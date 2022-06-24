– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look at how Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retained over Riddle in last Friday’s blue brand main event. We also see Brock Lesnar’s big return from last week. We’re now live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. They hype Lesnar vs. Reigns in a Last Man Standing match at WWE SummerSlam.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Drew McIntyre as Alicia Taylor does the introduction. McIntyre raises his sword, Angela, in the air as fans cheer him on. We see how Sheamus and McIntyre brawled to a count out in their recent MITB qualifier, and how Adam Pearce put them both in the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match last week.

McIntyre takes the mic and welcomes Austin, and the world, to SmackDown. McIntyre talks about how he recently promised to work his way from the bottom to a title match but Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns keeps ducking him. Drew says it looks like he has to force Reigns’ hand, and to do that he will become Mr. Money In the Bank.

Drew brings up Brock Lesnar’s return and says he did it the Brock Way, which is fine, but Drew will do things his own way, and he hopes Reigns and Lesnar tear each other apart at SummerSlam so he can be waiting with a Claymore Kick. The music interrupts and out comes Sheamus with Ridge Holland and Butch. Sheamus and Drew have some words. Sheamus says Drew is right about SummerSlam being the right time to cash in on Lesnar or Reigns, but Drew is off his rocker if he thinks it will be him to cash in. Sheamus enters the ring and says Drew doesn’t belong as he’s only in the MITB Ladder Match because of Pearce.

Sheamus goes on ranting and reminds everyone how he cashed in on Reigns before. The music interrupts and out comes Paul Heyman to the stage. Pearce is right behind him. Heyman introduces himself and brings up the Lesnar vs. Reigns Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam, which he says will not be won by Brock. Fans boo Heyman. Heyman says we have a problem – even though Reigns is The GOAT, even against Lesnar in this Last Man Standing match, he will be vulnerable to a cash-in attempt. Heyman says Lesnar would also be vulnerable, but he’s not going to win. Heyman points out how Sheamus has previously cashed in, so he’s here tonight to ensure that it won’t happen again.

Fans boo some more. Heyman points to Pearce and praises him, adding that Pearce has a very special announcement to make. Pearce says it’s come to his attention that he was a bit hasty putting them both in the MITB Ladder Match. Pearce says neither man was pinned, but neither won as well, and after some influence by Heyman, WWE management has decide to over-rule his decision. Pearce says neither Sheamus or McIntyre will be in the MITB Ladder Match now. Sheamus and McIntyre seethe in the ring. Pearce then announces that Sheamus and McIntyre can still have a path to the MITB match, if they defeat Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos tonight. The music hits and out comes The Usos to stand with Heyman and Pearce on the stage. Sheamus and McIntyre look on from the ring as we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers hype tonight’s main event. Cole clarifies that The Usos will not be defending their titles, and they also will not be trying to qualify for MITB.

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match Qualifier: Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

We go back to the ring and Shinsuke Nakamura is wrapping up his entrance. Kayla Braxton is backstage with Sami Zayn now. Sami wants to talk about how this will be a great night for The Bloodline because Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos can knock Sheamus and Drew McIntyre out of Money In the Bank. Sami says The Bloodline always does what is right for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and he can say that because he is an honorary member of the group, he’s an honorary Uce. Sami says tonight he’s dedicating his match to Reigns, but better yet, he’s going to Money In the Bank to win the briefcase and… Kayla asks if he’s cashing in on Reigns. Sami says no, he’s winning the briefcase to protect Reigns. The music hits and out comes Sami to the ring now.

The bell rings and Sami charges but Nakamura quickly takes him down into an armbar. They break and get up but Nakamura rocks Sami with knees. Nakamura blocks boots in the corner, then kicks Sami in the back of the head. Nakamura with the big sliding German suplex for a pop. Nakamura with a big kick to drop Sami gain but he kicks out at 2. Zayn rolls to the floor to stall as fans boo. Nakamura follows but Sami attacks and sends him face-first into the ring post. Sami sends Nakamura into the barrier and he goes down now. Fans chant “Sami sucks!” as Sami returns to the ring and waits on the referee to count.

Nakamura makes it back in just in time for the count. Sami is rolled up but he kicks out at 2. They trade offense now and Sami has Nakamura down, stomping away. Fans rally for Nakamura now. Sami runs into a kick in the corner. Sami blocks another kick, then launches Nakamura from the top over the ropes. Sami stands tall as we go back to a commercial.

Back from a break and Sami has Nakamura down, working him over and talking trash while the crowd boos. Sami with fists to the neck. Sami with a flying kick from the corner but Nakamura blocks it and drops him for a close 2 count.

