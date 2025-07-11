WWE SmackDown Results 7/11/25
Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, Tennessee
You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast
Commentators: (Joe Tessitore & Wade Barrett)
Ring Announcer: Mark Nash
Transcription by Josh Lopez
– Aleister Black vs. Ron Killings
– Tiffany Stratton & Trish Stratus Segment
– Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Kairi Sane vs. Sol Ruca In A Fatal Four Way Match
– Jelly Roll Segment
– The Street Profits (c) vs. The Wyatt Sicks For The WWE Tag Team Championship
Checkout Episode 473 of The Hoots Podcast