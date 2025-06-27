WWE SmackDown Results 6/27/25
Kingdom Arena
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Commentators: (Michael Cole & Wade Barrett)
Ring Announcer: Mark Nash
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– The Street Profits (c) vs. The Wyatt Sicks For The WWE Tag Team Championship
– John Cena & CM Punk Segment
– Zelina Vega (c) vs. Giulia For The WWE Women’s United States Championship
– Randy Orton & Cody Rhodes Segment
– Jimmy Uso vs. JC Mateo w/Solo Sikoa
– Ron Killings & Aleister Black Segment
– Fenix & Andrade El Idolo vs. DIY
– Asuka, Jade Cargill, Naomi Segment
– Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Nia Jax In A Last Woman Standing Match For The WWE Women’s Championship