We see the Money In the Bank briefcases hanging high in the air. Nakamura charges but Sami blocks and drops him with a Michinoku Driver in the middle of the ring. Nakamura kicks out at 2 and Sami can’t believe it. Nakamura has Sami up on the top in the corner now. Sami fights back with elbows and a headbutt to send Nakamura to the mat. Sami looks to capitalize but he gets crotched. Nakamura charges for the Kinshasa but it’s blocked.

Sami rolls Nakamura up and uses the ropes for leverage with his feet but the referee catches him. Sami argues with the referee now. Nakamura comes from behind with a knee to the back of the neck. Sami kicks out just in time. Nakamura drops Sami again but he hangs in there. Nakamura plays to the crowd for a pop now. He goes for the Kinshasa but Sami rolls right back to the floor to stall. Fans boo again. Nakamura exits the ring and runs around, leveling Sami with a Kinshasa on the floor.

Nakamura brings it back in at the 5 count. Nakamura enters the ring but Sami immediately catches him with a Helluva Kick for the pin to win and qualify for MITB.

Winner: Sami Zayn

– After the match, Sami stands tall and celebrates as the music hits. The announcers confirm Sami has joined Seth Rollins and Omos for the big Money In the Bank Ladder Match.

The New Day vs. Jinder Mahal and Shanky

We go back to the ring and out comes The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. They hit the ring to pose as fans cheer them on. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Jinder Mahal and Shanky. Jinder is all business but Shanky is dancing. The New Day goes on about how they don’t engage in rematch after rematch after rematch, but they do have a bone to pick with Jinder after last week he took away something the entire WWE Universe wanted to see – the Sky-scraping Shanky. Kofi says he’s going to give Austin, where he lives, what they want. Kofi polls the crowd on if they want to see a dancing Shanky. They pop and then chant “yes!” in response. Kofi tells Woods to give the crowd what they want, and he starts playing the tune on Francesca. This causes Shanky to start dancing.

Jinder has seen enough. He starts yelling at Shanky to stop dancing but Shanky shoves him back towards the corner. Jinder exits the ring and he’s walking out on Shanky and The New Day. Kofi encourages Shanky to keep dancing and the music starts back up so that Shanky can dance with The New Day.

The raid sirens suddenly go off in the arena, and we see The Viking Raiders on the big screen as Kofi, Woods and Shanky look on. Erik and Ivar suddenly attack Shanky, Kofi and Wood from behind. The Vikings destroy Shanky and send him to the floor, then they take turns with big power moves on Kofi and Woods. Kofi is hit with a big double powerbomb. Ivar goes to the middle rope in the corner, and Erik hands Woods to him. Ivar then slams Woods to the mat from the second rope. The music hits as The Viking Raiders get riled up in the middle of the ring.

– Adam Pearce is backstage now. Sonya Deville walks in and Pearce asks how she’s doing. She says better than Pearce. Deville talks about Pearce making excuses for what happened out there earlier tonight, and asks what his excuses are for how he’s treating the women’s division. Deville goes on taunting Pearce for being in over his head. Pearce asks why she’s here. Deville says she’s been back on SmackDown for weeks and still has not had a match. She rants about Raquel Rodriguez and Lacey Evans getting MITB qualifying matches. Deville just wants some respect, and for Pearce to not take it out on her for his in-ring career being a failure. Pearce announces that Deville will be in the ring with Evans and Rodriguez tonight, in a Handicap Match. Pearce walks off and we go back to commercial.

2-on-1 Handicap Match: Raquel Rodriguez and Lacey Evans vs. Sonya Deville

We go back to the ring and Lacey Evans and Raquel Rodriguez are waiting for this Handicap Match. The music hits and out next comes Sonya Deville. Xia Li and Shayna Baszler are right behind her, and they head to the ringside area to be there for her.

The bell rings and Evans locks up with Deville, taking her down for a quick 1 count. Evans stays on Deville and works on the leg. Baszler distracts Rodriguez, taunting her and getting Rodriguez to follow her at ringside. Deville and Evans go at it. Li distracts Rodriguez from the floor, allowing Deville to take her knee out from behind.

Deville ends up with a close 2 count on Evans. Deville stops Evans from tagging. They trade counters now, then both collide in mid-air when going for a move. Raquel begs for a tag on the apron. Evans finally tags out. Rodriguez meets Deville with big knee strikes tot he gut, then a running shoulder tackle. Rodriguez with more offense, then a big scoop slam. Rodriguez scoops Deville and drops her with Snake Eyes into the corner.

