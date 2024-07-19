WWE SmackDown Results 7/19/24

CHI Health Center

Omaha, Nebraska

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Corey Graves & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Cody Rhodes, A-Town Down Under Segment

Cody Rhodes: So, Omaha, what do we want to talk about? Let’s talk about Randy Orton. I have the distinction, the privilege to call Randy a friend. Before, he was a mentor, he picked me when he didn’t have to, he kept me when others told him to discard me. I would not be standing here Undisputed WWE Champion without Randy Orton. So, imagine the guilt when a man, who has a lovely wife, a beautiful family, five children, a man who came back from what could’ve been a career ending injury, and had spinal fusion surgery, imagine my guilt watching this Bloodline put Randy Orton through a table. You know, family is not always blood. I don’t know, how does my song go? Wrestling has more than one royal family. Randy is family. Randy is my brother.

And if he were here, he wouldn’t want me to wax poetic about our friendship, he wouldn’t want me to talk about guilt or shame. I mean, the difference between the two is the difference between being bad and doing something bad. Instead of talking about all that, I would rather look directly into this camera, right here, and talk to the man responsible, Solo Sikoa. I looked Solo in the eyes before WrestleMania 39, even, and I told him, you are not ready. And you paid me back in kind, by costing me the very title that I’m holding now, the very title that you and I will compete for in the main event of SummerSlam. Solo, with everything you’ve done, trying to erase your time as the enforcer, that’s a cute nickname by the way, and instead become The Tribal Chief. How does it feel knowing that I’m still standing here in this ring, I’m still champion, and that you are still not ready?

Austin Theory: Oh, Cody, Cody Rhodes. Cody, you are spending a lot of time talking about The Bloodline, but because of you, Jacob Fatu from The Bloodline attacked me last week. Hey, look at my cheek, it’s swollen.

Cody Rhodes: Wait, your cheek is swollen, I thought that was because your own partner, the man standing next to you, knee’d you square in the face.

Grayson Waller: Hey, you’re pushing that narrative, too? Trying to deflect away from the truth, that you can’t take accountability for your own actions. The reason my best mate Austin Theory got attacked last week, that’s because of you. And the reason your mentor, your hero, your friend, who without you would’ve never won that championship, the reason he got hurt last week was because of you.

Cody Rhodes gets into a brawl with A-Town Down Under. Boxing Superstar Terrence Crawford gives Cody a steel chair. Cody delivers multiple chair shots. Cody clocks Theory with The Disaster Kick to close this segment. Cody tells Nick Aldis that he wants to fight A-Town Down Under by himself because he wants to send a message to The Bloodline. Nick understands where Cody is coming from, but he has till the end of the night to find a tag team partner.

First Match: Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade El Idolo

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Idolo applies a side headlock. Hayes whips Idolo across the ring. Idolo drops Hayes with a shoulder tackle. Hayes drops down on the canvas. Hayes leapfrogs over Idolo. Idolo lunges over Hayes. Hayes slips over Idolo’s back. Hayes goes for a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover, but Idolo lands back on his feet. Idolo goes for a Back Body Drop, but Hayes counters with a Sunset Flip for a one count. Idolo with a double leg takedown. Hayes blocks The Figure Four Leg Lock. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Hayes goes for the drop down trip, but Idolo holds onto the ropes.

Rollup Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Idolo with a Running Boot. Hayes answers with a Running Dropkick. Hayes blocks The Springboard Reverse Spanish Fly. Hayes kicks out the legs of Idolo. Hayes hits The Fade Away. Hayes has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Hayes applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Hayes transitions into a top wrist lock. Idolo with heavy bodyshots. Idolo decks Hayes with a JawBreaker. Hayes drives his knee into the midsection of Idolo. Idolo reverses out of the irish whip from Hayes. Misfired Clotheslines. Idolo drops Hayes with The Western Lariat. Forearm/Palm Strike Exchange. Idolo with Two Dragon Screw Leg Whips. Idolo ducks a clothesline from Hayes. Idolo with a flying forearm smash.

