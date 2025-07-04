WWE SmackDown Results 7/4/25

PPG Paints Arena

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Commentators: (Joe Tessitore & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Jacob Fatu attacked The Bloodline as they arrived in the PPG Paints Arena parking lot.

Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre Segment

Cody Rhodes: So, Pittsburgh, what do you want to talk about? Well, before I talk about this, I actually want to point out this wristband, right here. There’s a young man in Club 66, I believe, his name is Cam, he’s battling leukemia, he’s working with the children’s hospital in Pittsburgh. Let’s hear it for Cam. You guys are a wild crowd. So, what does this crown stand for? I left a piece of myself in Columbus, Ohio, fighting Jey Uso, just to hold this. I left a piece of myself in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, wrestling my mentor Randy Orton, just to hold this. And what does it stand for? It stands for where we’ve been. It stands for where we are going. Where we’ve been, past kings, like, Booker T, Bret Hart, Stone Cold Steve Austin and Triple H. And it stands for where we are going. The main event of SummerSlam. Myself, The King against The Undisputed WWE Champion, John Cena.

Randy Orton: Cody, for weeks and weeks, I told you that I would do whatever it took to win at King Of The Ring. I told you for weeks and weeks, that I would not hesitate. But at Night Of The Champions, I had you dead to rights, I had you laying there, I was about to rearrange your skull, brother, but I hesitated. You didn’t hesitate; you pulled the trigger. And for that, I respect you. Now, I won’t soon forget it, but for that, I respect you. But there is one thing that I ask of you, in fact, I actually want you to promise me, Cody. Promise me that you will not squander this opportunity. Promise me that you will go to SummerSlam, and kick John Cena’s ass.

– Drew McIntyre appears on the stage.

Drew McIntyre: You hang up, no, no, no, you hang up. Oh, no, please, you hang up. Oh, shut up, that’s what you both sound like to me, and it’s pathetic. When did this beta male energy take over WWE? Thank God the alpha has returned. Where to start? Randy. You know, Randy, why you lost, you hesitated on The Punt, and you lost the psychological battle way before that. Cody here has been buttering you up for months, talking about your past relationship, how much he respects you, like a true politician with a big hog and knife to your back. Speaking of your back, his surgically repaired back. Hey, Randy, you may want to keep listening. Do you remember at Night Of Champions when you tweaked that surgically repaired back? And somebody attacked it, like a shark that smelled blood in the water. He was relentless on that back, nonstop. And when you had the chance to punt him, you couldn’t do it. What happened to you, Randy? You were The Viper, The Legend Killer, The Apex Predator. A few years ago, you were punting Hall Of Famers in the head, and I had to save you from the monster you were. As far as I’m concerned, the legend of Randy Orton is dead. And you, super Cody, I want you to win at SummerSlam. I want Cody Rhodes to become the next WWE Champion. This is the match I want. This is as big as it gets. This is 20 years in the making, parallel careers, different destinations. I want you for that title, so I can be the one to rip it out of your hands. And I won’t hesitate, unlike somebody.

McIntyre turns around and eats an RKO from Randy Orton to close this segment.

– Charlotte Flair runs into Nick Aldis. Did Charlotte hear something about a title opportunity? Maybe Nick came to his senses and picked her to face Tiffany Stratton at Evolution. Not exactly, Tiffany is still allowed to choose her opponent. In the meantime, Nick has a different title opportunity for Charlotte, a tag team number one contender’s opportunity. Charlotte’s team versus The Secret Hervice versus Michin & B-Fab. And if they win, Charlotte and her tag team partner would get a Women’s Tag Team Title shot at Evolution. Alexa Bliss joins the conversation. Alexa tells Charlotte that she’s welcome. Alexa doesn’t want to be her friend, but they should be tag team partners. Charlotte says that Alexa already knows this, she’s Charlotte Flair, she doesn’t like to share the same spotlight. Alexa says that Charlotte hasn’t been in the spotlight for a long time. Alexa is trying to give Charlotte the opportunity to get out of the twilight zone. Nick says that Charlotte doesn’t know what’s best for her at times. Does Charlotte really think that Tiffany is going to pick her tonight? Alexa asks Charlotte if she wants gold at Evolution or not. Charlotte reluctantly agrees to be Alexa’s tag team partner. Charlotte tells Alexa to stay out of her way.

First Match: Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. The Secret Hervice w/Chelsea Green vs. B-Fab & Michin In A Women’s Tag Team Title Qualifier Match

