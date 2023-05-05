– The post-Draft and WWE Backlash go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX opens live from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Michael Cole welcomes us to a sold out show with more than 16,000 in attendance. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett, and they hype tonight’s show. Cole introduces the Spanish announce team at ringside – Jerry Soto and Marcelo Rodriguez.

– We go right to the ring and out comes The LWO to a big pop – 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde and Zelina Vega. We see what happened at today’s Backlash press conference with Rey, Vega, Dominik Mysterio and SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley.

Rey asks how everyone is doing tonight, and says he’s proud The LWO can represent for all Hispanic people. Rey says Bad Bunny will defeat Damian Priest in the Street Fight at Backlash tomorrow. Rey says he then wants to introduce the next SmackDown Women’s Champion. Vega gets a bit emotional at the reaction. Vega goes to speak but the music interrupts and out comes The Judgment Day – Dominik, Ripley, Priest and Finn Balor.

Dominik stops and rips a LWO t-shirt as the boos pick up. They hit the ring and Dominik speaks some in Spanish, and calls his dad a deadbeat. Rey speaks back in Spanish and tells him to shut up. They go on in Spanish and the crowd is loving it. Rey proposes a WrestleMania 39 rematch but Ripley gets in his way. She has a better idea – how about Rey fights her. Vega steps up to Ripley as fans pop.

Dominik says how about you fight the both of us. Rey responds and apparently says they’re on. Fans chant “si!” now. Ripley says they’re on. She tosses the mic and Balor hands her title back. The Judgment Day goes to leave but Dominik decks his dad with a cheap shot slap. Dominik quickly retreats as Cole wonders if Adam Pearce will make the mixed tag team match official.

– We see what happened last week with The O.C. and The Viking Raiders.

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows vs. The Viking Raiders

We go back to the ring and out comes The O.C. – Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson with AJ Styles and Mia Yim. They hit the ring and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out come The Viking Raiders – Erik and Ivar with Valhalla. AJ is on commentary. The bell rings and to start The Vikings beating Anderson down in the corner. Erik is legal now as he takes it to another corner, working Anderson over.

Anderson fights out but Erik keeps hitting him. Anderson takes the knee out for a pop. Ivar and Gallows tag in and face off. Ivar rocks Gallows first, beating him into the corner and unloading with back elbows. Ivar launches Gallows into the turnbuckles and he hits hard. Gallows drops Ivar as he runs in. Gallows unloads on Ivar in the corner now. Anderson tags in for a double team, the Brother Me Softly, according to AJ, who named the move.

Anderson mounts Ivar in the corner with rights now as fans count along. Ivar fights out but runs into a big boot. Valhalla distracts from ringside, allowing Ivar to deck Anderson and knock him to the floor. Yim confronts Valhalla at ringside and they have words as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Anderson ducks Erik, then tags in Gallows. Gallows runs wild on Erik as the crowd goes wild. Gallows with a back splash in the corner, then a big shoulder tackle. Gallows is dazed now. Ivar runs in but Gallows nails a sitdown powerbomb for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring.

Gallows runs into a back elbow. Erik tags in and trades big strikes with Gallows. Erik blocks a big boot and spikes Gallows to the mat. Ivar goes to the top and hits the big flying splash on Gallows for 2 as Anderson breaks it up just in time. Ivar splashes Anderson but Gallows rocks him. Ivar rocks Gallows again due to a distraction by Valhalla.

Yim takes out Valhalla at ringside for a big pop. The distraction allows Gallows to drop Ivar. Anson tags in and Erik is knocked off the apron. The Good Brothers hit a Magic Killer on Ivar and Anderson covers for the pin to win.

Winners: The Good Brothers

– After the match, The O.C. stands tall and celebrates as we go to replays.

– The announcers go over the WWE World Heavyweight Title tournament that will be held on Monday’s RAW and next Friday’s SmackDown. One RAW Superstar will then face one SmackDown Superstar at WWE Night of Champions to crow the new champion.

