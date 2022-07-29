Stay tuned for live WWE SmackDown results at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up for tonight:
* Maxxine Dupri and the Maximum Male Models reveal their 2022 SummerSlam Beachwear Collection
* The New Day vs. The Viking Raiders
* Lacey Evans vs. Aliyah
* Irish Donnybrook Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus to determine the #1 contender to the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at Clash at The Castle
* Brock Lesnar is advertised by the WWE Events website and the arena
