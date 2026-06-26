WWE SmackDown Results 6/26/26

The O2 Arena

London, England

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Trick Williams, Lil Yachty, Ricky Saints Segment

Trick Williams: Hey, cut that music. Hey, Yachty, you know what I think? I think the people in London miss Trick Willy and Little Boat. Now, normally Trick Willy wouldn’t miss SmackDown for no reason. Last week, I went to Jamaica. Lil Yachty was there. Lash Legend was there, and I am now a married man. I appreciate that, but tell them about that party. When I got married, it was the best day of my life. My friends was there, my family was there, she said, I do and I did. And we whooped that trick, all night long. And I know that the legend is not here tonight, so let me send a message to you. I’m thinking about you, girl. But back to business, because Yachty told me last week while we were jigging and jiving around and partying and everything like that, Ricky Saints is who I will compete against at Night Champions. Well, I want to say, congratulations, Ricky Saints, because I’m gonna absolutely whoop your ass. I’m gonna beat you down at Night Of Champions, and then I’m gonna high step into SummerSlam, rocking my Lemon Pepper Steppers, a ring around my finger, and this United States Championship around my waist.

Ricky Saints: Who am I? I’m your wife’s favorite lover. I’m your mama’s favorite child. And more importantly, I’m absolute!

Trick Williams: You must be insane coming down to the ring, interrupting Trick Williams, knowing that my patience is short, and my backhand is strong. I already smacked you once, if you keep popping off, I’m gonna smack you down to London Bridge, let’s talk about it.

Ricky Saints: You seem to be talking about SummerSlam, Lemon Pepper Steppers, you want to talk about London Bridge, little cheap pop. Let me tell you something, you shouldn’t be overlooking me. Reality stands right in front of you. The man is me, I am who I am standing in front of you. Tomorrow night at Night Of Champions, you’re looking at the United States Champion, baby. Every single person out here agrees just now, but I know Ole Trick Williams, this hype train, it’s gonna end tomorrow night, baby boy.

– Loud shut the fuck up chants ring through the O2 Arena.

Trick Williams: London, I love your energy right now. But let me talk to you, Pretty Ricky, Ricky Suave, you’re over here popping off like you’re the one, right? Telling me what I need to focus on. Well, I know what you need to focus on. Who is your dentist going to be when I kick those teeth through the back of your throat?

Lil Yachty: And you better get a smaller size next time.

Ricky Saints: We don’t need comments from the peanut gallery. Let me talk to you real quick. When I beat you for this United States Champion, well, I don’t know, does your little friend come along with that, too?

Lil Yachty: Who? Who’s the friend? I would never ever work for you, I want you to understand that, ain’t that right?

Ricky proceeds to sucker punch Yachty and scurries out of the ring. Ricky attacks Trick from behind with a microphone. Ricky poses for the crowd to close this segment.

– Jackie Redmond had a backstage interview with Alexa Bliss. After everything that happened with Charlotte Flair last week, is there any update, how is she doing? Alexa says that obviously Charlotte is feeling physical pain, but she’s also feeling the emotional pain as well. After what Jade Cargill and her minions did to Charlotte, Alexa will get her revenge, even if it means I have to team with Tiffany Stratton. Tiffy says that she only cares about getting through her match tomorrow at Night Of Champions and beating Jade Cargill. Alexa knows that Tiffy has history with Charlotte, but she’s helped them out before, and honestly she’s here to return the favor. Tiffy says that they can get through tonight, and then after she beats Jade Cargill at Night Of Champions, Alexa and Charlotte can do whatever they want as long as they keep her out of it. Tootles.

First Match: Alexa Bliss & Tiffany Stratton vs. B-Fab & Michin

Tiffany Stratton and Michin will start things off. Michin side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Michin shoves Stratton. Michin prances around the ring. Stratton drop steps into a side headlock. Stratton with a Springboard Side Headlock Takeover. Michin whips Stratton across the ring. Michin drops down on the canvas. Stratton showcases her athleticism. Stratton tells Michin to bring it. Stratton with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Stratton with a Running Hip Attack against the ropes. Stratton follows that with a running basement dropkick for a two count. Michin fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Michin rakes the eyes of Stratton. Bliss tags herself in. Bliss ducks a clothesline from Michin. Bliss with a hair pull takedown. Bliss delivers her combination offense. Bliss with a Running BlockBuster. Michin decks Bliss with a JawBreaker. Bliss goes for The Sister’s Abigail, but Michin counters with a hair pull takedown. Fab tags herself in. Michin goes for a Sunset Flip, but Bliss counters with a Roll Through Basement Dropkick. Bliss nails Michin with The Tornado DDT on the floor.

