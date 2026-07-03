WWE SmackDown Results 7/3/26

Boardwalk Hall

Atlantic City, New Jersey

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Corey Graves)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Sami Zayn Championship Celebration

Sami Zayn: It seems to me like a lot of folks out here tonight came to ride or die with The Last Real Good Guy. And I just want to say, before I even get started, the overwhelming reaction, the love that I’ve gotten over the last few days since winning this, it’s really touched me. From the bottom of my heart, thank you, I mean that, thank you. But the whole thing is really kind of funny considering, for the past six months, I’ve come out here and I’ve been booed out of the building, every single time. And it’s funny, because the people booing are the same people who, three years ago, were dying to see Sami Zayn as a WWE Champion. But then they decided, oh, this guy is never going to do it. They jumped off the bandwagon. They turned their backs on me. They wanted to boo me, but now I have this. So, I could be petty if I wanted to. I could be petty and tell every single one of those people who turned their backs on me to kiss my ass.

But I won’t, and you want to know why? Because I am a good guy. And that is the same reason why I’m holding this. Because I never changed. Everyone told me, if you want to win, you have to be a bit more selfish, you need to be more cutthroat, you need to do some things you don’t want to do. And I did it, I won this the way I always said I would win it, I did it my way, I did it the right way. And I could be petty, trust me, I could be petty, and I could tell every single one of those people that said, oh, he’s not championship material, he’ll never win the big one. I could very easily tell each and every single one of them to kiss my ass. But I won’t, I won’t, because this is a celebration, people. Am I right? Am I right? And you know what it is we’re celebrating here tonight? You’re goddamn right, we are celebrating me. We are celebrating the new WWE Champion. We are celebrating the end of the debate, once and for all, I forever go down now as one of the all-time greats. I will forever be known now as Sami Zayn, WrestleMania Main Eventer, Grand Slam Champion. And until the day I die and beyond, I will forever be known as a WWE Champion. And no amount of booing, no amount of hate, no amount of noise will ever, ever take that away from me.

– Cody Rhodes comes down to the ring.

Cody Rhodes: Sami.

Sami Zayn: Cody. So, what do you wanna talk about?

Cody Rhodes: It’s very simple, you said something I had forgotten, you reminded me of it. When I won that WWE Championship, you were the very first to come into the ring and celebrate with me. So, I didn’t want to wait in line. I wanted to be the first here, as you put it, during this celebration to tell you, congratulations, champ.

-Sami shakes hands with Cody.

Sami Zayn: Woah, woah, woah, woah. What? That’s it? Hey, hey, hey, come back here. Come back here a second, Cody, come on. Let’s not do this, okay? Let’s not play this game. For once, just drop the act for a second, okay? Cut the American Nightmare, drop The Golden Boy, and just be Cody for one second. We both know that’s not the only reason you came out here. I have something that you once had. Now it’s mine. It’s something I know you want. It’s something I know you are addicted to. So, just be honest with me, for once in your life, Cody. No, no, no, forget the games, just come right out and say it. Tell me why you’re really out here.

– Jey Uso comes down to the ring.

Jey Uso: Oh, my dog. I’m not going to run it back, because you’re my dog, Sami Zayn. I’m so proud of you, uce. Man, you earned that, you deserve that, but you know why I’m here, uce. Bloodline Business. Sami, this is your warning shot, I need to bring that gold back to the family.

Cody Rhodes: The family? What year is this? The family? Do we not know who each other are? I mean, it’s him who’s standing here, WWE Champion. And since those days, correct me if I’m wrong, you’ve been World Heavyweight Champion. So, at what point did my friend Jey Uso revert to just running errands for The Tribal Chief? And besides, we were just talking about my rematch.