Rodriguez goes for the Texana Bomb but Baszler and Li distract from the apron. Deville and Rodriguez trade more offense but Deville didn’t see Evans tag in. More back and forth until Evans drops Deville with a Woman’s Right for the pin to win.

Winners: Lacey Evans and Raquel Rodriguez

– After the match, Evans and Rodriguez stand tall as fans cheer them on. Li and Baszler immediately attack, and now the babyfaces are getting triple teamed. They fight back and Rodriguez scoops Li for a slam, while Deville is on her back. Rodriguez then slams Deville off her back. Evans takes out Baszler, sending her retreating to the floor. Rodriguez and Evans stand tall together in the middle of the ring, yelling at the heels. Li, Deville and Baszler regroup at ringside as Rodriguez points up at the MITB briefcases, while Evans gives her a friendly look and says she will be winning the briefcase.

– The Street Profits are backstage walking and being annoying as usual. They see Los Lotharios kissing a random woman, then they see Drew Gulak working out between two ladders. They greet Madcap Moss next and Angelo Dawkins tells a bad joke. Even Montez Ford didn’t find it funny.

– We go back to the ring and the music of SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey hits. However, Natalya comes out dressed as Rousey instead. She’s also pushing a baby stroller, possibly with a fake baby inside. The impostor Rousey greets ringside fans and heads to the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Natalya Rousey is in the ring. She goes on about how Rousey never stops talking about how good she is as The Baddest Woman on The Planet, and how she’s never tapped out like her mommmy. However, she almost did tap out a few weeks back and we’ve got the footage. Natalya Rousey praises Natalya as being brave and courageous, and says when Natalya almost made her tap, she realized two things – the Sharpshooter is way more deadlier than the armbar, and she don’t stand a chance against Natalya at Money In the Bank. Natalya kneels down and taps the mat to tap out ahead of time. Natalya Rousey apologizes to her Rowdy fans across the world, says it’s best if she just hands over the SmackDown Women’s Title to Natalya, retire and pack up her diaper bag, and push her stroller away to leave WWE while she still can. Natalya Rousey declares that she is the Saddest Woman on The Planet.

The music interrupts and out comes the real Rousey with a mic on the stage. She says Natalya can dress up like her but they could not be any more different. Rousey says she almost didn’t recognize Natalya without her chest out. Rousey knocks Natalya for not missing one day of wrestling in 10 years and passing up the chance to have kids, and mutilating her body to chase unreasonable beauty standards. Rousey says she’s not going to hand over her title because Natalya thinks she deserves it.

Rousey enters the ring and says the truth is – Natalya is lacking in natural talent and lacking in charisma, and the closest she will ever get to main eventing in this company is dressing up like Rousey. Rousey says “nice jacket” and then rips the leather jacket off Natalya by her arm. Natalya ends up picking up the baby stroller and beating Rousey into the corner with it. Natalya retreats up the ramp as fans boo her. Rousey raises the title in the air as fans chant her name.

– Megan Morant is backstage with Sheamus and Drew McIntyre now. They’re arguing over who can get the job done and Drew says Sheamus should take the night off against The Usos tonight, so Drew can face them by himself. Sheamus says Drew is jealous that he’s close to winning Money In the Bank. He tells Drew to bring his A Game tonight. Sheamus storms off and Ridge Holland has to hold Butch back.

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Ricochet vs. Gunther

We go back to the stage and out comes Ludwig Kaiser under the spotlight. He introduces our WWE Intercontinental Champion – The Ring General, Gunther. The music hits and out comes Gunther with the title around his waist. Gunther and Ludwig march to the ring as we go back to a commercial break.

Back from the break and out comes Ricochet to a pop. The bell rings and Ricochet charges into the corner to unload on Gunther. Gunther keeps taking quick offense, catches a kick and easily slams Ricochet in the middle of the ring. Gunther whips Ricochet into the ropes and levels him with a big boot as Kaiser looks on from ringside.

Gunther beats Ricochet around the ring now. Ricochet fights back to his feet but Gunther puts him back down and easily man-handles him with a half Crab in the middle of the ring. Gunther sits down and tightens the Crab, bending Ricochet in half. Gunther goes into a Crossface submission now, controlling Ricochet on the mat. They get back up and Ricochet gets the ropes.

Gunther ends up missing a kick and Ricochet kicks him in the head from the apron. Ricochet springboards in but Gunther misses the block. Ricochet fights back and ends up mounting offense with kicks and knee strikes now. Ricochet with a big knee to the face. Gunther shuts Ricochet back down with a big strike in mid-air.