– We go back to the ring and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair to a pop. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see highlights from last week’s WWE UK tour, including the crowd singing Seth Rollins’ theme for 12 minutes. We go back to the ring and Belair has a mic now. She comments on the love they received on the UK tour, and says she’s happy to be here in Puerto Rico. She says her heart is with SmackDown now, reminding us this is where she made history. She brings up tomorrow’s match with IYO SKY and comments on how she herself has been a fighting champion around the world, proving she will show up and show out at all times.

Belair mentions how she will become the longest-reigning champion of the modern era after she retains over SKY tomorrow. The music interrupts and out comes Damage CTRL – SKY, Bayley and Dakota Kai. Bayley takes credit for making Belair and says SKY will put an end to her history party tomorrow, then she can take her big head and get out of their ring. Bayley says then she and Kai will focus on winning the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, so that SmackDown and Michael Cole will belong to Damage CTRL.

Damage CTRL surrounds Belair but she attacks and fights them off. Belair and SKY face off now but Belair is attacked from behind. Belair ends up going for the KOD but SKY shuts her down. Belair is triple teamed now until WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez make the save. Damage CTRL ends up retreating and the two sides yell out at each other.

– Karrion Kross and Scarlett are backstage now. Kross says when one has everything they need, everything is in the right place and they’re so sure of who they think they really are, right up until the point when you take away that one little thing… all of the formalities and the charade they put on begins to crumble fast. Kross says tonight he plants another seed. He asks Shinsuke Nakamura how much his honor is really worth? Tik, tok.

The Street Profits vs. Imperium

We go back to the ring and out first comes The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and tonight’s Progressive Match Flo looks back at what happened last week with The Bloodline, Matt Riddle and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The Usos walk in on Solo Sikoa backstage as he tapes his thumb up. They try to hype him up for the six-man at Backlash but Solo is focused. Jey Uso stares at Solo and tells Solo his brother asked him a question. Solo says he heard the question… and tomorrow he will do his part but all he knows is they better do their parts. Solo walks off. Jimmy Uso scolds Jey for just having to say something. We go back to the ring and out comes Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. No sign of WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

The bell rings and Kaiser starts with Ford, beating him down, but Vinci also tagged right in as soon as the match began but The Profits didn’t see it as Vinci runs over to knock Dawkins off the apron.

The referee finally gets Kaiser to leave but after he works Ford over. Vinci takes over on Ford with some of his signature offense. Vinci with a top rope moonsault for 2.

Vinci keeps control and in comes Kaiser for more offense and a 2 count on Ford. Ford finally fights back with strikes but Vinci unloads right back at him. Ford counters with a back suplex in the middle of the ring. Dawkins and Vinci tag in at the same time.

Dawkins runs wild and hits the flying corkscrew elbow. Dawkins knocks Kaiser off the pron and stuns Vinci with an enziguri in the corner. Dawkins slams Vinci as Ford tags in and goes to the top for the big Frogsplash. Ford covers for the pin to win.

Winners: The Street Profits

– After the match, The Profits stand tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Ford and Dawkins play to the crowd for cheers.

– We see Cody Rhodes walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video package on Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Cody Rhodes to a big pop.

Cody hits the ring to pose and the crowd is fired up. Cody brings up Brock Lesnar and how he’s The Beast, The Next Big Thing. Or cowboy, coward. He can attack a lot of nicknames to his Backlash opponent but when he thinks of Lesnar, he thinks of a different name – gatekeeper. Cody says his old coach Arn Anderson used to tell him when you made it as a top guy, you reached the kingdom. Cody says Lesnar is the one standing over the gate to the kingdom. Cody says if you work for WWE you never have to face Lesnar, you can travel all around and make a good living without fighting him, but Lesnar picked a fight with Cody, and still has not explained why. Cody says maybe Lesnar will disclose that information when he beats it out of him at Backlash tomorrow.

