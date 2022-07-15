– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us. Fans cheer Cole on as he waits in the ring with a mic. Cole mentions how his broadcast partner recently signed a multi-year deal with WWE as fans start cheering again. Cole now introduces Pat McAfee to a big pop as the SmackDown theme starts back up.

McAfee takes the mic and says it’s great to be inside of Orlando. McAfee wants to apologize… fans chant “Pat!” and he runs to the corner to pose for them. McAfee apologizes to the entire WWE Universe because last week’s absence forced the WWE Universe to have to listen to Corey Graves for two hours, and that “bum ass Corbin!” for 17 minutes. McAfee says let’s see why he missed SmackDown last week. Instead of the charity golf event he was at, we see how Corbin attacked McAfee after WWE Money In the Bank. We also see how Corbin mocked McAfee on commentary last week while McAfee was away, and how he and Graves danced on top of the announce table like McAfee. McAfee says the best thing Corbin’s ever done in WWE is to celebrate Shinsuke Nakamura the way Nakamura deserves it last week.

McAfee says it turns out his neck was not fractured, just bruised, so he’s back out here, on a new WWE contract. He goes on about how he knew Corbin before us when they were roommates while both on the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts several years ago. McAfee says Corbin had bad hair, a bad body, one tattoo, but he was humble and hard-working, willing to grind and do whatever but as soon as his dumbass stepped in WWE, he became an insufferable douchebag who will do anything for a dollar. McAfee says this isn’t TV-14 yet but “Douchebag Corbin” is an accurate description for “Bumass Corbin” and at SummerSlam he can’t wait to smack Corbin in the mouth, beat the h ell out of him, humble him back to being a good member of our society. McAfee goes on about how he’s been clanging and banging, watching film and training in preparation of beating Corbin’s bad tattoos off.

Corbin appears on the big screen as fans boo. Corbin is glad McAfee’s back but it’s a shame he’s too stupid to stay in his own lane. Corbin says McAfee needs to go back to the announce desk where he belongs. Corbin brags about the Money In the Bank attack and knocks McAfee some more. Corbin says he would come out and take care of McAfee now but he’s came down with something, something from sitting in McAfee’s chair or being too close to the fans. Corbin shows us some rash-looking spots on his forearm. Corbin says he’s got monkey-pox or something and lucky for McAfee, he’s going to stay far away, for now.

Corbin says he will see McAfee at SummerSlam. McAfee says that’s not monkey-pox, Corbin is just allergic to being great, allergic to being in front of the electrifying WWE Universe. McAfee gets a local pop and says since that coward Corbin faked monkey-pox, it’s time to move this show along and what better person to introduce than the woman who went to Las Vegas and changed the entire trajectory of her career. The music hits and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan.

Championship Contender’s Match: SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Natalya

We go right back to the ring and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan for this non-title Championship Contender’s match. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Natalya as Morgan looks on. McAfee has joined Cole at the announce table. Natalya will secure a future title shot if she can win this match. The bell rings and Natalya kicks Liv to block a lock-up. Natalya unloads in the corner and beats Liv up some. Liv fires out of the corner with punches but Natalya knees her and takes her down.

Natalya with a headlock on the mat. They tangle and Liv takes Natalya down in a headlock. More back and forth now. They run the ropes and seem to get caught up a bit but Liv nails a dropkick for a 2 count. Liv with more offense. Liv runs into the turnbuckles as Natalya moves. Natalya drops Liv, then steps on the back of her neck but misses the basement dropkick. They trade pin attempts. Liv ends up on the apron but she fights back.

Liv brings Natalya to the apron but Natalya goes for a Sharpshooter that’s blocked. Liv goes for a Blockbuster on the edge of the apron but it’s blocked as Natalya catapults Morgan face-first into the ring post. Morgan falls to the floor as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Natalya has a rack submission. Liv breaks free and they trade counters and a pin attempt. Liv with a missile dropkick from the top. They’re both down now. Liv kips-up and she’s fired up now. Liv unloads as Natalya tries to block. Liv goes on and drops Natalya with an enziguri. Liv stays on Natalya and takes her down for a 2 count.

