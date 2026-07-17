WWE SmackDown Results 7/17/26

MVP Arena

Albany, New York

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Joe Tessitore & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Transcription by Josh Lopez

GUNTHER, Adam Pearce, Cody Rhodes Segment

GUNTHER: Alright, let’s address the elephant in the room, shall we. My whole career, I pride myself with being an outstanding professional, but ever since I joined SmackDown, I have been mistreated, that’s right. And I don’t know what it is with Nick, he might be jealous, if he is, I get it, at the end, I am the greatest professional wrestler in WWE, and I should be WWE Champion, right now, and all of you know it. The only thing that’s been preventing me from being champion is Nick Aldis, himself. He’s the one who made this whole thing personal. So, now we’re walking into SummerSlam, and what is his great idea? He’s forcing me to team up with Sami Zayn at Madison Square Garden, Saturday Night’s Main Event to against Cody Rhodes and CM Punk. Sami Zayn is a bum, and Sami Zayn is beneath me. To put me in this position is unacceptable, and I won’t stand for it.

Adam Pearce: Enough, enough, enough, enough. Are you done? I’ve heard enough, I’m sure the people of Albany have heard enough. Feel however you want, because when it comes to Nick Aldis, the only thing, the only thing you should be saying is thank you.

GUNTHER: Are you out of your mind? Thank you for what?

Adam Pearce: Thank you for saving your job. Think about it, rewind a couple weeks, GUNTHER, you kicked Cody’s head in a car door, you cost him a championship match in Chicago, and then when it’s not enough, you put your hands on Nick Aldis, your boss, I might remind you. You choke him out, you leave him for laying, and for what? If it were up to me, if you were on Monday’s, you would be fired. But lucky for you, it wasn’t up to me, you know, that decision was made from way above both of us. And for a reason I have yet to understand, Nick went into position, he asked, he begged, he petition to make sure that your tag match tomorrow night on Saturday Night’s Main Event goes on as schedule, including the stipulation.

GUNTHER: Of course, stipulations, so the guy is not even going to be here tonight?

Adam Pearce: You don’t get it, do you? You still don’t get it, and you don’t deserve it, because if you waited before you choked Nick out, he would have told you, if you and Sami are successful tomorrow night in The Garden, you’re added to the WWE Championship Match at SummerSlam, and it becomes a Fatal Four-Way.

– Cody Rhodes music hits. He does the Aura Farming Pyro Pose. Cody storms into the ring. Cody drops Gunther with a double leg takedown. Cody transitions into a ground and pound attack. Cody is throwing haymakers at Gunther. Gunther tumbles to the floor.

Cody Rhodes: Enough! Look at you, handed another stipulation, that’s great, but where’s the logic? You said it, you kicked my head in the car, and you don’t expect me to whip your ass, on sight? You’re not gonna make it past Saturday Night’s Main Event, with myself and my partner CM Punk, but guess what? It’s Friday Night, the lights are bright, and the road to Saturday Night’s Main Event runs through Albany. I’m ready, I know you’re ready. One-on-one, tonight. I just need Mr. Pearce to give it the okay.

Adam Pearce: Mr. Rhodes, it is official.

Adam Pearce Announcement On Rhea Ripley’s Injury Status

As many of you know, WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley has been spending the last several weeks recovering from a Torn Meniscus. Throughout her recovery, she’s worked tirelessly with WWE Medical and she’s close to returning. But due to the tricky nature of the injury, it is my unfortunate duty to report that Rhea Ripley will not be able to compete at SummerSlam. With her timetable uncertain, we have made the decision to crown an Interim WWE Women’s Champion. Beginning tonight, and over the next two weeks, five women will have the opportunity to win their way into a Ladder Match at SummerSlam. The winner of the ladder match becomes the Interim WWE Women’s Champion. And when Rhea does return to competition, we find out who the one and only WWE Women’s Champion truly is. And that is official.

STILL TO COME

– Finn Balor vs. Talla Tonga w/Tama Tonga

– Cody Rhodes vs. GUNTHER

Checkout Episode 18 of The SUR Files