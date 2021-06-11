– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look back at last week’s show. We go backstage to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in his locker room suite. Jey Uso and Paul Heyman are also there, watching the replay from last week’s main event with SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Mysterios and The Usos. Reigns is staring at Jey as fans in the arena boo. Reigns says he saved The Usos last week and they owe him. Reigns says one thing he will not stand for is… Jey says, embarrassing the family. Reigns knows Jey understands that, but does his brother? We hear the music of The Usos hit as Reigns looks up at the screen to see Jimmy Uso making his entrance.

– We’re live from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. Jimmy Uso makes his way to the ring as Greg Hamilton does the introduction.

Jimmy says last week was supposed to be a celebration, they were supposed to be here tonight as two-time SmackDown Tag Team Champions but no, they got robbed. He’s not here to make excuses, he’s spitting facts. Jimmy says first the referee made a bad call but that was cool because they got round two to redeem themselves. They were doing what they do but here came The Head of The Table, putting his nose in their business. Jimmy says Roman Reigns just had to make it about himself, he couldn’t let them have their time. Jimmy feels like Reigns got them disqualified on purpose.

Fans boo as we see Reigns, Jey Uso and Paul Heyman watching backstage. Jimmy goes on, asking Reigns what the point was of attacking SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. Jimmy says he thought about it and the issue is that Reigns is jealous of him, jealous he wants his brother with him, jealous because they want to represent the family too, and hold gold just like Reigns. Jimmy says he sees right through Reigns with all those mind games he’s just trying to tear Jey away from him. Jimmy says he is his brother’s keeper, not Reigns.

Reigns is just staring at Jey in the back. Jimmy promises that tonight he’s going to do something he won’t regret. Jimmy drops the mic as fans cheer him on. He exits the ring as the music starts back up. Reigns is backstage telling Jey that he better take care of this. Jey gets up and walks away as Reigns and Heyman watch him.

Kevin Owens and Big E vs. Sami Zayn and WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews

We go back to the ring and out comes Kevin Owens for tonight’s opener. His partner Big E is out next. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Jey Uso approaches Jimmy Uso and asks him what was up with his earlier comments. Jey agrees that they could’ve won the titles last week. Jimmy says it can’t like this anymore. He asked Jey to go with him and he froze. Jimmy says Roman Reigns is disgracing their family right now. Jey yells back and asks what Jimmy wants him to do, pointing to how Jimmy was out for a whole year and his expenses weren’t cheap. Jey asks again what Jimmy wants him to do. Jimmy tells Jey if Reigns wants to see him, he will be in their locker room. Jimmy walks off. We go back to the ring and WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews and Sami Zayn are out with Commander Azeez. Apollo starts off with Owens. Owens runs and knocks Sami off the apron, then goes to work on Crews.

Owens levels Crews with an elbow, then runs to the floor and beats Sami up against the barrier. Owens launches Sami into the barrier, then runs back in. Apollo boots him but Owens comes back and drops a senton. Owens rocks Sami off the apron again and follows, sending him back into the barrier. Owens runs right back in but Crews keeps him down and stomps away as fans boo.

Crews beats Owens into the corner and Sami tags in now. Sami unloads on Owens in the corner, beating him down. Sami stands on Owens’ face as the referee warns him. Crews tags back in and hits a suplex on Owens for a quick 1 count. Crews takes it back to the corner and in comes Sami to take back over. Owens fights Sami out of the corner but Sami rams him back in. Apollo tags back in and drops Owens while Sami holds him. Owens fights Crews and ducks, then tags in Big E.

Big E runs in and hits a big overhead throw to Crews, then rocks Sami. Big E with more big throws to Apollo in the middle of the ring. Big E runs the ropes for the splash but Crews gets his knees up as Azeez looks on from ringside. Crews charges into the corner but Big E catches him with the Uranage for a close 2 count.

Crews blocks the Big Ending with an enziguri. Crews with a German suplex to Owens for a 2 count. Big E ends up going for the Spear to send Crews off the apron but he side-steps and Big E lands hard on the floor. We go back to commercial with the heels in control.

Back from the break and Crews ends up beating Big E down in the corner. Crews poses to boos. Big E fights out of the corner but Crews drops him and stops him from tagging. Sami tags in and drops an elbow while Apollo holds Big E down. Sami keeps Big E grounded as fans try to rally. Big E fights up and out but Sami nails a drop toe-hold into the mat. Sami pulls Big E away from tagging again. Crews tags back in and kicks Big E in the back, then drops a big elbow drop for 2.

