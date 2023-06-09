– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look back at what happened with The Bloodline last week. We’re now live from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett.

– We go right to the ring and Solo Sikoa is already out with Paul Heyman. Heyman goes to speak but the music interrupts and out comes Jey Uso. Solo stares Jey down on his way to the ring.

Fans chant “Uso!” now. Jey says he lets a lot slide but he’s not sure if he can forgive stabbing your big brother in the back. Jey tosses the mic and it hits the mat. He tells Solo to speak.

Heyman says Jey has this all wrong, this is Jimmy Uso’s fault, no one else because Jimmy made up his mind for Jey. Fans boo Heyman. Heyman backs Solo away and says he, Heyman, is no threat to Jey. Heyman goes on and says Jimmy is upset over how Jey is being groomed to be the next Tribal Chief. He says Jimmy has resented it from day one. Heyman says tonight he’s arranged a match to begin Jey’s trajectory to be the successor to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Heyman says Jey will bring gold back to The Bloodline tonight when he faces WWE United States Champion Austin Theory. Heyman goes on hyping Jey up as the next Tribal Chief, but says first he needs his answer. Jey doesn’t give it but says he will take the title shot tonight. Heyman offers his hand for a shake now. Fans chant “Uso!” and then “no!” as Jey looks on. Jey drops the mic and says he will get back to Heyman on that. Jey exits the ring as Solo and Heyman look on.

WWE Money In the Bank Qualifier: Santos Escobar vs. Mustafa Ali

We go back to the ring for tonight’s first Men’s Money In the Bank qualifier as Santos Escobar comes out with 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. Escobar hits the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Mustafa Ali as we see the Money In the Bank briefcases hanging high above the ring. The music interrupts and out comes LA Knight to join the announcers for commentary.

The bell hits and Ali argues with Escobar about who will win. They brawl and Santos gets the upperhand. Ali unloads and sends Santos to the floor. They fight it out at ringside now, then on the apron.

Santos with a big hurricanrana from the apron to the floor. Santos brings it back in for a 2 count. Ali stumbles back out and Santos nails a big suicide dive. The referee counts now. Santos goes back to the ring and nails another dive onto Ali at ringside. We go back to commercial with Escobar in control.

Back from the break and Ali is fighting up top with Escobar. Ali flips to the floor to save himself. Santos then flies but Ali dropkicks him in mid-air. Ali brings it back in but rolls through on the 450 Splash. Santos launches Ali into the turnbuckles face-first, then hits the Poisonrana for a close 2 count.

Santos with double knees in the corner. Santos can’t hit the Phantom Driver. Ali with a big tornado DDT for 2. More back and forth now. They fight up top again and Santos puts Ali on his shoulders. Ali tries to fight free with elbows. Santos hits the super Phantom Driver for the pin to win.

Winner: Santos Escobar

– After the match, the music hits as Escobar stands tall. We go to replays. Escobar joins Knight, Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura as confirmed Men’s MITB participants. The rest of The LWO comes out to celebrate with Santos and Rey now.

– Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn walks up on Jey Uso backstage. Sami says this is a big night for Jey. He talks about how their times together were some of the best times of his life, and he knows Jey feels the same. Sami brings up The Tribal Chief and how he got in the way of more good times. Sami talks about how Reigns is when he’s paranoid, and says he’s testing him against his brother, like he did Sami. Sami hopes Jey wins tonight so The Bloodline realizes they need Jey more than Jey needs them. Sami reminds Jey to remember the consequences of what happens if you make that choice – no more The Usos. Jey walks off as we go to commercial.

– We go back to the ring and Kayla Braxton has a mic. She introduces WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre, and out they come with titles in hand.

Braxton welcomes them to SmackDown but the music immediately interrupts and out comes WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. Baszler wants some clarification. She asks if Dawn and Fyre are wanting to call themselves the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. She asks if they know the history of those NXT titles, and says they were created because of her.

Dawn laughs when Rousey says this division isn’t big enough for the both of them. Dawn says a title unification match is exciting. Fyre says they accept. The NXT champs attack and a brawl breaks out. Dawn saves Fyre from a double teaming, then sends Rousey to the floor. Baszler is double teamed, then Rousey pulls her to safety.

– Cole sends us to a video tribute on WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 81. Cole says a special re-airing of Sheik’s A&E Biography will air this Sunday.

WWE Money In the Bank Qualifier: Bayley vs. Mia Yim

We go back to the ring for tonight’s first Women’s Money In the Bank qualifier as Bayley makes her way out. She dedicates this match to Dakota Kai. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Mia Yim with AJ Styles, who joins the announcers for commentary. Bayley attacks and takes it to the floor, taunting AJ. Yim nails a suicide dive off the distraction.