Fab drops Bliss with a Spinning Heel Kick. Fab poses for the crowd. Fab drives Bliss face first into the steel ring post. Bliss gets back in the ring at the count of eight. Fab transitions into a ground and pound attack. Fab hooks the outside leg for a two count. Fab puts her knee on the back of Bliss’s neck. Michin kicks Bliss in the face. Fab hooks the outside leg for a two count. Fab applies a front face lock. Michin tags herself in. Double Irish Whip. Michin with a Spinning Back Kick. Fab with a Running Boot. Michin rolls Bliss over for a two count. Bliss with heavy bodyshots. Michin pulls Bliss down to the mat. The referee admonishes Michin. Michin bodyslams Bliss for a two count. Michin with a Hair Biel Throw. Bliss is displaying her fighting spirit. Michin drives Bliss back first into the turnbuckles. Bliss goes for a DDT, but Michin counters with a Twisting NeckBreaker. Michin bodyslams Bliss. Michin mocks Charlotte Flair. Michin walks over Bliss. Bliss avoids The Running Elbow Drop. Bliss side steps Michin into the turnbuckles. Bliss uses her feet to create separation.

Stratton and Fab are tagged in. Stratton with two clotheslines. Stratton blocks a boot from Fab. Stratton with The Discus Back Elbow Smash. Stratton dropkicks Michin off the ring apron. Stratton ducks a clothesline from Fab. Stratton with The Cartwheel Alabama Slam for a two count. Fab decks Stratton with a JawBreaker. Fab with forearm shivers. Fab whips Stratton across the ring. Stratton drops Fab with The Handspring Stunner for a two count. Stratton drags Fab to the corner. Stratton with The Swanton Bomb for a two count. Bliss pulls Michin out of the ring. Bliss with clubbing blows to Michin’s back. Michin launches Bliss into the timekeeper’s area. Michin runs interference. Stratton hits The Rolling Senton. Stratton goes for The PME, but Jade Cargill trips her behind the referee’s back. Fab turns a NeckBreaker into The X-Factor to pickup the victory. After the match, Cargill and The Baddies tried to corner Stratton. Chelsea Green attacks Fab with a kendo stick. Green side steps Michin into the turnbuckles. Green sends Cargill tumbling to the floor. Green helps Stratton get back on her feet.

Winner: B-Fab & Michin via Pinfall

– WWE Unreal Season 3 will be arriving on Netflix on July 21st. The focus will be on John Cena’s Retirement Tour, AJ Lee’s Return to WWE, and The Road to WrestleMania 42.

– Coming out of the commercial break, Jade Cargill demands a match with Chelsea Green. Nick Aldis makes the match official.

– We see Solo Sikoa talking to The MFT’s in the locker room. Solo asked the boys if they saw what happened on Raw. Solo says that Roman Reigns is not going to be happy at all. Tama Tonga saw what happened, and that’s the problem. They’re getting tired of being dragged into Solo’s wars. Tama says that Solo’s obsession with Roman is tearing the group apart. Solo says that Tama doesn’t know what he’s talking about. They told Solo to stay in the back last week and he didn’t listen, and they’re standing here with no gold around their waists, and now Solo is helping out LA Knight? Talla says that they got word from the elders. They’re out. Solo says that The MFT’s can’t leave. Tama says we just did and they walk away. Solo starts throwing a fit, yelling about how he brought The MFT’s to WWE, and etc.

Second Match: Rey Fenix (c) vs. Nathan Frazer w/Axiom For The AAA World Cruiserweight Championship

Fenix runs into Frazer after the bell rings. Fenix with a Spinning Back Kick. Fenix sends Frazer to the corner. Frazer dives over Fenix. Frazer catches Fenix in mid-air. Standing Switch Exchange. Fenix sends Frazer across the ring. Fenix leapfrogs over Frazer. Fenix drops down on the canvas. Fenix with another leapfrog. Frazer lunges over Fenix. Leg Sweep Exchange. Double Kip Up. Frazer avoids The Spinning Heel Kick. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Fenix blocks a boot from Frazer. Tip Up by Fenix. Fenix levels Frazer with The Body Avalanche. Fenix sends Frazer to the corner. Frazer showcases his speed and agility. Frazer with a Flatliner into the middle turnbuckle pad. Fenix kicks Frazer in the face. Fenix with a Double Jump Crossbody Block for a two count. Fenix dropkicks Frazer to the floor. Fenix with a Double Springboard Crossbody Block to the outside. Fenix rolls Frazer back into the ring. Fenix blocks The SuperPlex. Frazer with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Frazer lands The SomerSault Plancha.