Crews with a running jumping splash into the corner. He goes for a big crossbody to Big E but Big E rolls out of the way. Fans rally for Big E now. Sami and Owens tag in at the same time. Owens unloads, takes Sami down and mounts him with right hands. Owens stomps away in the corner now. Sami goes to the floor but Owens nails a cannonball from the apron, then a senton on the floor as fans pop. Owens brings Sami back in and nails a big corner clothesline. Owens with a cannonball in the corner. Owens climbs to the top and hits the Swanton but Sami kicks out just in time.

Owens with big chops in the corner now. Owens takes Sami up top but Sami knocks him to the mat. Sami jumps off and tags Crews in. Crews runs into a superkick from Owens. Owens with a Pop-Up Powerbomb to Crews but Sami breaks the pin with a kick to the head. Sami tags back in and grabs Owens from behind. Owens fights him off with back elbows but Sami counters with a big Exploder suplex. Owens kicks out just in time.

Sami comes right back with a Blue Thunderbomb but Big E breaks the pin up. Crews grabs Big E from behind but Big E fights him off. Big E sends Crews over the top rope and they both land awkwardly on the floor. Owens dodges a Helluva Kick and drops Sami with the Stunner for the pin to win.

Winners: Kevin Owens and Big E

– After the bell, we see Azeez checking on Crews at ringside as Owens and Big E stand tall together in the middle of the ring. Sami joins Crews at ringside to recover. Crews brings his title in the ring as fans boo. He tells Big E and Owens to stop on the stage. He asks why are they celebrating because they didn’t beat him, they only won because he was paired with this idiot Zayn. Crews challenges Big E and Owens to another match next week, against he and Azeez. Fans pop as Big E and Owens accept the challenge. The two sides yell at each other. Sami starts talking trash to Crews, calling him a fraud and accusing him of setting him up. Sami says Crews owes him an apology. Azeez drops Sami out of nowhere with the Nigerian Nail. Crews kneels down and taunts Sami. Azeez and Crews stand tall together as we get a replay, then exit the ring together.

– We see Rey Mysterio backstage venting frustration to Adam Pearce. We go to commercial.

– Cole sends us to a Progressive Match Flo replay of the segments between The Street Profits and Alpha Academy last week. The Profits are backstage now. Chad Gable walks up and is here to apologize for Otis attacking them last week. He thought Gable wanted an apology but he didn’t, and Otis is overprotective of him at times. Gable says as a grand gesture, he got their tag team match nixed tonight. The Profits aren’t happy with that. They know Gable can’t control Otis, but they can and they will take care of him if he crosses the line again. They joke around and Gable says this is their problem, always joking around. Gable says now they’ve gotten themselves back into a match, so which one will be wrestling Gable tonight? The Profits agree that Montez Ford can take the match. Gable says he won’t even have Otis at ringside tonight, only if Angelo Dawkins agrees to stay backstage as well. They agree. Gable says Otis is still angry. He walks off.

– Jey Uso approaches Roman Reigns in the back. Reigns asks where Jimmy Uso is. Jey says Jimmy is out there mad, angry talking, and he doesn’t know where he is. Reigns asks again, where is he? Jey says Jimmy told him that if Reigns wants to see him, he has to go to their locker room. Reigns smirks and asks if The Usos have a locker room now. He asks why Jimmy is doing this to Jey, putting him in the middle and making him the bad guy. Reigns keep laughing at the idea of The Usos having their own locker room and asks if he’s sure it’s not Roman’s Cousins’ locker room. Reigns tells Jey to go tell his brother that he’s coming.

Carmella vs. Liv Morgan

We go back to the ring and Hamilton introduces Carmella as the most beautiful woman in all of WWE. Out she comes for this rematch from last week’s match that saw Liv Morgan take a loss. We go back to commercial as Carmella poses in the ring.

Back from the break and out comes Morgan. We get a replay of last week’s match between these two, and how Carmella had Hamilton announce her as the winner and the most beautiful woman in all of WWE. The bell rings and they taunt each other. Liv immediately rocks Carmella with a right hand, taking it to the corner to stomp away, Liv keeps Carmella down and continues to stomp as fans cheer her on.

