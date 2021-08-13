– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee.

– We go right to the ring and out comes John Cena to a huge pop. Cena rushes the ring as fans cheer him on. Cole sends us to a Progressive-sponsored video package that shows how Baron Corbin took out Finn Balor two weeks ago before he could sign the SummerSlam contract to challenge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and how Cena came down to take out Corbin, then sign the contract to face Reigns.

Cena is hyped up as he welcomes us to SmackDown and hypes the SummerSlam match with Reigns for next Saturday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Cena says with school going back in session, it’s the perfect time to give Reigns his report card. Cena says Reigns is a D, a below average D, a D-head, a D-bag, and above all a huge disappointment, because for 10 years WWE has been selling us Roman Reigns, and judging by the numbers the only one buying is Roman. Cena says that’s why he came back with a very specific agenda, to give Reigns a F. Cena says Reigns will receive that F from him at SummerSlam.

Cena wants to hear what Tulsa feels about this. Fans cheer and boo, then chant for Cena. Cena has a pop quiz for the fans – do you think Reigns will beat the hell out of him at SummerSlam? The crowd loudly responds with a mixed reaction. Cena says Reigns will beat the hell out of him at SummerSlam, but he also knows Reigns will lose at SummerSlam and there’s not a damn thing you can do about it. The music interrupts and out comes The Tribal Chief with Paul Heyman. They stop on the stage as Reigns smirks. Heyman hands Reigns the strap and he raises it in the air as the pyro goes off.

Reigns continues staring Cena down from the ramp. Cole and McAfee hype tonight’s show – Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will sign their contract for SummerSlam, and Apollo Crews will defend the WWE Intercontinental Title against King Shinsuke Nakamura. We go to commercial with Cena looking on from the ring as Reigns staring back at him from the stage.

Back from the break and Reigns and Heyman are in the ring now. Cena gets the crowd to give it up for them. Cena says this is a lively crowd tonight. He thanks Reigns and Heyman for joining us. Heyman hands Reigns the mic and then raises the title. Reigns says let’s get to it. Cena says he’s going to wait until next Saturday to embarrass Reigns on the biggest stage of them all. Reigns asks Cena if that’s it. Cena says that’s all he needs. Cena says he sees a guy walking around like this is his show, like we all have to play by his rules, like this is Reigns’ company. Cena says everybody knows the company belongs to the fans. Cena goes on and says he’s back because he’s the only one that can shut Reigns up. Cena talks more about why he’s back and says he was asked to come back so he can serve Reigns a big slice of humble pie, which he will do at SummerSlam to shut him up.

A “Roman sucks!” chant starts up. Cena says the fans know and they have one week to decide, but they know what it will be. Reigns thought Cena was going to bring something different and fresh tonight. He knocks Cena’s joke and tells him to hit him with something better. Cena mentions again how Reigns will beat him good at SummerSlam. Cena doesn’t need to prove himself to Reigns, that’s what is so historic, he just needs to pin Reigns 1-2-3. Cena says if he can hold onto the title just one more time, it’ll make #17 and that will make him the most decorated of all-time. All he needs to do is pin Reigns 1-2-3. Cena says as fun as it will be for him, it’ll be better for Reigns. Cena goes on about how he’s here to help Reigns. Reigns and Heyman joke about Cena’s comments. Reigns talks more about Cena being the best, at the top of WWE on Mount Rushmore, but Reigns is just glad he can beat Cena. Reigns says Cena is good, good enough to main event SummerSlam, good enough to win the WWE Title, but not good enough to win the Universal Title. Reigns says 20 years of missionary may have been good enough for Cena, in a reference to his recent promo, but it wasn’t good enough for Nikki Bella. Reigns says he’s going to smash Cena, retain the title, pack him on a private jet and send hi back to Hollywood, but he wants Cena to enjoy this because it might be the last time we get to see Cena. Reigns tells Cena to take us home.