Frazer rolls Fenix back into the ring. Frazer mocks the referee’s ten count. Frazer ascends to the top turnbuckle. Fenix with a Roll Through Uppercut. Fenix poses for the crowd. Fenix with two overhand chops. Frazer reverses out of the irish whip from Fenix. Fenix turns a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover into a Spinning Gory Style Bulldog for a two count. Fenix goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Frazer lands back on his feet. Frazer with a Belly to Back Suplex of his own for a two count. Frazer with a Running Neck Snap for a two count. Frazer applies The Cobra Clutch. Fenix with repeated back elbow smashes. Fenix unloads a series of Machine Gun Chops. Fenix with a vicious back hand. Frazer reverses out of the irish whip from Fenix. Fenix drops Frazer with The Handspring Stunner. Fenix with a Modified Death Valley Driver for a two count. Fenix ascends to the top turnbuckle.

Frazer with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Frazer with The SuperPlex. Frazer goes for The Brainbuster, but Fenix counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Double Clothesline. Both guys are knocked down after a Double Roundhouse Kick. Fenix and Frazer are trading back and forth shots. Fenix with forearm shivers. Frazer with a Pup Knee Strike. Fenix ducks a clothesline from Frazer. Fenix with a Rebound Spinning Heel Kick. Frazer responds with The Springboard Reverse Spanish Fly. Frazer with a Twisting Vertical Suplex for a two count. Fenix avoids The Phoenix Splash. Fenix with a Shotgun Meteora. Fenix puts Frazer on the top turnbuckle. Fenix slaps Frazer in the chest. Frazer denies The MMB. Frazer puts Fenix on the top turnbuckle. Frazer with a Step Up Enzuigiri that sends Fenix spilling to the floor. Fenix avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Fenix rolls Frazer back into the ring. Fenix connects with The MMB to pickup the victory. After the match, Fenix hugs Frazer. Fenix and Frazer got a huge standing ovation from the London crowd.

Winner: Still AAA World Cruiserweight Champion, Rey Fenix via Pinfall

– Byron Saxton had a backstage interview with Damian Priest and R-Truth. What’s next for Wepa Time? Truth says rebuilding the clubhouse and bringing in a hot tub. Damian Priest says that they’re moving on from The MFT’s. Priest says that SmackDown has so many talented tag teams, this is exactly what they wanted. The War Raiders joins the conversation. Ivar says that they’re surprised Wepa Time survived last week. But since they’re still holding those WWE Tag Team Championships, and they have the AAA World Tag Team Titles, let’s put all the titles on the line in a Winner Takes All Match. Truth starts speaking like a luchador. Little Jimmy says that all of Judgment Day can have a title, including Finn Balor. Erik reminds Truth that he’s not in The Judgment Day anymore. Truth gets upset by that. Truth tells Ivar to shut up. Priest wants to know why Truth keeps talking like a fake tough guy luchador. Priest accepts The War Raiders challenge, he’ll let them know when that match happens.

– Jackie Redmond had a backstage interview with LA Knight. Apparently, there were rumors going around that Knight was going to show up tonight, but since this is SmackDown, why is he here? Knight should ask Jackie the same question since she’s on Raw, too. Was Jackie stalking him, how did she know he was pulling up to the O2 Arena? Knight has questions just like Jackie does, but the difference between him and her, he’s heading out to the ring to get some answers right now. YEAH!

LA Knight & Solo Sikoa Segment

LA Knight: Let me talk to you. I agree with you, sir. Monday night, Jimmy Uso and I, we came out here, we had a battle. Unfortunately for Jimmy, he had to eat a BFT, 3, the hardway, and he caught himself staring at the lights. YEAH! As the one guy from The Bloodline that I kind of respect, I got to say, even though that’s the case, he got what he deserved, But all of a sudden, right over here, a little bit of an unexpected assist happened in this corner, and it just got me a little bit confused if I’m being honest. So, with that being the case, Solo Sikoa, I want you to walk your keester down here, right about now. YEAH! Don’t be scared. I got to be honest, first of all, that’s a little catchy, but ten out of times, every time you’ve come down here to this ring, it’s been to attack, it’s been to distract me, it’s been me and you fighting, right here in the center of the ring. So, I’m trying to wrap my head around Monday, but at the same time, your song goes, I’m taking it all. So, I don’t know if you’re taking Jimmy or coming to take me.

