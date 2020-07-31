WWE SmackDown Results 7/31/2020

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a video package. John Morrison and The Miz send a warning to Big E and laugh at the idea of a singles run for him, while Lacey Evans and Naomi trade promos. Gran Metalik and WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles also have words in separate pre-recorded promos.

– We go right to another Firefly Fun House episode. Bray Wyatt appears and says he’s sorry he was late as he was out looking for WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman, who must be out in the bottom of the swamp. Unless the gators got him. Wyatt jokes that part of Strowman’s spirit will always be there. We see a few flashes from the recent Wyatt Swamp Fight. Wyatt makes it clear that he never wanted to hurt Strowman. Now “He” wants Strowman and something Strowman has. Until “He” gets what he wants, none of you are safe. We get flashes of The Fiend. Wyatt looks straight ahead and says, “Let me in!” He snaps back out of it and waves goodbye to end the segment.

– We’re live on a tape delay from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us to SmackDown. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves as the developmental trainees cheer in the crowd.

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Gran Metalik vs. AJ Styles

We go right to the ring for tonight’s opener and out first comes WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles. They talk about how Gran Metalik earned this title shot last week. Out next comes Metalik with Lucha House Party partner Lince Dorado. They hit the ring and pose as AJ barks at them. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and we get formal ring introductions from Greg Hamilton. The bell rings and here we go. AJ takes it to the corner and backs off as the referee warns him. They lock up again and go back to the corner. AJ ends up suckering Metalik in and beating him down to boos. AJ takes Metalik to the corner and chops him down. AJ with a backbreaker over his knee. AJ keeps control and hits a big suplex for another close 2 count.

AJ keeps control and whips Metalik hard into the corner, sending him back down. AJ smiles. More back and forth now. Metalik looks to mount some offense but AJ counters then misses an elbow drop as Metalik misses. Metalik sends AJ face-first out of the ring. AJ ends up bringing it back in and kicking Metalik in the shin, sending him back down. AJ looks to do some flying out but Metalik takes him down on the apron. Metalik flies from the apron while AJ counters and they hit the barrier hard. Both are down as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Metalik ends up on top with a big crossbody but AJ kicks out at 2. The crowd rallies for Metalik but AJ shuts him down again. AJ goes for the gut and kicks Metalik around while he’s down. AJ catches a kick and delivers knee strikes to the hurt leg. AJ takes Metalik right back down and locks him in as the referee warns him. AJ focuses on the leg some more. AJ grounds Metalik in the middle of the ring, working on the leg as Metalik screams out in pain.

AJ with a half-Crab now but the referee breaks it as Metalik gets the bottom rope. AJ kicks Metalik while he’s down some more. Metalik unloads while up on one leg now. Metalik with a close pin attempt. They tangle some and Metalik hits a big tornado DDT for another close 2 count. Metalik goes to the middle ropes and hits a big missile dropkick. AJ still kicks out at 2.

Metalik scoops AJ on his shoulders but the knee goes out. AJ unloads on Metalik with a flurry of big strikes, dropping him with a clothesline. AJ goes to the apron for the Phenomenal Forearm but has to roll through as Metalik dodges it. Metalik comes back with an enziguri and they both go down now. Metalik leaps off the middle rope again but AJ knocks him out of mid-air. AJ covers but Metalik kicks out. They go on and AJ ends up rolling Metalik into the Calf Crusher in the middle of the ring. AJ pulls back on the hold until Metalik taps out and AJ retains.

Winner: AJ Styles

– After the match, AJ stands tall as the boos get louder. The music hits and we go to replays. AJ is making his exit but he stops and takes out Dorado with a cheap shot. The boos pick up and AJ drops Dorado in the middle of the ring with a Styles Clash. AJ raises the title and leaves to boos.

– We go backstage and King Baron Corbin walks up on Shorty G watching what just happened. Corbin is trying to talk G up, saying he could’ve been out there competing. Shorty G says so now they’re just supposed to be friends? Corbin says they’ve always been friends. Corbin goes on about how G has been over-looked and then “barefoot idiots” come in and get all the opportunities. G sees what’s happening, that Corbin just wants him to take out Matt Riddle. Corbin dismisses this idea, he just wants G to see how he’s being done wrong in WWE. But Corbin does say that the King’s Ransom is still on the table and there for G if he wants to be the one that takes Riddle out. Corbin walks off.

– The announcers show us a video package with highlights from last week’s Bar Fight between Sheamus and the winner, Jeff Hardy.

– We see Jeff Hardy walking backstage now. He’s greeted by several WWE Superstars and officials. Otis hugs him and the others congratulate him. Jeff greets them back and we return to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes Jeff Hardy to a pop. He’s all smiles.

