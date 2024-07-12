WWE SmackDown Results 7/12/24

DCU Center

Worcester, Massachusetts

Tiffany Stratton, Bayley, Nia Jax Segment

Tiffany Stratton: This Saturday, it officially became, Tiffy Time, when I climbed up that ladder, to the Tiffy Top, grabbed that briefcase, and became the youngest Ms. Money In The Bank in WWE history. And Trish Stratus may have been the hometown host, but I was the real star of the show. And she’s not here tonight to ruin my moment, because it is my time. Liv, Roxanne, Bayley, you better all keep your head on a swivel, because your guy’s title reigns are on Tiffy Time. And very soon, we will all be saying, and new WWE Women’s Champion.

Bayley: Tiffy, Tiffy, Tiffany Stratton, let me be the first to congratulate you on such a huge victory. I know what it takes, and as someone who has so much high praise about her lately, that must add a lot of added pressure, so I’m impressed that you were able to prove everybody right.

Tiffany Stratton: Bayley, why are you even here, what’s your point? You out of all people should know that it’s Tiffy Time.

Bayley: Tiffy Time, I don’t really care what time it is, I actually came in here to lend a hand of advice, because you know, I did win a Money In The Bank Briefcase in the past, in 2019. But let me guess, you didn’t even know what the WWE was in 2019, did you?

Tiffany Stratton: 2019, wasn’t that like a million years ago? And it’s 2024, and guess what, three years in this business, and I’m the youngest Ms. Money In The Bank in WWE history, while you were at home, watching from your couch, probably eating potato chips, with no friends.

Bayley: You know what? I’ll give you that. This is gonna be the last piece of advice I give you. If you even plan to use on that me, then you better plan on making history again, as the first women to ever fail a cash-in.

Nia Jax: Bayley, what are you doing out here, making empty threats? In case you forgot, that’s a rude welcoming to your Queen. But in case you forgot, Bayley, you have match against me in three weeks at SummerSlam, where I’ll be taking that title off of you.

Bayley: Is that right? Look, I don’t know who you think you’re talking to, but this isn’t NXT Hugger, Bayley, this isn’t 2017 Bayley who you single-handily put on the shelf for three months. Yeah, you’re proud of that, you idiot? This is the Grand Slam Women’s Champion, Bayley. This is your Royal Rumble Winner, and this is the WWE Women’s Champion. The same Bayley that’s going to embarrass you at SummerSlam. But you know what, let’s just play a game here, alright? Let me play devi’s advocate. Let’s say I slip on a banana peel at SummerSlam, and you do beat me, Tiffy, what’s going to happen then? You gonna cash in on Ole Nia Jax here, because we all know she’s got a little PTSD from the last time she was the champion.

Nia Jax: Bayley, I’m well aware you’re no longer the hugger I injured before your SummerSlam match in 2017. What are you now, BBL Bayley? I don’t know what you’re trying to prove by playing divide and conquer with Tiffany and Me. I have no problem with Tiffany. She’s my personal Barbie Doll. But you, Bayley, you’re not a toy, you’re my victim. And at SummerSlam, I’m going to victimize you.

Jax and Stratton gangs up on Bayley. Michin attacks Jax with a kendo stick to close this segment.

– Byron Saxton had a backstage interview with Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. Chelsea doesn’t have time for Byron’s terrible questions. Did you see what happened to her at Money In The Bank? The whole world is now calling her, The Mother Of Mayhem, The Princess Of Pain, so I don’t have time for this nonsense. She’s waiting to hear from Sir Nick Aldis. Chelsea tells Byron to go away.

