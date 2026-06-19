WWE SmackDown Results 6/19/26
T-Mobile Center
Kansas City, Missouri
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Commentators: (Joe Tessitore & Wade Barrett)
Ring Announcer: Mark Nash
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– Jey Uso vs. Je’Von Evans In A Semi-Final Round Match In The 2026 King Of The Ring Tournament
– Damian Priest & R-Truth (c) vs. The MFT’s w/Solo Sikoa For The WWE Tag Team Championship
– Charlotte Flair w/Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan In A Semi-Final Round Match In The 2026 Queen Of The Ring Tournament
– Carmelo Hayes vs. Ricky Saints In A Number One Contenders Match For The WWE United States Championship
– Cody Rhodes (c) vs. GUNTHER For The Undisputed WWE Championship. Sami Zayn Will Be The Special Guest Referee
Checkout Episode 14 of The SUR Files