Jeff takes the mic and says he hasn’t felt this good in a long time. These past months with Sheamus have been tough as he has been a constant reminder how dangerous his demons can be. Jeff says sobriety will be a never-ending challenge and he has to face every day. Beating Sheamus in the Bar Fight was a reminder he’s on the right path. Jeff says he’s an alcoholic but he’s so much more than that – he’s a loving father, husband, and he’s a WWE Superstar. He gets to perform in the ring for the fans and he loves that. Jeff goes on and says he never wants to let anyone down again. The struggle is real and he will fight it every day but he’s grateful to be here. He goes on but the music interrupts and out comes King Baron Corbin.

Corbin is tired of hearing Jeff talk about his sobriety. The crowd boos. Corbin says Jeff is The Charismatic Enigma, what’s up with all the crying and whining about recovery? He goes on and mentions the problems with Matt Riddle and tonight’s match with Drew Gulak. Corbin feels like he’s losing his mind, like his kingdom is an insane asylum. Jeff says maybe the real problem is Corbin. Corbin goes on running Jeff down as Jeff just shakes his head in the ring. The crowd boos. Gulak suddenly attacks Corbin from behind on the stage and we go to commercial.

Drew Gulak vs. King Baron Corbin

Back from the break and the match is already underway as King Baron Corbin and Drew Gulak go at it. Gulak takes Corbin down by his arm. Corbin gets up and delivers a knee to the gut.

Gulak fights back and focuses on the leg now. Gulak clubs the arm and sends Corbin back down. More back and forth between the two. Gulak catches a kick and continues beating Corbin around to cheers. Gulak ties the arm up again as the crowd rallies. Gulak with more damage to the hand and arm, then a headbutt into the corner. Corbin misses a big shot, allowing Gulak to unload with strikes in the corner. Corbin rams Gulak back into the corner and punches him. Corbin finally levels Gulak out of the corner with a big right hand for a 2 count.

Corbin works Gulak over on the mat some more. Gulak fights back and out of the corner but Corbin drops him and applies a half-Crab. The referee checks on Gulak in the middle of the ring. Gulak slides out of the hold. Corbin wastes some time and Gulak pulls him down into the Crossface submission. Gulak pounds on Corbin but Corbin still gets the bottom rope to break the hold. Gulak runs into a back elbow. Gulak dropkicks Corbin into the ropes. Corbin misses a clothesline and Gulak nails two more dropkicks, dropping Corbin with the second. The crowd rallies for Gulak now.

Gulak goes to the top with the flying clothesline. Corbin still kicks out at 2. Corbin scoops Gulak but Gulak slides out. Corbin comes right back with a Deep Six. “Bro!” suddenly rings out as the music hits and here comes Matt Riddle to watch the match from the stage. Corbin is briefly distracted but he goes back over and gets pulled into a pin attempt. Corbin comes right back and hits End of Days for the pin to win.

Winner: King Corbin

– After the bell, Riddle immediately rushes the ring and goes to work on Corbin from behind. Shorty G makes the save from behind and ends up hitting a big German on Riddle, dropping him on his head as Corbin smiles. G stands tall and looks back at Corbin as the crowd boos. G motions to Corbin for the money as Corbin’s music hits and we go to replays. G joins Corbin on the ramp and they both make a gesture for the money. Corbin rants about this being his kingdom as they back up the ramp together.

– Still to come, Big E vs. The Miz. Back to commercial.

Big E vs. The Miz

Back from the break and out come Big E with the kickoff to his singles run. The crowd pops as Big E does The New Day introduction. We see last week’s segment where Kofi Kingston told Big E he was injured. Big E waits in the ring now as The Miz comes out with John Morrison next.

The bell rings and here we go, back and forth to start. Big E overpowers some and they take it back to the corner as the referee warns them. Big E rallies the crowd. Big E fights Miz off but Miz beats him down with strikes to boos. Miz runs the ropes but Big E catches him in the abdominal stretch in the middle of the ring. Morrison looks on while Big E spanks Miz. Big E drops Miz with a high elbow for a 2 count. They have words in the middle of the ring and Miz slaps Big E. Big E ends up launching Miz out to the floor, then stalking him. Big E sends Miz face-first into the announce table, then into the ring post for another pop. Big E warns Morrison as he approaches behind him.

Big E launches Miz into the barrier now. Morrison ends up running and leaping off the steel steps, taking Big E down at ringside for boos. Miz brings it back in the ring and comes off the top with a double axe handle for a 2 count. Miz grounds Big E as the crowd allies now. Big E fights back and sends Miz to the apron. Big E clotheslines Miz on the apron. Big E follows to the floor and Morrison backs off. Big E works over Miz while he’s down on the apron. Big E runs and goes for the big splash on the edge of the apron but Miz moves and Big E lands hard. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Miz has Big E grounded in the middle of the ring as the crowd rallies. Morrison rallies for Miz. Big E fights up and out but Miz is on his back with a Sleeper now. Big E fades back to his knees. Big E rams Miz back into the corner. More back and forth between the two. Miz beats Big E back down and talks some trash while kicking him around and taunting him. Big E blocks a shot and looks to mount offense.