Solo Sikoa: Alright, okay, we get it. Listen, alright, I’m not here to fight you, okay? If you’re looking for a fight, you’re wasting your time, I’m not here for that. I don’t know if you watched earlier, but everyone in my family has left me.

LA Knight: Okay, I understand that’s got to hurt, at the same time, my heart doesn’t pump purple piss for you losing your family. Bottom line is this, if you ask me, you losing your family with The MFT’s, NFT’s, they’re just as worthless, if you ask me, that just leaves you wide open, wide open to go right back into the fold, right back into The Bloodline. That’s what that tells me. You want to stand around and listen to that crap? You want to sit around and listen to Roman Reigns lord over you? Because here’s the thing, man, I’m just thinking, they’re all wondering why you did what you did on Monday, you might be even wondering why you did what you did on Monday. I don’t know if it’s a little Roman Reigns initiation ritual. Why, why, why.

Solo Sikoa: Why, you want to know why? It’s because I hate that damn family. That’s why. I hate The Bloodline. I hate that I was part of the group. I hate Jacob, I hate The Usos, I hate “The OTC” Roman Reigns. I hate the whole Bloodline, and the only way for me to feel better is if I finish them. But I know there’s one thing we have in common, LA Knight, that you and me don’t like The Bloodline.

LA Knight: My man, you should hate The Bloodline, you should hate them for every single thing, let’s be more specific, you should hate Roman Reigns for every single thing he’s done to you. But you know who else should hate Roman Reigns for everything that he’s done to them? Jimmy, Jey, Jacob, yet what’s happening with them? Everything is happening, and if I argue honestly, he did way more to them than he’s done to you. And look at them, they’ve gone right back into the fold, right underneath. What, you had the artist formerly known as “Main Event” Jey Uso, now known as “Baggage Handler” Jey Uso, and you think that I’m gonna trust you, that you’re not just gonna go back and join them again. I’ve seen the movie, I know how it ends. Why is this different?

Solo Sikoa: It’s different because I have nothing to lose. It’s different because I have no family. It’s different because it’s just me now. And the enemy of my enemy can be friends. We can work together. We can be partners and take out The Bloodline. We can watch each other’s backs.

LA Knight: We, we, we. Friends? Just you, I’ve heard that before, it’s just me, uce, day one, all that. I’ve heard that before from other people, so I got a little bit of skepticism, but let me think about it for a second, let me digest all of this, and I’ll tell you why. Because do I hate The Bloodline? YEAH! Am I outnumbered? YEAH! Have those numbers always worked against me? YEAH! Do I probably need help? YEAH! Do I need Solo Sikoa standing next to me, watching my back?

Solo Sikoa: YEAH!

LA Knight: Nah-Nah. I live and I die doing things my way, because it’s the only way I’ve ever known. And I will live and die the same way, being me, the only way I know I can, with everybody saying, LA Knight. YEAH! Thanks, but no thanks.

– Byron Saxton had a backstage interview with Sami Zayn. Sami doesn’t want to hear about his officiating skills. He called the match down the middle and as fairly as he could, until he got pushed to his limit. Sami will admit that retaliated, but he did what anyone would’ve done, but you don’t seem to get it, Nick Aldis doesn’t get it, Cody Rhodes doesn’t get it. Nobody around here seems to get it except Johnny Gargano. It doesn’t matter, because Sami’s mother always used to tell him that good things happen to good people, and now he’s about to fight for the WWE Championship. The last few months have not been great to Sami, he’s crashing out backstage, he’s been an emotional wreck, he hasn’t fully been himself. And it all started when he had the chance to win the World Championship in Saudi Arabia at the Royal Rumble, and he lost because he stayed good. The Universe has given him the opportunity to redeem himself. Sami looks back at Gargano and says that he’s going to become WWE Champion.

– We head to Danhausen’s Laboratory where The Miz and Kit Wilson are still electrocuted and have white streaks in their hair. Matt Cardona appears. Danhausen says, hi, Zack. Cardona wants to thank Danhausen for helping the New York Knicks win the NBA Finals. However, ever since he got electrocuted last week, Cardona has been feeling strange, his fist keeps twitching, and he’s getting this sudden urge to move back to Long Island and chant, WOO! What’s going on here? Miz and Wilson disappear. Danhausen goes looking for them. Cardona turns around and sees Los Garza. They’re still looking for Freakhausen. They still want their money back. Cardona tells Los Garza to go find Danhausen, themselves.