Liv blocks the discus clothesline and drives her foot into Natalya’s back. Liv with a splash into the corner. She charges again but Natalya catches her and delivers a big German suplex. Liv kicks out at 2. Natalya goes on and takes Liv to the top, then climbs up for the superplex. Liv resists and slides down, sending Natalya head-first into the top turnbuckle.

Natalya catches double knees into the corner, then nails a sitdown powerbomb. Liv still kicks out at 2. Natalya goes right into the ankle lock but Liv crawls for the bottom rope. Natalya pulls her back and Liv sends her face-first into the middle turnbuckle. Natalya charges but Liv catches her with a Codebreaker, then Ob-Livion for the pin to win.

Winner: Liv Morgan

– After the match, Liv stands tall as the music hits. The announcers hype Ronda Rousey vs. Morgan at WWE SummerSlam as we go to replays. Kayla Braxton interviews Liv in the ring and congratulates her. Kayla says tonight’s win by Liv wasn’t as dominant as Rousey’s win over Natalya last week. Liv talks about walking into SummerSlam as the underdog but says she’s been the underdog her entire life, so call her what you want but at SummerSlam, you can still call her the SmackDown Women’s Champion. Liv raises the title in the air as fans cheer her on. She poses with the strap as the music starts back up.

– Megan Morant is backstage with Theory now. He’s holding his Money In the Bank briefcase, and reminds Morant how he is the youngest Mr. MITB and was the youngest WWE United States Champion. Theory says it’s hard to be him but he’s giving his all to make it happen as with great power comes great responsibility. Theory says he has enemies on RAW and SmackDown, United States Champion Bobby Lashley waiting for him at SummerSlam, Dolph Ziggler lurking and then tonight… Paul Heyman interrupts. Heyman tells Morant she’s doing a better job than Braxton. He asks for a moment with Theory. Heyman offers his hand to Theory and they shake. Heyman says they know deep down that Theory knows that Heyman is responsible for Theory’s biggest break in his career. Heyman says this whole “theory” of cashing in his Money In the Bank contract against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam makes no business sense at all. Heyman asks where is the box office, the 15%? Heyman goes on and says Theory wants to work with him so he can work with The Tribal Chief and they can set up a scheduled title match on a major event. Heyman tells Theory to imagine Theory vs. Reigns, for the title, think of the prestige, the spotlight, think of the money involved. Heyman says Theory should not cash in and then let him handle everything. Theory thanks Heyman for the advice, and says he will cash in on Reigns or Brock Lesnar, then become the brand new, youngest Undisputed Universal Champion, and then maybe when he’s champion he will need some advice from Heyman, maybe his own special counsel like Heyman. Theory smirks at Heyman and taunts him while walking away.

– We go back to the ring and The Viking Raiders’ music hits. Instead of Erik and Ivar, out comes Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day. They are dressed like The Viking Raiders, mocking them on the way to the ring. “The New Raid” segment is next. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see recent happenings between The Viking Raiders and The New Day. We go back to the ring and Woods introduces himself as Erik The Gross, while Kofi is Ivar The Ugly. They say they are just kidding, then introduce themselves as ya boys, The New Day. Woods and Kingston go on with their promos mocking Erik and Ivar. The horns finally sound again and this time we’re getting the real Viking Raiders.

Erik and Ivar appear on the stage as fans boo. Woods calls them out as impostors. Erik says yes, they are new and vicious… Ivar says once they get to the ring the only words left to describe The New Day will be mangled… and broken, adds Erik. Woods says to be rude, are those the only two words you guys know? Woods offers to teach them more words. Kofi suggests disgusting, detestable, deplorable. Woods suggests “u-g-l-y, you ain’t got no alibi – you ugly!” The crowd repeats this. Erik and Ivar have heard enough. They march to the ring with their shields as Kingston and Woods stand with their smaller shields, and Woods sounds his own horn.

Jinder Mahal and Shanky suddenly attack The Viking Raiders at ringside. Woods and Kofi leap out of the ring and dive onto Erik and Ivar. The Vikings retreat back to the stage as Jinder and Shanky join The New Day in the ring. The New Day’s music hits as Shanky starts dancing with Woods and Kingston. Jinder hesitates but looks like he’s going to start dancing also. Erik and Ivar seethe from the entrance-way.

