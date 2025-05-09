WWE SmackDown Results 5/9/25

Nutter Center

Dayton, Ohio

First Match: Damian Priest & LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu & Solo Sikoa

Solo Sikoa attacks Damian Priest before the bell rings. Solo is throwing haymakers at Priest. Solo with a knife edge chop. Solo HeadButts Priest. Priest blocks The Samoan Drop. Priest clocks Solo with The Bell Clap. Priest with combination kicks. Priest two big forearm smashes. Priest follows that with a leaping back elbow smash. Priest drops Solo with a leaping shoulder tackle. Priest applies a wrist lock. Priest with The Old School Crossbody. Priest plays to the crowd. Priest goes for a Rebound Lariat, but Solo retreats to the outside. Priest with a flying double axe handle strike off the steel ring steps. Priest tells Fatu to bring it. Knight blasts Fatu with The Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Priest and Knight continue to bicker with each other. Priest rolls Solo back into the ring. Solo uppercuts Priest. Priest answers with a forearm smash. Priest with rapid fire haymakers in the corner. Knight tags himself in. Knight with two haymakers. Knight repeatedly stomps on Solo’s chest. Priest tags himself in. Solo reverses out of the irish whip from Priest. Priest holds onto the ropes. Priest decks Solo with a back elbow smash. Priest ducks a clothesline from Fatu. Priest knocks Fatu off the ring apron.

Solo clotheslines Priest over the top rope. Fatu with a Flying HedButt behind the referee’s back. Solo tags in Fatu. Fatu with repeated headbutts. Fatu slams Priest’s head on the ringside barricade and the apron. Fatu rolls Priest back into the ring. Fatu whips Priest back first into the turnbuckles. Fatu applies a nerve hold on the middle rope. Solo HeadButts Priest behind the referee’s back. Fatu continues to dish out clubbing headbutts. Fatu tags in Solo. Solo with a gut punch. Solo applies the nerve hold. Solo attacks the back of Priest. Priest fires back with forearm shivers. Priest is fingertips away from Knight. Solo ducks a clothesline from Priest. Solo knocks Knight off the apron. Priest scores the elbow knockdown. Solo levels Priest with The Body Avalanche. Solo with The Samoan Drop for a two count. Solo tags in Fatu. Fatu with a Running Senton Splash. Fatu with Three HeadButts. Fatu follows that with The Running Hip Attack. Fatu tags in Solo.

Solo poses for the crowd. Solo goes for a Running Hip Attack, but Priest counters with a Spinning Heel Kick. Knight and Fatu are tagged in. Knight with a flurry of haymakers. Knight ducks a clothesline from Fatu. Knight with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Knight side steps Fatu into the turnbuckles. Knight with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Knight Powerslams Fatu. Knight with a Running Elbow Drop for a two count. Knight kicks Fatu in the gut. Fatu denies The BFT. Knight with a Belly to Back Slam. Knight prepares for The Megastar Elbow. Priest tags himself in. Knight is pissed. Priest with The Rebound Lariat. Priest prepares for The South Of Heaven Chokeslam. Knight tags himself in. Solo made the blind tag. Solo shoves Knight into Priest. Solo SuperKicks Knight. Knight avoids The Samoan Spike. Knight connects with The BFT to pickup the victory. After the match, Knight and Priest starts brawling with each other. Fatu joins the fray. Fatu sends Priest and Knight into separate ring posts. Fatu delivers a series of Running Hip Attacks. Drew McIntyre plants Fatu with The Claymore. McIntyre poses with the US Championship.

Winner: Damian Priest & LA Knight via Pinfall

– Jimmy Uso finds R-Truth awaiting the arrival of John Cena in the Nutter Center parking lot. Truth is holding a Let’s Go Cena Sign. Jimmy tells Truth that Cena sucks. Truth’s childhood hero told him to never give up, it looks like Jimmy thrown in the towel. Jimmy does the NO YEET! hand gesture and walks away. Truth starts a Let’s Go Cena chant.

– Byron Saxton had a backstage interview with Drew McIntyre. That attack was a message to The Samoan Werewolf. Tomorrow, Drew will put a silver bullet in Fatu. He talks about winning his number one contender’s match against LA Knight, despite having outside interference. The devil is in the details. Drew says that Knight shouldn’t have been in that match in the first place, because he lost at WrestleMania. Speaking of BS, why is Damian Priest in the match? Drew told the entire world that he would beat Priest at WrestleMania. He did that fair and square in front of Priest’s family. Drew says that Priest can’t succeed unless it involves him. Drew knows that Jacob is the baddest dog in the park, that’s why he called him out. Drew is looking forward to becoming a Grand Slam Champion. Drew has some advice for Jacob. The problem when Jacob is all gas and no brakes, it’s great when you’re all gas and you’re mowing everybody down, but when you’re without brakes, eventually you hit a brick wall, and that brick wall is the next United States Champion.