Big E blocks a neckbreaker and launches Miz with a pair of belly-to-belly suplexes, and another. Miz keeps fighting and hits an elbow. Miz slides out of the Big Ending. Big E blocks the Skull Crushing Finale. Miz rakes the eyes and drops Big E with a DDT in the middle of the ring. Big E still kicks out at 2 for a pop. Miz with It Kicks while Big E is on his knees now. Big E ducks the roundhouse kick but Miz lands on his feet. Miz takes Big E’s knee out.

Miz with knees and kicks to the knee in the corner. More back and forth action between the two. Big E counters and hits a big Uranage for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Big E runs to hit the Spear to send Miz off the apron but Miz meets him with a knee to the face. Miz distracts the referee, allowing Morrison to get on the apron with a big knee to the face. Miz follows up with a Skull Crushing Finale but somehow Big E kicks out at 2. Miz goes right into the Figure Four submission. The crowd rallies and Big E drags himself to the bottom rope to break the hold.

Miz drives knees into Big E’s hurt leg while he’s down now. Miz uses the middle rope. Morrison gets on the apron again for a cheap shot but this time the referee sees him. The referee ejects Morrison after they have words. Miz pleads with the referee as Morrison makes his exit, insisting he didn’t do anything wrong. Big E comes from behind and rolls Miz up for a 2 count. Big E goes right into the Stretch Muffler submission and Miz taps for the finish.

Winner: Big E

– After the match, Big E stands tall as his music hits. Big E yells on about how nothing can stop him and he’s coming. The referee checks on Miz.

– SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura are backstage celebrating when Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik come in. Nakamura asks if they like to party too, and they do. Cesaro reminds them that this is a party for champions only. They taunt Metalik for blowing his title shot from WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles earlier. They dismiss Lucha House Party and keep taunting them as they leave.

– Still to come, Nikki Cross vs. Bayley. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Sheamus is backstage. His first mistake in the Bar Fight was putting Jeff Hardy in a bar, basically giving him home field advantage. Sheamus says even though not a drop of booze touched Jeff’s lips, he was powered by alcohol. Sheamus says he was basically in a Handicap Match against Jeff and his lifelong friend, alcohol. But he’s not here to make excuses and complain, what’s done is done. Sheamus says it’s just a matter of time before Jeff slips up. He will just watch as nature takes its course as Jeff is not his problem anymore. Sheamus says this is bad news for the SmackDown locker room because now he, Sheamus, is their problem. He puts his hat on the camera and walks off.

Lacey Evans vs. Naomi

We go back to the ring and out comes Lacey Evans as her music hits. She takes the mic and brags on her recent match win over Naomi, and the Karaoke Showdown win. Evans mocks the “#NaomiDeservesBetter” hashtag and says she will really make everyone feel sorry for Naomi tonight. She drops the mic and the music hits as Naomi makes her way to the ring.

The bell rings and they go at it back and forth to start. Naomi goes for a jumping headscissors but Evans catches her in the air and slams her on her head. Evans grounds Naomi and talks trash while working her over. Evans slams Naomi on her face and then Gator Rolls as the crowd boos. Evans pulls Naomi over to the ring post and wraps her around it, putting boots to her back. The referee counts as Evans keeps control, driving Naomi face-first into the ring post.

Evans traps Naomi’s hair in between the two parts of the steel steps. The crowd boos. Evans returns to the ring and wait for the count out. Naomi frees herself and comes back in but Evans launches her across the ring to continue to dominate. Naomi catches Evans out of nowhere with big kicks, sending her to the floor. Naomi runs and slides out, hitting some sort of modified Sunset Bomb on the floor. Naomi brings it back in for a 2 count.

Naomi looks to mount more offense but Evans counters and sends her into the turnbuckles. More back and forth. Evans goes for the Woman’s Right but Naomi counters and back-slides her into the 3 count.

Winner: Naomi

– After the match, Evans is shocked as Naomi exits the ring and celebrates while her music hits. Evans goes to the announce table and rants, yelling at Graves to start a hashtag for how she deserves better. Naomi yells at Evans from the stage.

