LA Knight, Jey Uso, Carmelo Hayes, Chad Gable, Andrade El Idolo, Drew McIntyre Segment

Jey Uso: I said “Main Event” Jey Uso is now in your city. Canada, I appreciate that, because y’all let me in, YEET. Money In The Bank is tomorrow night. And if you want Jey Uso to be the new, Mr. Money In The Bank, let me hear you say, YEET.

LA Knight: Let me talk to you. I got to tell you, honestly, I kind of like that. You just asked everybody if they want to see you be Mr. Money In The Bank, let me hear you say, YEET. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to look around and listen. And I thought to myself, I don’t know, something tells me that, maybe you might be the odds-on favorite, and that’s kind of crazy to me, because just a year ago, walking into this match, I was the odds-on favorite. And I just start thinking to myself, you know what, I got all of the respect in the world for you, and I’ll tell you why. Because here you were, part of this goofy Bloodline family. You break apart. You do your own thing. Just me, uce, day one ish. But the way that I’m going to show you respect tomorrow, is by showing you none at all, because let me tell you this. It doesn’t matter if it’s you, or the other goofs in the back, y’all can get stomped out. And don’t get lost in the sauce, because look, you’ve never been around a guy like this before. And just as much as you’re used to hearing them say, YEET, tomorrow night, you’re going to be hearing all of Toronto say, YEAH!

Jey Uso: YEET!

LA Knight: YEAH!

Jey Uso: YEET!

Carmelo Hayes: Nah, nah, nah, look, I hate to be that guy, but let’s be real, I am that guy. Hey, Toronto don’t want to hear all that, YEET, YEAH, do we, Toronto? Exactly. LA, how you’ve been, man? I haven’t seen you in a while. The last time I saw you, your head was so far up Logan’s PRIME Location, why don’t you tell the entire world what the newest flavor taste like? And, Jey, you and me, man, we got a lot in common.

Chad Gable: Well, unlike everybody else in this match, I’ve been living in my own personal hell for the last three weeks. It’s pathetic, have a little bit of empathy for somebody who’s been what I’ve been through, alright. My family left me, high and dry. I got whacked in the head and left for dead. I got The Wyatt Sicks after me, for reasons I don’t even understand. But what did I do know? Did I run and hide, cower in fear? No.

Andrade El Idolo: Chicos, y’all talking about how, my dream is winning Money In The Bank. But chicos, dreams don’t win matches, especially a dangerous match like Money In The Bank. And guess what?

Drew McIntyre: I expected better from you, Canada, especially being part of the commonwealth. No, Punk is not here, but his family is always with me. Speaking of Punk, here’s a fair warning to all you guys in the ring. The violence I inflicted on Punk, that’s exactly what’s going to happen to each and every single one of you if you get in my way tomorrow. In fact, let’s meet my competition. L-Idiot. Chad, I just feel bad for you. Melo, you got a bright future, but you’re not him, you’re looking up to him. LA Knight, that’s not the words you are going to need tomorrow, it’s going to be, NO. And you, how the hell did you get across the border, anyway?

Andrade attacks McIntyre from behind. Melo shoves Knight into Jey. Jey SuperKicks Melo. Gable with a Release German Suplex to Knight. Idolo drops Gable with a Running Boot. Jey dumps Idolo out of the ring. McIntyre scores the elbow knockdown. Jey and Knight tee off on McIntyre. Jey and Knight clotheslines McIntyre over the top rope to close this segment.

– Jackie Redmond had a backstage interview with Bayley. What does it take to not only win the Money In The Bank Ladder Match, but win a title? Well, Money In The Bank is one of the most brutal matches in WWE, but it’s also the most rewarding. You got to stay sharp, because it’s all about finding the right time to cash in. Chelsea Green calls Bayley boring. Chelsea says that Bayley wouldn’t be the WWE Women’s Champion if she didn’t get ejected from ringside at Clash At The Castle. Green says that she’ll be looking for Bayley once she gets her hands on that contract. Bayley says that Green should look for her when she actually wins a match. Piper Niven attacks Bayley from behind. Green says that the next time Bayley sees Piper Niven, she won’t be far away, and she’ll become the brand-new WWE Women’s Champion. Bayley went to have a conversation with Nick Aldis, and she’ll have a match with Piper later on tonight. Naomi tells Bayley that she’ll have her back.

