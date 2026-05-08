WWE SmackDown Results 5/8/26

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jacksonville, Florida

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Joe Tessitore & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Jacob Fatu & The Usos Segment

– Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss vs. Fatal Influence In A 6-Woman Tag Team Match

– Funeral Of The Gingerbread Man

– Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Kiana James w/Giulia For The WWE Women’s United States Championship

– Damian Priest w/R-Truth vs. Talla Tonga w/Solo Sikoa

– Cody Rhodes & GUNTHER Segment

Checkout Episode Eight Of The SUR Files