Sami Zayn: Oh, were we? Okay, I’m going to put a stop to this, right now. We’re not doing this, okay? Jey, no one was happier for you than me. When you won the World Championship, I laid back. And Cody, despite what you might think, I never came for you, I never stabbed you in the back, I never gunned for your title. You had your chance. Now, it is my time to be WWE Champion. What was it that you told me, Cody? As long as I have this, you never will. Well, now it’s mine. And Jey, what did you say? You said, the WWE Championship needs to come back to the family? As far as I’m concerned, it’s still in the family and it’s going to stay on my shoulders. No one’s touching this, you understand? No one is touching this. So, I say this as a friend, I say this as family, both of you, stay away from me.

Adam Pearce: Hold on, Sami. Sami, if you don’t mind. Now, I know you’re aware, Aldis isn’t here, he got sent home after his little dust up with GUNTHER, which means for the first time in a very long time, and it feels pretty damn good, I am the acting general manager of SmackDown. Which is big for you, Sami, because that means my first order of business is to find you a challenger.

Sami Zayn: With respect, Adam, don’t I, as champion, have a little bit of say of who I face at SummerSlam?

Adam Pearce: With respect, Sami, who said anything about SummerSlam? Look, I get it, if Aldis could bother to show up and do his job, he’d probably give you exactly what you want. But Nick’s not here, I am, so we do it my way. And that means, you will defend that Undisputed WWE Championship, this Monday on Raw. But it gets better, Sami. Like I said, you’re going to have a challenger and we’re going to have a number one contender, after Jey Uso battles Cody Rhodes, tonight in Atlantic City.

– Cathy Kelley had a backstage interview with Charlotte Flair. Why did Charlotte Flair interfere in the Women’s United States Championship Match at Night Of Champions? Charlotte says that Jade Cargill got what she deserved. Jade ruined Charlotte’s opportunity at winning Queen Of The Ring, so she returned the favor. Charlotte says that she’s going to continue teaching Jade lessons until she gets the picture. Alexa Bliss joins the conversation. Alexa didn’t know that Charlotte was going to be at Night Of Champions. Charlotte says that Alexa should know that she’s impulsive. Plus, Jade injured Alexa, she attacked Charlotte, enough is enough. Alexa understands that, but she just wanted a heads up. Charlotte tells Alexa that it wasn’t personal. Last week, when Charlotte was sitting at home icing her knee, she saw Alexa on screen teaming up with Tiffany Stratton. Alexa says that they both know she’s stubborn enough to team with Tiffy for Charlotte. Right on cue, Tiffy appears with Chelsea Green. Tiffy says that she never needed Charlotte’s help, but she still passive aggressively said thank you. Chelsea says that Jade should be very worried about them. Charlotte tells Tiffy that she’s welcomed and she’ll see them out in the ring.

First Match: Charlotte Flair, Tiffany Stratton, Chelsea Green vs. Jade Cargill, Michin, B-Fab In A 6-Woman Tag Team Match

Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cargill outpowers Stratton. Stratton ducks under two clotheslines from Cargill. Cargill goes for a SpineBuster, but Stratton counters with a Dropkick. Michin tags herself in. Stratton tells Michin to bring it. Stratton with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Stratton with a Running Hip Attack against the ropes. Stratton goes for The Cartwheel Alabama Slam, but Michin counters with a Sunset Flip for a two count. Michin kicks Stratton in the gut. Michin pulls Stratton down to the mat. Michin struts around the ring. Michin slams Stratton’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Michin tags in Fab. Double Vertical Suplex for a one count. Fab goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Stratton lands back on her feet. Charlotte tags herself in. Stratton kicks Fab in the face. Charlotte with The Flying Crossbody Block. Charlotte boots Cargill off the ring apron. Charlotte ducks a clothesline from Michin. Charlotte rocks Michin with a forearm smash. Charlotte side steps Fab into the turnbuckles. Fab decks Charlotte with a back elbow smash. Charlotte answers with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Charlotte with a Fallaway Slam.

