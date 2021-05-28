– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with The Usos backstage getting hyped for tonight’s ring return together. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns walks up and they calm down. He asks if they’re ready and they are. Reigns wants to know the game plan, the end game. Jimmy Uso says the plan is to win, this is how they’re going to make the family proud. Jimmy goes on and says he can’t wait to be on. Reigns says Jimmy has got it all figured out, and he is happy for Jimmy. Reigns wishes them good luck. Jimmy walks off and tells his brother let’s go. Reigns says Jimmy is going to need it. Jey continues looking worried about something. Reigns asks Jey what’s wrong and if Jimmy speaks for him now. Jey looks in deep thought. Jey says even though he’s with Jimmy tonight, Reigns knows he’s with him also. You know I’m with you, I’m with you. Reigns says maybe Jey should tell Jimmy that. A worried Jey walks off.

– We’re live from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. We go right to the ring.

The Street Profits vs. The Usos

We go right to the ring and out come The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. The red Solo cups rain down on the stage as The Profits head to the ring to a pop. Cole and McAfee hype tonight’s show, which will include Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio defending the SmackDown Tag Team Titles against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

Ford and Dawkins cut promos on The Usos now. The music interrupts and out come The Usos – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. This is their first match together since March 2020. Jimmy is wearing a knee brace on his left leg.

The two teams trade words on the mic now. Jimmy says the best damn tag team in the business is back, no matter how long he’s been gone for. Jey says he will drop The Profits if they say one more word about WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns because this is family business and they put their nose in it. Jey says The Profits are on social media calling this a dream match, well welcome to the nightmare. Jimmy goes on about getting one step closer to being 7-time tag team champions. Dawkins says they aren’t stepping stones. Dawkins gives them props for how they used to run the tag team division, but says he and Ford run the division now. The Usos fire back and welcome The Profits to The Uso Penitentiary. The two teams drop the mics and face off in the middle of the ring, talking more trash to each other. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and the announcers plug the return to touring this summer. The bell rings and here we go with Jimmy starting off with Dawkins. Jimmy takes it to the corner and they hit the ropes. Dawkins levels Jimmy with two big shoulders. Ford tags in and Dawkins slams him on top of Jimmy for a quick pin attempt. Jimmy goes to the floor to regroup.

Jey tags in kicks Ford as they go to lock up. Jey beats Ford around and uppercuts him. Ford counters some offense and takes Jey down with an arm drag, then mocks The Usos while grounding Jey by his arm. The Profits hit the double team back suplex and Dawkins covers for a 2 count. Jey take sit to the corner and in comes Jimmy for a quick double team. Jimmy drops Dawkins again for another quick pin attempt. Jimmy drops a headbutt to the shoulder. Jimmy with more strikes but Dawkins drops him for a 2 count.

The Usos keep control and in comes Jey to keep Dawkins down. Jimmy tags back in for another quick double team. Dawkins blocks Jimmy with a deep arm drag. Ford tags in and hits a big dropkick. Jey runs in but he eats another big dropkick. The Profits clothesline The Usos over the top rope to the floor. Jey gets tossed over into the timekeeper’s area. Jimmy gets tossed over the announce table. Ford and Dawkins stand tall at ringside as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and The Usos turn it around. Jey pulls Ford out and launches him into the barrier. Jey goes back out and drives Ford into the barrier again as the boos continue. Jey with trash talk in Ford’s face. Jey brings it back in and hits a back suplex but no pin attempt as the trash talking continues. Jey keeps Ford down and talks more trash. Jimmy goes up and hits a big axe handle to Ford.

Jimmy grounds Ford as we see Reigns watching from backstage. Fans start rallying for Ford now with a “we want smoke!” chant. Ford tries to fight up and out but Jimmy nails a snap suplex for a 2 count. Jimmy drops Ford hard again then taunts Dawkins. Jey is back in now. Ford fights up from the mat but Jey drops him with ease. Jey applies a sliding chinlock, keeping Ford down with aggressive offense. Ford fights back and knocks Jimmy off the apron. He unloads on Jey and nails an enziguri for a big pop. Jimmy comes in but Ford nails another enziguri.

