Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso, Jacob Fatu, Nick Aldis Segment

Solo Sikoa: Boston, The MFT’s are in the building. And to remind everybody that we run SmackDown. And to anybody who doesn’t like it, too bad. Last week, Sami Zayn came out here, tried to show up on SmackDown, uh-uh. Guess what? We showed up on Raw, and what happened? We stomped his ass out. So, Sami Zayn, stomped out. Jimmy Uso, stomped out. Oh, and The Samoan Werewolf, Jacob Fatu, stomped out. And if there’s anybody in the back who wants to come out here…

– Sami Zayn makes his way down to the ring.

Sami Zayn: Take it down a notch, guys, listen, I’m just here to talk, alright? Can we talk?

Solo Sikoa: Yeah, sure. Come in the ring, Sami, the floor is all yours.

Sami Zayn: Come on, you want to talk or not?

– The MFT’s exit the ring.

Sami Zayn: Look, this past Monday, I think everybody has heard me talk, for weeks, for months, about becoming a World Champion, that’s all I’ve been talking about. This past Monday, if I had beaten Rusev, there’s a very real possibility that I could’ve been fighting for the World Championship at Clash In Paris, but now that’s not happening, okay. Now, when that happens, Solo, I was furious, okay, I was furious, but I felt something, too. I felt liberated, because I’ve been talking so much about becoming a World Champion, and it had to be now, now, now. I started putting all this pressure, like, it had to happen now, then it stopped me from accomplishing anything else in WWE. I was spinning my wheels. And at least now that’s away from me, I can kind of go back to doing other things, other things I set out to do. So, I guess this is me saying, thank you. That’s the thing, Solo, now it made me realize there’s so many other things in WWE that I haven’t done yet, so many other things that I want to accomplish. Here’s a fun fact, besides the World Championship, there is one other title that I have never held in WWE. And that is the United States Championship. Yeah.

Solo Sikoa: Well, guess what, Sami, you’re not gonna hold it anytime soon, okay. So, you can use those big ass eyeballs and take a look all you want. You know what, Sami, you don’t even go to SmackDown, you are on Raw, so you’re never gonna hold this championship. As a matter of fact, get the hell out of my ring, get the hell off my show, I never want to see you again.

Sami Zayn: Actually, Solo, that’s what I really came out here to tell you. See, as of tonight, I am officially on SmackDown. You took something away from me, and now I am going to take something away from you. I am coming for the United States Championship, and I am coming for you.

Sami gets into a brawl with Solo. The MFT’s gangs up on Sami. Jimmy Uso storms into the ring to make the save. The numbers game is too much from Sami and Jimmy. Jacob Fatu ducks a clothesline from Talla Tonga. Jacob tees off on Solo. Jimmy SuperKicks Talla. Sami follows that with The Helluva Kick. Double SuperKick to Talla. Talla goes for The Double Chokeslam, but Jacob counters with a SuperKick. Sami and Jimmy clotheslines Talla over the top rope. Nick Aldis appears on the stage.

Nick Aldis: No, no, no, Solo, that is no way to welcome the newest member of the SmackDown Roster. Sami Zayn, welcome to the blue brand. I’m please to inform you that you’ll be in the main event, right here in Bean Town. A 6-Man Tag Team Match, any three of you MFT’s, faces Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu.

– Byron Saxton had a backstage interview with Chelsea Green and The Secret Hervice. From Chelsea’s Perspective, how did we get here with this on-going feud with Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss? Chelsea bravely broke up a birthday celebration last week and bravely took a birthday cake straight to the face. Piper Niven says that no one messes with their Canadian Hero and gets away it. Alba Fyre says that Piper is going to take out Alexa Bliss, and The Secret Hervice will go on to confiscate those WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

First Match: Alexa Bliss w/Charlotte Flair vs. Piper Niven w/Alba Fyre