Third Match: Paige w/Brie Bella vs. Jacy Jayne w/Fatal Influence

Jayne calls for a timeout after the bell rings. Jayne talks strategy with Fatal Influence. Paige gets distracted by Lainey Reid. Jayne SuperKicks Paige for a two count. Jayne slams Paige’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Jayne repeatedly stomps on Paige’s chest. Jayne screams at the referee. Jayne is choking Paige with her boot. The referee admonishes Jayne. Paige avoids The Running Hip Attack. Paige slaps Jayne in the face. Paige with a Hair Biel Throw. Paige drives Jayne face first into the top rope. Paige is fired up. Paige HeadButts Jayne. Paige repeatedly slams Jayne’s head on two turnbuckle pads. Paige repeatedly stomps on Jayne’s chest. Paige blocks a boot from Jayne. Paige with a drop toe hold. Paige applies The PTO. Jayne grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Jayne regroups on the outside. Paige wipes out Fatal Influence with a Cannonball Senton off the ring apron. Jayne blasts Paige with The PK. Jayne talks smack to the London crowd. Jayne has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Jayne applies a rear chin lock. Paige decks Jayne with a JawBreaker. Both ladies are knocked down after a double clothesline. Paige and Jayne are trading back and forth shots. Jayne thrust kicks the midsection of Paige. Forearm/Palm Strike Exchange. Paige with a diving clothesline. Paige ducks a clothesline from Jayne. Paige with a Release German Suplex. Paige blocks a boot from Jayne. Paige with The Fisherman’s Suplex. Paige hits The Paige Turner for a two count. Paige goes for The Rampage, but Jayne counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Jayne ducks a clothesline from Paige. Jayne with The Running Boot for a two count. Jayne is displaying her frustration. Jayne tells Paige to get up. Paige avoids The Rolling Encore. Jayne backs Paige chest first into the turnbuckles. Jayne with The Backslide for a two count. Brie Bella shoves Jayne’s foot off the bottom rope. Brie rocks Fallon Henley with a forearm smash. Reid drives Brie face first into the steel ring post. Paige blasts Reid off the ring apron. Jayne with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Paige rolls Jayne over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Paige via Pinfall

– Coming out of the commercial break, Finn Balor runs into The MFT’s in the backstage area. He’s happy to see them, especially Tama Tonga finally making his own decisions, it reminds him of the Tama he used to run with. Tama used to run with Finn, but that was a long time ago. Tama says that Shinsuke Nakamura was from his past, too, and we all saw how that went. The MFT’s walk out of the arena.

– SmackDown will be returning to two hours next week.

Danhausen TV With Special Guest: The Miz, Kit Wilson, Matt Cardona, Los Garza

Danhausen: Londonhausen, it is I, Danhausen, very nice, very evil. And I am here to welcome you to the most must see WWE television show of all-time, welcome to Danhausen TV. And my guests, The Legion Of Danhausen. Hello, The Miz. How do you feel about Danhausen replacing you on your own TV Show?

The Miz: Awesome!

Danhausen: And let’s give it up for the hometown boy, Kit Wilson. And my friend, how do you feel about Los Garza destroying Danhausen’s experiments?

Kit Wilson: Toxic, toxic, toxic, toxic.

Danhausen: Absolutely, I agree.

Los Garza comes down to the ring and beats down The Miz and Kit Wilson. Danhausen tries to plead with Los Garza. Matt Cardona storms into the ring to make the save.

Nick Aldis: Okay, okay, gentlemen, that’s quite enough, everybody just hold up. Now, I don’t know exactly what this is, but what I do know is that it needs to end sooner rather than later. And seeing how at least four of you are in some sort of condition to compete, I booked a tag team match. Danhausen & Matt Cardona versus Los Garza in London Town. That starts, right now.