First Match: Nia Jax w/Tiffany Stratton vs. Michin w/Bayley

Michin ducks a clothesline from Jax. Michin with a chop/forearm combination. Michin with clubbing hamstring kicks. Jax HeadButts Michin. Michin side steps Jax into the turnbuckles. Michin with forearm shivers. Jax shoves down Michin. Jax decks Michin with a back elbow smash. Michin applies The Sleeper Hold. Jax backs Michin into the turnbuckles. Michin applies The Hanging Guillotine Choke. Michin delivers her combination offense. Michin with a Spinning Back Kick. Michin with an Overhead Kick. Jax blocks The Tornado DDT. Jax with a Running Elbow Drop for a one count. Jax argues with the referee. Jax sits on the back of Michin’s neck. Jax repeatedly stomps on Michin’s chest. Jax sweeps out the legs of Michin. Jax with a Running Hip Attack. Jax delivers The Stinkface. Michin with heavy bodyshots. Jax responds with a Running Body Block. Jax toys around with Michin. Jax applies The Cobra Clutch.

Jax whips Michin across the ring. Michin ducks under two clotheslines from Jax. Jax stops Michin in her tracks. Jax with a Biel Throw. Jax with Two Body Avalanches. Michin dumps Jax out of the ring. Jax blocks The PK. Jax dumps Michin face first on the ring apron. Jax clotheslines Michin. Jax poses for the crowd. Jax has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Michin goes for The Guillotine Choke, but Jax counters with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Michin avoids The Elbow Drop. Michin with a back elbow smash. Michin with a running clothesline. Michin dropkicks Jax. Jax reverses out of the irish whip from Michin. Michin kicks Jax in the face. Michin with a Flying Hurricanrana. Michin with The Shotgun Dropkick. Michin follows that with a Running Cannonball Strike for a two count.

Michin ascends to the top turnbuckle. Jax rocks Michin with a forearm smash. Jax throws Michin off the top turnbuckle. Jax goes for a Running Senton Splash, but Michin ducks out of the way. The referee gets distracted by Stratton. Bayley yanks Stratton off the apron. Bayley throws Stratton into the ringside barricade. Michin dropkicks Jax. Michin hits The Tornado DDT for a two count. Michin is putting the boots to Jax. Jax nails Michin with The Samoan Drop. Jax drags Michin to the corner. Jax connects with The Annihilator to pickup the victory. After the match, Bayley attacks Jax from behind. Stratton clocks Bayley with the MITB Briefcase. Jax HeadButts Bayley. Jax levels Bayley with The Body Avalanche. Stratton with The SpineBuster. Jax plants Bayley with The Running Leg Drop. Jax prevents Stratton from cashing in her Money In The Bank Briefcase.

Winner: Nia Jax via Pinfall

Solo Sikoa Promo

The Bloodline had all the titles, both Heavyweight, and both tag team titles. It would all be the same if Roman Reigns never went soft. It takes a new Tribal Chief to stay at top of his game. And that’s why here, to build a new family. A more powerful family. Honor your family. A more aggressive family. And this family will rule for decades as long as I’m the Tribal Chief. And by the end of the night, everyone will acknowledge me.

Andrade El Idolo & Carmelo Hayes Segment

Byron Saxton: Andrade, thank you for sitting down with me today. Last Saturday, in Toronto, Money In The Bank, a lot of people said that you had a star making performance. But here we are, nearly a week later, and those same people are asking what’s next for Andrade?

Andrade El Idolo: What’s next? The vision is the same, WWE is my destiny. That’s why I’m here.

Carmelo Hayes: Hold on, Byron, what are we doing talking to this guy for? We should be talking about the real MVP in that match. The guy that stole the show at Money In The Bank, the one that everybody is talking about.

Andrade El Idolo: Hey, Melo, Tranquillo. I didn’t say I was the MVP, the people said it, the people have spoken.

Carmelo Hayes: Well, people are saying that you’re the one that screwed me out of that match. Man, I should be treated better around here. I don’t know if people forgot, I’m a first round draft pick, I need to be treated like that. I’m the guy that pinned Randy Orton. I went against Cody Rhodes in my very first night in this company, let’s talk about it.

Byron Saxton: What’s next for Andrade?

Andrade El Idolo: What’s next for Andrade? HIM. You’re next.