Dawkins is ready for the tag now. Ford leaps for the tag but Jey pulls Dawkins off the apron to the floor. Ford turns around to a big Samoan Drop from Jimmy. Ford kicks out just in time. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Ford knocks Jey off the top turnbuckle, sending him to the mat. Jey knocks Ford to the apron. Jey grabs Ford but Ford rocks him. Ford goes to the top but has to roll through. They collide in the middle of the ring with clothesline attempts and both go down. Dawkins and Jimmy are both waiting for tags now. Dawkins tags in and levels Jey, then decks Jimmy on the apron. Jey kicks Dawkins. Jimmy tags in as Dawkins drops Jey. Jimmy attacks but Dawkins hits the corkscrew elbow. Dawkins goes on and covers Jimmy for 2. Jimmy ends up hitting an enziguri to Dawkins from the apron. Jimmy goes to the top but Dawkins drops him. Ford comes in and leaps over the top turnbuckle, to Jey on the floor in a huge spot.

Jimmy and Dawkins go at it now. Jimmy nails a superkick but Dawkins kicks out. Fans rally for The Profits with another “we want smoke!” chant. Dawkins and Jimmy are slow to get up. Jimmy is up first and he charges but Dawkins explodes out of the corner with a shoulder tackle. Dawkins with a twisting neckbreaker for a close 2 count. Dawkins can’t believe Uso kicked out. Dawkins talks some trash and picks Jimmy up for a double underhook but jimmy blocks it. Dawkins blocks a superkick and Dawkins with an enziguri.

Dawkins with a Spinebuster as Ford tags in and delivers the top rope Frogsplash but Jey pulls Jimmy out of the way to safety. Dawkins drops Jey from the side on the floor with a big shoulder. Jimmy superkicks Ford as he’s trying to get up. Jimmy covers for the pin to win.

Winners: The Usos

– After the match, The Usos celebrate as the music hits. Jimmy and Jey head to the ramp bragging as Ford and Dawkins look on from the ring, disappointed.

– Megan Morant is backstage with Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode now. They talk about tonight’s rematch for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles and say they are going back to the drawing board, tonight will be different because they are pros and they do what they want, and will once again become the SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka vs. The Riott Squad

We go back to the ring and out come WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka for this non-title match. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and the match is underway. Natalya is going a tit with Ruby Riott but in comes Liv Morgan. Morgan drops Natalya and taunts her. Liv with a running back splash into the corner. Ruby tags back in and they somewhat botch a double team catapult. Ruby with a big shoulder thrust and another quick tag to Liv.

The Riott Squad with another double team, sending Natalya into the turnbuckles for a 2 count. Riott kicks Natalya while Liv holds her. She then grounds Natalya with a submission. Tamina is still down on the floor after being knocked off the apron while we were in the commercial break. Ruby keeps control for another 2 count. Riott sends Natalya into the turnbuckles again. Liv tags back in but Natalya dodges a double stomp. Natalya goes for the Sharpshooter but Ruby runs in. Natalya drops her and goes for a double sharpshooter but they kick her away.

Tamina is back on the apron now but Liv stops her from coming in. Natalya kicks out of a pin by Ruby. Tamina finally tags in and goes at it with Riott. Riott unloads with strikes but Tamina takes them all and clubs her with a forearm to the back. Tamina goes to the top but Liv goes to interfere from the apron. Natalya drops her.

Ruby climbs up with Tamina but Tamina headbutts her back to the mat. Liv drops Natalya at ringside with knees to the face after ducking a discus clothesline. Tamina nails the Superfly Splash to Ruby in the ring for the pin to win.