– Kayla is backstage with Ludwig Kaiser and WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther. Kayla shows us how Gunther denied Shinsuke Nakamura for an Open Challenge last week, then Nakamura defeated Kaiser. Braxton shows us a replay from the match. We also see how Gunther punished Kaiser after the match with chops to the chest. Kayla asks why Gunther attacked Kaiser. Gunther says because there is no room for failure, we will never lose. Gunther is in Kaiser’s face now while Kaiser looks down and Gunther adds that losing is unacceptable, losing has consequences. Kayla says Kaiser vs. Nakamura in a rematch will take place next week. Kaiser looks at Gunther and Gunther nods to confirm this. Kaiser says he’s sorry and then speaks in his native tongue. Gunther interrupts and yells back at him. Gunther orders Kaiser to unzip his jacket. Kaiser is moving slow so Gunther opens it for him, then knocks him down with a stiff chop to the chest. Gunther yells at Kaiser some more in his native tongue as a terrified Kayla looks on.

Aliyah vs. Lacey Evans

We go back to the ring and out comes Aliyah. We’re reminded of what happened last week between Aliyah and Lacey Evans as Aliyah poses on the ropes. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a video package for Evans, showing a recap of her recent vignettes, and then her heel turn promo on last week’s SmackDown. The music hits and out comes Evans to mostly boos now. Evans stops on the entrance-way and calls for her music to be re-started. She then resumes walking to the ring but she’s not in a good mood. Evans enters the ring and Aliyah approaches but the referee backs her off. Evans takes the mic and fans boo. She says she may not be better than anyone in this arena, but the people here damn sure ain’t better than her.

Evans says like she explained last week, she served her country and put her life on the line for all of the fans. They chant “you suck!” now. Evans says she overcame obstacles that would completely crush the average American, and she admitted she is slightly disgusted at the lack of appreciation the fans give her. Evans says all of that we just heard and saw is 100% true, in fact, she can add quite a few accolades to it because she’s an American hero, the prime example of everything you nasties should be and everything you can’t be and you hate it.

Fans gave Evans the “What?!” treatment now. She knows she offended a few fans and the vocal minority feels like the truth she says is a little too hard to handle, so she’s going to take a minute and honestly, from the bottom of her heart, she wants to apologize to anyone she’s offended. Fans respond with “What?!” and now louder boos. Evans says if they’re not going to accept her apology, then just like she said last week – go to hell. Evans drops the mic as fans continue booing. Evans exits the ring and begins walking up the ramp as Aliyah looks on from the ring. Fans continue booing as Evans heads backstage.

– Tonight’s Progressive Match Flo replay looks at last week’s show and how Sheamus got out of his match with Drew McIntyre, only for McIntyre to beat Butch. We also see how Sheamus, Butch and Ridge Holland attacked Drew after the match, but Drew fought them off and kept them away with Angela, his sword.

Drew McIntyre vs. Ridge Holland

We go back to the ring and out comes Drew McIntyre with his sword. Cole says this rematch from last week will determine the challenger for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, either Brock Lesnar or current champion Roman Reigns, at WWE Clash at The Castle on September 3. Drew hits the ring and poses as the pyro goes off. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Sheamus with Ridge Holland and Butch. Butch goes to ringside and tries to bring in the timekeeper’s bell. Sheamus stops him from entering the ring, then places the bell on the announce table. Butch rings the bell. Drew McIntyre attacks Holland in the ring while he’s distracted. Cole says it looks like this will be Drew vs. Holland instead.

McIntyre unloads on Holland and nails a big overhead throw across the ring. Drew delivers 10 Beats of The Bodhrán to Holland while making Sheamus watch from ringside. Sheamus and Drew have words at ringside now. Butch leaps off the apron but misses Drew. Holland takes advantage and sends Drew face-first into the ring post. Holland brings Drew back in and levels him, then hits a running splash into the corner. Holland scoops Drew for a powerslam but he kicks out at 1.