Cena says Reigns want to hypocritically knock him for doing D-jokes, but then bring up sex and a break-up he had. Cena goes on about how Reigns has been protected, how he almost ruined Seth Rollins and ran Dean Ambrose out of WWE. Cena goes on about how Reigns has been protected, with the whole system behind him, and it’s still not working. Cena says Reigns needs to be embarrassed. Cena says Reigns is right by a lot – SummerSlam will be compelling, Cena will go to a Hollywood set afterwards, and Reigns will smash him, but Heyman knows better than anyone how much Cena can take and still hang on, and all he needs to do is hang on for that 1-2-3. Cena calls Reigns the biggest failure in WWE history. Cena says Reigns has to shine, smash and bash and overachieve, but all Cena needs is 1-2-3 and then Reigns will be the answer to a trivia question – who did John Cena beat to become a 17-time champion? Cena says Reigns is going to show up like he does and put on a helluva show, and all Cena is going to do is hang on for 1-2-3. Cena goes on and says he’s going to take the title, hop the barrier with the title and he may even blow Reigns a kiss goodbye. Cena says Reigns doesn’t get this – it’s inevitable and no one can protect reigns any longer, and at SummerSlam, The Champ is… gone. Cena taunts Reigns with “1-2-3” in his face once again, and drops the mic. Cena exits the ring to a pop as his music hits. He marches right to the back. Reigns raises the title in the air as some fans boo.

– We see King Nakamura and Rick Boogs backstage getting ready. Back to commercial.

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: King Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Apollo Crews

Back from the break and out comes King Shinsuke Nakamura with Rick Boogs playing his entrance. WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews is already out with Commander Azeez.

The bell rings and they go at it. Crews drops Nakamura and hits a suplex for a 2 count. Nakamura hits the ropes and levels Crews with a kick to the face as Azeez watches from ringside. Nakamura puts boots to Crews and takes him back down from the corner. Nakamura with a big knee drop for a 2 count.

Azeez tries to distract from ringside and Nakamura kicks at him to keep him back. Crews takes advantage of the distraction and dropkicks Nakamura. Crews drops Nakamura with a high elbow. Crews with more offense. Nakamura turns it around and places Crews over the top turnbuckle, then attacks with a high knee. Nakamura takes Crews up for a superplex but Crews fights back. Crews headbutts Nakamura to the mat.

Boogs gets on the apron and distracts Crews with a little guitar play. The referee ejects Boogs to the back. Fans boo. Azeez tries to enter the other side of the ring but the referee catches him. The referee also ejects Azeez to the back and fans pop. Crews argues with the referee while Boogs plays the guitar on his way to the back. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Nakamura covers for a close 2 count. Boogs and Azeez are no longer at ringside. Fans cheer as Nakamura goes to the top. Crews stuns him with an enziguri kick. Crews climbs up for a superplex but they’re both stunned off the impact. Nakamura kicks out just in time. Fans chant for Nakamura as they get up and he delivers strikes. Crews with a powerbomb, holding it for a 2 count. He brings Nakamura right back up and hits a sitdown powerbomb for another close 2 count.

Crews shows some frustration now. Crews drags Nakamura to the corner and goes to the top. Crews flies with the Frogsplash but Nakamura gets his knees up and Crews lands hard. Crews counters and hits a big enziguri. Crews goes for the pin but puts his feet on the ropes for leverage and the referee catches him.

Crews with a German suplex for a close 2 count. Crews waits for Nakamura to get to his feet. Nakamura dodges the Olympic slam, nailing an arm drag. Nakamura stuns Crews and delivers a Michinoku Driver for another close 2 count. Nakamura with another Exploder suplex. Nakamura waits for the Kinshasa now as fans cheer him on. He nails it and covers for the pin to win the title.

Winner and New WWE Intercontinental Champion: Shinsuke Nakamura

– After the match, the music hits as Nakamura takes the title and celebrates. We go to replays. Boogs comes back out and jams with Nakamura as pyro goes off. McAfee joins them and dances on top of the announce table as the celebration continues.

