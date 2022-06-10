– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with the usual video package. We’re now live from the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. Cole says this is one of the biggest nights in the history of SmackDown. They hype the card and the main event, which will see Riddle vs. Sami Zayn. If Sami wins, Riddle is barred from SmackDown and if Riddle wins, he gets a title match next Friday from Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match Qualifier: Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

We go backstage and Drew McIntyre is about to make his way out for the first qualifying match for the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match. Butch jumps out from behind the curtain but Drew catches him and shoves him away, into the waiting arms of Sheamus. Sheamus and Drew exchange a few words and Drew heads off to the ring. The music hits and here comes McIntyre with his sword, Angela, in the air. Pyro hits and Drew poses in the corner for more pyro and a pop from the crowd. Out next comes The Brawling Brutes – Sheamus with Butch. Cole says Ridge Holland suffered a knee injury last week and he is on the shelf.

They lock up and Sheamus takes it to the corner. He backs off but rocks Drew. Drew rights back and they trade big chops and strikes, yelling at the referee. Sheamus takes it to the opposite corner but McIntyre levels him with a clothesline. Drew with big chops now.

We see the Money In the Bank briefcases hanging high above the ring. Sheamus fights back with chops. Drew whips him and catches him in the middle of the ring with a big Michinoku Driver. Sheamus kicks out at 2. Sheamus cuts Drew’s offense off and sends him to the apron for more chops. Sheamus with 10 Beats of the Bodhrán on the apron now as fans count along. Drew turns it around on the apron and also delivers 10 Beats of the Bodhrán as fans pop.

Butch gets involved while Drew is on the apron. Sheamus takes advantage of the distraction and sends Drew into the ring post. Sheamus grabs Drew and drops him on the edge of the apron with White Noise. The referee counts as Butch comes back over and jabs around with Sheamus. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Drew rocks Sheamus in the middle of the ring but Sheamus catches him with an Alabama Slam for a close 2 count. Sheamus grounds Drew with a submission now. Fans rally as Drew fights up and out, then drops Sheamus with clotheslines. Drew catches Sheamus with a big throw across the ring, and another belly-to-belly throw. Drew ducks a swing and drops Sheamus with a neckbreaker. Drew kips-up for a big pop. Drew runs into a boot in the corner, but comes right back and catches Sheamus with a Spinebuster. Sheamus kicks out at 2. They both trade headbutts in the middle of the ring.

Sheamus uses Drew’s Futureshock DDT on him in the middle of the ring as Butch watches from the apron. Drew kicks out. Fans rally for Drew again as Sheamus goes to the top. Drew crotches him and they trade punches. Drew climbs up with him and uses Sheamus’ super White Noise. Sheamus kicks out just in time and no one can believe it. Drew waits and then charges with a Claymore Kick but Sheamus meets him with a jumping knee to the mouth. Drew still kicks out at 2.

We get another look at the MITB briefcases hanging above. Sheamus calls for the Brogue Kick but Drew catches him in a powerbomb, then uses the Jackknife cover but Sheamus still kicks out. Drew rallies in the corner now. Butch runs in but Drew levels him with a Claymore. Sheamus clotheslines Drew over the top rope to the floor. Sheamus goes to the top and flies out of the ring to the floor with a flying clothesline in front of the announcers.

The referee counts as Sheamus grabs Drew but Drew counters and hits a belly-to-belly suplex on the floor. Sheamus back-drops Drew over the barrier into the timekeeper’s area. Sheamus grabs a steel chair, but so does Drew. They both swing at the same time and the referee calls the match as their chairs smack each other.

Double Count Out

– After the bell, the brawl continues at ringside as Sheamus and Drew go at it. They tumble over the announce table and we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a promo for John Cena’s 20th anniversary and his return to RAW on the June 27 episode from Laredo, TX.

– We go back to the ringside area as Sheamus and Drew McIntyre are still brawling around the ringside area. Officials are trying to restore order but they’re having no luck. Butch jumps on Drew’s back but he ends up tossed. Drew and Sheamus brawl through the crowd now as the fans go wild. Producers and referees finally hold them apart but Sheamus breaks through and charges Drew again. Sheamus unloads and then backs away up the stairs in the crowd, while Drew goes back over the barrier to the ringside area.

– The announcers send us to a video package on Cody Rhodes, showing social media reactions to his injury reveal and performance at Hell In a Cell. We also see how he came to RAW on Monday to confirm the injury and announce that he was officially done with Seth Rollins. We see how Rollins interrupted and said he still dislikes Rhodes, but Rhodes earned his respect for what he did at Hell In a Cell. We also see how Rollins praised Rhodes some more before they had a show of respect in the ring, only for Rollins to come back out and drops Rhodes with a sledgehammer shot to the back of the head. Cole and McAfee praise Cody with McAfee calling him a badass. They confirm Cody underwent surgery for the complete tear of his right pectoral muscle on Thursday. Cole says he will be out for 9 months.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with Lacey Evans now, asking her about tonight’s Money In the Bank qualifier. Evans says the MITB contract changes lives and if she wins, she gets to challenge any time at any place, and that’s incredible. This is her opportunity. She says Xia Li sees her as a victim, but Evans sees Li as just someone else who is standing in her way and not giving her a chance. Evans says we can either wallow in self-pity or wake up, work and win, and as her music just started, we can see what Evans chose. Evans goes on and says she may not be better than Li, but Li damn sure isn’t better than Lacey Evans.

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match Qualifier: Xia Li vs. Lacey Evans

We go back to the ring and out comes Lacey Evans to a pop with her new theme song. She hits the ring for the first Women’s MITB Ladder Match qualifier, then we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Xia Li for this MITB qualifying match. We get a pre-recorded promo from Li. She says Evans is not a winner, she’s a whiner, and Li will make her cry tears when she goes on to become Miss Money In the Bank.

Li poses ready to fight as the bell hits. Li goes behind and then applies a headlock. This is Evans’ first match since February 2021. Evans drops Li with a shoulder. They tangle and Li slams Evans face-first into the mat for a 2 count. Li with big kicks now, kicking Evans back into the turnbuckles. Li with a jumping knee to the face. Li goes on and tosses Evans across the ring for another pin attempt. Li grounds Evans with another submission now.

Evans fights free and nails a big flying uppercut into the corner. Evans with a handstand Bronco Buster into the corner. Evans goes on for another pin attempt. Li rocks Evans with a kick. Li charges again but Evans rocks her with the Woman’s Right out of nowhere for the pin to win.

Winner: Lacey Evans

– After the match, Evans stands tall as the music hits and the announcers confirm her for the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match. Evans looks up at the MITB briefcases to end the segment.

– Adam Pearce is backstage in his office when Drew McIntyre walks in. Drew says Pearce saw what happened out there with Sheamus, and he wants in the Men’s MITB Ladder Match, so Pearce is going to put him in it. Pearce says Drew didn’t win, and there’s a lot to think over and process before he makes his decision. Drew tells Pearce to put him in the match, and he’s serious. Drew walks off.

– We go back to the ring and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. We see how Natalya won last week’s Six-Pack Challenge to earn a future title shot from Rousey. We also see their post-match staredown. Rousey poses in the corner as we go back to commercial.