Fourth Match: Danhausen & Matt Cardona vs. Los Garza

This match started during the commercial break. Cardona with a corner clothesline. Cardona with The Missile Dropkick. Cardona with a flying forearm smash. The Miz and Kit Wilson are walking around the ringside area in a catatonic state. Cardona plays to the crowd. Cardona delivers The Broski Boot. Berto avoids The Rough Ryder. Cardona with The Big Boot. Berto launches Cardona over the top rope. Angel dropkicks Cardona into the steel ring post. Angel mocks Cardona. Berto knocks Danhausen off the ring apron. Angel rolls Cardona back into the ring. Angel with a knife edge chop. Angel tags in Berto. Los Garza repeatedly stomps on Cardona’s chest. Berto puts his leg on the back of Cardona’s neck. Angel delivers a cheap shot behind the referee’s back. Berto hooks the outside leg for a two count. Berto kicks Cardona in the face. Berto tags in Angel. Running Knee/Enzuigiri Combination.

Los Garza drives Cardona ribs first into the ringside barricade. Angel rolls Cardona back into the ring. Los Garza clotheslines Wilson into the timekeeper’s area. Cardona creates distance with The Flapjack. Danhausen and Berto are tagged in. Danhausen with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Danhausen clotheslines Berto. Danhausen with a Northern Lights Suplex. Danhausen with a series of corner clotheslines. Danhausen side steps Berto into Angel. Danhausen with a Release German Suplex for a two count. Angel with a Running Double Foot Stomp. Angel SuperKicks Cardona off the ring apron. Angel talks smack to Danhausen. Angel grabs a steel chair. Miz stops Angel in his tracks. Wilson rips the chair away from Angel. Cardona nails Angel with The Rough Ryder on the floor. Danhausen rolls Berto over for a two count. Berto with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Berto drags Danhausen to the corner. Berto ascends to the top turnbuckle. Danhausen sits up. You. Are. Cursed. Berto got struck by pyro from the ring post. Danhausen connects with The Reverse DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: Danhausen & Matt Cardona via Pinfall

– Byron Saxton had a backstage interview with GUNTHER. What is his reaction to Sami Zayn saying their match at Night Of Champions is his chance at redemption? Redemption? If there’s someone that would need redemption, it’s Gunther, because he got screwed out of being the WWE Champion, twice. Byron mentions that Gunther’s win/loss record against Cody Rhodes has not been kind to him. Does Byron not understand the language Gunther speaks? He said it already, Cody Rhodes screwed him out of the WWE Championship, twice. And as far as tomorrow goes, it’s going to go down very differently. And how’s it going to be different this time, you ask, well, Gunther will tell Cody Rhodes later on tonight.

Fifth Match: Jade Cargill vs. Chelsea Green

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cargill drives Green face first into the mat. Cargill talks smack to Green. Green ducks a clothesline from Cargill. Green slaps Cargill in the face. Green does the salute. Cargill sends Green across the ring. Cargill clotheslines Green. Cargill tells Green to get up. Green sends Cargill tumbling to the floor. Cargill catches Green in mid-air. Cargill with The Fallaway Slam on the floor. Cargill pops back on her feet. Cargill is flexing her muscles. Cargill has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Cargill applies a rear chin lock. Green decks Cargill with a JawBreaker. Cargill Chokeslams Green for a two count. Cargill transitions into a ground and pound attack. Cargill sends Green to the corner. Green drives Cargill shoulder first into the steel ring post. Green rolls Cargill over for a two count.

Green with rapid fire haymakers. Cargill launches Green to the corner. Green side steps Cargill into the turnbuckles. Green with forearm shivers. Following a snap mare takeover, Cargill launches Green over the top rope. Green rocks Cargill with another forearm smash. Green ascends to the top turnbuckle. Green with The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Cargill denies The Unprettier. Green dodges The Pump Kick. Green SuperKicks Cargill. Cargill responds with The Pump Kick. Cargill connects with Jaded to pickup the victory. After the match, Cargill transitions into a ground and pound attack. Tiffany Stratton and Alexa Bliss storms into the ring to make the save. Stratton and Bliss get into a brawl with B-Fab and Michin. The numbers game catches up to Stratton and Bliss. Cargill plants Stratton with The Jaded. Cargill says that was a preview for Night Of Champions.

Winner: Jade Cargill via Pinfall

– Byron Saxton had a backstage interview with Solo Sikoa. Byron recaps the rough night Solo’s had so far and now he’s all alone. Royce Keys appears. Solo should know that Jacob Fatu is coming for him, right? Solo asks Royce if he’s going to help him. Royce pats Solo on the shoulder and says good luck. As Royce walks away, Solo says that he doesn’t need luck, he needs help.

