WWE SmackDown Results 5/29/26
Olimpic Arena
Barcelona, Spain
You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast
Commentators: (Joe Tessitore & Wade Barrett)
Ring Announcer: Lilan Garcia
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Jade Cargill Segment
– The Miz vs. Axiom w/Nathan Frazer
– Damian Priest & Royce Keys vs. The MFT’s
– Sami Zayn vs. Matt Cardona
– Trick Williams & Lil Yachty Segment
– Carmelo Hayes vs. Ricky Saints
– Chelsea Green vs. Nia Jax w/Lash Legend
– Cody Rhodes & GUNTHER Segment
Checkout Episode 11 of The SUR Files