Second Match: Baron Corbin & Apollo Crews vs. Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo w/Legado Del Fantasma

Crews starts things off with The Assisted SomerSault Plancha. Crews throws Garza into the ringside barricade. Crews rolls Garza back into the ring. Corbin with a corner clothesline. Corbin with a short-arm clothesline. Corbin plays to the crowd. Corbin with a flying clothesline for a two count. Corbin tags in Crews. Carrillo reverses out of the irish whip from Crews. Carrillo runs into Crews. Carrillo kicks Crews in the gut. Carrillo punches Crews in the back. Carrillo with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Carrillo repeatedly stomps on Crews chest. Crews reverses out of the irish whip from Carrillo. Crews scores the elbow knockdown. Crews tags in Corbin. Crews with a Back Body Drop. Corbin turns a Vertical Suplex into a Cutter for a one count. Crews is throwing haymakers at Garza. Crews clotheslines Garza over the top rope. Crews sends Carrillo crashing to the outside. Corbin lands The SomerSault Plancha.

Legado Del Fantasma regains control of the match during the commercial break. Garza tags in Carrillo. Gory Bomb/Slingshot Blockbuster Combination for a two count. Carrillo blasts Corbin with The PK. Carrillo transitions into a ground and pound attack. Carrillo pulls back the arms of Corbin. Carrillo fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Carrillo with The Springboard Enzuigiri for a two count. Carrillo SuperKicks Corbin. Corbin hits The Death Valley Driver. Crews and Garza are tagged in. Crews ducks a clothesline from Garza. Crews thrust kicks the midsection of Garza. Crews with The Pump Kick. Crews ducks another clothesline from Garza. Crews with a leaping clothesline. Crews with Three German Suplex’s. Crews knocks Carrillo off the ring apron. Crews with The Stinger Splash. Crews with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Carrillo punches Corbin. Corbin avoids The Rising Knee Strike. Corbin punches Santos Escobar. Corbin clotheslines Carrillo into the timekeeper’s area. Crews with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Crews with The Gorilla Press Slam. The referee gets distracted by Elektra Lopez. Escobar clocks Crews with The Pump Knee Strike. Garza connects with The Wing Clipper to pickup the victory.

Winner: Legado Del Fantasma via Pinfall

– Chelsea Green tells Pretty Deadly to step in the back of the line. No one will get in her way of talking to Nick Aldis. We see LA Knight walk out of Aldis’ Office. Knight tells Chelsea that Aldis is pretty busy, and she’ll have to wait a little longer.

– We see Cody Rhodes talking to Randy Orton inside the locker room. Randy heard what Solo Sikoa had to say, and there’s a good chance that Cody will be standing alone in a ring with a much of Samoan’s. He also knows that Cody doesn’t want his help, but whether he likes it or not, if things go sideways, he’ll come out there and have his back. Randy will always and forever have Cody Rhodes back. Kevin Owens feels the same way, but he’s not here tonight. Randy insisted that Kevin should stay home with his family. Randy tells Cody to give Solo a piece of his mind. Everything does come to an end. So, when this business with The Bloodline is over, Cody is going to have a lot of men that are coming after his WWE Championship. At the end of the day, Randy will still have Cody’s back.

LA Knight Promo

Let me talk to you. Money In The Bank came and went. Let’s be honest, I’m not going to stand out here and complain. I ain’t gonna cry. I ain’t gonna make excuses. It didn’t go my way. I got dumped onto a ladder as someone reached up and grabbed that Money In The Bank contract. So, then I just start thinking to myself. I start thinking, Money In The Bank contract or no Money In The Bank contract, I told you all, it doesn’t make a difference. He’s the walking embodiment of Money In The Bank. YEAH! So, what’s that got me doing, let’s rewind our clocks, just a touch. Because let’s go ahead and look at the path to Money In The Bank. I got a little piece of footage that I think we should take a look at. Go ahead and cut that.

