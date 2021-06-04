– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. The music hits as soon as we come on the air and out comes WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman. Reigns stops on the stage and Heyman hands him the title. Reigns raises the gold in the air as the pyro goes off around him. Greg Hamilton does the introductions as Reigns and Heyman head to the ring.

Cole and McAfee hype tonight’s Intercontinental Title match and tonight’s match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles as Reigns and Heyman march to the ring. The “Roman sucks!” chants start early on after the music stops. Reigns just takes it in and smirks, shaking his head. Reigns says he believes in being very direct about how he’s feeling. He says he was not happy by the end of last Friday’s SmackDown but after council from Heyman and a full week to chew on it, he’s changed his position on this title shot for The Usos. Reigns says it’s no secret he’s the centerpiece and everything revolves around him, but he’s a giver and allowed this to happen. Reigns wants to be clear – Jimmy Uso said he’s going to win and if he said that, he better win. As a matter of fact, let’s not waste time because Reigns has a lot on his place. Reigns tells Heyman to bring him his cousins. Heyman barks at the timekeeper’s area and the music hits. Out come The Usos – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso.

The Usos hit the ring and they are fired up, especially Jimmy. The fans boo. Jey shows love to Reigns and calls him The Tribal Chief. Jimmy doesn’t. Reigns says it’s Jimmy’s turn to acknowledge him. Fans boo. Jimmy thought he already did, back at Hell In a Cell when Reigns choked his brother out. Jimmy says it’s not about that, it’s about tonight, locking down the tag team division, making the family proud, and becoming 7-time champions. Reigns just nods his head and begins to seethe.

Reigns wishes The Usos good luck. He says Jimmy called the shot, he understands because he does the same, but he gets the job done so if Jimmy says they’re going to win, he needs to make sure they win. Reigns tells them to remember that the whole family is watching. Reigns tells them to get the job done and bring him the titles when it’s over. Reigns drops the mic and looks on. The Usos get hyped up as Reigns nods at them and makes his exit.

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match: The Usos vs. The Mysterios

The music starts up and out comes SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso look on from the ring. Paul Heyman and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns walk past The Mysterios on the stage as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Jimmy starts off with Dominik. The bell hits and they lock up. Jimmy takes it to the corner and they aggressively come back out. Jimmy drops Dominik with a shoulder. They run the ropes and Dominik nails a dropkick, then a deep arm drag. Dominik takes Jimmy to the corner and in comes Rey for a double hip toss. Dominik then powerbombs his dad on top of Jimmy for a 2 count. Rey has words with the referee over the count.

Jey tags in and they drop double team moves on Rey. Jey covers for 2. Jey with a backbreaker over his knee for a quick pin attempt. Jey goes for a quick splash on the mat but Rey moves. Rey fights Jey off. They tangle and Rey takes Jey back down. Jimmy tags in for another big double team. Rey kicks out at 2. We see Reigns and Heyman watching backstage. Jimmy keeps Rey grounded and tries for another pin attempt. Jimmy keeps Rey grounded now as fans try to rally. Rey breaks free with a jawbreaker. Jimmy comes right back with a dropkick for a 2 count.

Jimmy uses the middle rope to choke Rey now. He argues with the referee and Jey takes advantage with a cheap shot from the floor. Jey tags back in for a quick double team. Jey follows Rey to the floor and drops him back-first over the top of the barrier. Jey brings it back in and tags his brother in. Jimmy stomps on Rey and grounds him. Jimmy grounds Rey again. Rey fights both brothers off and knocks Jey off the apron, then sends legal man Jimmy over the top rope.

Rey runs and delivers the baseball slide under the bottom rope but Jimmy catches him in mid-move and slams him hard on top of the announce table with a big Samoan Drop. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and The Usos are keeping Rey down in their corner. Jey stomps away and talks some trash as fans boo. Jey with the Rikishi back splash in the corner. Jimmy tags back in and goes to the top. Jimmy with a double ax handle as his brother holds Rey over his knee. Rey still kicks out at 2. Rey fights back and sends Jey face-first into the middle turnbuckle as he charges. Jimmy tags in and stops Rey from tagging out. The Usos keep Rey back in their corner and continue to punish and taunt him with offense and quick tags. Rey moves and Jey hits the top of the ring post as he leaps for a splash. Jimmy tags in but Rey jumps out of the way, sending both of The Usos into the ring post. They’re both down on the floor now as the referee counts.