– We get a video on the feud between The Street Profits and Alpha Academy. Kayla Braxton is backstage with The Street Profits now. Montez Ford isn’t worried about getting back in the ring with Otis after what happened last time. Ford and Angelo Dawkins cut promos on Alpha Academy and how they want the smoke with them because this is payback season.

The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

We go back to the ring and out come The Street Profits to a pop – Montez Ford with Angelo Dawkins. The red Solo cups fall as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Alpha Academy – Otis and Chad Gable. The bell rings and Gable goes at it with Ford to start. Gable takes control on the mat. Ford flips out of the corner and avoids an attack, then taunts Gable. Ford with big arm drags now. Ford rolls Gable for a 2 count. They tangle some more and have a stand-off.

Otis tags in and Ford waits to get revenge over the recent rib injury. Ford with a dropkick, kicks and punches but Otis takes them. Dawkins tags in as Otis launches Ford into the air and slams him hard into the mat. Dawkins with a corkscrew elbow and more offense but Otis sis till standing. Otis catches Dawkins with a big fall-away slam now. Otis stands tall and raises his fist for some boos. Otis rams Dawkins in the corner and thrusts him. Gable tags in with more shoulder thrusts in the corner. Otis tags right back in with more thrusts.

Gable and Otis keep the quick tags coming. Otis with a big running shoulder thrust now as Dawkins goes down. The referee and Gable argue over who’s legal. Ford ends up taking Otis down on the floor with a big dive out of the ring. Dawkins takes advantage and slams Gable with the pop-up corkscrew neckbreaker for the pin to win.

Winners: The Street Profits

– After the match, Otis seethes as The Profits head to the ramp and celebrate while their music hits. We go to replays. Otis is furious as he looks on.

– Seth Rollins is in the production truck now, yelling at the workers about knowing what he wants. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers show us Sasha Banks’ recent return and attack with Bianca Belair. Their SummerSlam contract signing will take place tonight.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Seth Rollins to mostly boos.

Rollins takes the mic and says he hates to be a party pooper, but his sources told him that WWE Hall of Famer Edge will not be here tonight. Fans boo. Rollins is just as disappointed as the fans because he’d love nothing more to put his fist to Edge’s face over the lies he told about Rollins last week. A “we want Edge!” chant breaks out. Rollins says he wants Edge too, but according to Edge, we have the next best thing – Edge Lite. Rollins laughs at Edge having the nerve to call him Edge Lite, calling it the most egotistical thing he’s ever heard, but it makes sense because Edge has done everything there is to do in WWE, and can’t stand the fact that Rollins’ career has been a little better than Edge’s, and everything Rollins has done, he’s done just a little better than Edge.

Rollins says this isn’t just his opinion, we have documented, verifiable proof. Rollins has taken the time to put together a career retrospective on he and Edge, to show the truth. Rollins calls for the footage to be played. The video shows some of the bigger moments from Edge’s WWE career, and how Rollins accomplished the same, or did it better, such as Royal Rumble wins and Money In the Bank cash-ins. Fans boo and Rollins says he sees on lies there. A “you suck!” chant starts up. Rollins says he had a bit of a revelation watching that video. Rollins says Edge should be thanking him. Fans boo. Not just Edge, all of the fans should be thanking Rollins as well. More boos.

Rollins says if he had stomped Edge back in 2014, we wouldn’t be having this conversation or this dream match at SummerSlam. All of those moments, edge’s epic comeback and everything else, none of it would’ve happened if Rollins stomped him in 2014, including his acting career. Edge wouldn’t be pushing his kids at home on a swing set because they’d be pushing him in a damn wheelchair. Fans boo and chant for Edge again. Rollins says Edge has pushed him too far and is making him say things he doesn’t want to say. Rollins says Edge has compromised Rollins’ own future, which compromises his family. Rollins gets closer to the camera to send a message to Edge. He says this isn’t 2014 anymore, he’s changed and times have changed, and at SummerSlam he won’t hold back, he will stomp Edge’s head into the mat and if that puts him out for good, then so be it. Fans boo more as Rollins’ music starts up to end the segment. Rollins laughs and taunts the crowd.

