonight’s WWE Night of Champions go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX opens up on a tape delay from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina. Michael Cole welcomes us, and he’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. They hype tonight’s show.

WWE United States Title Match: Sheamus vs. Austin Theory

We go right to the ring and out comes The Brawling Brutes – Sheamus with Butch and Ridge Holland. WWE United States Champion Austin Theory is out next to pyro. He stops to yell at Butch and Holland on the way in the ring. We get formal ring introductions from Mike Rome.

The bell rings and they lock up. Sheamus takes it to the corner but backs off as Theory resists. They go at it and Sheamus drops Theory. They lock up again and Theory strikes but Sheamus clubs him to the mat.

Sheamus with uppercuts now. Theory rocks him and hits the rolling dropkick from the apron. Theory gets booed as he tries for 10 Beats of the Bodhrán. Sheamus fights out with elbows. Sheamus goes for White Noise on the edge of the apron but Theory counters and shoves him into the ring post. Theory drops Sheamus onto the edge of the apron as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Theory is beating Sheamus down with strikes. Sheamus kicks out at 2. Theory takes it to the corner but Sheamus fights him off and mounts offense. Theory quickly takes Sheamus back down with a headlock. Sheamus fights some more but Theory hits the rolling Blockbuster for a close 2 count.

Theory is a bit frustrated now. Theory slaps Sheamus around, kicks him, and talks some trash. Sheamus is angry now as he fights back with a headbutt, right hands and clotheslines. Sheamus with a corner clothesline. Theory fights back but Sheamus hits the Irish Curse backbreaker for 2. Fans rally for Sheamus now.

Theory counters with a roll-up for 2. Sheamus with a big uppercut and a powerslam for 2. Sheamus can’t believe it. Sheamus takes Theory up for super White Noise but Theory fights back and turns it around up top, then drives Theory to the mat for a close 2 count. Fans rally now.

Theory tries for the Rolling Blockbuster but Sheamus meets him with a pump knee for 2. Theory blocks 10 Beats with a boot to the face. Sheamus calls for a Brogue Kick but Theory heads out and brings a steel chair to the apron but Holland snatches it from him. Sheamus delivers 25 Beats of the Bodhrán now as fans count along. Sheamus is fired up.

Pretty Deadly suddenly attacks Holland and Butch at ringside, taking them out. They hit the apron but Sheamus knocks Elton Prince off, then delivers 10 Beats to Kit Wilson. Theory takes advantage of the distraction and rolls Sheamus up for the pin to win and retain.

Winner: Austin Theory

– After the match, Theory stands tall with the title as the music hits. We go to replays. Pretty Deadly is chased away.

– We see what happened with The Bloodline last week. The group is backstage now. Roman Reigns tells Paul Heyman to let them know. Heyman says The Tribal Chief feels so bad about The Usos not joining them in Saudi Arabia this weekend, that he is inviting them to be in the ring next week for Reigns’ 1000-day title reign celebration. Reigns says it’s going to be special and he wants the whole family there, especially Jey Uso. Jimmy Uso shakes his head and says he doesn’t even know what the issue is. Jimmy stands up and says he’s leaving. Reigns steps to him and asks where he’s going. Roman tells Jimmy to sit down. He tells him to sit down again. Reigns now steps to Jimmy in his face. Reigns asks if Jimmy is standing up to him, and encourages him to do something, make it happen, think back to when we were kids… I whooped you then, and will do it now, nothing has changed. Reigns says Jimmy will respect him and acknowledge him. Jey sees things getting heated so he walks Jimmy out and says they will see Roman next week.

Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi vs. Bayley and IYO SKY

We go back to the ring and out first comes Raquel Rodriguez. Shotzi is out next in her tank. They head to the ring together as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and we see what led to this match as Damage CTRL’s Bayley and IYO SKY head to the ring. Bayley and Raquel start things off. SKY and Bayley tease a double team but Raquel keeps them at arm’s length. They corner her and go on but Shotzi tags in and the two teams face off.

Raquel and Shotzi send the heels to the floor. Shotzi nails a big suicide dive on both opponents, then brings SKY back in for a 2 count. Raquel tags back in and rag-dolls SKY some. SKY counters and tags Bayley. Raquel grabs SKY but Bayley decks her from behind. Raquel is now double teamed for a 2 count as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and SKY is working on Raquel. Bayley tags in for the double team but Raquel fights them off. Raquel boots SKY away, then Bayley. Shotzi tags in and runs wild on Bayley. Shotzi with a big Bulldog, knees and strikes. Shotzi suplexes Bayley into the ropes, then splashes her against the ropes for 2.

SKY distracts the referee, allowing Bayley to hit a cheap shot. Shotzi takes a double team kick for 2 as Raquel breaks the pin up. SKY and Shotzi trade back & forth offense. Bayley breaks up a close 2 count. Raquel pulls Bayley out, then tags in. Shotzi goes up top for a big double team move but Bayley breaks it up from the apron. There’s chaos in the corner now. Bayley ends up calling a move out but there’s miscommunication with SKY, so Raquel pins Bayley for the win.

Winners: Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi

– After the match, Raquel and Shotzi stand tall as the music hits and we go to replays. The Damage CTRL tension continues.

– We get a video package to hype AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins for the new WWE World Heavyweight Title at WWE Night of Champions.

