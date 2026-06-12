WWE SmackDown Results 6/12/26
Amica Mutual Pavilion
Providence, Rhode Island
You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast
Commentators: (Joe Tessitore & Wade Barrett)
Ring Announcer: Mark Nash
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– Cody Rhodes & GUNTHER Segment
– Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill vs. Sol Ruca vs. Lyra Valkyria In A First Round Match In The 2026 Queen Of The Ring Tournament
– Paige & Brie Bella vs. Fatal Influence w/Jacy Jayne
– Jey Uso vs. LA Knight vs. Finn Balor vs. Royce Keys In A First Round Match In The 2026 King Of The Ring Tournament
Checkout Episode 13 of The SUR Files