Winners: Tamina and Natalya

– After the match, The Riott Squad recovers in the ring as Tamina helps Natalya up at ringside. We go to replays. Liv and Riott are frustrated as the champs hold their titles at ringside.

– Adam Pearce is backstage when The Usos walk in. They brag about the win and Pearce says The Street Profits are great, but it’s hard to deny The Usos. Jimmy says they want the winners of tonight’s SmackDown Tag Team Titles match next week. Pearce makes it official. An excited Jimmy walks off as Jey watches, looking concerned like earlier.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Carmella

We go back to the ring and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair for this non-title match. She hits the ring as fans chant “EST!” and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Carmella is backstage with Kayla Braxton. She cuts a promo on Belair and heads to the ring. Bayley interrupts from ringside and takes a seat on commentary. The bell rings and Belair goes at it with Carmella, taking control in the corner. Belair unloads again after backing off but the referee warns her. Carmella drops Belair over the top rope. Carmella counters and sends Belair flying out of the ring with a head scissors takedown.

Carmella stands tall to boos. Carmella runs around the ring but Belair levels her with a shoulder for a pop. Belair presses Carmella high above her head and tosses her in the ring, looking back at Bayley to taunt her. Belair enters the ring but Carmella nails a cheap shot while the referee is trying to back Belair off. Carmella drops Belair with a Facebuster for a close 2 count. Carmella grabs Belair’s hair and works her over in the corner. Carmella with back elbows in the corner. Carmella with more offense and another 2 count. Carmella grounds Belair now, talking trash. Fans rally for Belair now as she fights up and out. Belair with a backbreaker over her knee. Belair with a shoulder tackle and shoulders in the corner.

Belair takes Carmella from corner to corner but Carmella fights her off with elbows. Carmella goes to the top and hits a crossbody but Belair rolls through and hits a big fall-away slam. Belair kips up and shows off for a pop. Belair with the back flip moonsault but Carmella kicks out. Belair runs into the ring post as Carmella moves out of the way. Carmella applies a submission from the top turnbuckle using the ropes as the referee warns her and counts. Carmella unloads on Belair with slaps and strikes while she’s down now.

Carmella kicks Belair in the head to more boos. Carmella brings it back in for another close 2 count, and another. Carmella is frustrated now. Belair rolls Carmella for 2. Belair blocks the Code of Silence submission. Carmella kicks her again. Belair blocks the Facebuster and drops Carmella on her face with a sitdown KOD for the pin to win.

Winner: Bianca Belair

– After the match, Belair stands tall with the title as her music hits. Bayley stands on top of the announce table and yells at her. They stare each other down.

– Megan is backstage with Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. They also have a game plan for tonight’s title defense. They go on about how their motivation is incomparable right now. Dominik says there is no way they will lose tonight and there’s no tag team in the world that can top this. They embrace and say they love each other to end the segment.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Seth Rollins to his remixed theme song as fans boo. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Rollins is in the ring with a mic as the boos continue. He says he did not come to talk tonight, he came to fight. He calls Cesaro out to the ring so they can finish what they have going on.

Cesaro isn’t coming out and Rollins says he’s not here. Of course he’s not here to Swing him or disrespect him tonight, or look past him. Cesaro’s not here to ruin the greatest day of the year – Rollins’ birthday. Rollins goes on and shows us video of what happened last week. He says that was hard to watch but not the worst of it. He says he’s obtained some exclusive audio from Cesaro’s hospital room but it’s just a joke. Rollins laughs away but says in all seriousness, what happened to Cesaro last week was unfortunate. Cesaro pushed hi to a place he didn’t know, and Cesaro deserves part of the blame because he put himself in that situation.

