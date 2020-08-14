WWE SmackDown Results 8/14/2020

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX episode opens up with a video package looking at some the recent antics by RETRIBUTION. We also see their invasion of the WWE Performance Center on last Friday’s show.

– We’re live on a tape delay from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as the developmental trainees cheer in the crowd. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined by Corey Graves at ringside. Cole says WWE has taken precautions for RETRIBUTION tonight. We see how extra security has been hired to guard the entrances. They also hype tonight’s line-up.

Big E vs. John Morrison

We go right to the ring and out comes Big E as Greg Hamilton does the introductions. We get a pre-recorded video of Big E hyping himself up for this singles run. Out next comes John Morrison. We also get a pre-recorded vide of Morrison talking about how The New Day is injury prone.

The lights start flickering as the match is about to begin. A masked female member of RETRIBUTION appears on the apron. Big E and Morrison stop and look at her. She enters the ring and faces off with Big E and Morrison now. More masked men and women appear with weapons inside the Performance Center. Cole and Graves run to the back. Big E and Morrison start fighting the masked invaders but they’re beat down. Other members of the group are standing on top of the announce table, yelling and raising their weapons. They lay Big E and Morrison out as the boos get louder. RETRIBUTION now takes off and runs away to the back.

Big E is face down in the ring. Morrison is laid out on the floor at ringside. The Miz runs down and checks on Morrison as we go to commercial.

– Back from the break and a group of Superstars are in the back. The Miz apologizes to John Morrison for not being there, noting that he had a call with Maryse. Morrison blames everything on Big E sending a tweet out. Miz and Morrison leave. King Baron Corbin enters and says we are under attack. No one wants to listen. He says we need direction and he is that guy. If everyone follows him, he can lead them to safety. He goes on and Big E tells him to shut his mouth. Big E says this is our house and he’ll be damned if the Foot Clan from Ninja Turtles runs up in here and puts their feet on his couch. Big E goes on and gets everyone hyped up. He says he will go back in the ring tonight, beat Morrison and show RETRIBUTION how it’s done. Big E says now is not the time to run and hide, it’s the time to fight. He asks who is with him and most everyone seems to be. Sheamus walks in and mocks Big E. Sheamus goes on and taunts Shorty G. Sheamus isn’t afraid of RETRIBUTION but if they had any sense at all, they’d be afraid. Big E isn’t backing down but he leaves and some of the others follow. Sheamus, Corbin and a few others look on.

– We go back to the arena and see extra security standing guard now.

Tri-Brand Battle Royal: Asuka, Tamina Snuka, Tegan Nox, Shotzi Blackheart, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Shayna Baszler, Bianca Belair, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Naomi, Lacey Evans, Dana Brooke, Nikki Cross

The WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions are in the ring now – RAW Women’s Champion Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley. They say RETRIBUTION actually wants to hear what they have to say and everyone else should too. Banks says everyone knows not to interrupt them. Bayley says it’s time to get this show going with the Tri-Brand Battle Royal. They keep ranting on the mic and now it’s time for the Battle Royal. They kick Hamilton out of the ring and say they are taking his job now.

Banks and Bayley start doing introductions for this match. They introduce The IIconics from RAW first – Billie Kay and Peyton Royce. The winner of this match will challenge Bayley for the blue brand title at SummerSlam. Banks and Bayley take shots at The IIconics as they enter the ring. WWE NXT Superstars Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart are introduced next. Bayley and Banks comment on the NXT stars idolizing them. Lacey Evans is introduced next and they mention her daughter. The next entrant is… Banks and Bayley are confused about this one. The music hits and out comes Asuka from RAW. Asuka hits the ring and brawls with the champs. They retreat to the floor and look on as Asuka raises Banks’ title in the air. The other competitors run down to the ring as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and the bell rings as everyone goes at it. Banks and Bayley watch from ringside. The IIconics work on Ruby Riott. Liv Morgan is almost dumped. Ruby gets kicked to the floor to save Liv. Tamina Snuka throws big punches in the corner. The IIconics both get eliminated, as does Ruby. Nikki Cross and Dana Brooke go at it now as Cross traps Brooke in the apron. Bianca Belair drops Tegan in the corner. Tamina fights off Shotzi and Tegan.

Naomi works on Lacey in the corner. Cross tries to attack Snuka but she just takes it. Snuka catches a crossbody and sends Cross to the apron but she hangs on. Snuka superkicks Cross out, eliminating her. Snuka with a double clothesline on Nox and Blackheart now. Belair and Snuka face off now, then they go at it. Shayna Baszler is down in the corner watching. Belair eliminates Snuka with a big move over the top rope. Naomi and Evans trade sots in the center of the ring now. Shotzi beats on Belair in the corner.