– Jackie Redmond had a backstage interview with Trick Williams and Lil Yachty. Yachty admits that they were looking right past Ricky Saints. However, he’s got their full undivided attention now. Tomorrow night at Night Of Champions, RIcky earned himself a Tricky situation, because only a sucker would sucker punch a man, afraid to approach from the front, so you had to hit the man in the back. Trick is tired of pretending that he and Ricky are on the same level. Ricky is cheating, conniving, and doing everything he can to get in the ring with Trick Williams. Newsflash, now Ricky is in the ring with Trick Williams. Trick is bigger, smarter, hits harder, works harder, smoother, and prettier than Ricky Saints. Trick says that Night Of Champions is going to be a Night of Trick Williams, let’s talk about it.

Sixth Match: Giulia vs. Kiana James

James starts things off with a Running Boot after the bell rings. James is raining down haymakers. James drives Giulia face first into the top turnbuckle pad. James with clubbing shoulder blocks. James goes for a Corner Spear, but Giulia counters with a Shotgun Dropkick to the floor. James pulls Giulia out of the ring. James slams Giulia’s head on the ring apron. Giulia punches James in the ribs. Giulia slams James head on the apron. Giulia rolls James back into the ring. Giulia avoids The Elbow Drop. Giulia tugs on James hair. Giulia repeatedly kicks James in the back. Giulia with a basement dropkick for a two count. Giulia goes for a Vertical Suplex, but James lands back on her feet. Giulia blocks a boot from James. Giulia HeadButts James. James regroups on the outside. James avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp off the apron. James with The Snake Eyes on the steel ring steps. Giulia gets back in the ring at the count of eight.

James is putting the boots to Giulia. James is throwing haymakers at Giulia. James puts her knee on the back of Giulia’s neck. James with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Giulia with forearm shivers. Giulia slaps James in the chest. James reverses out of the irish whip from Giulia. James repeatedly stomps on Giulia’s chest. James poses for the crowd. James with a straight right hand. James tugs on Giulia’s hair. James drops her weight on Giulia’s back. James applies a rear chin lock. Giulia with heavy bodyshots. James continues to grab Giulia’s hair. James puts Giulia on the top turnbuckle. Giulia blocks The Avalanche Belly to Back Suplex. Giulia decks James with a back elbow smash. Giulia blasts James with The Missile Dropkick. Forearm Exchange. James SuperKicks Giulia. Giulia avoids The Standing MoonSault.

Giulia kicks James in the face. Giulia ducks a clothesline from James. Giulia with two shoulder tackles. James reverses out of the irish whip from Giulia. Giulia with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Giulia with a Running Boot through the ropes. Giulia follows that with a Backdrop Driver for a two count. Giulia tugs on James hair. The referee admonishes Giulia. Giulia drags James to the corner. James throws Giulia off the top turnbuckle. James hits The Falcon Arrow for a two count. James goes for a Bodyslam, but Giulia lands back on her feet. The Hair Pull Festival Continues. Giulia rolls James over for a two count. James blocks The Arrivederci. James PowerBombs Giulia for a two count. James sends Giulia to the corner. James puts Giulia on her shoulders. Giulia with The Sunset Flip PowerBomb. Giulia delivers The Arrivederci. Giulia connects with The Northern Lights Bomb to pickup the victory. After the match, Blake Monroe attacks Giulia from behind. Monroe transitions into a ground and pound attack. Monroe drops Giulia with The Neutralizer. Monroe stands tall over Giulia.

Winner: Giulia via Pinfall

Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, GUNTHER, Jey Uso, Oba Femi Segment

Cody Rhodes: London, what do you wanna talk about? At Night Of Champions, The American Nightmare.

– Cody immediately gets cut off by Sami Zayn who’s walking down to the ring.

Sami Zayn: Cody, Cody, first of all, I just want to say thank you to all my ride or die fans here in London who have supported me since day one. I love you, I thank you, and I appreciate you. But Cody, that’s not why I’m out here, I’m here because I need to tell you this, face-to-face, man-to-man, and for whatever it may even mean at this point, as a friend, okay? I had to tell you that, last week, with me as guest referee, I just regret how some of that went down, okay? I really do. Yes, I was provoked. Yes, I was pushed to my limit, but at the end of the day, I’m a good guy. I am the last real good guy around here, Cody, so I should’ve known better, okay? I regret it, I regret the fast count on GUNTHER, I regret striking the WWE Official, and I especially regret knocking you out cold with that WWE Championship. I’m being serious here, it was a mistake.

Cody Rhodes: Oh, oh, was it a mistake?