Charlotte pops back on her feet. Charlotte unloads a series of knife edge chops. Fab reverses out of the irish whip from Charlotte. Charlotte with a Big Boot from the apron. Charlotte with a Cannonball Senton off the apron. Charlotte is fired up. Cargill with a running clothesline on the floor. Cargill flexes her muscles. Cargill rolls Charlotte back into the ring. Cargill with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Cargill slams Charlotte’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Cargill tags in Michin. Michin with forearm shivers. Michin with heavy bodyshots. Michin tags in Fab. Fab repeatedly stomps on Charlotte’s chest. Fab tags in Michin. Michin is choking Charlotte with her boot. Michin applies a rear chin lock. Charlotte with heavy bodyshots. Michin reverses out of the irish whip from Charlotte. Charlotte holds onto the ropes. Charlotte kicks Michin in the chest. Michin stops Charlotte in her tracks. Michin is raining down forearm shivers. Michin drags Charlotte to the corner. Simultaneous tag to Cargill. Double Irish Whip. Michin with a Spinning Back Kick. Fab with a Running Boot. Cargill uppercuts Charlotte. Cargill with The Fallaway Slam.

Cargill pops back on her feet. Cargill taunts Charlotte. Charlotte avoids The Leaping Back Elbow Smash. Fab tags herself in. Fab goes after Charlotte’s legs. Charlotte with forearm shivers. Fab drives her knee into the midsection of Charlotte. Fab knocks Stratton off the apron. Fab takes a swipe at Green. Both ladies are knocked down after a double clothesline. Green and Michin are tagged in. Green ducks a clothesline from Michin. Green knocks Cargill off the apron. Green with Two Arm-Drags. Green ducks a clothesline from Michin. Green with a Ripcord Slap. Green with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Green follows that with a Sliding Face Plant. Green salutes the crowd. Green hits The Rough Ryder for a two count. Stratton with a basement dropkick to Fab. Cargill SuperKicks Stratton. Charlotte SuperKicks Cargill. Charlotte dodges The Pump Kick. Green dumps Cargill out of the ring. Michin rolls Green over for a two count. Green slaps Michin in the face. Green turns Old School into a Hurricanrana. Michin tags in Cargill. Green side steps The Pump Kick. Cargill denies The Unprettier. Cargill goes for Jaded, but Green rolls her over for a two count. Green knocks Fab off the apron. Cargill connects with Jaded to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jade Cargill, Michin, and B-Fab via Pinfall

– Coming out of the commercial break, we see Adam Pearce on his cellphone having a heated conversation with Nick Aldis. Sami Zayn appears. Sami doesn’t understand why he has to defend his title on Raw when he’s not a Raw Superstar. Pearce says that Sami doesn’t understand that he’s giving him a great opportunity, he could prove why he’s the Undisputed WWE Champion in a great city, on the flagship show. If it makes Sami feel better, Pearce may invite some SmackDown Superstars to Raw this Monday and make it a Super Show. Either way, Pearce says congratulations, he’ll see Sami on Monday and it’s going to be great. Pearce pats Sami on his shoulder and walks away. Sami knocks down a water bottle out of frustration. Sami gets excited when he sees Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae. He expresses his gratitude for Gargano being there for him during his rough patch. Sami tells Gargano, this is proof, if you want to get ahead, you want to win championships around here, you gotta stay true to yourself. Sami is glad that Candice is here. He wants her to take a picture of him, Gargano and the WWE Championship.

Second Match: Rey Fenix (c) vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo For The AAA World Cruiserweight Championship

Vikingo refuses to shake Fenix’s hand after the bell rings. Vikingo rolls Fenix over for a two count. Fenix blocks a boot from Vikingo. Vikingo ducks a clothesline from Fenix. Vikingo with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Vikingo tells Fenix to bring it. Fenix with a waist lock go-behind. Fenix punches Vikingo in the back. Fenix sends Vikingo to the corner. Vikingo decks Fenix with a back elbow smash. Vikingo with a double boot to Fenix’s back. Vikingo is playing mind games with Fenix. Vikingo with a Spinning Back Kick. Vikingo drops Fenix with The Pele Kick. Vikingo is playing to the crowd. Fenix with a Roundhouse Kick. Fenix with The Double Springboard Crossbody Block for a two count. Vikingo reverses out of the irish whip from Fenix. Vikingo dodges The Rebound Spinning Heel Kick. Fenix ducks a clothesline from Vikingo. Fenix drops Vikingo with The Handspring Cutter for a two count.