Cody says he just saw the same video package we did, where he said he is afraid of Lesnar. Cody says that is still true, and everyone should be afraid of Lesnar, but it’s time for Backlash and he has no time to be afraid because he’s the one bringing the pain, and it will be a fair fight. Cody goes on about leaving Puerto Rico able to continue the road to finish the story because he beat Lesnar. The crowd pops big for Cody as he hits the corners to pose while his music starts back up. Cody exits the ring and slaps hands with fans at ringside.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with Shinsuke Nakamura. She asks if he has any thoughts on Karrion Kross after last week’s attack. Nakamura says he has one thing to say to Kross – come on! Nakamura walks off.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Karrion Kross

We go back to the ring and out comes new RAW Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura to a big pop as Samantha Irvin does the introduction. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Matt Riddle is backstage with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Riddle says there’s a lot of drama with The Bloodline, more than on Succession, but they have them right where they want. He goes on about Zayn and Owens winning the titles, then last week’s win over Jimmy Uso. There’s only one thing left to do and that’s beat The Bloodline at Backlash, so bad that there’s no Bloodline left for Randy Orton to come back to. Riddle asks if he’s talking too much. Zayn says Riddle has said everything there is to say, and there is nothing left for him or Owens to say. We go back to the ring and Nakamura waits as Karrion Kross comes out with Scarlett.

The bell rings and they go at it. Kross kicks Nakamura into the corner but Nakamura ducks and kicks away. Nakamura with Good Vibrations but Kross catches the last stomp and rocks him with a forearm.

Nakamura comes out of the corner with a flying kick. Kross rolls to the floor to regroup. Nakamura follows and charges but Kross hits a knee to the gut to put him down. Kross powerbombs Nakamura into the ring post, hitting the back of his head. We go to commercial with Nakamura down at ringside.

Back from the break and Kross has Nakamura down, working him over and talking trash. Nakamura fights back but runs into a headbutt. Nakamura keeps control and turns it back around, delivering kicks while Kross is on his knees as fans count along.

Nakamura with a kick to the head. Nakamura dodges a shot into the corner, then kicks Kross in the back. Nakamura with the running high knee to the ribs in the corner while he’s draped over the top rope. Kross kicks out at 2. Nakamura with more kicks to keep Kross down. Scarlett distracts Nakamura from the apron. The referee yells at her. Nakamura turns back around but Kross hits the Doomsday Saito suplex for a close 2 count.

Kross stalks Nakamura and applies the Kross Jacket submission now. Nakamura resists and takes Kross down into the arm bar. They roll around and Nakamura applies a Guillotine. More back and forth now. Nakamura with a big German suplex. Nakamura charges with Kinshasa but Kross knocks him out of the air with a lariat to boos. Nakamura kicks out at 2. Nakamura counters a suplex with a roll-up for 2. Kross comes right back with a knee strike but Nakamura hangs in there.

Kross drops Nakamura on his neck with another suplex for 2. Kross is a bit frustrated now. Kross waits for the Kross Hammer now but Nakamura cuts him off and lays him out. Nakamura follows up with Kinshasa for the pin to win.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

– After the match, Nakamura stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Nakamura poses for the crowd as they sing along.

– Still to come, our mixed tag team main event. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video on WWE NXT Superstars going to SmackDown in the WWE Draft. Cameron Grimes is backstage with Adam Pearce now. Pearce welcomes Grimes to SmackDown and Grimes thanks Pearce for the opportunity to show the world what he’s about. Baron Corbin interrupts and Pearce says he’s busy with Grimes. Corbin taunts him for being the last pick of the WWE Draft. Grimes says that’s better than not being picked at all. Corbin mentions Grimes having no respect, and brings up how Brock Lesnar is also a free agent. Corbin says he’s a free agent because both brands could not agree on who wanted him more. Pearce says that’s not how he remembered it. Corbin can’t believe Pearce is saying Grimes is worth more than him. Corbin rants about Grimes being irrelevant, calling him Mr. Irrelevant. Grimes suggests a match and Pearce makes it for next week. Corbin walks off.