Liv charges but misses on the ropes as Carmella moves. Carmella pulls her to the floor and rams her into the apron, then launches her into the barrier. Carmella tells Cole to tell everyone at home how beautiful she is. The referee counts. Carmella brings Liv back into the ring and talks trash in the corner. Carmella delivers a bunch of back elbows in the corner now as fans boo and the referee warns her. Carmella follows up with a big shot to the jaw to drop Liv.

The referee checks on Liv as fans boo Carmella. Carmella beats Liv down again, then mounts her with more strikes. Liv kicks out at 2. Liv fights out of a corner and sends Carmella face-first into the turnbuckles. Liv then runs right into a kick from Carmella and goes back down.

Carmella pounds on Liv some more, then talks more trash against the ropes, smacking and shoving her around. Liv dodges a kick and hangs Carmella up on the ropes. Liv drops Carmella on her face with the ObLivion for the pin to win.

Winner: Liv Morgan

– After the match, Liv stands tall as her music hits. We go to replays. Liv taunts Carmella and makes her exit. Carmella calls Hamilton over to the apron and has him announce her as still the most beautiful woman in all of WWE. Carmella’s music starts back up and she stops at the announce table to brag about being so beautiful.

– Bayley is backstage getting ready for her “Ding Dong, Hello!” segment. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Bayley is out for another must see episode of her “Ding Dong, Hello!” talk show. She jokes around and shows off how she’s upgraded her set with new photos and other items, including a new photo for Michael Cole. Bayley goes on and brings out her guest, Seth Rollins.

Rollins hits the ring and enters through Bayley’s front door in the ring after the door bell rings. He gives her props for upgrading her set and then praises her for her recent work with SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. Rollins says Bayley has continued to put Belair in her place, and he knows Bayley will mop the floor with her at Hell In a Cell to win the title back. Rollins has a clip to play and says he has to know what it was all about as it was a master class in mind games. We see how Bayley taunted Belair from the big screen last week as her face filled up the ThunderDome screens while laughing. Bayley just busts out laughing as fans boo her some more. Rollins is also laughing. Bayley calls it a knee-slapper as she and Rollins laugh uncontrollably. Rollins says it feels really good to laugh and Bayley says laughter is the best medicine.

Bayley says if Rollins thought that was good, watch this. She shows us a replay of Rollins destroying Cesaro at ringside three weeks ago. They continue laughing uncontrollably. Bayley’s door bell goes off again. Rollins asks if she ordered food or has a surprise. Bayley asks if Rollins got her again. Rollins says this is her show and she’s already done so much for him, so let him be the gentleman and answer the door. Rollins says this is going to be good. He opens the door and it’s Cesaro. Cesaro rocks him with a big right hand and beats Rollins around the ring, destroying him, ripping his suit and smashing him in the door.

Cesaro sends Rollins through the set door now, and Rollins’ pants have been ripped off. Bayley watches and she’s screaming no. Rollins escapes the ring and retreats over the barrier, running away with no pants on. Cesaro stands tall as his music hits and Bayley tries to hold her door back up. Bayley is not happy. The music hits and out comes Belair to the stage. She stops and just starts busting out in laughter. Bayley seethes in the ring. Belair’s music starts back up as she dances around on the stage.

– We get a video package looking at how Roman Reigns destroyed The Mysterios last week. Megan Morant is backstage with Rey Mysterio now. Rey says Dominik Mysterio is hurt. He says Reigns hurt his boy viciously. Rey really doesn’t care who you are or how big you are but if you come after his son, he’s coming after you. Rey says it’s the worst kind of torture seeing his son in so much pain. Rey says he vowed to protect Dominik when he was born, but he failed last week. He says Dominik’s injuries weren’t a freak accident, they were at the hands of a man who claims to be about family and won’t think twice about destroying his own. Rey says Reigns can do whatever he wants with his own family, but now he’s messing with Rey’s family, his reason for being. Rey says he will be out in the ring later tonight and he’s calling Reigns out, and if Reigns dare show up, Rey will show him what a family is supposed to look like.