And you look at that, every single person in this building right now, every single person at home, what they saw was this man, he did move on to Money In The Bank, right? YEAH! But let’s look a little deeper. Let’s really think about what we really saw there. Because, yeah, I did move on to Money In The Bank, but there’s something more important that happened right there. What happened there was, I pinned the United States Champion. With that in mind, I got something delivered to me, hot and fresh from Nick Aldis Office. And let me just say that what’s inside of here was just for me. What this had in here had Nick Aldis’ signature already on it.

And what this is, is a contract for the United States Championship at SummerSlam. Now, the only thing that’s missing, I looked in here, and I see a signature from Nick Aldis, I see a signature from LA Knight, YEAH. The only thing missing is a signature from that edge lord, Logan Paul. So, what I want to do, I want Logan Paul to come on down here and sign this contract, right now. But don’t get too excited, that’s not going to happen. I can’t do that, you know why? Surprise, surprise, roll your eyes, guess who’s not here? Logan Paul. But Logan, you can b rest assured that, one way or another, I will get this contract signed, it will be you, it will be me, and guess what? At SummerSlam, I will own you, I will own that belt, and there’s nothing you can do to stop it. Not because you’re not good enough, because I won’t let ya. And that’s not an insult, that is just a fact of life, with everybody saying, LA Knight, YEAH!

Third Match: Naomi vs. Blair Davenport

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Davenport applies a side headlock. Naomi whips Davenport across the ring. Davenport drops Naomi with a shoulder tackle. Naomi drops down on the canvas. Naomi slides under a clothesline from Davenport. Naomi with a Mule Kick into the midsection of Davenport. Naomi sweeps out the legs of Davenport. Naomi with a Leg Drop for a two count. Naomi applies a rear chin lock. Davenport with heavy bodyshots. Davenport sends Naomi to the corner. Naomi with The Booty Shake. Naomi with The Hesitation Dropkick. Naomi plays to the crowd. Naomi with The Splitting Leg Drop for a two count. Naomi talks smack to Davenport. Naomi applies a wrist lock. Short-Arm Reversal by Davenport. Davenport kicks the right shoulder of Naomi.

Naomi with forearm shivers. Naomi with two hamstring kicks. Naomi sends Davenport to the corner. Davenport decks Naomi with a back elbow smash. Davenport with The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Davenport drives Naomi shoulder first into the steel ring post. Davenport has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Davenport with The Swinging Arm-Ringer. Davenport SuperKicks Naomi for a two count. Davenport applies an arm-bar. Naomi with a deep arm-drag. Naomi with The Enzuigiri. Naomi follows that with a Running SitOut X-Factor. Naomi drives Davenport with The Headscissors Driver for a two count. Davenport gets Naomi tied up in the tree of woe. Davenport with The Leaping Foot Stomp for a two count. Rollup Exchange. Naomi with a Pump Knee Strike. Naomi connects with The SitOut Full Nelson Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Naomi via Pinfall

– Next week on SmackDown, Logan Paull will be on the show. Plus, Carmelo Hayes battles Andrade El Idolo.

– Naomi had a nice embrace backstage with Bianca BelAir and Jade Cargill. Naomi says that she’s looking forward to seeing them get back their WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Moments later, after a brief interaction with Chelsea Green who’s still livid that Nick Aldis is not here, Naomi got attacked by Blair Davenport.

Fourth Match: DIY (c) vs. A-Town Down Under For The WWE Tag Team Championship

Tommaso Ciampa and Grayson Waller will start things off. Ciampa ducks a clothesline from Waller. Ciampa with a chop/forearm combination. Ciampa whips Waller across the ring. Ciampa runs after Waller. Ciampa ducks a clothesline from Theory. That leads us to a standoff in the center of the ring. DIY with Stereo Dropkicks. Ciampa dumps Waller out of the ring. Ciampa with a Running Pump Knee Strike. Gargano goes for The Suicide Dive, but Theory counters with a forearm smash. Waller drives Ciampa shoulder first into the steel ring post. Theory throws Gargano into the ringside barricade. Waller with The Tornado DDT on the ring apron.