Rollins goes on and says he’s a man of integrity and the truth is… we have to place some of the blame on you, he says looking at the camera. The boos get louder. Rollins says the fans watching at home are the ones who brainwashed Cesaro into believing it’s OK to disrespect Rollins, into believing he can look right through Rollins, into believing he deserves opportunities he simply did not earn. Rollins says if Cesaro never steps foot in the ring again, the blame is on Cesaro and the fans. Rollins says the blame is not on his hands as they are clean, but the fans’ hands are filthy. Rollins says Happy Birthday to himself again and starts singing. He tosses the mic as the boos get louder. Rollins’ music starts up as he makes his exit from the ring.

– We see Kevin Owens walking backstage. Back to commercial.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews vs. Kevin Owens

Back from the break and Kevin Owens waits in the ring as WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews comes out for this non-title match. Commander Azeez is with him.

The bell rings and Owens unloads, taking Crews into the corner. Owens drops Crews and nails a corner cannonball for a pop. Owens goes to the top and hits the big Swanton but Crews kicks out at 2. Owens and Crews trade suplex attempts while Crews is on the apron. Crews hangs Owens up on the top rope and he goes down. Crews goes to the top but Owens attacks. Crews sends him to the mat.

Crews has to roll through from the top and Owens superkicks him. Crews blocks a Pop-up Powerbomb but Owens continues the quick, aggressive offense as he hits the Stunner. Owens goes for the pin but Azeez hits him with the Nigerian Nail for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Kevin Owens

– After the match, Owens gasps for air while down in the mat as his music hits. Crews is announced as still the champion as Azeez helps him up at ringside and hands the Intercontinental Title to him. Owens stumbles to ringside and he’s hurt, choking and gasping for air. Crews and Azeez look on from the ramp as officials check on Owens at ringside.

– Roman Reigns is backstage with Paul Heyman. Heyman introduces Jey Uso, who has walked in. Jey takes a seat. Reigns brings up the title shot The Usos have for next week and asks if that’s what he wants to do. Reigns asks why Jey told him earlier that he’s still with him. What happened to we? Reigns says everything they’ve been through over these months, he only wanted the best for Jey, that was all that mattered to him, doing right by Jey and the family. They will figure it out when it comes to Jimmy Uso, but Jey is Main Event Jey Uso now and when they go according to Reigns’ plan, Jey owns SmackDown but as soon as his brother comes back, they’re stuck in the opening match. Reigns just doesn’t want Jey to go back to a place where people look at him and say wonder which brother he is. Jey shakes his head and says he hasn’t thought about it like that, Uce. Reigns says maybe Jey should think about it like that because his brother isn’t. Fans in the arena boo as the segment ends.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Chad Gable

We go back to the ring and out comes Rick Boogs to the stage. Boogs starts playing his guitar and does an introduction for Shinsuke Nakamura. The music hits and Boogs plays along as Nakamura makes his way out. They head to the ring together to a pop as McAfee goes wild at ringside. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see how Nakamura recently stole King Baron Corbin’s crown. Otis and Chad Gable are in the ring now as Nakamura gets ready. Otis suddenly attacks Nakamura before the bell hits, slamming him in the middle of the ring.

The bell rings and Gable drops Nakamura with a belly-to-belly suplex, and another for a close 2 count. Gable keeps control until Nakamura levels him with a kick. Otis cheers Gable on but Nakamura unloads with more kicks. Nakamura also rocks Otis from the ring.

Gable goes to the top but Nakamura follows. Gable counters and uses the ropes for a submission as the referee counts. Nakamura comes back but Gable tosses him over his back into the turnbuckles. Gable focuses on the arm but has to land on his feet off a moonsault attempt. More back and forth between the two.

Corbin comes to ringside and takes the crown off the announce table, saying it belongs to him. Gable tries to capitalize off the distraction but Nakamura counters and rolls him for 2. Nakamura comes right back with a Kinshasa for the pin to win.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

– After the match, Nakamura stands tall as his music hits. He turns and sees Corbin standing on the ramp with the crown. Corbin rants about the crown belonging to him. He goes to put it back on his own head but Boogs attacks from behind and Corbin goes down, rolling down the ramp. Nakamura comes up and grabs the crown, putting it back on. Nakamura stands with Boogs and they pose together as Boogs plays his theme. Corbin looks on from the ramp and seethes.