Holland clubs Drew with forearms while he’s down. Holland grounds Drew with a headlock now. They get up and trade strikes in the middle of the ring now. Holland with a headbutt into the corner. Sheamus apparently tosses his shillelagh into the ring. Holland whips Drew into the corner but he comes right out with a clothesline, then more offense. Drew with a neckbreaker and a kip-up for a big pop. Drew calls for Claymore but stops to knock Butch off the apron.

Ridge headbutts Drew and scoops him but Drew slides out. Drew with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt, then a White Noise to taunt Sheamus with as fans pop. Drew calls for the Claymore Kick as Sheamus looks on. McIntyre nails Holland with it for the pin to win.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

– After the match, McIntyre stands tall as the music hits. Butch goes to rush the ring but Sheamus pulls him back out. Drew stands with his sword and taunts Sheamus as we go to replays.

– The announcers hype Jimmy Uso vs. Angelo Dawkins with the reveal of their special referee for WWE SummerSlam.

Theory vs. Madcap Moss

We go back to the ring and out comes Theory with his Money In the Bank briefcase. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a WWE SummerSlam promo. Theory is in the ring taking selfies with his Money In the Bank briefcase. Cole shows us how Brock Lesnar appeared on RAW this past Monday, and we see his interaction with Theory. Megan Morant is backstage with Madcap Moss now. Moss is talking about what he wants to do to Theory tonight. Paul Heyman interrupts and says Morant is still better than Kayla Braxton. He asks Morant for a moment with Moss. Heyman thanks her and she leaves. Heyman shakes Moss’ hand and says they both know that Heyman knows Moss knows how Heyman is responsible for the biggest break-through in his career, and Moss knows that Heyman knows Moss knows that Theory cashing in Money In the Bank against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam does not make good business sense. Heyman says Moss gave Happy Baron Corbin a beating so severe that it took him out for a few weeks and if he did the same thing to Theory, then it would give Heyman some ammo to go to The Tribal Chief with… Heyman tells Moss to imagine it now, Moss vs. Reigns in the main event of a huge show. Think of the spotlight, think of the money, think of the prestige, think of what it will do to your career, to main event with Reigns. Moss nods his head. Heyman offers a shake but Moss says that sounds, to him, like Heyman is really worried about Theory cashing in at SummerSlam. Moss walks off, leaving Heyman’s hand hanging. We go back to the ring and out comes Moss as Theory looks on. Moss enters the ring and McAfee taunts him with the briefcase. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a video package on Maximum Male Models – Max Dupri with his models, ma.çé and mån.sôör. It’s announced that Maximum Male Models will reveal their 2022 Beachwear Collection next Friday. Dupri’s sister, Maxxine Dupri, will also be there. The bell sounds in the ring now as Theory and Moss lock up. They go to the corner and break. Moss taunts Theory. They lock up again and Moss takes it to the corner.

Theory turns it around and backs off while flexing to boos. Moss quickly goes behind and slams Theory, then again. Moss slaps Theory around and calls him a pretty boy. Moss keeps control but Theory counters and slams him. Theory taunts Moss while he’s down. Moss comes back and slams Theory, then mocks him while he’s down. Moss ends up with Theory on his shoulders. Moss with a big fall-away slam now. Moss works Theory around now but Theory takes him down with a headlock in the middle of the ring. More back and forth now. Moss takes Theory from corner to corner as fans chant “you suck!” at Theory.

Moss sends Theory over the top rope to the floor and they continue brawling there. Theory counters a move and slides free, then leaps over Moss as Moss runs shoulder-first into the steel ring steps. Theory talks some trash as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Theory drops Moss for a close 2 count. Theory grounds Moss with a headlock in the middle of the ring now. Moss fights up but Theory knees him in the gut twice to send him back down. Theory with right hands and trash talking while Moss is on his knees. They run the ropes and Moss explodes at Theory with a big shoulder tackle. They get up and trade punches now.

Moss gets the upperhand and hits a big clothesline. Moss keeps control and hits a big Spinebuster for a close 2 count. Theory fights out of a hold, stomps Moss’ leg, then slams him on his head for another close 2 count. Theory plays to the crowd for boos.

Moss slides off Theory’s shoulders and sends him to the apron. Theory hangs Moss over the top rope. Moss runs the ropes and hits a big clothesline. Moss then charges and knocks Theory off the apron to the floor at the announce table. Theory retreats to the timekeeper’s area but Moss follows. Theory turns around and decks Moss with his briefcase as the referee calls the match.