A-Town Down Under has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Waller with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Ciampa side steps Waller into the turnbuckles. Waller tags in Theory. Theory stomps on Ciampa’s back. Theory goes for a flying axe handle, but Ciampa counters with a Pump Knee Strike. Ciampa tags in Gargano. Gargano with two clotheslines. Gargano with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Gargano ducks a clothesline from Waller. Gargano with a DDT/Flatliner Combination. Theory launches Gargano over the top rope. Gargano with The Apron Enzuigiri. Gargano SuperKicks Waller. Gargano with The Slingshot Spear for a two count. Gargano tags in Ciampa. Double Irish Whip. Theory with The Sunset Flip for a two count.

Forearm Exchange. Theory decks Ciampa with a back elbow smash. Ciampa with a Running Boot. Ciampa goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Waller counters with The Roll Through Flatliner. Theory hooks both legs for a two count. Theory tags in Waller. A-Town Down Under mocks DIY. Ciampa avoids Meeting In The Middle. Ciampa rolls Waller over for a two count. Waller accidentally strikes Theory with The Rising Knee. Ciampa tags in Gargano. DIY hits The Shattering Machine. DIY connects with Meeting In The Middle to pickup the victory. After the match, Theory starts arguing with Waller on the outside. Jacob Fatu blasts Theory with a Running HeadButt. Fatu with The Samoan Drop to Gargano. Ciampa unloads a flurry of strikes. Fatu shrugs off a DDT from Ciampa. Fatu SuperKicks Ciampa. Fatu delivers The Running Hip Attack. Fatu plants Ciampa with The Pop Up Samoan Drop. Fatu with repeated headbutts. Fatu with The Modified Arabian MoonSault Press. Fatu follows that with a Double Jump MoonSault.

Winner: Still WWE Tag Team Champions, DIY via Pinfall

The Bloodline, Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton Segment

Solo Sikoa: Worcester, Mass. Acknowledge Me. Need I remind you what happened to those that didn’t acknowledge me. Jimmy Uso, my own brother, my own flesh and blood, didn’t acknowledge me, and you know what happened? He’s gone. “The Wiseman” Paul Heyman. He’s gone, too. And Roman Reigns. Oh, don’t chant for him now, you people don’t deserve Roman. You got me now. And if Roman Reigns decides to come back, he will acknowledge me as his Tribal Chief. But tonight, tonight is about Cody Rhodes. It’s Cody Rhodes turn to acknowledge me. So, Cody, if you’re back there.

Cody Rhodes: I’ve heard everything that you’re saying. I’m sure you can figure this out. We want the same thing. Now, of course, I got to speak to Nick Aldis, but you might as well consider it official. SummerSlam, the WWE Championship, but if it was really up to me, if I could make any decision, I wouldn’t be waiting till SummerSlam, I would want to do it here and now.

Cody gets circled by The Bloodline. Cody starts throwing a barrage of haymakers. Cody goes for The CrossRhodes, but Jacob Fatu counters with a SuperKick. The Bloodline gangs up on Cody. Fatu levels Cody with an Inside Out Lariat. Randy Orton attacks GOD. Orton sends Fatu tumbling to the floor. Orton ducks a clothesline from Solo. Orton kicks Solo in the gut. Orton drops Solo with The Draping DDT. Orton checks on Cody. Fatu floors Orton with a Running HeadButt. GOD tees off on Orton. All hell is breaking loose in Worcester. Fatu lands The Suicide Dive. Solo punches Cody. Solo and Fatu gets Cody’s arms tied up in the ring ropes. Fatu with repeated headbutts. GOD repeatedly hits Orton with the steel ring steps. Fatu with Three SuperKicks to Orton. Solo says that this is all Cody’s fault. The Bloodline delivers The Cerberus PowerBomb through the announce table. Solo delivers The Samoan Spike. Fatu puts the ula fala over Solo’s head. The Bloodline stands tall as the show goes off the air.

