WWE SmackDown Results 5/29/26

Olimpic Arena

Barcelona, Spain

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Commentators: (Joe Tessitore & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Lilan Garcia

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Jade Cargill Segment

– The Miz vs. Axiom w/Nathan Frazer

– Damian Priest & Royce Keys vs. The MFT’s

– Sami Zayn vs. Matt Cardona

– Trick Williams & Lil Yachty Segment

– Carmelo Hayes vs. Ricky Saints

– Chelsea Green vs. Nia Jax w/Lash Legend

– Cody Rhodes & GUNTHER Segment

Checkout Episode 11 of The SUR Files