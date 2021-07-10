– The final WWE SmackDown of the ThunderDome era opens up with a video package, looking back at last week’s show. We’re backstage at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida as Jimmy Uso tries to enter the locker room suite of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. He seems anxious but Paul Heyman stops him. Heyman says Reigns is headed to the ring to handle something. Heyman assures Jimmy he will get the attention he wants later tonight. Uso walks off.

– We go to the normal SmackDown intro video. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is backstage now as fans in the arena boo. Heyman approaches and takes the title, and bows to the champion. Reigns and Heyman head to the ring as the music starts up. We’re now live from the Yuengling Center as Michael Cole welcomes us to SmackDown at the ThunderDome for the final time. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. Reigns stops on the stage and raises his title in the air as the pyro explodes.