Winner by DQ: Madcap Moss

– After the bell, fans boo as Theory keeps the attack going on Moss. We go to replays. Moss is announced the winner by disqualification. Theory takes the mic on the stage and says no one cares. Theory raises the briefcase and says he’s still Mr. Money In the Bank, and soon to be the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Fans boo. Sami Zayn interrupts on the stage now, with his arm in a sling. Sami asks if he heard Theory right. Sami says when Theory says what he just did, that’s disrespecting The Tribal Chief, and when you disrespect The Bloodline, there are consequences. Sami says as a representative of The Bloodline and an Honorary Uce, he is strongly recommending that Theory apologize right now. Theory talks some trash and asks what Sami can possibly do. The music interrupts and out come Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. Sami looks a lot more confident now as Theory backs away from the ringside area. Moss is on his feet now. Theory turns around to Moss, and Moss scoops him, then sends him face-first into the ring post. Moss sends Theory retreating over the barrier as The Usos taunt him from the ring.

SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso vs. Angelo Dawkins

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Jimmy Uso with Jey Uso, hit the ring and taunt Theory while clutching the titles. Cole says we will find out the special guest referee for The Street Profits vs. The Usos at SummerSlam. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Sami Zayn is on commentary now. We go back to the ring and Samantha Irvin does the introductions as The Street Profits come out – Angelo Dawkins with Montez Ford. The bell rings and they lock up. Dawkins takes Jimmy to the corner but backs off, then again in the opposite corner. Dawkins ducks a right hand and hits a Spinebuster.

Dawkins stays on top of Jimmy on the mat now. They wrestle back to their feet and Jimmy rocks Dawkins. Dawkins and Uso tangle but Uso catches him with a Samoan Drop. Dawkins fights back from the apron but Uso kicks him off tot he floor. Uso runs the ropes for a suicide dive but Dawkins meets him at the ropes with a forearm.

Dawkins knocks Uso out to the floor from the other side of the ring, then runs around the ring and charges, launching Uso over the barrier and into the timekeeper’s area with a shoulder. Fans pop. Ford and Dawkins celebrate at ringside as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Cole says Jimmy took control during the break. Uso has Dawkins down in the corner now. He delivers the Rikishi splash but Dawkins comes right up out of the corner with a big right hand. They’re both dazed and slowly falling to the mat. Dawkins mounts offense with strikes now. They run the ropes and Dawkins hits the big corkscrew flying elbow. Dawkins drops Jimmy on his head for a close 2 count. Dawkins with the corkscrew splash in the corner now. Dawkins keeps control but stops to knock Jey off the apron as he approaches.

Jimmy ends up running into the referee and he goes down. Dawkins rolls up a distracted Jimmy for the long count but referee Charles Robinson is laid out. Dawkins turns back around to a superkick by Jimmy. Jimmy covers for the pin to win but the referee is still out.Jimmy starts waking the referee up now. Uso turns around to the Sky High from Dawkins. He holds it for the pin and Robinson finally wakes up. The count is long but the referee counts it for the pin to win.

Winner: Angelo Dawkins

– After the bell, Cole and McAfee immediately shout about Uso’s shoulder being up during the pin. The music hits as The Profits begin celebrating in the ring. We go to replays. The replays show how Uso had his arm up. The Usos are arguing with Robinson now while The Profits stand across from them. Adam Pearce comes out to the stage with a mic. He understands why both teams have been upset as of late, and he knows how, as an athlete, there’s nothing worse than losing to a bad call. Pearce says this is exactly why we need a special guest referee at WWE SummerSlam. Pearce says he has officially found the perfect man for the job. Pearce shows us a video package on WWE Hall of Famer and Senior Vice President of Live Events Jeff Jarrett. Jarrett is the special referee for the title match between The Usos and The Profits at SummerSlam. The Usos and The Profits start brawling immediately after the Jarrett video. Robinson calls for help to come try and restore order. Officials hit the ring but the brawl continues. SmackDown goes off the air with The Usos and The Street Profits brawling.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.