Vikingo regroups on the outside. Vikingo gets Fenix trapped in the ring apron. Vikingo tees off on Fenix. Vikingo with a Diving Dropkick through the ropes. Vikingo with The Arabian MoonSault Press to the outside. Vikingo poses on the announce table. Vikingo with two overhand chops. Vikingo is choking Fenix with his boot. The referee admonishes Vikingo. Vikingo transitions into a ground and pound attack. Vikingo applies a rear chin lock. Fenix decks Vikingo with a back elbow smash. Vikingo drills Fenix with The Reverse Hurricanrana. Fenix responds with a German Suplex. Vikingo shoves Fenix. Fenix with Machine Gun Chops. Vikingo dodges The Discus Right Hand. Vikingo with a Rolling Elbow.

Vikingo sends Fenix to the corner. Fenix side steps Vikingo into the turnbuckles. Fenix with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Fenix delivers The Goodbye Amigo Kick. Fenix with The Frog Splash for a two count. Vikingo avoids The Shotgun Meteora. VIkingo with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Vikingo with a Shotgun Meteora of his own. Vikingo ascends to the top turnbuckle. Vikingo turns a Reverse 630 Senton into a Hurricanrana for a two count. Vikingo with The Windmill Kick. Vikingo goes back to the top turnbuckle. Fenix with a Roll Through Uppercut. Vikingo with forearm shivers. Vikingo stands on top of the steel ring post. Vikingo hits The Avalanche Reverse Hurricanrana for a two count. Vikingo goes for The 450 Splash, but Fenix ducks out of the way. Fenix with a Running Meteora. Fenix puts Vikingo on the top turnbuckle. Fenix slaps Vikingo in the chest. Fenix connects with The MMB to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still AAA World Cruiserweight Champion, Rey Fenix via Pinfall

– Cathy Kelley had a backstage interview with Giulia. Does she have a message for Blake Monroe? Giulia says that she doesn’t back down to any fight. Giulia has put Kiana James behind here. If Blake Monroe stops being a coward, she will fight her, anytime, anywhere. Kiana James joins the conversation. Kiana starts clapping her hands for Giulia. Kiana says that it would be just like Giulia to bite the hand that feeds her. Kiana says that Giulia got lucky. Giulia reminds Kiana that she beat her. Blake Monroe attacks Giulia from behind. Monroe drives Giulia face first into a production crate. Monroe introduces herself to Giulia. Monroe says that Glamour Stocks are on the rise. Kiana kneels down and tells Giulia to not forget who’s in control here. Monroe decides to slam Kiana’s head on the crate. Monroe says that it’s nice to see Kiana, laughs and walks away.

– Royce Keys walks up to Jacob Fatu and Jimmy Uso in the back. Royce wants to know what’s going on with Jacob, he can’t tap in with anybody? Royce implies that Jacob is just Roman Reigns lap dog now. Speaking of Roman, Jimmy says that The OTC sent them to SmackDown on a mission to find Solo Sikoa. Can Royce help them? Does he know where Solo’s at, because if he doesn’t, he should just stay out of family business. Family? Royce says that blood doesn’t make you family, loyalty makes you family. Royce says that he’s been Jacob’s day one for the past 14 years. He’s been loyal to Jacob, so as far as he’s concerned, Royce is Jacob’s family. Jimmy takes his shades off and says that he knows more. Jacob stares at Royce and walks away with Jimmy.

Trick Williams, Lil Yachty, Carmelo Hayes Segment

– Carmelo Hayes’ music hit as Lil Yachty was about to introduce Trick Williams.