Yim brings it back in for 2, then unloads on Bayley. They tangle and Yim nails a hurricanrana. Bayley fights back in the corner but Yim hits the tornado DDT for 2. Yim with Kawada kicks now. Bayley tries to sucker Yim in with a fake broken nose, but Yim drops her with a big boot.

Bayley lures Yim in again, sending her face-first into the turnbuckles by her hair. Bayley then nails the Rose Plant to get the pin for the quick win.

Winner: Bayley

– After the match, Bayley stands tall and celebrates as the music hits. She joins Becky Lynch, Zoey Stark and Zelina Vega as confirmed Women’s MITB participants. Scarlett approaches AJ at the announce table, then spits red mist in his face. Karrion Kross grabs AJ from behind and rag-dolls him with the Kross Jacket. Kross and Scarlett leave AJ laying. Yim checks on AJ.

– We see what happened last week with RAW Women’s Champion Asuka and Bianca Belair. Belair is backstage with Adam Pearce now, and she wants a match. Pearce understands but he needs this Championship Presentation segment to go off without any issues. He mentions Belair being due a rematch, and asks her to just leave Asuka alone for tonight. Belair changes her tune when she hears she’s up for a rematch. They thank each other and Belair walks off. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see what happened to AJ Styles. A furious AJ is backstage being checked out now, and he wants to fight. Mia Yim promises they will take care of Scarlett and Karrion Kross.

– We go back to the ring and Adam Pearce says he’s here with the new WWE Women’s Title. He brings out RAW Women’s Champion Asuka to a pop.

Pearce asks her for the title, then presents her with the new white WWE Women’s Title. The title is fastened around Asuka’s waist now. The music immediately interrupts and out comes Charlotte Flair to pyro and a pop.

Pearce asks Flair why she’s out here. He thinks he knows, and says she kind of needs to get in line. Flair says she doesn’t wait in line, she made the line. Wooo! Flair says hi to Asuka. She goes on about how no one respects Asuka like she does, but she wants this new title, so she’s calling Asuka out. Asuka accepts. Flair tells Pearce he can put the title around her waist when she wins it.

Asuka suddenly spits mist but Flair ducks it. Flair slams Asuka’s face into the podium, big boots her and sends her out of the ring. Asuka regroups and stares Flair down as Flair looks on from the ring.

– We see what happened with The Bloodline earlier tonight. Jey Uso and Paul Heyman are backstage now. Heyman jokes about Jey leaving his handshake hanging earlier. Heyman needs Jey’s passport and suit measurements. He needs the passport so Jey can travel with The Bloodline to WWE Money In the Bank, and suit measurements for next week’s triple celebration. One celebration for Roman Reigns being in the house, one for Jey’s WWE United States Title win, and one celebration for a public acknowledgment on Jey being groomed by Roman himself as the next Tribal Chief. Heyman offers his hand again. Jey says count him in for next week but he’s not sure why Heyman is so happy because if Jey is in The Bloodline, then Heyman is out. Jey walks off, leaving Heyman’s hanging. Heyman places a phone call to end the segment.

WWE Money In the Bank Qualifier: Butch vs. Baron Corbin

We go back to the ring for tonight’s final Men’s Money In the Bank qualifier as The Brawling Brutes come out – Butch with Sheamus and Ridge Holland. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Adam Pearce is on the phone, apparently telling someone how big Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka will be for the final SmackDown before Money In the Bank. Bianca Belair walks in and she’s not happy. Pearce says he will figure everything out. We go back to the ring and Butch waits as Mike Rome introduces special guests for this match. WWE NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams are in the front row. Out next comes Baron Corbin. Cole shows us how Corbin has been feuding with Hayes and Williams in NXT as of late. Corbin takes the mic and talks about winning Money In the Bank, while also taunting Hayes and Williams.

The bell rings and Butch immediately unloads on Corbin for a close 2 count. Corbin with a big backbreaker. Corbin mounts Butch with right hands to boos as Hayes looks on.

Butch blocks a shot and knocks Corbin to the apron. Corbin saves his fingers but Butch snaps them anyway. Butch approaches but Corbin nails a clothesline. Corbin taunts Hayes and Trick. Corbin turns back around for a chokeslam but Butch blocks it and takes him down into an armbar for the quick submission win.

Winner: Butch

– After the match, Butch stands tall as the music hits. He joins Santos Escobar, LA Knight, Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura as confirmed Men’s MITB participants. Corbin goes over to taunt Trick and Hayes. The referee tries to calm things down but Corbin decks Trick. Hayes punches Corbin and comes over the barrier with Trick. Officials hold the two sides back.

– Tonight’s Progressive Match Flo video is a hype promo for Bobby Lashley.

WWE Money In the Bank Qualifier: IYO SKY vs. Shotzi

We go back to the ring for tonight’s final Women’s Money In the Bank qualifier and out comes Shotzi. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Kayla Braxton is backstage with The Brawling Brutes. Butch is fired up about possibly winning Money In the Bank. Baron Corbin shows up and argues about their match, saying it wasn’t fair because of Carmelo Hayes. Cameron Grimes comes from behind and lays Corbin out, just like he promised he would do last week. We go back to the ring and out comes IYO SKY with Bayley.

