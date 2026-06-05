WWE SmackDown Results 6/5/26
Unipol Arena
Bologna, Italy
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Commentators: (Michael Cole & Wade Barrett)
Ring Announcer: Mark Nash
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– Cody Rhodes, GUNTHER, Sami Zayn Segment
– Jacy Jayne w/Fatal Influence vs. Bayley vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Kiana James In A First Round Match In The 2026 Queen Of The Ring Tournament
– Royce Keys vs. Talla Tonga w/The MFT’s
– Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill Segment
– Carmelo Hayes vs. Ricky Saints
– Chelsea Green vs. Lash Legend w/Nia Jax
– Bron Breakker w/Paul Heyman vs. Trick Williams vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Damian Priest In A First Round Match In The 2026 King Of The Ring Tournament
Checkout Episode 12 of The SUR Files