WWE SmackDown Results 6/20/25
Van Andel Arena
Grand Rapids, Michigan
You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast
Commentators: (Joe Tessitore & Wade Barrett)
Ring Announcer: Mark Nash
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– Randy Orton vs. Sami Zayn In A Semi-Final Round Match In The 2025 King Of The Ring Tournament
– Cody Rhodes Segment
– Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss In A Semi-Final Round Match In The 2025 Queen Of The Ring Tournament
– Jacob Fatu & Solo Sikoa Segment
– John Cena vs. Ron Killings
Checkout Episode 470 of The Hoots Podcast