Rey crawls over and finally tags in Dominik. He leaps through the second rope and decks The Usos on the floor. Dominik brings Jimmy back in and drops him for a close 2 count. Jey runs in but eats a neckbreaker from Dominik for another 2 count. Jimmy superkicks him to turn it around. Dominik hits a big tornado DDT from the corner to Jimmy but he kicks out just in time. Jimmy climbs up to the top turnbuckle now but Dominik resists. Jey is legal now. Dominik sends Jimmy to the mat but has to roll through. The Usos end up catching him with a double team pop-up Samoan Drop but Dominik still kicks out. Jey is frustrated now.

Jimmy tags in and The Usos stalk Dominik. He dodges a double team superkick and then dumps both brothers over the top rope to the floor. Rey runs the apron and delivers a senton to Jey. Jimmy comes right back with a superkick to Rey on the floor. Jimmy fights in and drops Dominik. Dominik sends Jimmy into position for the 619. He goes for it but Jimmy levels him with a superkick.

Jimmy goes to the top for the Uso Splash but Dominik gets his knees up. Dominik immediately turns the block into a roll-up for the pin to retain.

Winners: The Mysterios

– After the match, the music hits as Rey and Dominik immediately go to the floor to celebrate. The Usos start arguing with the referee as Cole and McAfee speculate on Jimmy kicking out. A replay shows us that the referee did make a mistake as Jimmy kicked out in plenty of time. The Usos seethe in the ring as The Mysterios stand tall on the stage. We go backstage to Reigns and Heyman. Reigns tells Heyman to bring “them” to him now. Cole and McAfee show us another replay of the bad count. The Usos are not happy.

– We see Seth Rollins and Kayla Braxton backstage preparing for an interview. The announcers show us how Rollins took out Cesaro two weeks ago. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers plug the upcoming return to touring.

– The Usos are backstage with Roman Reigns now. Jimmy Uso points to how they were cheated against The Mysterios but Reigns doesn’t want to hear it. He goes on about how they have embarrassed the family. Reigns says the only thing The Usos are lucky about is that there’s still time left on this show. He says they better take their asses to Adam Pearce or Sonya Deville to fix this because Reigns wants this handled tonight. Reigns says they are six-time Tag Team Champions who made WrestleMania once, and in less than a year with Reigns, Jey has closed the show, walked out holding his head held high for the world to see. Reigns asks Jimmy if he understand his position, while looking at Jey. Jimmy stares back at him. Jey looks at Reigns and corrects him, saying he’s Jey, not Jimmy. Reigns laughs and asks if it matters anyway with the way things are going. Reigns and Heyman walk away while The Usos begin to cope & seethe.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with Seth Rollins now. She shows us how Rollins ambushed Cesaro two weeks ago and destroyed him at ringside. She brings up a possible return by Cesaro, pointing to how Cesaro doesn’t give up or back down. Rollins sees what Kayla is trying to do here. She asks what happens when Cesaro comes back to SmackDown. Rollins removes his mic and chucks it at Kayla as fans in the ThunderDome boo. Kayla thanks Rollins and he just stares at her smiling.

– The Street Profits are backstage talking when Chad Gable interrupts. He’s seeing a downward trend in their careers as he’s been reviewing their tapes, and it’s obvious that “profits” are down. He goes on and asks if he can lead them as their manager, like he’s done with Otis, if they want to unleash their inner Alpha and let him get that smoke. They laugh at him and they are not interested. The Profits walk off as a disrespected Gable stares at them.

Carmella vs. Liv Morgan

We go back to the ring and out comes Carmella. Cole shows us video from earlier today where Carmella cut a backstage promo on how we’ve never seen anyone like her. She’s gorgeous, fire, the most beautiful woman in WWE and when she steps in the ring with Liv Morgan tonight, we won’t be able to take our eyes off her. And she kind of likes that. Carmella poses in the ring now as we see some of her modeling photos flash across the screen. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and The Usos interrupt Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville about how the referee made a bad call earlier. Pearce says the referee’s call is final but… Deville says The Usos were done wrong and they will review what happened tonight, then inform The Usos of their decision. We go back to the ring and out comes Liv Morgan. We get a pre-match promo recorded earlier with Liv knocking Carmella and her looks, promising to give her a makeover with her boots. The bell rings and Carmella slaps Liv around but runs away, then runs around the ring.