Gunther with big chops in the corner now. Gunther with a German suplex out of the corner, then a running dropkick into the opposite corner. Gunther then nails a big powerbomb in the middle of the ring for the pin to win and retain.

Winner: Gunther

– After the match, Gunther stands over Ricochet as the music hits and we go to replays. Kaiser joins Gunther now and they stand tall in the middle of the ring.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with Paul Heyman now, asking about using his power to alter the Money In the Bank Ladder Match. Kayla says Heyman may be doing a huge favor for Brock Lesnar. Sami Zayn interrupts and says Heyman doesn’t have to answer any questions from this supposed journalist. Sami says Kayla earlier tried to twist Sami’s words and claim he said he would cash in Money In the Bank on Roman Reigns. Sami tells Heyman that as an honorary Uce, he would never cash in on Reigns, he’d cash in on Lesnar… Heyman just stares Sami down in his face, intimidating him until he walks off after making another gaffe.

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match Qualifier: Shotzi vs. Tamina

Back from the break and Tamina Snuka is waiting in the ring. McAfee says Aliyah was to wrestle in this match but she got hurt, so Tamina is replacing her. Out next comes Shotzi for this MITB qualifier.

The bell rings and Shotzi jumps on Tamina’s back with a Sleeper. Tamina easily slams Shotzi to the mat. Tamina rocks her in the corner, then sends her across the ring. Tamina keeps control and nails a powerslam for a close 2 count. Tamina keeps control and takes Shotzi to the top but Shotzi fights back. Shotzi with a kick from the top, then a Tarantula submission on the ropes as the referee counts.

Shotzi runs back in and dropkicks Tamina, then nails a discus lariat.

More back and forth between the two now. Shotzi flies off the second rope but Tamina knocks her out of the air with a superkick. Tamina covers for 2 but Shotzi gets her foot on the rope to break the pin. Tamina stomps on Shotzi out of frustration now as we see the MITB briefcases hanging high above the ring.

Tamina argues with the referee, but Shotzi takes advantage and sends her into the corner. Shotzi drops Tamina in the middle of the ring with her Never Wake Up DDT for the pin to win and qualify for MITB.

Winner: Shotzi

– After the match, Shotzi stands tall and celebrates. She joins Raquel Rodriguez, Lacey Evans, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Liv Morgan as confirmed entrants in the Women’s MITB Ladder Match.

– We see what The Viking Raiders did to Shanky and The New Day earlier. The Vikings are backstage now. Erik says the time for games is over. Ivar says for far too long the have been pushed to the side and forgotten. Erik says now they are here to rip apart anyone who gets in their way, and no one is safe.

– We see Max Dupri backstage talking to someone but we can’t see who it is. Dupri is here to reveal the new clients for his Maximum Male Models agency. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the music hits for the reveal of Max Dupri’s Maximum Male Models. However, no one comes out. The camera cuts backstage to Dupri in Adam Pearce’s office, in his face once again. Pearce asks what the problem is this time. Dupri asks Pearce if he’s a WWE official or not. Dupri says Pearce’s inaction prevented the Maximum Male Models from debuting again. Dupri says Pearce is more like a WWE saboteur. Dupri says last week it was the lighting, this week the birthday boy Pearce failed to provide a dressing room. Pearce goes to speak but Dupri yells at him to not interrupt. Dupri says Pearce couldn’t even provide a dressing room at 68.3 degrees, with a refrigerator full of the finest waters, locally sourced from the closest crystal spring. Dupri says they’re not asking for a bowl of green M&M’s or anything, they’re models not monsters. Dupri says if Pearce can’t handle dressing rooms or lighting, then Dupri can’t in his right mind send his models out there tonight to debut. Dupri says Pearce needs to get this right. Pearce assures him next week everything will be good to go. Dupri says next week they will be ready to fulfill the Maximum Male Models mission – to titillate the juices of your guilty pleasures!