Cameron Grimes vs. Ashante “Thee” Adonis

We go back to the ring and out comes Hit Row – Ashante “Thee” Adonis with “Top Dolla” AJ Francis and “B-Fab” Briana Brandy. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a hype video for Grayson Waller. We go back to the ring and out comes Cameron Grimes as we see how he squashed Baron Corbin two weeks ago. We get a pre-recorded promo from Grimes now. He says he must’ve been born under a lucky star with how everything is going. He feels the pressure but he also feels motivated to go straight to the moon. The bell rings and they go at it. Grimes with a quick 2 count.

Adonis unloads in the corner. Dolla interferes from the floor by tripping Grimes, allowing Adonis to unload on him. Adonis controls now but Grimes drops him for 2.

Grimes fights Adonis off and works him over, then hits the hurricanrana. Grimes plays to the crowd, then hits the Cave-In for the pin to win.

Winner: Cameron Grimes

– After the match, Grimes stands tall and celebrates as the music hits. We go to replays. Grimes is posing on the stage now when Corbin attacks him from behind and lays him out to boos.

– Tonight’s Progressive Match Flo looks at recent happenings between Bianca Belair and Asuka.

– We go back to the ring and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair to a pop. Back to commercial.

Belair is in the ring now and she’s fired up about Asuka. She says she will defend against Asuka at Night of Champions but this is not the same Asuka from WrestleMania 39. Belair respected that Asuka because she wanted the title, but this Asuka wants more than that. Belair goes on and mentions the recent mist attacks, especially in her hometown. Belair says her hands are still green and her eyes are still blurry, but her mind has never been more clear – she is giving Asuka more than a title match, she’s giving her a fight.

The music hits and Belair prepares for a fight. Asuka attacks from behind and takes Belair down to work on her arm. Officials rush down to try and keep them apart now. Belair goes for the KOD but Asuka lands on her feet. Asuka is all smiles as she taunts Belair while officials order her to the back.

– We see Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn talking backstage as Cole hypes The KO Show.

LA Knight vs. Rick Boogs

We go back to the ring and out comes LA Knight to a pop. He hits the corner to pose as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Rick Boogs as we see what led to this match. The music hits and out comes The Street Profits for commentary. Boogs runs over LA and then launches him across the ring. LA goes to the floor for a breather but Boogs follows him, then slams him on top of the announce table after pressing him high.

The Profits get hyped up over Boogs “Boogsin’ Out!” at the table. Boogs brings it back in but he ends up hitting the ring post when LA moves. LA with a big knee strike for a pop. They go at it and LA slams Boogs, then drops a big knee. Boogs knocks LA away. LA flies off the second rope but Boogs catches him with an overhead throw. They trade big strikes in the middle of the ring now.

Boogs with a big slam and more man-handling of LA. Boogs goes for a powerslam but LA rakes his eyes, then connects with the BFT for the pin to win.

Winner: LA Knight

– After the match, LA goes to the floor and takes the mic. He knows The Profits were trash talking him and since he took out the trash tonight, their times are coming. LA says they won’t get the smoke, they will get smoked. Yeah.

– Karrion Kross and Scarlett are backstage with the AJ Styles tarot card. Kross says a stubborn man only sees one path before him, and a man consumed by one single goal fails to see all the danger waiting around him. Kross says AJ shouldn’t be asking himself if he has what it takes to beat Seth Rollins tomorrow, he should be asking himself what sort of condition he will be in after Kross victimizes him.

AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross

We go back to the ring and out comes AJ Styles to a big pop. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a hype video for WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre. We go back to the ring and out comes Karrion Kross with Scarlett. The bell rings and they go at it. Kross unloads into the corner and talks some trash.

Kross with stiff strikes, then a big overhead throw out of the corner. AJ takes control and chops away in the corner as the referee warns him. More back and forth between the two. AJ goes to the apron for the Phenomenal Forearm while Kross has the referee distracted. Scarlett grabs AJ’s leg, allowing Kross to capitalize with a big boot to knock AJ to the floor. Scarlett taunts AJ while he’s down.

Mia Yim comes walking down to even the odds. Yim chases Scarlett away as Kross looks on and AJ recovers from the floor. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Kross has regained control. We see how he drove AJ into the ring post during the break. AJ fights back in the ring now but Kross drops him with one shot. Kross takes his time covering for 2. Kross grounds AJ now.

AJ fights up and out but Kross easily drops him again. AJ with a flying corner clothesline. They tangle and AJ hits a pele kick, then the sliding forearm. AJ with Ushigoroshi for another close 2 count. AJ goes for a tornado DDT but Kross blocks it, then nails a big slam. AJ kicks out of a suplex.

Kross stalks AJ from the corner now. AJ ducks the Kross Hammer and unloads with strikes. Kross blocks a Styles Clash and sends AJ to the apron. AJ goes on and hits the Phenomenal Forearm for the pin to win.

Winner: AJ Styles

– After the match, AJ stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays.

– Still to come, The KO Show. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Kayla Braxton is backstage with AJ Styles. He says at Night of Champions, Seth Rollins can be invisible, unstoppable and even Seth Freakin’ Rollins, but he cannot be phenomenal because AJ is. AJ says he will put a phenomenal beating on Rollins to become the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

– The announcers go over the WWE Night of Champions card.

– We get a video package on Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for another must see edition of The KO Show. Owens and Zayn hit the ring to cheers as we go back to commercial.