Carmelo Hayes: Oh yeah. Alright, Trick, let’s get serious, let’s get to business. Look, on Saturday, Ricky couldn’t get the job done, so now it looks like, Atlantic City, we have no other choice but to run it back, you and me, for that United States Championship, if you ’bout it, ’bout it. No answer? Okay, you know what, I expected that. But before I go where I got to go, Trick, you know what, let me just give you your flowers. Everything that you do, man, it’s larger than life. The title looks great on you. The crowd, they love you. You’re unstoppable, but that’s because I haven’t decided to stop you yet. I made that championship, a championship. You turned that title into an accessory. So, if you and Lil Yachty want to run around here with a title, I’ll get you a discount code on WWEShop.com, it’s easy. It’s easy. Trick, that championship, that’s the workhorse championship, that’s the match of the night championship. That championship is for guys who are hungry. And it looks like to me, you walk around here like you had too much to eat, let’s really talk about it. I’m just getting started. So, Trick, I just say all that just to say this, man. Prove me wrong. Prove me wrong. Put that title against somebody that knows you better than anybody. Because all this talk about you on track to be one of the greatest US Champions of all-time, I’m not buying it. Because you might be able to walk the walk, and talk the talk when you’re in there with them, but the reality is, you got two left feet and a mouth full of marbles once you get in there with HIM.

Lil Yachty: Oh, man, who are you talking to? Look, this ain’t no willy-nilly call up from NXT, okay? This is Trick Willy, the one and only Trick Willy, might I need to add, the United States Champion. And since being called up to the big leagues, he has been nothing short but of pure greatness, okay? Now, I understand, you look like a match, right? Atlantic City, should we give this young man a match? Woah, woah, woah, slow down, all right, don’t blow a blood vessel. We got you, alright? You know what? Matter of fact, next week, you got yourself a match. But it’s not for the championship. Relax, alright. Hey, we gave you that chance, you blew it, you failed. Look, we’re not just going to keep giving out title shots, baby. You understand? Title is not on the line, alright, but you are lucky, because the champ needs to get his reps in. So, with that being said, you got a match next week. But please understand, next week, when things get tricky, you will have no more excuses as to why you cannot get the job done.

Trick Williams: You know what, Melo? It’s funny, I guess with all the history that you and me had, I really do know you like the back of my hand.

Trick drops the microphone. Trick clocks Melo with The Trick Slap to close this segment.

– We head to Danhausen’s Laboratory. The Miz and Kit Wilson are still electrocuted and sitting on their chairs. Matt Cardona appears. Miz and Wilson did the Zack Ryder, WOO, WOO, WOO, You Know It Chant. Cardona saw what happened on Monday with The Judgment Day. Danhausen is alright, Cardona has nothing to worry about, he’s going to have a match with JD McDonagh at Saturday Night’s Main Event at Madison Square Garden. Cardona says that if Danhausen needs back up, he’s here for him. Danhausen that he just got back up on his phone. Since Cardona is here, maybe he could help Danhausen finish new experiment. Cardona opens a lid and some antidote made Miz and Wilson start having convulsions and reciting catchphrases. Danhausen tells Cardona that he’s in charge of the laboratory for now.

Third Match: Brie Bella w/Paige vs. Lainey Reid w/Fatal Influence

Brie ducks a clothesline from Reid. Brie with a Lou Thez Press. Brie transitions into a ground and pound attack. Reid punches Brie in the ribs. Reid with a knife edge chop. Reid sends Brie to the corner. Brie with a Diving Clothesline. Brie with a Tornado Arm-Breaker for a two count. Reid drives Brie face first into the middle rope. Reid with a Belly to Back Suplex. Reid taunts Paige. Reid mocks Brie. Reid goes for an Elbow Drop, but Brie ducks out of the way. Brie hyperextends the left shoulder of Reid with an up kick. Brie repeatedly drives Reid shoulder first into the turnbuckles. Reid drives Brie face first into the top turnbuckle pad.