Liv chases her. Carmella goes back in but Liv pulls her back out and launches her into the barrier, then again. Liv breaks the count and then goes back out, slamming Carmella’s face into the edge of the apron several times. They bring it back in the ring but Carmella knees Liv to stun her, then kicks her to the mat. Carmella talks trash in the corner, then delivers back elbows to the face as fans boo her.

Carmella takes Liv down for a 2 count. Carmella with more trash talking. Liv turns it around and delivers a jumping back elbow in the corner. She misses the second attempt and Carmella looks to turn it around. Liv drops her with a backbreaker and then kicks her face-first into the turnbuckles.

Liv with more offense and another close 2 count. Liv charges but misses as Carmella moves. Carmella with a drop toe hold, then the Code of Silence submission for the win.

Winner: Carmella

– After the match, Carmella stands tall as her music hits. She calls Hamilton over and whispers something in his ear. Hamilton announces her as the winner, and the most beautiful woman in WWE. Fans boo some more as Carmella goes back to celebrating.

– We see Bianca Belair walking backstage. She has a challenge for Bayley tonight. Back to commercial.

– The Mysterios are walking backstage, apparently leaving the building, when Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce stop them. They reviewed the footage and it’s clear the referee made a bad call in the title match earlier. Pearce and Deville rule that The Usos will receive another title shot later tonight. The Mysterios say OK, then walk back the way they came from. Cole and McAfee show us a replay of the bad call from earlier.

– We go back to the ring and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair to a pop. Belair swings her hair and hits the ring with a mic.

Belair says ever since she won the title from Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37, Bayley has been so pressed, but she hasn’t done anything about it but just laugh. Belair says Bayley should realize the WWE Universe isn’t laughing with her, but at her, because what’s so funny? Belair admits Bayley’s laugh is getting to her, more than she actually thought it would. Belair says Bayley isn’t the first person to try her. Belair goes on about how people have been trying her since she was 3 feet tall. She left all those people in the dust as she found success. Fans cheer her on. Belair says she has dealt with the teasers, doubters and bullies, but after all she’s been through she’s never had someone laugh at her in her face. That’s utter disrespect and she’s not standing for that.

Belair says this is what she proposes… she challenges Bayley and wants Bayley to take her cackling self and meet her in the ring at Hell In a Cell. Belair promises Bayley won’t be laughing then. Bayley, what’s good? Belair is waiting but Bayley is nowhere to be seen. Belair asks if she’s going to come accept this challenge, or what? We start hearing Bayley laugh but we don’t see her. Belair is looking around. Bayley finally appears on the big screen and taunts Belair. Bayley has been laughing at people like Belair her whole life. Bayley says she’s even there tonight, she’s live via satellite. We see Bayley sitting in a room with photos of herself all over the walls, she calls it her sanctuary where she finds peace.

Bayley accepts the challenge and says when she beats Belair for the title, she will be laughing but she won’t be the only one laughing. Bayley continues laughing while Belair raises the title in the air. The ThunderDome screens in the arena go dark and start filling up with Bayley’s satellite feed, of her laughing. Belair looks around terrified.

– The Street Profits are backstage as Otis paced in front of them. Otis says they’re out of line by turning down Chad Gable when he just wanted to help them. They have a few words before Montez Ford tells Otis that Gable is holding him back. What have you accomplished since you got with Gable? They say maybe Otis should check out of the Alpha Academy and get his money back. Otis suddenly drops Ford with one blow and then sends Angelo Dawkins into a production case, putting him down. Otis walks off and we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers hype The Usos vs. The Mysterios.

King Baron Corbin vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

We go back to the ring and King Baron Corbin is out, still seething over his crown. We see recent happenings between Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs. Corbin is even more upset now. Boogs appears on the stage with his guitar and speakers now. He introduces himself, then the King of Strong Style. Boogs starts playing Nakamura’s entrance as he makes his way to the stage, still wearing Corbin’s crown. Nakamura gets some pyro as we see McAfee standing on the announce table enjoying the music.

The bell rings and they go at it. Corbin unloads on Nakamura in the corner. Boogs is watching from ringside. Nakamura comes back with a big knee for a 2 count. Corbin comes right back and levels Nakamura. Corbin talks some trash and drops big blows on Nakamura. Nakamura pulls Corbin into an arm bar out of nowhere.