Chad Gable vs. Montez Ford

We go back to the ring and out come Montez Ford of The Street Profits, by himself. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Chad Gable is already in the ring. The bell rings and they lock up. Otis and Dawkins are not at ringside for this match. Gable takes Ford down first and shows off some to boos. They lock up again and Ford takes Gable down, then shows off for a pop. They go to lock up but Gable goes behind and ends up taking Ford down on his face. They trade holds and Ford starts working on the arm now. Gable gets free and takes Ford down with a unique sequence.

Gable grounds Ford now as we see Dawkins watching backstage. Gable keeps Ford grounded. The back & forth with holds and takedowns continues. They trade arm drags now. Ford keeps Gable down with an arm bar. Gable takes Ford to the corner and unloads with strikes. Ford comes back with another arm drag to take Gable down. More back and forth. Ford goes for the leap frog but Gable takes him down in mid-air, then applies the ankle lock.

Ford finally breaks the hold and sends Gable to the floor. Gable looks to pull him out but Ford kicks him away. Ford runs the apron and nails a cannonball to the floor. We go to commercial with both competitors down on the outside.

Back from the break and Gable remains in control as fans boo. Gable ends up hitting a big German suplex for 2. They go on and both collide in the middle of the ring. We see Dawkins backstage cheering Ford on. Otis suddenly attacks from behind. Otis beats Dawkins around and sends him into a production case. Otis walks away and leaves Dawkins on the ground.

Ford fights back and mounts some offense in the ring now. Gable fights back but Ford unloads with strikes. Gable ducks a clothesline but Ford catches him in a big Spinebuster. Ford kips up and hits a standing moonsault for a close 2 count as fans cheer him on. Ford goes to the top for the Frogsplash and he nails it.

Ford covers but Gable kicks out just in time. A clean-shaven Otis rushes the ring and attacks Ford as the referee calls for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Montez Ford

– After the bell, Otis immediately tosses Ford to the floor and then follows. Otis launches Ford over the announce table and then sends him hard into the steel ring steps, face-first. Fans boo as Otis brings Ford back into the ring for the World’s Strongest Slam in the middle of the ring. Otis goes to the second rope and delivers a flying splash. Gable smiles and laughs as he looks on. Dawkins comes limping down the ramp and into the ring but Otis rocks him and tosses him back to the floor. Otis goes back to the second rope and delivers a big Vader Bomb to Ford. The referee calls for help to come tend to Ford. Dawkins crawls back in and covers Ford as officials break it up. We go to commercial.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. King Baron Corbin

Back from the break and King Baron Corbin is in the ring bouncing around. Shinsuke Nakamura is also in the ring with Rick Boogs. They wrap up Nakamura’s entrance as we get a video package showing recent happenings in the Corbin vs. Nakamura and Boogs feud, including how Corbin got his crown back last week, only for Nakamura to take it right back.

The bell rings and Boogs immediately starts playing his guitar at ringside, distracting Corbin. Nakamura takes advantage and drops Corbin in the corner. Nakamura with kicks and Good Vibrations as Boogs shreds at ringside. Nakamura keeps control and delivers a flying knee from the second turnbuckle. Corbin kicks out at 2.

Nakamura calls for an early Kinshasa but Corbin side-steps and drops him with a Deep Six. Nakamura kicks out just in time. We see the crown sitting on the announce table. Nakamura gets sent into the turnbuckles as Corbin unloads with strikes to the back of the head. Corbin with a German suplex out of the corner for another close 2 count.

Corbin drops Nakamura with a big right hand. Nakamura counters a move but Corbin ducks a kick, then drops him again. Nakamura rolls through the counters and keeps Corbin down for the pin to win.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

– After the bell, Corbin immediately drops Nakamura as Nakamura’s music briefly starts up. Boogs is shocked as he looks on from the outside. Corbin runs over to the announce table for the crown but Boogs chases him. Corbin grabs his crown and drops Boogs. Nakamura takes advantage of the distraction and snatches the crown from Corbin again, from the apron. Corbin gets sent over the announce table by Boogs. Boogs joins Nakamura back in the ring as the music hits, this time playing the air guitar as Nakamura celebrates.

– Roman Reigns is backstage with Jey Uso. Reigns says it’s time to go to The Usos’ locker room. They walk off as we go back to commercial.

– King Corbin storms in the office backstage and interrupts Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville. He seethes and demands that they order Shinsuke Nakamura to hand his crown back over. Deville laughs and Corbin isn’t happy. He asks if this is funny but Pearce tells him it’s serious. Pearce proposes Nakamura vs. Corbin for next Friday night with the crown on the line.

– WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns enters The Usos’ locker room with Paul Heyman and Jey Uso. Jimmy Uso is pacing around. Heyman hands the WWE Universal Title to Reigns and Reigns tells Heyman he’s going to need a few minutes. Heyman leaves.

Reigns shows Jimmy the title and asks him if he understands. Jimmy doesn’t care about the title or what Reigns is wearing. He cares about what’s inside, he cares about Jey and Roman. Jimmy goes on about how Reigns has been playing these games since they were kids. He’s watched the whole past year while Reigns used Jey. Jimmy says one day Reigns will go into the WWE Hall of Fame but not as Roman Reigns, as a spoiled bitch. Reigns tells Jey to look how Jimmy is acting. Jey gets in between them and yells at them to chill out. Jey has had enough, he’s tired of them both. Jey says he’s out. He walks off as Jimmy tries to stop him.

Jimmy turns to yell at Reigns some more now. Jimmy is ready to fight Reigns, he doesn’t care anymore. Let’s do it. Reigns asks if Jimmy wants to fight him, and for what? We’re not little kids anymore, this is a family business, this is their livelihood. Reigns says this isn’t how we make our decisions and represent our family. Reigns asks Jimmy why would he do this to his brother. Reigns reminds Jimmy he came out first so he’s the older brother. Reigns should be able to depend on Jimmy to do the right thing because this is all about us, and the only way they can continue to get this done is be the best each week. Reigns says he’s only known to be the best. Reigns asks again why and how Jimmy could treat his brother like that. Reigns goes on talking how it’s all about family, apparently trying to turn things around on Jimmy. He brings up Jimmy’s “Day One” line and asks if it’s really like that when he just let Jey go? Jey elevates himself for a whole year and now Jimmy lets him go like that? Don’t do this to your brother, Reigns says. Make it right with him. Jimmy just shakes his head and walks off. Reigns picks the title belt up off the floor and stares off as Jimmy walks away.

– We go back to the ring and out comes SmackDown Tag Team Champion Rey Mysterio, who wants payback from WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Rey paces the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Mysterio calls Reigns out. Rey says Roman disrespected his family and now he’s waiting. The music finally hits and out comes the WWE Universal Champion. Paul Heyman is with him. Fans boo as they come walking out and stop on the stage. Reigns grabs the title and raises it in the air as pyro goes off. Reigns stops at ringside and stares at Rey before entering the ring.

Reigns enters the ring and raises the title as more pyro goes off. He motions for Rey to stand back while he raises the title. Rey watches and seethes. Fans chant “Roman sucks!” now. Rey says this is what Reigns wanted to hear – Rey says he acknowledges Reigns. He acknowledges Reigns for the rat bastard that he is. Fans pop for Rey. Rey also acknowledges Reigns as the rat bastard who put his hands on Dominik Mysterio. Rey says as a man he is willing to fight, even if he loses the fight. Rey also acknowledges Reigns as a man he wants to fight inside Hell In a Cell. Rey says now that he’s laid out his challenge, it’s Reigns’ turn to acknowledge. Rey tosses the mic but Reigns doesn’t pick it up, Heyman hands him another. Reigns says he acknowledges Rey as a father… Rey suddenly attacks with a kendo stick and unloads on Reigns.

Reigns takes shots and grabs the stick, then drops Rey with a headbutt. Reigns goes for a powerbomb in the middle of the ring but Rey fights free with kendo stick shots to the head. Rey with more kendo stick shots to the back until Reigns sends him to the floor. Rey comes right back in but Reigns nails him with a Superman Punch. Reigns gets ready to deliver a Spear from the corner but Dominik hits the ring with more kendo stick shots to Reigns.

Reigns blocks and goes for a powerbomb. Dominik tries to fight free but Reigns overpowers and sends Dominik flying out of the ring with a big powerbomb. Dominik goes flying through the air and lands really bad on the floor at ringside. Rey attacks Reigns from behind with more kendo stick shots. Rey goes out to check on Dominik but Reigns drops him again. Officials rush down and hold Reigns and Heyman back as Rey crawls over to tend to Dominik. A “you suck!” chant starts up in the ThunderDome as Reigns looks down at The Mysterios at ringside. SmackDown on FOX goes off the air.

