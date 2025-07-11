WWE SmackDown Results 7/11/25

Bridgestone Arena

Nashville, Tennessee

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Joe Tessitore & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Aleister Black vs. Ron Killings

– Tiffany Stratton & Trish Stratus Segment

– Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Kairi Sane vs. Sol Ruca In A Fatal Four Way Match

– Jelly Roll Segment

– The Street Profits (c) vs. The Wyatt Sicks For The WWE Tag Team Championship

Checkout Episode 473 of The Hoots Podcast