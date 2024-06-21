WWE SmackDown Results 6/21/24

Allstate Arena

Rosemont, Illinois

CM Punk & Paul Heyman Segment

CM Punk: Live television on FOX, I’ve got to start off by saying, isn’t great to be alive in Chicago on a Friday night or what? Live TV, that’s pressure. Every time I come out, I’m grateful to be graced in the presence of you beautiful people, that’s pressure. Wrestling or speaking in front of your hometown audience is pressure. Promising to do your best and walk away champion in front of your people is pressure. And y’all might think I’m a little bit crazy, but even to this day, I still think, right before you hear that static, and Living Color belts out, like Mussolini, I wonder if I can handle the pressure. I’m going to give you a date, you let me know by raising your hand or screaming your voice how many people were here. July 17th, 2011. I promised myself, and I promised each and every single one of you that I was going to walk out of my hometown, the WWE Champion. That’s pressure. I could’ve slipped on a banana peel, fell flat on my face, and made an embarrassment out of myself, and made an embarrassment out of Chicago, but did I do that? Did I do that? One more time, did I embarrass Chicago? See where I’m going with this, don’t you?

I was told I was going to get jumped in Glasgow. I was told we needed to hire extra security in Glasgow, because if I interfered with the title match, boy, they were going to have it. They were going to have my head on a pike. I was going to ruin everybody’s day. Do I ruin everybody’s day? And I hate to kick a man while he’s down, but it’s a little bit of revenge, isn’t it? Because for weeks, turned into months, Drew McIntyre kicked me while I was down. And because of promises I always made, and promises I’ve kept, he didn’t just kick me, he was kicking Chicago. You can do three things in that situation. You can stay down. It’s not an option.

You can get back up and turn the other cheek, I’m from Chicago, that’s not an option. I chose the Chicago way. They want to send me to the hospital; I’m going to send them in the morgue. Now, I’m not boasting that I’m going to kill a man, but I set out to kill his career. I said I would make Drew McIntyre’s life a living hell, and I plan on burying his career, six feet under. I just didn’t think it would be that easy, because you heard this, I’m sure you’ve seen this. Drew McIntyre has quit. He couldn’t take the pressure. He said he prayed for bad things to happen to CM Punk, so I prayed on him, and I made bad things happen to him. And I was so looking forward to coming back here, and making more bad things happen to him, but he has taken ball, and he has gone home.

Paul Heyman: Ladies and gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman. I am not out here tonight to disrespect you, of all people, I would never disrespect you. I came out here now because I just got here, I’m admittedly running late, and I don’t know if you realize this, it’s hot as balls outside. And when CM Punk opens up a show, it’s hot as balls in the Allstate Arena as well. This man, that man right here, sat next to my children when I was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Despite being the wiseman for “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns, I told the world that you are my best friend. I meant it then, and I mean it now. I’ve come here in an urgent situation. May I?

CM Punk: There’s about one person in this world that can hijack my promo, and get them to chant Roman Reigns, and it’s you. I forgive you, come on in. Are you alright? You don’t look so good.

Heyman gives Punk a big hug as he walks into the ring.

Paul Heyman: I’m sorry, I needed that. I came out here because driving in, on the radio, we’re listening to sports radio, and they say on the radio that Chicago is CM Punk’s town. And that really pissed off Solo, because Solo, now that he is the head of the table, Solo wants every town to be his town. And I came out here to do you a favor, and I want a favor back. The favor is, I came out here because any day you are going to get medically cleared, and anybody that steps up to you are going to learn that they’re stepping in the ring with the best in the world. And if you don’t get out of here right now, they’re coming out here for you. And that’s not going to do anybody any good, because you can see the extra security that is now here, and the extra security that’s in the locker room. That’s like for the Wyatt’s or anybody else that wants to cause trouble, not for a group of rogue Samoan’s and Tongan’s that are taking this way out of proportion. So, the favor that I’m doing for you, is to say with you, with love and respect, against your own instincts, please get the hell out of here, right now.

CM Punk: You’re serious? You want me to leave because Solo and The Tongan’s are going to try jump me in Chicago?

Solo Sikoa: Hey, yo, Punk. If you want to be on SmackDown, on my show, in my city, you got two options, two. One, you pay your respect to me and The Bloodline. Or, two, we about to make sure your ass never gets cleared to wrestle again. So, what do you want to do?

CM Punk: Paul, what’s the favor you wanted to ask me if I do you this favor?

Paul Heyman: Take me with you.

CM Punk: Solo. I acknowledge the fact that I don’t see The Bloodline standing in front of me. I see a bunch of fake ass Usos, and a phony cosplay tribal chief.

The Bloodline walks into the ring. Cody Rhodes storms with two baseball bats. The Bloodline retreats to the outside.

Cody Rhodes: Solo, you fashion yourself, the head of the table, right? I’ve already beat one head of the table. So why don’t you leave your family backstage. Kevin Owens and Randy Orton won’t accompany me, and we settle this here, we settle this tonight.

– We see Jade Cargill trying to give Bianca BelAir some encouragement ahead of her MITB Qualifying Match. Jade says that she also needs to talk to Nick Aldis about getting their title rematch. Bianca wants to focus on her match. She has to handle business, become Ms. MITB, and then they’ll get their tag team titles back. Jade says that she would wish Bianca luck, but she doesn’t need it.

First Match: Bianca BelAir vs. Chelsea Green vs. Mia Yim In The Women’s Money In The Bank Qualifying Match

– Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Tama Tonga In The Men’s Money In The Bank Qualifying Match h

– Cody Rhodes & The Bloodline Segment

– Kevin Owens vs. Grayson Waller vs. Andrade El Idolo In The Men’s Money In The Bank Qualifying Match

– Logan Paul & LA Knight Segment