– The announcers go over the WWE Backlash card.

– We see what happened between Damian Priest and Bad Bunny at the Backlash press conference earlier today.

Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega vs. Dominik Mysterio and SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event and out first comes The LWO’s Zelina Vega and 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. They hit the corners to pose as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be back next week. We go back to the ring for the main event and out comes The Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio and SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley with Finn Balor. Ripley and Vega start things off with Vega ducking a big boot, then unloading.

Vega rocks Ripley in the mouth. Ripley grabs her and lifts her but Vega escapes and dodges a stomp. Vega ducks Ripley and Ripley runs into a big boot. Vega with a hurricanrana takedown off the middle rope. Vega taunts Ripley now as they both regroup in opposite corners.

Rey tags in now, then Dominik comes in to big boos. Dominik with a cheap kick to take control. Rey goes to run the ropes but Dominik kicks him in the gut again. Rey turns it around but Rhea hits him in the back with a cheap shot. Dominik with an arm drag. Vega comes in as Rey helps drop Dominik into position for 619.

Rey exits the ring and Vega goes for 619 on Dominik but Ripley rushes over and levels Vega with a big boot to cut her off. We go to commercial with Ripley standing tall and Vega recovering on the floor.

Back from the break and Ripley is dominating Vega. Veg counters with a Crucifix pin for 2. Vega looks to tag but Dominik pulls Rey off the apron to the floor. Balor congratulates Dominik. Rhea grounds Vega in the middle of the ring now. Ripley plays to the crowd with the taunt made famous by WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero. Vega takes advantage of Ripley wasting time and avoids a powerbomb. They tangle and Ripley hits the ring post shoulder-first when Vega moves out of the way.

Rey rallies for the tag as Balor tries to get Ripley back on her feet. Vega kicks Ripley away and in comes Rey, and then Dominik. Rey unloads and drops his son, then hits a big middle rope springboard crossbody. Rey drops Dominik into the middle turnbuckle face-first, then mounts him in the corner with punches as fans count along.

Dominik has his father on his shoulders but Rey keeps delivering punches. Dominik drops Rey face-first into the top turnbuckle, then hits a Michinoku Driver for 2 as Vega breaks it up just in time. Ripley sends Vega to the floor. Rey drops Dominik into position for the 619 as fans cheer. Ripley distracts Rey from the apron but Vega knocks her to the floor, then sends her into the barrier.

Rey nails 619 on his son. Rey goes to climb up but he has to stop and knock Balor off the apron to the floor. Dominik takes over and nails a vertical suplex to his dad. Dominik holds the suplex and goes for Three Amigos like Eddie, but Rey holds him down after the suplex and keeps him down for the three count.

Winners: Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega

– After the bell, the music hits but Balor and Dominik immediately attack Rey, stomping away to keep him down as fans boo. Rey fights back but they keep him down, then Damian Priest runs in to make it a triple team attack. The music finally hits and out comes Bad Bunny to a huge pop. Bunny carries a kendo stick and he has The LWO’s Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde with him. The LWO hits the ring and attacks Balor and Dominik, running right past Priest, who is just standing at the ropes, staring out at Bunny and waiting to fight. The LWO fights Balor and Dominik to the floor. Santos flies off the top to the floor to take Balor down. Priest is still staring Bunny down. Bunny is fired up at ringside as Priest invites him into the ring to fight. Bunny comes in with the kendo tick. Dominik charges from out of nowhere but Bunny knocks him in mid-air with the kendo stick, but this allows Priest to retreat to the floor. The Judgment Day looks on from ringside as The LWO joins Bunny in the ring while his music plays. Rey presents Bunny with a Puerto Rico flag LWO t-shirt and he puts it on to a big pop. The final SmackDown before WWE Backlash goes off the air with The LWO celebrating with Bunny in the ring as The Judgment Day seethes from ringside.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.