First Match: The Street Profits w/B-Fab vs. Pretty Deadly

Montez Ford and Elton Prince will start things off. Ford with three waist lock takedowns. Prince puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Prince tags in Wilson. Wilson drops Ford with a shoulder tackle. Ford drops down on the canvas. Ford leapfrogs over Wilson. Ford with a shoulder block. Ford with Two Hip Tosses. Ford tags in Dawkins. Double Irish Whip. Double Hip Toss to Wilson for a two count. Prince prevented Wilson from hitting the turnbuckles. Wilson with a running forearm smash. Wilson tags in Prince. Prince with two uppercuts. Prince is throwing haymakers at Dawkins. Prince drives his knee into the midsection of Dawkins. Dawkins side steps Prince into the turnbuckles. Dawkins unloads a flurry of right jabs. Prince reverses out of the irish whip from Dawkins. Dawkins leapfrogs over Prince. Dawkins with a corkscrew elbow strike to Prince. Dawkins rocks Wilson with a forearm smash. Dawkins with The 360 Stinger Splash.

Dawkins with The Spinning Enzuigiri for a two count. Dawkins goes for a Bodyslam, but Prince lands back on his feet. Prince sends Dawkins into the ropes. Dawkins kicks Prince in the face. Wilson slams Dawkins head on the top rope. Prince with The Big Boot. Pretty Deadly has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Prince applies a rear chin lock. Dawkins with heavy bodyshots. Prince whips Dawkins across the ring. Prince with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Prince clotheslines Dawkins. Prince with two corner clotheslines. Prince uppercuts Dawkins. Dawkins avoids The Stinger Splash. Prince tags in Wilson. Wilson stops Dawkins in his tracks. Dawkins with a series of haymakers. Dawkins whips Wilson across the ring. Dawkins drops down on the canvas. Both of guys are knocked down after a Double HeadButt. Ford and Prince are tagged in.

Ford kicks Prince in the gut. Ford with clubbing blows to Prince’s back. Ford ducks a clothesline from Prince. Ford with The Misdirection Lariat. Ford with a Flapjack to Wilson. Prince goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Ford lands back on his feet. Ford thrust kicks the midsection of Prince. Ford kicks Prince in the chest. Ford with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ford with a Belly to Back Suplex. Ford follows that with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Ford ascends to the top turnbuckle. Prince with a leaping uppercut. Prince tags in Wilson. Ford shoves Prince off the middle turnbuckle. Dawkins made the blind tag. Pretty Deadly with The Double SuperPlex. Dawkins responds with The Swanton Bomb. Dawkins blasts Prince off the ring apron. Wilson rolls Dawkins over for a two count. Wilson ducks a clothesline from Dawkins. Dawkins delivers The Pounce into Prince. Ford lands The SomerSault Plancha. Ford rolls Wilson back into the ring. Dawkins hits The Cash Out. Dawkins tags in Ford. Ford connects with From The Heavens to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Street Profits via Pinfall

– We see Austin Theory talking to Grayson Waller inside the Toronto Raptors Locker Room. Theory wants to make sure they’re on the same page. He’s been thinking a lot about what Johnny Gargano has been saying to him over the last couple of weeks. Waller says that Theory is losing your focus. He reminds Theory that he won zero championships when he was in The Way. Waller runs through Theory’s resume. These flops are so desperate, they’re trying their best to cause a riff.

– We get a video recap of The Bloodline’s vicious attack on Paul Heyman last week.

Second Match: Bianca BelAir & Jade Cargill vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell

This match started during the commercial break. Cargill slams Hartwell’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Hartwell retreats to the outside. Hartwell slams Cargill’s head on the middle rope. Hartwell ducks a clothesline from Cargill. Cargill sends Hartwell face first into the canvas. Cargill SuperKicks Hartwell. Cargill gets distracted by LeRae. Cargill side steps Hartwell into the turnbuckles. Hartwell sends Cargill shoulder first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Hartwell tags in LeRae. LeRae rolls Cargill over for a one count. Assisted Back Senton Splash for a two count. LeRae transitions into a ground and pound attack. LeRae tags in Hartwell.

Assisted Gourdbuster for a two count. Hartwell applies an arm-bar. Cargill with forearm shivers. Short-Arm Reversal by Hartwell. Hartwell rocks Cargill with a forearm smash. Hartwell poses for the crowd. Hartwell pie faces Cargill. Hartwell applies another arm-bar. Cargill is fingertips away from BelAir. Cargill ducks a clothesline from Hartwell. Both ladies are knocked down after a Double Big Boot. BelAir and LeRae are tagged in. BelAir with two shoulder tackles. BelAir dropkicks LeRae. BelAir ducks a clothesline from LeRae. BelAir with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. BelAir pops back on her feet. BelAir with a Corner Spear.

