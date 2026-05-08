WWE SmackDown Results 5/8/26
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Jacksonville, Florida
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Commentators: (Joe Tessitore & Wade Barrett)
Ring Announcer: Mark Nash
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– Jacob Fatu & The Usos Segment
– Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss vs. Fatal Influence In A 6-Woman Tag Team Match
– Funeral Of The Gingerbread Man
– Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Kiana James w/Giulia For The WWE Women’s United States Championship
– Damian Priest w/R-Truth vs. Talla Tonga w/Solo Sikoa
– Cody Rhodes & GUNTHER Segment
Checkout Episode Eight Of The SUR Files