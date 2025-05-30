WWE SmackDown Results 5/30/25

Thompson Boling Arena

Knoxville, Tennessee

Bianca BelAir, Naomi, Jade Cargill Segment

Bianca BelAir: Man, it feels good to be in Knoxville. I love y’all so much. Now, y’all know I couldn’t come to Knoxville without singing Good Ole Rocky Top, right? So, y’all ready? Hit the music. Man, this city is so special to me. It’s not just because it’s my hometown, but because it’s my safe space. I got the love and the support from my family; they’re right there in the front row. Hey, Mama. Hey, Daddy. And I got all of y’all. You always show up and show out for me. So, you know, with everything that I’ve been going through, losing my first WrestleMania match, getting injured, losing the tag team titles, losing my friends along the way, I just wanted to come right back here in my safe space. I had to come back to Knoxville to heal. And while I’m not 100%, I promise you, I’m doing everything that I can to get right back in this ring, so I can continue to show people exactly why I am the EST of Tennessee, and the EST of WWE. So, with all that being said, Knoxville, welcome to Friday Night SmackDown.

Naomi: Oh my gosh, finally, B. I’m so glad you’re finally here on SmackDown.

Bianca BelAir: Naomi, Naomi, right now is not the time. This is not the time for this. This is my hometown, this is not the time for this.

Naomi: Bianca, please, it’s been way too long. I mean, not a day has gone when I don’t think about what’s happened to us. I just want to talk to you, please?

Bianca BelAir: What is there to talk about? What could you possibly say? Naomi, what do you want from me?

Naomi: B, I just want your forgiveness. I’m begging for your forgiveness. Look, I know our friendship has been off the rails lately, but I’m here because I want to fix it, I’m trying to fix it, but I can’t fix it. Months have gone by, and I’ve been trying to communicate with you, to just let you know, let the past be the past, and move forward. I’ve sent you text messages, voicemails, and you haven’t got back to me, once. Even when I landed here, I went your parents to try to get a hold of you.

Bianca BelAir: You did what?

Naomi: I went by your parents’ house, but unfortunately, nobody was there, so I just left myself in. And you know what I saw, B? I went through your photo albums, you know, the ones you got there on the coffee table? And in those photos, you look just so freaking happy, and it reminded me of how it was when we were together as tag team champions.

Bianca BelAir: No, no, no, no, no. Naomi. Okay, Naomi, I’m going to make one thing perfectly clear for you. We were best friends, and you betrayed my trust. You took our friend, and threw her on a windshield of a car, and you lied to me about it for months. I trusted you. I said I was done with you, and I meant what I said. And if you ever come to my family again, I promise you, what you did to Jade will be nothing compared to what I can do to you.

Naomi: You know, Bianca, it wouldn’t be good for you and your Mama to be in a wheelchair. I would hate for something bad to happen to you, right here, and right now.

– Jade Cargill makes a b-line to the ring. Jade is throwing forearms at Naomi. Jade drops Naomi with The Pump Kick. Jade stares down Bianca. Jade dumps Naomi out of the ring. Nia Jax makes her entrance, and our Women’s Money In The Bank Qualifying Match begins, next.

First Match: Jade Cargill vs. Naomi vs. Nia Jax In A Women’s Money In The Bank Qualifying Match

– Jacob Fatu vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade El Idolo In A Men’s Money In The Bank Qualifying Match

– John Cena & Cody Rhodes Segment