Idolo pops back on his feet. Idolo plays to the crowd. Idolo with The Shotgun Meteora for a two count. Idolo goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Hayes lands back on his feet. Hayes with The La Mistica for a two count. Hayes puts Idolo on the top turnbuckle. Idolo with elbows into the midsection of Hayes. Idolo sends Hayes crashing into the canvas. Idolo with The Double Jump MoonSault for a two count. Idolo goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Hayes lands back on his feet. Idolo slaps Hayes in the chest. Hayes with a Pump Knee Strike. Idolo responds with The Discus Elbow Smash for a two count. Idolo goes for The Flying Splash, but Hayes counters with The First 48 for a two count. Hayes drags Idolo to the corner. Idolo avoids Nothing But Net. Idolo denies The La Mistica. Idolo connects with The Message to pickup the victory.

Winner: Andrade El Idolo via Pinfall

Bayley & Nia Jax Interview

Corey Graves: Ladies, thank you both for joining me. Nia, I want to start by asking you, about Cleveland, about SummerSlam.

Nia Jax: I’m not listening to you, Corey. Stop. Look at me and look at Bayley. Start feeling sorry for Bayley, because at SummerSlam, I’m going to beat her, I’m going to take her title, and I’m going to put her down like an old, sick dog. I’m going to put her out of my misery.

Bayley: Man, Nia, you haven’t changed in these ten years that we’ve known each other, not one bit.

Nia Jax: Bayley, I have changed, okay. And before you go too long, I am your Queen Of The Ring, and you should address me as Queen Nia.

Bayley: Oh, I’m going to address you how I want to address you, okay. And you know what I meant, Nia. You’re still the same heartless woman you were since day one. You have the same big mouth, and you just walk around like you own the place. You’re the same Nia that in 2017, took me out of my SummerSlam match.

Nia Jax: Oh, we’re going to go there?

Bayley: Yeah, we’re going to go there, and I’m going to finish what I was saying. You took me out of my SummerSlam match, and that changed the trajectory of my whole career. But you didn’t hurt me because you’re so big, and you’re so much stronger than me or you’re so vicious, you hurt me because you’re big, you’re clumsy, and you’re reckless.

Nia Jax: You know, honestly, Bayley, I’m pretty content being your Queen Of The Ring. I am the queen of this division. I’m on top. I’m coming for that title, because I get to take it off of you.

Bayley: Alright, Nia, well, I have some bad news for you, okay? And I don’t want you listen to what all of these people are saying, you know, that you’re so much bigger, and you’re going to mop the floor with me. No, I want you to look me right now, and if you’re telling that you’ve changed since 2017, then believe me that I have, too. And I’m walking into SummerSlam with this WWE Women’s Championship, and I’m walking out of SummerSlam with this WWE Women’s Championship. And there’s not a damn thing that you can do to stop me.

Nia Jax: Is this done yet?

– There will be a SummerSlam Kickoff Event on Friday August 2nd that will be streaming on Peacock.

– Chelsea Green and Piper Niven prevents Bianca BelAir & Jade Cargill from walking into Nick Aldis’ Office. Chelsea says that Bianca and Jade are complaining losers. Well, isn’t Chelsea about to do the same thing? Chelsea tells Bianca and Jade to walk out. Bianca says that Chelsea is starting to get on her nerves, how about she meets her in the ring, and then we’ll see who gets to talk to Nick Aldis first.

Second Match: Bianca BelAir w/Jade Cargill vs. Chelsea Green w/Piper Niven

Green talks smack to BelAir after the bell rings. Palm Strike Exchange. Green side steps BelAir into the turnbuckles. Green with a Step Up Enzuigiri. BelAir blocks The Unprettier. BelAir starts running the ropes. BelAir with The Release German Suplex. BelAir goes for The Handspring MoonSault, but Green ducks out of the way. BelAir dodges The Pump Kick. BelAir goes for The KOD, but Green lands back on her feet. Green goes for The O’Connor Roll, but BelAir rolls her over to pickup the victory. After the match, BelAir and Cargill had a standoff with Green and Niven. The Unholy Union appears on the titantron. They love how passionate BelAir and Cargill are about their Women’s Tag Team Titles. When you’re the champion, you have all of the power. They have everything. As far as their rematch is concerned, they’ll think about it.

Winner: Bianca BelAir via Pinfall

Logan Paul & LA Knight Contract Signing

STILL TO COME

– Tiffany Stratton vs. Michin

– Cody Rhodes & TBD vs. A-Town Down Under

Checkout Episode 422 of The Hoots Podcast