– The Mysterios are backstage talking. Dominik is confident that they can beat Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler tonight, mentioning how they beat them before to capture the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. Rey warns him about getting too confident, especially after what happened last week with The Usos. Rey tells Dominik to go out and take care of business. They head to the ring.

The Mysterios vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

We go back to the ring and out comes The Mysterios – Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. The announcers hype The Mysterios vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos at SummerSlam. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler are entering the ring. The bell rings and Roode goes to work on Rey. Rey comes back and drops Roode on his head, then stops Ziggler from running in. Roode with a backbreaker and a big kick to the gut to put Rey down. Ziggler tags in and they double team Rey with several moves. Ziggler covers for a 2 count.

Ziggler grounds Rey and talks some trash now. Ziggler takes Rey to the corner and in comes Roode. Ziggler holds Rey while Roode kicks him. Roode takes Rey to the top and rocks him. Ziggler tags back in as Rey kicks Roode to the floor. Rey fights Ziggler off and hits the big flying senton for a pop. Dominik tags in and nails a flying crossbody to Ziggler, then a neckbreaker. Dominik knocks Roode off the apron. Dominik blocks a superkick and rolls Ziggler for 2. Ziggler comes right back with a Fame-asser for a 2 count on Dominik.

Ziggler catches a kick but Dominik rocks him with an enziguri, sending him into the ropes for 619. Before he can hit it or tag in his father, The Usos appear on the big screen, taunting The Mysterios. Roode takes advantage of the distraction and tags himself in. Rey shoves Dominik out of harm’s way as Roode attacks. Dominik ends up rolling Roode up for the pin to win.

Winners: The Mysterios

– After the match, Rey and Dominik stand tall as the music hits. The Usos taunt them from the big screen, issuing a warning for next Saturday’s title match at SummerSlam. Rey and Dominik celebrate the win.

– We see what happened earlier tonight with John Cena and Roman Reigns. Cole hypes their SummerSlam main event match.

– We go back to the ring and Baron Corbin makes his way out with no entrance, still looking disheveled, down and out. Cole says this is Corbin’s last chance to raise funds before bankruptcy. The segment is billed as his last plea. Corbin slowly walks to the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Corbin is in the ring talking about how bad things are for him. He knocks society for wanting to kick people while they’re down. Corbin says this is the last time he’s going to ask for any help. He’s used to a certain lifestyle and needs everyone to contribute a minimum of $1,000. Corbin says he’s going to make things easy with a credit card scanner he has in his phone. The music interrupts and out comes Kevin Owens to a big pop.

Corbin says he knows Owens is out here for the right reasons, to contribute. Owens says he’s not here to help Corbin, he’s here to say this needs to stop, the begging needs to stop, Corbin needs to stop embarrassing himself. Owens tried to help Corbin weeks ago but he was wrong about Corbin being like him and just making mistakes. I can’t believe they’re going on with this Corbin storyline. Owens knocks Corbin some more and says who actually asks for $100,000? Corbin says someone who needs it. They go back & forth on the mic and Corbin says he’s not leaving the ring unless Owens gives him $1,000. Owens agrees, but only if Corbin beats him in a match. If Corbin loses, he has to stop begging for money and stop embarrassing WWE, and start helping himself. Corbin agrees and starts poking Owens with his finger while saying he wouldn’t even be in this situation if Owens wasn’t a cheap piece of… Owens cuts him off with a big Stunner as fans pop.

We see Sasha Banks backstage now. The announcers hype her feud with Bianca Belair and plug tonight’s contract signing. We go back to to the ring and see Owens waiting in the ring as Corbin tries to recover from the Stunner. Back to commercial.

Kevin Owens vs. Baron Corbin

Back from the break and Baron Corbin is still selling the Stunner. He tries to steal a quick win from Kevin Owens but Owens kicks out. Corbin goes on and tries for another roll-up. Owens mounts some offense now, dropping Corbin with a clothesline and hitting a senton for a 2 count.