Corbin breaks the arm bar by getting the bottom rope. Nakamura with knee strikes now. Corbin slides under the bottom rope and drops Boogs at ringside.

Corbin runs right back in and gets dropped by a Nakamura clothesline for a 2 count. Corbin comes right back and rolls Nakamura up for the pin to win, using a handful of tights.

Winner: King Corbin

– After the match, Corbin immediately goes to ringside and grabs the crown off the announce table. Corbin quickly retreats to the ramp but Boogs grabs his leg and trips him while he’s still down. Nakamura comes over and takes the crown back after delivering a kick. Nakamura places the crown back on his head and celebrates up the ramp as Boogs plays his guitar. Corbin continues to seethe.

– Cole sends us to a Progressive-sponsored replay of last week’s Intercontinental Title match between Kevin Owens and Apollo Crews, which saw Commander Azeez interfere. We see Owens walking backstage now, heading to the ring. Azeez suddenly attacks from nowhere. Azeez destroys Owens and goes to deliver the Nigerian Nail but officials stop him and back him off. Azeez may be banned from ringside tonight but he’s attacked Owens before the match. We see Crews standing there and he’s all smiles. Crews walks off as WWE Producer Jamie Noble checks on Owens. Referees continue holding Azeez back as we go to commercial.

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Kevin Owens vs. Apollo Crews

Back from the break and WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews is all smiles as he waits in the ring. We see how Commander Azeez just attacked Kevin Owens backstage. Azeez is banned from ringside during this match. The music hits and out next comes Owens. He’s selling the beatdown but he’s seething and ready to fight as fans cheer him on.

The bell rings and Owens unloads with strikes but Crews hits his injured ribs and drops him. Crews with a rib breaker over the knees. Crews holds Owens down and stomps, then kicks him into the corner and works him over. Crews with a snap suplex for a 2 count. Owens looks to turn it around but Crews drops him with ease and then poses over him as fans boo.

The referee checks on Owens and he’s staying in it. Crews with a shot to the gut but Owens fights back. Crews whips Owens hard into the corner and he goes down. Crews laughs and takes his time with Owens. Owens mounts offense now, clotheslines Crews and delivers a senton but it hurts him also. Owens goes for a Pop-Up Powerbomb but his ribs go out and Crews rocks him. Crews charges but Owens dumps him over the top rope to the floor.

Owens runs the ropes to leap out but the ropes hurt his ribs and he stops running. Crews drops him over the apron and delivers a back suplex on the floor. Owens lands hard and we go to commercial.

Back from the beak and Crews continues to take his time in dominating Owens. Crews keeps Owens down and stomps away. Crews with a knee to the gut to bring Owens back down. Crews works Owens over and launches him with a big belly-to-belly overhead throw. Crews keeps control and delivers another overhead throw. Crews follows up with a German suplex but Owens kicks out at 2.

Owens comes right back with a German suplex of his own. They’re both down now but Owens starts to move first. They get up together and Owens strikes first. Crews backs Owens into the corner and takes him to the top turnbuckle. Crews climbs up for a superplex but Owens resists and fights back. Owens headbutts Crews to the mat for a pop. Owens stands up and delivers the big Swanton but Crews gets his knees up and Owens lands hard. Crews with a stand-up enziguri, and another big German suplex. Owens kicks out and Crews can’t believe it.

Crews immediately hits a standing moonsault for another close pin attempt. Crews goes back to the top for the Frogsplash but he lands hard as Owens moves. Crews runs into a superkick. Crews runs and hits the ring post as Owens moves. Owens keeps control and hits the Pop-Up Powerbomb for a close 2 count. Owens goes to the top but Crews rolls to the apron. Owens fights Crews off from the top.

Crews scoops Owens on his shoulders and delivers a big Death Valley Driver on the edge of the apron. Crews rolls Owens back to the middle of the ring and covers for the pin to retain as the boos get louder.