– We go back to the ringside area and Pat McAfee is standing on the announce table with a mic. McAfee says one week ago, bum-ass Happy Baron Corbin stumbled his bitch ass over here and said he doesn’t like how McAfee does his job. We see this week’s Progressive Match Flo video, which shows how Madcap Moss defeated Corbin in the Last Laugh match last week. We also see what happened between McAfee and Corbin. McAfee speaks now and says Corbin told him that if they got in the ring, Pat will wish he is dead. McAfee says that’s impossible because he loves his life, so much that when he walked into the WWE ThunderDome for the first time, he felt alive. When he puts on the headset and talks into the mic for “the millions…” members of the WWE Universe, he feels alive. McAfee gave a shout-out to The Rock. He goes on and says while bum-ass Corbin is on the internet acting like he’s not an insufferable douche-bag, how about pondering this… McAfee challenges Corbin to a SummerSlam match. McAfee goes on and says when I kick your teeth down your throat, the only thing McAfee will think is… he feels more alive than he’s ever felt in his entire life, right here at SummerSlam. McAfee gets a quick “bum-ass Corbin” chant and tells Corbin don’t be scared. McAfee sits back down and Cole asks him if he wants to do this, mentioning WrestleMania 38. McAfee says lighting can strike twice and if he has to knock Corbin down a peg or two, so be it.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Drew McIntyre and Sheamus

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event as Drew McIntyre is out with Angela, and Sheamus is out with Butch and Ridge Holland. Sheamus and Drew will need to win this match if they want to get back into the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match. They pose in the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out come Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for this non-title match – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. Before the match can begin, the music interrupts and out come The Street Profits. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins join the announcers for commentary. The bell rings and Sheamus argues with Drew about who will start. Butch rushes in and yells at The Usos but Drew tells him to leave the ring. Jimmy starts the match and unloads on Drew in the corner.

Jimmy whips Drew into the opposite corner but Drew clotheslines him. Sheamus tags in and they double team Jimmy. Sheamus with uppercuts to Jimmy now. Jimmy avoids White Noise and shoves Sheamus into the corner. Jey tags in and hits a big splash while Jimmy holds Sheamus against the turnbuckles.

Jey keeps control but Sheamus sends him to the apron for 10 Beats of The Bodhrán as Ridge and Butch cheer him on. Sheamus with a rolling senton. Sheamus mocks his partner and goes for a Brogue Kick but Jey rolls out of the way. Drew ends up sending Butch into the barrier at ringside. Ridge checks on Butch while Sheamus and Drew argue. Sheamus and Drew start brawling at ringside now. The Usos run the ring and leap out, taking Sheamus and Drew down on the floor. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Sheamus is brawling with Jey in the ring. Sheamus drops Jey with an Irish Curse backbreaker. Jimmy rushes in and immediately hits Sheamus with a big superkick. Drew paces on the apron now as he looks to tag. Jimmy unloads on Sheamus in the corner, beating him down and stomping away. Jimmy plays to the crowd for boos now. Sheamus tries to make a comeback on Jimmy but Jimmy nails an enziguri to drop him in the corner.

Jimmy raises his finger in the air, then runs the ring and hits the big Rikishi splash to Sheamus in the corner. The Usos raise their fingers in the air again to more boos. Ford and Dawkins taunt Jey from the announce table. Jimmy charges Sheamus in the opposite corner again but this time Sheamus jumps up with a huge knee to the face for a pop. Drew finally tags in and unloads on Jey, who also tagged in. Drew with a big throw across the ring.

Jey misses a big right hand but comes back and sends Drew into the ring post. Jey superkicks Drew and he goes down to one knee. Jimmy tags in and superkicks Sheamus off the apron. The Usos hit Drew with a double superkick now. Jimmy flies off the top with a big Uso Splash on Drew but Sheamus rushes in and breaks it up just in time. Jey sends Sheamus to the floor. Drew ducks Jey’s clothesline attempt and hits him with a neckbreaker. Drew with a neckbreaker to Jimmy, then a kip-up for a big pop.

Drew looks to hit Jimmy with a Claymore Kick but Jey pulls his brother to safety at ringside. Drew follows and Jimmy superkicks him down. Butch runs back down and hops on the apron but Ridge is right behind him, pulling him back down to contain him. Sami Zayn appears at ringside now. He stalks Drew to wait for him to get back up but Dawkins cuts him off and takes him out with a big Pounce. The Profits are hyped up but The Uso face off with them at ringside now. Drew runs the ring and leaps out, taking The Usos and The Profits down in font of the announcers.

Sheamus levels Jey with a big Brogue at ringside. Drew brings Jimmy back into the ring and goes for a Brogue but Jimmy superkicks him in mid-move. They run the ropes and Drew nails a big Claymore for the pin to win and earn their Money In the Bank spots back.

Winners: Sheamus and Drew McIntyre

– After the match, Drew’s music hits as he and Sheamus stand tall to a pop from the crowd. Sheamus and Drew face off as the announcers confirm Sheamus, McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Omos and Sami Zayn for the Men’s MITB Ladder Match so far. Drew and Sheamus hit the corners to pose as we see the Money In the Bank briefcases hanging high in the air. SmackDown goes off the air.