BelAir transitions into a corner mount. BelAir dives over Hartwell. BelAir with The SpineBuster. LeRae kicks BelAir in the face. LeRae goes for a Flying Hurricanrana, but BelAir counters with The Reverse PowerBomb. BelAir with The Handspring MoonSault for a two count. BelAir tags in Cargill. Hartwell attacks BelAir from behind. LeRae rolls Cargill over for a two count. LeRae SuperKicks Cargill. Cargill nails LeRae with The Pump Kick. BelAir rocks Hartwell with a forearm smash. BelAir hits The KOD. Cargill connects with The Jaded to pickup the victory. After the match, BelAir and Cargill tells Cathy Kelley that they have unfinished with The Unholy Union. Everybody knows that it’s inevitable that they’ll get back their WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Winner: Bianca BelAir & Jade Cargill via Pinfall

Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens Segment

Cody Rhodes: So, Toronto, what do you want to talk about? We can talk about last night, Sami Zayn and friends. We can talk about 16,000 people here tonight for SmackDown. A sold-out Money In The Bank. We can talk about Heatwave on Sunday. It seems like WWE and Toronto are just a good fit. I don’t know about you, but we have heard enough from Solo Sikoa, and this modern Bloodline, if you will. They have asked for a fight, and we are ready for a fight.

Randy Orton: Hey, Code-Man, KO, if it was up to me, that fight is going to end with the three most dangerous letters in sports entertainment, RKO.

Kevin Owens: You know, for me, I can probably talk about the last four years of my life fighting The Bloodline, but I think what I would rather do is talk about the last four days of my life. Because on Monday morning, I got a phone call from my dad, telling me that my mom was rushed to the hospital and I needed to get home. So, I jumped on a flight, and I flew back to Quebec. And that’s where I’ve been for the last five days or so, in the same hospital where she gave birth to me, with my dad and my brother at her bedside, watching her fight like hell. And you know, the shows in Toronto are always super special for all of us, because everybody gets together, the kids get to see their grandparents, all of the families there, and everybody gets to enjoy wrestling together. But my dad and my mom are not here tonight, they won’t be here tomorrow because my mom is still in that hospital bed, fighting like hell.

And I know I could’ve stayed home, and it wouldn’t have been a problem with anybody back there, or out here, and I probably should’ve stayed home, but I didn’t because the one person it would’ve been a problem for is my mother. Because ever since I was 11 years old, and I discovered professional wrestling and WWE, she did everything she could, along with my dad to make sure that I would realize my dream, get to WWE. She wanted me to fight like hell. She told every single time to come in here and leave it all in the ring. So, if she knew, if she heard that I’d missed a show because of her, she would be so pissed. So, here I am, and Bloodline, let me tell you this. I more serious than I’ve ever been in my entire career. Tomorow, win, lose, or draw, all I care about is that I do what my mom has wanted me to do for the last four years. And that is not just kick the living hell out of The Bloodline, it’s to beat their asses worse than ever before.

Third Match: Bayley w/Naomi vs. Piper Niven w/Chelsea Green

Bayley is throwing haymakers at Niven. Bayley repeatedly stomps on Niven’s chest. Niven sends Bayley to the corner. Bayley ducks a clothesline from Niven. Bayley tees off on Niven. Niven lifts Bayley up in the air. Bayley fights out of the dangerous predicament. Bayley ducks another clothesline from Niven. Niven drops Bayley with The Black Hole Slam. Niven talks smack to Bayley. Palm Strike Exchange. Niven with a Running Senton Splash for a two count. Bayley decks Niven with a JawBreaker. Bayley with The Tornado Bulldog. Niven heads to the outside. Bayley gets distracted by Green. Niven denies The Diving Dropkick. Niven sends Bayley face first into the steel ring post. Niven has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Bayley nails Niven with The Middle Rope Stunner. Bayley lands The Suicide Dive. Iyo Sky, Lyra Valkyria, Zoey Stark and Tiffany Stratton are surveying the action from the ringside area. Bayley rolls Niven back into the ring. Niven blocks The Rose Plant. Niven goes for The Piper Driver, but Bayley counters with The Sleeper Hold. Niven drives Bayley back first into the canvas. Forearm Exchange. Bayley ducks under two clotheslines from Niven. Bayley with a NeckBreaker. Green starts arguing with Naomi. Green slaps Naomi in the face. All hell starts breaking loose in Toronto. Stratton delivers The PME to the outside. Niven levels Bayley with The Body Avalanche. Niven goes for The Vader Bomb, but Bayley ducks out of the way. Bayley connects with The Rose Plant to pickup the victory. After the match, Nia Jax attacks Bayley from behind. Jax with a Running Leg Drop. Jax HeadButts Bayley. Jax delivers another leg drop. Jax drags Bayley to the corner. Michin attacks Jax with a kendo stick.