Owens with big chops in the corner now. Owens drops Corbin in the corner and ends up delivering a big corner cannonball. Corbin kicks out at 2. Owens goes to the top and Corbin grabs him but Owens fights him off. Corbin ends up rocking Owens with a big right hand to send him to the floor. Corbin tells the referee to start counting. Owens makes it back in at the 6 count. Corbin attacks him and stomps away to keep him down. The referee warns Corbin and Corbin yells at him. Corbin with more big right hands to Owens, knocking him into the ropes.

Corbin kicks Owens on the apron and goes for a suplex on the edge of the apron but Owens resists and fights back. Owens rocks Corbin and goes for a powerbomb on the apron but Corbin back-drops him. Owens lands hard on the edge of the apron and falls to the floor. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Corbin goes to knock Owens off the top but Owens fights back and sends him to the mat. Owens flies and nails a big Swanton for a close 2 count as fans pop. More back and forth now. Corbin fights Owens off and delivers a chokeslam in the middle of the ring for a close 2 count. They trade more offense but Corbin catches Owens with Deep Six for another close 2 count. Corbin shows some frustration as he keeps trying for pin attempts as Owens keeps kicking out.

Corbin goes on and rolls Owens up with his feet on the ropes for leverage, but Owens still kicks out. Corbin blocks the Stunner. Owens rolls him up for the pin to win.

Winner: Kevin Owens

– After the match, Owens stands tall as his music hits. A disappointed Corbin gets up and Owens puts him right back down with a Stunner. Owens’ music starts back up as fans cheer him on.

– We see Bianca Belair backstage with Big E, who is apparently teaching her proper penmanship. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Kayla stops Baron Corbin backstage. She asks him what now? Corbin shakes his head and goes to speak but looks up and spots something. He runs off and snatches Big E’s Money In the Bank briefcase. Corbin runs away with the briefcase in the air as Big E gives chase.

– We go back to the ring and Sonya Deville is out for a contract signing. She talks about the women’s division making history and says this match at SummerSlam will make more history. Deville introduces the challenger first and out comes Sasha Banks as the music hits. Banks poses on the apron as quick pyro goes off. Deville then introduces Bianca Belair and out comes the SmackDown Women’s Champion as the music hits and fans cheer her on. Banks is already sitting at the table.

Belair places the title on the table and takes a seat. Belair asks if Banks is ready, or is she going to run away again, or should Belair turn her back so Banks can stab her in the back again. Belair points to Banks rolling her eyes, and says she’s still petty and still jealous. Belair should’ve known Banks would stab her in the back. She says all Banks had to do was ask if she wanted her WrestleMania 37 rematch. Banks says Belair used her “stank braid” at WrestleMania and put her out for months. Banks goes on and tells Belair to get real, bitch. They argue and Deville yells at them to stop, telling them we’re not going to do this because these contract signings have been going haywire lately. Deville says their names are getting signed now.

Banks takes a pen and signs the contract but stops and says before she signs, she’s going to need some witnesses. She waves to the back and out comes Carmella as the music hits. Zelina Vega is out next. Vega and Carmella head to the ring together. Banks says Belair wasn’t expecting this, poking at her for being a rookie. Banks says she’s always two steps ahead of Belair. Banks signs the contract as Carmella and Vega stand behind her. Belair signs the contract next. Carmella and Vega slowly approach. Belair throws the contract in Banks’ face and fights off Carmella and Vega as they try to ambush her. Belair leaps onto Banks and takes her down. Belair fights off Vega in the corner and takes her out, then fights Carmella and sends her to the floor.

Banks attacks Belair from behind and lays her out. Carmella and Vega return to the ring and double team Belair as Banks watches. Fans boo. Banks calls them off and then launches Belair onto the table by her hair. Banks slams Belair’s face into the table over and over. Banks grabs the strap and stands on top of Belair and the table, raising the belt in the air as most fans boo. Banks applies the Banks Statement on top of the table now, using Belair’s braid to tighten the hold. Banks talks trash and laughs while pulling back on Belair’s braid to keep the hold locked in. Fans boo as SmackDown on FOX goes off the air.

