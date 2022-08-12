– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Tournament: Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Xia Li and Shotzi

We go right to the ring for tonight’s first round match in the tournament for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Out first comes Raquel Rodriguez as Samantha Irvin does the introductions. Her partner Aliyah is out next. We see the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on display at ringside. Out next comes Xia Li for her team, followed by Shotzi. The winners of this match will go on to face the winners of Natalya and Sonya Deville vs. Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark over the next few weeks. We see how Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai defeated Tamina Snuka and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke on Monday’s RAW. Next week’s RAW will feature Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop, and the winners of that will advance to face Sky and Kai.

The bell rings and Raquel launches Shotzi into the corner, then goes to work. Shotzi fights back and traps Raquel on the ropes with a modified Octopus submission. Shotzi rakes the eyes and uses the ropes for leverage but Raquel kicks out at 2. Raquel blocks a submission and drops Shotzi hard with a bad landing.

We see Natalya and Deville scouting the match from ringside. Aliyah tags in and flies off the top with a crossbody for Li after she came in. Li kicks out at 2 due to Shotzi breaking the pin up. Aliyah ends up nailing a crossbody from the apron to Li, right at the feet of Deville and Natalya. Shotzi goes after Deville and a brawl breaks out at ringside. Raquel and Shotzi take out Li and Aliyah, but then they start brawling with each other. All four competitors then brawl at ringside as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Li is in control of Aliyah. Li with shoulder thrusts in the corner. Shotzi tags in for the double team inverted DDT. Shotzi covers for 2. Li tags back in for another double team as Shotzi nails a Bulldog and Li delivers a kick to the face. Li seems a bit confused before covering for 2 in the middle of the ring. Li grounds Aliyah as Raquel rallies for a tag now.

Aliyah gets an opening but Shotzi stops the tag attempt. Li tags in and misses a cheap shot to Raquel on the apron. Aliyah fights off both opponents out of their corner. Li stops her from getting to Raquel. Li with a long vertical suplex but Li counters and turns it into a neckbreaker for a big pop. Raquel finally tags in and unloads on Shotzi, delivering a big fall-away slam, and another as fans cheer her on.

Raquel with the second rope corkscrew elbow splash. Raquel looks to finish Shotzi but Li distracts from the apron. Shotzi sends Raquel face-first into the middle turnbuckle. Shotzi keeps control and levels Raquel out of the corner for a close 2 count.

Shotzi shows some frustration now. Li tags back in but Aliyah stops the double team by hitting a Spear on Shotzi. Li and Raquel tangle now. Raquel is all smiles as she hits the Texana Bomb to Li in the middle of the ring for the pin to win and advance.

Winners: Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah

– After the match, Rodriguez and Aliyah stand tall as the music hits and fans cheer them on. Raquel and Aliyah will now face the winner of next Friday’s Natalya and Deville vs. Lyons and Stark match.

– Cole sends us to a video package that shows how Drew McIntyre confronted The Bloodline last week, only to be destroyed by the returning Karrion Kross. We also see how Kross and Scarlett taunted Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. We get a backstage promo from Kross now, and Scarlett is with him. Kross says in the midst of chaos, opportunity tends to present itself. Kross says last week that is exactly what happened – the rebirth of a darkened soul. Kross says Drew and Reigns, the chosen ones… it must be nice. He and Scarlett were cast out of paradise, disregarded like a broken toy to be forgotten but they never forgot. They prepared and waited for the perfect time to strike… for vengeance. He says everyone knows about The Bloodline but now he wants to show us the new timeline… no matter how or where the time is told, in the end, everybody pays the toll. Tick, tock… we see Kross look around a corner at McIntyre making his entrance to the ring.

– The music hits as Drew McIntyre makes his way out to pyro. McIntyre hits the ring and poses in the corner, without his sword Angela, as fans cheer him on. We go back to commercial.