Winner: Bayley via Pinfall

Fourth Match: A-Town Down Under (c) vs. DIY For The WWE Tag Team Championship

Grayson Waller and Tommaso Ciampa will start things off. Waller sucker punches Gargano after the bell rings. Ciampa is throwing haymakers at Waller. Waller kicks Ciampa in the gut. Ciampa with a running forearm smash to Theory. Ciampa ducks a clothesline from Waller. A pier six brawl ensues in the center of the ring. DIY clotheslines A-Town Down Under over the top rope. Stereo Pescado’s. DIY Pose.Theory goes for a Leaping Elbow Drop, but Ciampa ducks out of the way. Ciampa with a knife edge chop. Ciampa tags in Gargano. Running Knee/Enzuigiri Combination. Ciampa with a NeckBreaker. Gargano with The Slingshot Splash for a one count. Gargano transitions into a corner mount. Gargano blasts Waller off the ring apron. Theory scores the elbow knockdown. Theory applies a front face lock. Theory tags in Waller. Theory with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Waller with The Springboard Elbow Drop for a two count. Waller applies an arm-bar. Waller slams Gargano’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Waller tags in Theory.

Waller with heavy bodyshots. Theory stomps on the midsection of Gargano. Theory taunts Ciampa. Gargano slaps Theory in the chest. Theory rocks Gargano with a forearm smash. Theory transitions into a ground and pound attack. Theory tags in Waller. Waller dumps Gargano out of the ring. Waller tags in Theory. Gargano side steps Theory into the ringside barricade. Gargano punches Waller. Waller goes for The Alabama Slam, but Gargano counters with The Canadian Destroyer on the floor. Theory with a running clothesline. Theory checks on Waller. Theory rolls Gargano back into the ring. Theory goes for The Aoi Shodou, but Gargano counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Theory stops Gargano in his tracks. Gargano with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Gargano with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Waller wisely pulls Ciampa off the apron.

Theory with a southpaw haymaker. Theory with The Cross Legged Ushigoroshi for a two count. DIY regains control of the match during the commercial break. Ciampa drills Waller with The Willow’s Bell. Gargano SuperKicks Waller for a two count. Waller launches Gargano over the top rope. Gargano with two haymakers. Gargano goes for The Slingshot Spear, but Waller counters with a Pump Knee Strike. Gargano is displaying his fighting spirit. Waller rocks Gargano with a forearm smash. Waller with a cheap shot to Ciampa. Waller accidentally punches Theory off the apron. Gargano rolls Waller over for a two count. Gargano tags in Ciampa.

Gargano side steps Waller into the turnbuckles. DIY hits The Shattering Machine for a two count. Theory denies Meeting In The Middle. Standing Switch Exchange. Ciampa goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Theory counters with The Roll Through Dropkick. Waller with The Flipping Unprettier for a two count. Gargano and Theory are trading back and forth shots. Waller scores a right jab. Gargano SuperKicks Theory. Waller with a Jumping Knee Strike. Ciampa slaps Waller in the chest. Ciampa drops Waller with Project Ciampa. Ciampa tags in Gargano. DIY connects with Meeting In The Middle for a two count. Theory puts Waller’s foot on the bottom rope. Theory rocks Ciampa with a forearm smash. Gargano lands The Suicide Dive. Waller rolls Gargano over with a handful of trunks for a two count. Ciampa gets Theory trapped in The Sicilian Stretch. Gargano makes Waller tap out to The Gargano Escape.

Winner: New WWE Tag Team Champions, DIY via Submission

Solo Sikoa Promo

This is a Ula Fala. This makes me, The Tribal Chief. This is not what I wanted, but this is what my family needed. Roman Reigns was not man enough to defend our title at WrestleMania. He was not man enough to defend our legacy against Cody Rhodes and his legacy. Therefore, he shall no longer call himself the tribal chief, because I’m the tribal chief now. And I’m going to take back our WWE Undisputed Title from Cody Rhodes. And if Roman Reigns wants that back, he can try and take it from me, because I am going to show everyone in the Money In The Bank 6-Man Tag Team Match, Cody Rhodes, I am coming for you, and you will acknowledge me.