Naomi drops Baszler with a big kick. Evans eliminates Naomi with a Woman’s Right to boos. Shotzi eliminates Evans for a pop. Baszler grabs Shotzi and applies the Kirifuda Clutch. Evans pulls Shotzi out while she’s in the submission and she’s eliminated. Belair works on Nox now. Nox counters and rocks her. Belair overpowers but Nox keeps fighting. Nox eliminates Belair. It’s down to Asuka, Nox and Baszler now.

Nox unloads on Asuka and Baszler in the corners, with clotheslines and cannonballs. Nox drops Asuka face-first. Baszler botches a slam to Nox, but recovers. Dana helps Baszler eliminate Nox. It looks like Brooke was never eliminated. She has words with Banks and Bayley at ringside, then returns to the ring. Brooke dropkicks Baszler. Brooke handsprings into a Clutch from Baszler. Asuka with a Hip Attack to eliminate Brooke.

It’s down to Asuka and Baszler now. They size each other up as the champs look on worried. Baszler kicks Asuka from the top to the apron. Bayley tries to pull Asuka to the floor but Asuka kicks her back. Banks checks on Bayley but Asuka hits them both with a knee from the apron. Baszler knocks Asuka off the apron but she lands on Bayley and Banks’ backs. Asuka comes back to the apron and fights with Baszler. They tangle on the apron and Asuka dumps Baszler to the floor to get the win.

Winner and New #1 Contender to Bayley: Asuka

– Asuka now has SummerSlam title shots against Banks and Bayley. She celebrates as the music hits and we go to replays as The Golden Role Models look on, not happy with the result.

– Still to come, an update on Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose.

– Back from the break and we see Sasha Banks and Bayley backstage. Bayley isn’t happy about Asuka earning the right to face her at SummerSlam. They calm down some but Asuka suddenly attacks and beats her down. Asuka taunts Banks and Bayley as officials rush over to break things up.

– Cole leads us to a look at the Sonya Deville vs. Mandy Rose feud. Rose is backstage now. She cuts an intense promo on how she’s a hard worker despite everything against her. She thanks Deville for reminding her she’s more than just a pretty face. If Deville thought cutting her hair would destroy her… think again. Rose challenges Deville to a Hair vs. Hair match at SummerSlam. She tells Deville to put her money where her mouth is, and says she can’t wait to prove Deville wrong. Rose promises things will get ugly.

– Sheamus approaches some security guards in the back. He tells them to clock out and enjoy a few pints because RETRIBUTION won’t be showing up on his watch. They leave as Sheamus looks on. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Nikki Cross is pacing backstage when Alexa bliss walks up. Cross hugs her and apologizes for pushing her down two weeks ago and everything else. She asks what’s been going on but Bliss says she’s fine. Cross wants to get Bliss to safety because of The Fiend but Bliss says she wants to stay around here and get some answers from WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman. Bliss walks off.

Sheamus vs. Shorty G

We go back to the ring and out first comes Sheamus. We see what happened with Sheamus and Shorty G last week. The music hits now and out comes G to the ring.

The bell rings and they go at it. Sheamus unloads with back elbows in the corner, beating G down. Sheamus stays on G and sends him out to the apron. Sheamus with the series of forearms to the chest now, knocking G to the floor. Sheamus follows and brings G back into the ring. Sheamus with a big uppercut. G comes back with a dropkick to the knee, taking Sheamus down. G works on the left leg now.

G keeps Sheamus down with a body scissors now, mounting Sheamus with forearms to the face from behind. G looks to keep the momentum going but Sheamus levels him. Sheamus with an Irish Curse backbreaker and two big knees while G is down. Sheamus keeps control as the crowd rallies. G fights up and out but Sheamus knees him. G with a rolling kick. G goes to the top and hits a missile dropkick to take Sheamus down again.

G covers Sheamus for a 2 count. They tangle and G takes Sheamus down into an ankle lock. Sheamus reaches for the rope but G pulls him back. Sheamus gets out but G jackknifes him into a 2 count. Sheamus comes right back with White Noise in the middle of the ring. G gets up and turns around to a big Brogue Kick. Sheamus covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Sheamus

– After the match, Sheamus poses in the corner as the crowd boos. We go to replays. Sheamus stands tall and yells out as his music hits. We see G recovering on the mat.

– WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles is seen backstage yelling at WWE Producer Joseph Parks, who looks terrified as he shows AJ something on a screen. Graves says AJ is tired of facing challengers who aren’t worthy, so tonight we will see the debut of the Phenomenal Statistic System. Back to commercial.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.