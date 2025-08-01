WWE SmackDown Results 8/1/25

Prudential Center

Newark, New Jersey

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Joe Tessitore & Wade Barrett)

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black

– Randy Orton, Jelly Roll, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul Segment

– Jimmy Uso w/Jacob Fatu vs. Talla Tonga w/The MFT’s

– Giulia (c) w/Kiana James vs. Zelina Vega For The WWE Women’s United States Championship

– John Cena & Cody Rhodes Segment

Checkout Episode 476 of The Hoots Podcast