– Mandy Rose and Otis are backstage. Rose says it feels like a long time since they’ve had a proper date. She’s booked a table at Otis’ favorite BBQ spot, a table in the back so no one can see how much they eat. She goes on teasing him with the description of a peach dessert and he’s loving it. She tells him to go get ready, she will do the same, and then they will meet back here. They go their separate ways and we see Sonya Deville walk up from the background. She was listening and doesn’t look too happy. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Mandy Rose doing her makeup in the back. Sonya Deville suddenly attacks. The screen briefly glitches like it was doing several weeks ago. Deville talk trash while beating Rose around. The screen glitches a few more times. Deville keeps the attack going and kicks Rose’s face into the ground. Deville grabs a pair of scissors and starts cutting some of Mandy’s hair off. Deville says Mandy ruined her life and now she’s going to ruin hers. You didn’t believe me? Deville sends Rose back down to the ground. Deville goes back to the makeup table and looks around, asking what else she can do to Rose. She grabs a pair of clippers and turns them on. She’s going to shave Rose’s head but here comes several referees an WWE Producer Adam Pearce. They stop Deville from doing any further damage. Deville grabs a chunk of Rose’s hair off the ground and says she has what she wants. Deville leaves while Rose sobs on the ground. Pearce calls for help.

– We briefly go to the announcers but Cole sends us right back to Kayla Braxton. We see trainers checking on Mandy Rose. Otis and Tucker are also checking on her. The Miz and John Morrison are talking to Braxton. They make light of the situation and crack jokes. Tucker yells at them to get out of here and they leave in a hurry.

– The announcers lead us to a video package on tonight’s main event.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Nikki Cross vs. Bayley

We go to the ring for tonight’s main event and out first comes Nikki Cross with Alexa Bliss. Cross hits the ropes and runs wild as Bliss claps at ringside. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Cross waits, ready for her shot. The music hits and out comes WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions & SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley with partner Sasha Banks. We get formal ring introductions from Hamilton. The crowd boos Bayley as she taunts Cross.

The bell rings and Cross goes for Bayley but Bayley dodges her. Cross is ready to fight. They go to lock up but Bayley kicks instead. Bayley works Cross over. Cross beats her into the corner and climbs up, mounting her with right hands as Bliss applauds. Cross with a dropkick into the corner. Cross with more offense, sending Bayley across the ring. Bayley looks to come back. Cross goes for the neckbreaker but it’s blocked. Cross capitalizes and tackles Bayley with strikes. They go on at the ropes now.

Cross sends Bayley to the floor, then stares her down. Cross follows and blocks a right hand. Cross decks Bayley and slams her into the edge of the apron a few times. Cross brings it back in and nails a dropkick. Bayley turns it around and decks Cross. More back and forth now. Cross takes back control and sends Bayley into the ring post, sending her down to the floor. Cross with a big crossbody. Cross stands tall on the outside, yelling out as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Bayley is in control in the middle of the ring. Cross tries to fight up and out but Bayley slams her by her hair for a 2 count. Bayley works Cross over and takes it back to the corner. Bayley with a back suplex for a 2 count as Banks looks on from ringside. Bayley with more offense in the corners now. Bayley charges but Cross moves and Bayley hits hard in the corner. Cross mounts offense now, working on the ribs.

Cross charges and hits a crossbody in the middle of the ring for another 2 count. They tangle and chase some more. Bayley ends up dropping Cross on the apron. Bayley runs back in as Cross leaps off the apron but lands on the floor. They bring it back in and Cross drops Bayley in the center of the ring for a 2 count. The referee sees that Cross has the “BOSS” ring that has been used in the past. Cross throws it out to the floor and Banks yells at her because of how expensive the ring is. Cross drops a suplex but Bayley kicks out at 2. We see the ring laying out on the floor after Banks tried to pass it to Bayley and it back-fired.

Cross gets dropped again. Bayley goes to the announce table and mocks Cross but here comes Cross with more offense. Banks gets dropped off the apron by Bliss. Cross dropkicks Banks through the ropes. Cross goes back to the top rope and hits the crossbody on Bayley but Bayley rolls through for a 2 count. Cross with a 2 count of her own. They tangle some more and Bayley kicks out at 2. Cross ducks a clothesline and back-slides Bayley for 2. Bayley comes right back and drops Cross on her face for the pin to win.

Winner: Bayley

– After the match, the music hits as Bayley recovers with Banks and we go to replays. Banks and Bayley head to the stage with all the gold as Bliss checks on a disappointed Cross in the ring. The music stops as the champs exit to the back. Cross slowly gets to her feet as the crowd cheers her on. Bliss apologizes and tries to talk to Cross but Cross isn’t feeling it. Cross shoves Bliss to the mat and walks off to some boos. Bliss is left alone in the ring. The lights suddenly go out. They come back on and the familiar red glow is over the ring while the eerie horror sound is playing over and over. The Fiend is standing behind Bliss in the ring. He circles her as she looks up from the mat, terrified. The Fiend kneels down in her face and stares at her. He raises his hand for the Mandible Claw. The Fiend slowly brings his hand back down and puts the Claw in Bliss’ mouth as the boos begin. The Fiend takes Bliss to the mat with the Claw and we go black again. SmackDown on FOX goes off the air.

