WWE SmackDown Results 6/12/26

Amica Mutual Pavilion

Providence, Rhode Island

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Commentators: (Joe Tessitore & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Cody Rhodes & GUNTHER Segment

– Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill vs. Sol Ruca vs. Lyra Valkyria In A First Round Match In The 2026 Queen Of The Ring Tournament

– Paige & Brie Bella vs. Fatal Influence w/Jacy Jayne

– Jey Uso vs. LA Knight vs. Finn Balor vs. Royce Keys In A First Round Match In The 2026 King Of The Ring Tournament

Checkout Episode 13 of The SUR Files