Reid with clubbing shoulder blocks. Reid puts Brie on the top turnbuckle. Reid uppercuts Brie. Brie with heavy bodyshots. Brie shoves Reid off the middle turnbuckle. Brie delivers The Missile Dropkick. Brie plays to the crowd. YES! Kicks. Brie gets distracted by Fallon Henley. Reid tugs on Brie’s hair. Reid goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Brie lands back on her feet. Brie with a hair pull takedown. Brie applies The Lebel Lock. Henley continues to run interference. Paige slams Henley’s head on the ring apron. Paige ducks a clothesline from Jacy Jayne. Paige sends Jayne face first into the steel ring post. Henley with a straight right hand. Brie throws Henley into the ringside barricade. Reid connects with The Running Pump Knee Strike to pickup the victory.

Winner: Lainey Reid via Pinfall

– Cody Rhodes runs into Finn Balor in the backstage area. Finn says that one of the main reasons he came to SmackDown was the idea of facing Cody Rhodes, but he hoped it was going to be for the title. Finn tells Cody to get back the Undisputed WWE Championship. It starts tonight. Finn wishes Cody good luck in his match. Cody says thank you and walks away. The MFT’s appear. Tama Tonga had time to think about what Finn said last week. He went to the elders so he could get guidance for what he should do next. What does that have to do with Finn? Talla Tonga attacks Finn from behind. Talla Chokeslams Finn on a production. Talla starts choking Finn. Tama says that he’s closing the chapter on everything from his past and Finn’s next.

Fourth Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Jey Uso In A Number One Contenders Match For The Undisputed WWE Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rhodes avoids The SuperKick. Jey denies The CrossRhodes. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Rhodes drops down on the canvas. Rhodes with The Kitchen Sink. Rhodes punches Jey in the back and forehead. Rhodes applies a wrist lock. Rhodes sends Jey to the corner. Jey launches Rhodes over the top rope. Rhodes slipped off the ring apron. Jey lands The Suicide Dive. Rhodes regroups on the outside. Jey rolls Rhodes back into the ring. Rhodes drops Jey with a Running NeckBreaker for a two count. Rhodes unloads a flurry of left jabs. Rhodes goes for The Bionic Elbow, but Jey counters with an uppercut. Jey is throwing haymakers at Rhodes. Jey goes for The Rock Punch, but Rhodes counters with a Drop-Down Uppercut. Jey with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Rhodes blocks The SuperKick. Rhodes hits The Cody Cutter for a two count.

Rhodes goes for The CrossRhodes, but Jey counters with a Snap Mare Escape. Jey with The Samoan Drop. Rhodes exits the ring. Jey charges around the ringside area. Rhodes kicks Jey in the chest. Rhodes launches Jey over the announce table. Jey sweeps out the legs of Rhodes on the announce table. Jey is raining down haymakers. Jey goes for The Suicide Dive, but Rhodes counters with a Leaping Forearm Smash. Rhodes pulls Jey out of the ring. Rhodes throws Jey into the timekeeper’s area. Rhodes with a Flying Sledge off the ringside barricade. Rhodes rolls Jey back into the ring. Jey with a straight right hand. Rhodes puts Jey on the top turnbuckle. Rhodes punches Jey. Jey blocks The SuperPlex. Jey HeadButts Rhodes.

Jey delivers The Uso Splash for a two count. Jey goes for The Spear, but Rhodes counters with The Big Boot. Rhodes with The Super Cody Cutter for a two count. Rhodes plays to the crowd. Rhodes goes for The Disaster Kick, but Jey counters with a SuperKick. Jey Spears Rhodes for a two count. Jey goes for The Uso Splash, but Rhodes ducks out of the way. Rhodes Spears Jey. Rhodes hits The CrossRhodes for a two count. Rhodes ascends to the top turnbuckle. Rhodes goes for The Uso Splash, but Jey gets his knees up in the air. Jey with an inside cradle for a two count. Rhodes and Jey are trading back and forth shots. Jey ducks a clothesline from Rhodes. Jey applies The Sleeper Hold. Rhodes goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Jey lands back on his feet. Jey with The O’Connor Roll for a one count. Rhodes denies The CrossRhodes. Rhodes backs Jey into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Rhodes ducks a clothesline from Jey. Rhodes connects with The CrossRhodes to pickup the victory.

Winner: Cody Rhodes via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 16 of The SUR Files