Winner: Apollo Crews

– After the match, Crews stands tall and raises the Intercontinental Title in the air as the music hits. We go to replays. Crews takes the title to the ramp and out comes Commander Azeez to stand tall with him. Sami Zayn comes running past Crews and Azeez. Sami hits the ring and drops Owens with a Helluva Kick. Sami yells at Owens about how this was karma that kicked him, not Sami. The referee yells at Sami and checks on Owens. Sami goes to exit the ring but he comes back over and stomps on Owens. Sami backs up the ramp yelling about how he didn’t do anything, karma did. Owens recovers in the ring and looks on.

– The Street Profits are backstage talking about Otis and Chad Gable. They tried to give Otis good advice but he didn’t accept it. Gable was the only one being disrespectful. They go on about how they’re going to send Otis right back to the dump where he belongs, and will send Gable with him. The Profits say they are up and they want the smoke.

– We see The Usos backstage getting hyped up for tonight’s main event. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and announced for Talking Smack on Saturday are Kevin Owens and The Street Profits, with hosts Kayla Braxton and Paul Heyman. The Profits vs. Alpha Academy is confirmed for next week.

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match: The Usos vs. The Mysterios

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event as The Usos come out – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio are out next.

Jimmy starts off with Dominik and they go at it. Jimmy drops Dominik with an elbow for a 2 count, and another quick pin attempt. Jimmy fights Dominik into their corner and in comes Jey for a double team splash and right hand. Jey scoop slams Dominik in the middle of the ring for a 2 count. Jey goes on and drops Dominik on his head. Dominik rolls to the floor to regroup but Jey runs the ropes and leaps out, taking him back down. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Jey mounts Dominik and unloads in the ring. Dominik kicks out at 2. Jey grounds Dominik in the middle of the ring with a headlock now, rag-dolling him some. Jey looks to put Dominik away but Dominik moves and Jey crashes into the turnbuckles. Jimmy and Rey tag in at the same time. Rey knocks Jey off the apron and goes at it with Jimmy. Rey with a springboard forearm from the second rope for a 2 count.

Rey runs into an elbow. Jey tags in for a powerbomb as Jimmy tags in to assist, but Rey takes Jey down. Jimmy looks to capitalize on Rey not seeing the tag but he keeps control. Rey sends Jimmy to the floor and delivers a big baseball slide splash under the bottom rope to the floor. The referee counts. Jimmy goes back in first. Jey charges at ringside but Rey ducks and Jey hits the ring post face-first. Rey goes to the top and hits a big hurricanrana on Jimmy to send him into position for 619. Rey goes for it and hits the 619.

Rey tags in Dominik for the finish. Dominik goes to the top to put Jimmy away but WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns runs in out of nowhere with a big Superman Punch to knock Dominik off the top turnbuckle. The referee calls the match and rings the bell for the disqualification.

Winners by DQ: The Mysterios

– After the bell, Rey attacks Reigns but Reigns levels him with a big Spear. Reigns screams at The Usos as they recover, about having to clean up their mess. Fans boo as the referee checks on Rey and asks Reigns what he’s doing. Dominik is down on the outside. Reigns tosses Rey out of the ring, landing hard on the floor. Reigns grabs Dominik and launches him into the steel ring steps. He then launches Rey into the barrier again, then Dominik into the barrier.

Reigns grabs half of the steel steps and rams them into Dominik’s face as he tries to get back up. Reigns continues yelling at The Mysterios now. He drops Rey with half of the steel steps with a big shot to the face. Fans chant “you suck!” now as Reigns tosses Rey over the barrier. Reigns unloads on Dominik against the barrier with right hands. Reigns brings Dominik back into the ring and mounts him with rights. The Usos have recovered now as they sit up in the corners and watch the assault. Paul Heyman is also watching at ringside, holding the Universal Title.

Reigns chokes Dominik out with a Guillotine now. Dominik screams and taps but there’s nobody to help. Jimmy yells at Reigns to stop, saying that’s enough, don’t do it like this. Reigns discards Dominik to the mat and stares Jimmy down now. Jimmy tells him not like this. Jimmy exits the ring as Reigns looks on. Jimmy yells at Jey to join him. Jey hesitates a bit but goes to exit the ring. Reigns stops him. Jey just looks down as Reigns looks back and forth between Jey and Jimmy. Reigns is furious at the sight of Jey wanting to join his brother, but Jey is still standing there at the ropes. Reigns goes back to Dominik and mounts him with more big punches. Reigns lifts Dominik and drops him with a big powerbomb in the middle of the ring as SmackDown on FOX goes off the air.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.