– We see what Commander Azeez did to Kevin Owens earlier. Owens is backstage with a trainer and Adam Pearce now. He is still gasping for air but he wants a title shot against Apollo Crews next week. Pearce makes the match and says Azeez will be banned from ringside.

– We see Rey Mysterio backstage praying it looks like. Dominik Mysterio walks up and they say a few words to each other. Dominik heads to the ring as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Rey Mysterio has been attacked backstage. He’s being checked on by trainers and Dominik Mysterio.

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match: Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs. Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio

We go back to the ring and Greg Hamilton does the introductions as Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler are waiting for the main event. Ziggler says they are not responsible for what happened. Roode says they wanted a fair fight for the titles but if the champs can’t compete, this is a forfeit and they will win the titles. Ziggler tells the referee to go ahead and count. We see Adam Pearce and medics backstage with SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio now. Dominik says his dad stepped up for him last week, so he’s doing the same tonight. Ziggler and Roode argue with the referee, saying this can’t happen, can it? The music hits and out comes Dominik to the ring by himself. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and the bell finally rings. Dominik charges and attacks both competitors in their corner. He knocks Roode to the floor and goes back to Ziggler but gets dropkicked for a 2 count.

Ziggler takes Dominik to the corner and in comes Roode for the double team. Roode with a suplex for a 2 count. Roode unloads on Dominik in a corner now, dropping him and stomping away as the referee warns him and fans boo. Roode takes Dominik back to their corner and tags in Ziggler for more 2-on-1 offense. Dominik blocks a shot from Ziggler but then gets dropped with a right hand. Ziggler talks some trash and rolls Dominik for a quick pin attempt.

Ziggler stomps on Dominik’s hand and takes his time with him now. Ziggler tags in Roode for a quick double team. Roode taunts Dominik and chops away. Roode gets kicked by Dominik but he comes right back with an elbow to level the rookie. Rode scoops Dominik and slams him in the middle of the ring. Roode goes to drop a knee but Dominik moves. Roode sells the hurt knee but tags in Ziggler, who runs in and levels Dominik. Ziggler mocks Dominik for not having a partner to tag. Ziggler grinds Dominik’s face across the top rope, then drops him with a neckbreaker for a two count.

Dominik finally fights out of the corner after more trash talking and double teaming. Dominik sends both challengers to the floor as fans cheer him on. Dominik launches himself over the top rope, taking Roode and Ziggler down on the floor at the same time. Dominik brings Ziggler back in and goes to the top. Dominik has to roll through but he comes right back and drops Ziggler into place for the 619 but Roode cuts him off.

Dominik kicks Roode off the apron and drops Ziggler into position for the 619 again. Dominik misses 619 as Ziggler ducks. Ziggler comes right back with the Fame-asser for a close 2 count. Roode can’t believe it. Ziggler drags Dominik back to their corner and tags Roode in. They go for a double powerbomb – neckbreaker combo and they hit it but Dominik kicks out of Roode’s pin.

Roode puts Dominik on his shoulders for another double team but Rey’s music hits and out he comes to the stage for a pop. Dominik takes advantage of the distraction and slides off Roode’s shoulders to roll him up for the pin to retain.

Winners: The Mysterios

– After the match, Rey slowly walks to the ring, selling the attack from earlier. He joins Dominik as they stand tall with the titles to celebrate. The music of The Usos interrupts and here they come to the ring. The two teams of family members face off in the middle of the ring to hype next week’s title match. We see WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns watching backstage with Paul Heyman. The Usos and The Mysterios continue facing off and talking trash in the ring while Rey and Dominik raise the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. SmackDown on FOX goes off the air with Reigns and Heyman watching from backstage.