Sami Zayn: Yeah, Cody, it was a mistake. It was a mistake, okay, but now we’re here. Here’s where we find ourselves. We’re about to wrestle for the WWE Championship. And I need you to understand, I need you to know, this is not how I wanted it, okay? This is never how I wanted it. I never wanted to be in the middle of this thing with you and GUNTHER. I didn’t ask to be a guest referee, you guys asked me. This is not how I wanted it.

Cody Rhodes: Enough! Enough, Sami. This is exactly what you wanted. Oh gosh, Sami, you’re wrestling for the WWE Championship, the richest prize in the game, in a country that you’re beloved in. You’re wrestling in a match against me that I don’t even need to be pinned for you to walk home with this. For a guy who says he doesn’t catch a lot of breaks, things are sure looking up, Sami. This whole victim card that you’re playing for me, that you’re playing for that thing that’s just laying down backstage, that you’re playing for all of them, you’re not a victim, you’re not. Sami, do you know what you are? You’re exhausting. You’re exhausting. Every interaction we’ve had backstage, you’ve been like a mosquito sucking the blood from me. What, are you expecting me to just keel over and hand you the WWE Championship? That’s not how this works. You know something that I can’t wrap my head around, the fact that you’re best friends with Kevin Owens. Oh, no, let’s go there, right. That you’re best friends with Kevin Owens, because there’s two main differences I see with you and him. One, Kevin Owens would’ve come out here, said what he meant, and stabbed me in the front, not the back. And the other, at least Kevin Owens has been WWE Champion.

Sami Zayn: I’m going to say this once, and only once, you keep Kevin Owens name out of your damn mouth. And you want to go low, Cody? Okay, let’s go low. Let’s be clear about something, if it wasn’t for me, GUNTHER would be WWE Champion, right now. The only reason you are WWE Champion, instead of chastising me, you should be down on your hands and knees thanking me. The only reason you are WWE Champion right now is because of me, and after Night Of Champions, the reason you will no longer be WWE Champion will also be because of me.

GUNTHER: What is that? What is all this drama here? Are we friends, are we not friends? Was it an accident, was it not? I don’t care. All I care about is winning what’s rightfully mine, and that’s hanging above your shoulder, Cody. Sami is right about one thing, if Sami wouldn’t have screwed me, I would be WWE Champion right now, and you know it. But Sami, you’re also very wrong about something, you’re wrong when you say you’re gonna leave Night Of Champions with this title, because I will. And let’s be honest with each other here, as a referee, you caused a lot of damage to me, but as a wrestler, you are a non factor to me. Because let’s face it, you have never been WWE Champion, and you never will be. And as to you, Cody, enjoy your last night as The Golden Boy, because tomorrow, I’m gonna take it all away from you. And I’m gonna walk into SummerSlam facing The King Of The Ring, not you.

– Jey Uso walks down to the ring. The London Crowd wants Jey to run his entrance back.

GUNTHER: Hey, no, no, no, no. Not on my time. Who do you think you are? What do you want, Jey?

Jey Uso: What? Don’t nobody like YEETING with you anyway, GUNTHER. YEET! Hey, we’re gonna keep it short and sweet, though. Yeah, tomorrow night, Saturday, uce, I punch my ticket to SummerSlam when I become King Of The Ring. Yeah, yeah, so Cody look though, you say you’re easy to find, uce, I’m gonna pull up on you at SummerSlam, that’s your warning shot, bow. Hey, Sami Zayn, you’re my dog, but if you get it, that means I got to get you, too. This is your warning shot, bow. And GUNTHER, I almost want it to be you. Yeah, you gets no warning shot, GUNTHER, because I’mma do you just like I did you at WrestleMania for the World Heavyweight Championship, and tapped you out like a little bitch.

Gunther is throwing haymakers at Jey. Rhodes goes for The CrossRhodes, but Zayn gets in the way. Gunther drops Zayn with The Big Boot. Jey SuperKicks Gunther. Rhodes with a drop-down uppercut. Double SuperKick to Gunther. That leads us to a huge standoff. Oba Femi makes his way down to the ring. Jey SuperKicks Rhodes to the floor. Jey stares at Femi. Gunther clotheslines Jey. Gunther talks smack to Femi. Gunther picks up the WWE Championship. Zayn clocks Gunther with the WWE Championship. Rhodes plants Zayn with The CrossRhodes. Rhodes engages in a standoff with Femi as the show goes off the air.

Checkout Episode 15 Of The SUR Files