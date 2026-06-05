WWE SmackDown Results 6/5/26

Unipol Arena

Bologna, Italy

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Commentators: (Michael Cole & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Cody Rhodes, GUNTHER, Sami Zayn Segment

– Jacy Jayne w/Fatal Influence vs. Bayley vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Kiana James In A First Round Match In The 2026 Queen Of The Ring Tournament

– Royce Keys vs. Talla Tonga w/The MFT’s

– Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill Segment

– Carmelo Hayes vs. Ricky Saints

– Chelsea Green vs. Lash Legend w/Nia Jax

– Bron Breakker w/Paul Heyman vs. Trick Williams vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Damian Priest In A First Round Match In The 2026 King Of The Ring Tournament

Checkout Episode 12 of The SUR Files