The bell rings and Bayley distracts early on, allowing SKY to slam Shotzi for 2. SKY keeps control and hits a big stomp in the corner. SKY slams Shotzi’s arm over the top rope, but misses a missile dropkick.

Shotzi with a Bulldog and big strikes in the corner. Shotzi with a missile dropkick and a Stage Dive in the corner to send SKY out. Shotzi with a suicide dive to the floor now. Shotzi brings it back in and goes to the top but Bayley distracts from the apron, allowing SKY to attack up top.

Shotzi fights SKY off and slams her to the mat. The referee is distracted when Bayley runs up and knocks Shotzi off the top rope. SKY then follows up with her big moonsault for the pin to win and advance.

Winner: IYO SKY

– After the match, SKY celebrates as the music hits and we go to replays. Bayley taunts Shotzi while SKY stands tall. SKY joins Bayley, Becky Lynch, Zoey Stark and Zelina Vega as confirmed Women’s MITB participants.

– Kayla is backstage with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory now. She asks about facing Jey Uso tonight and he says he was the last one to find out. How disrespectful is that? He knows Roman Reigns pulls strings and does what he wants, but Theory makes no excuses. He had no time to get ready tonight but he will still be victorious. Theory says he will send Jey back to The Bloodline like the failure he is when he beats him like he did John Cena at WrestleMania 39. Theory says if Paul Heyman is looking for a new client after next week, he’s invited to check out Austin Theory Live. Theory walks off.

– Back from the break and Undisputed WWE Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are talking when they’re interrupted by Pretty Deadly, who wants a title shot. This leads to several tag teams filling the room and all talking about wanting a title shot. Owens snaps and starts yelling as Adam Pearce shows up. Pearce books a Gauntlet Match for next week with the winners earning a title shot.

– We get a hype video on Grayson Waller. Charlotte Flair will be a guest on The Grayson Waller Effect next week.

WWE United States Title Match: Jey Uso vs. Austin Theory

We go back to the ring and out comes Jey Uso by himself. Uso hits the ring and he’s fired up as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes WWE United States Champion Austin Theory. We get formal ring introductions from Mike Rome. The bell rings and they lock up. Theory with a headlock.

Theory drops Uso with a shoulder and talks some trash. Uso with a shoulder of his own to put Theory down. Uso sends Theory flying over the top rope to the floor for a pop and a “Uso!” chant.

Jey follows out to the floor and then launches Theory over the announce table. Uso poses at the announce table for a pop as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Uso is down in a headlock. Uso fights up and out but now they trade big strikes in the middle of the ring. Uso with a neckbreaker for a close 2 count. Uso gets hyped up with the fans but Theory hits the drop toe hold, then the rolling dropkick.

Uso kicks out at 2. They fight up but Theory gets the upperhand, stacking Uso up off a slam for a close 2 count. A “you suck!” chant starts up but Theory taunts the crowd. Theory tries for ATL Down but it’s blocked.

Theory and Uso trade big shots. Uso superkicks Theory but the referee also gets knocked down. Uso goes to the top for the big Uso splash now. He hits it and holds the splash for the pin but the referee is still laid out, unable to count the pin.

Pretty Deadly rushes from ringside to attack Jey but Jimmy Uso runs in to a big pop, superkicking Kit Wilson. Jimmy then fights off Elton Prince and also superkicks him out of the ring. Solo Sikoa suddenly rushes the ring and drops Jimmy while Jimmy is checking on Jey. Solo goes for the Samoan Spike to Jimmy but Jey grabs his arm.

Solo knocks Jey away, and turns to Jimmy, but then turns away from Jimmy’s superkick, which lays Jey out. Jimmy sends Solo over the top rope to the floor, and then dives onto him. Theory quickly runs in and steals the pin, covering Jey for the pin to win and retain.

Winner: Austin Theory

– After the match, Theory stands tall with the title as the music hits and we go to replays. Theory is gone now but we see The Usos trying to recover in the ring. Solo looks on from the ramp and Paul Heyman is standing right behind him. Jimmy walks over to Jey, checks on him and then helps him to his feet. “Uso!” chants start up in the crowd now. Jey shoves Jimmy away. Jimmy says he was just trying to help Jey. Jey exits the ring and stops at Solo and Heyman. Heyman says he’s sorry it had to be like this. Jey looks at Solo and Heyman, then back at Jimmy in the ring. Jey waves them all off, then walks to the back. Heyman tells his phone to call Roman Reigns. The announcers hype next week’s show, where Reigns will be, then we see Heyman and Solo staring at Jimmy. Jimmy just looks down while leaning on the ropes as SmackDown goes off the air.

