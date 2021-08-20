– The WWE SummerSlam go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX opens live from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona as Michael Cole welcomes us to the final show before tomorrow’s SummerSlam. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee.

– We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Edge to a big pop from the Phoenix crowd.

Edge is sitting in a chair in the middle of the ring now, under a spotlight. Fans chant his name. Edge says he heard and felt what Rollins said last week. He thinks back to 2014 when Rollins had his boot on his neck. He was worried about his life and family then, and he felt threatened in the same way last week. Edge goes on and knows Rollins’ Curb Stomp can affect his ability to be there for his family. Edge knows Rollins means what he says, and Rollins has put him into a dark place, a place he doesn’t like to go because it’s so hard to come back from. Edge says if he’s being truthful, he likes that place. Rollins has helped Edge find a place in his heart where the blood runs black.

Edge says he does see clearly on this day, he sees that at SummerSlam he doesn’t have to just beat Rollins, he has to break and humble him. Edge gets intense and says he’s going to burn Rollins down at SummerSlam. He stares ahead and drops the mic as fans cheer him on. The music starts back up to end the segment.

– The Mysterios are backstage. Dominik Mysterio knows his dad will beat Jey Uso tonight, and they will win the titles from The Usos tomorrow night. Rey tells him to slow down and take it one match at a time. Rey points out how Dominik almost brought a loss last week. Rey goes on about how he also wants the SmackDown Tag Team Titles just as bad. He tells Dominik to have his back out there. Dominik agrees and they walk off.

SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jey Uso vs. Rey Mysterio

We go back to the ring and out comes The Mysterios – Rey Mysterio with Dominik Mysterio. We see how The Mysterios won the straps from Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler three months ago. Rey and Dominik look on as we see SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos getting hyped up backstage – Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso. We go to commercial as Rey and Dominik wait in the ring.

Back from the break and out comes Jey with Jimmy. Back and forth to start the match. They re-start and Rey mounts offense. Rey mounts Jey in the corner now with a tribute to WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero. Jey turns it around and grounds Rey as fans do dueling chants now.

Rey dumps Jey to the floor and nails a springboard moonsault from the second rope, taking both Jimmy and Jey down at ringside for a big pop. Dominik hits the ring to stand with his dad as Jimmy and Jey recover at ringside. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Jey has Rey grounded. Rey comes back with an enziguri for a pop. Jey turns it right back around with a big Samoan Drop but Rey kicks out at 2. Jey works Rey over and takes him to the top but Rey fights back. Rey with a headbutt. Jey decks Rey and gets him hung upside down. Jimmy talks trash from ringside. Jey takes Rey to the top for a super Samoan Drop but Rey fights back with elbows to the side of the head. Rey with a hurricanrana from the top but Jey kicks out at 2. Rey and Dominik can’t believe it.

Rey and Jey trade shots in the middle of the ring. Rey with a springboard crossbody for another close 2 count. Jey counters a corner move and shoves Rey into the turnbuckles. Jey with a big pop-up neckbreaker for a close 2 count. Jey calls for the finish and some fans boo. Rey fights back from the apron and goes to the top for the big senton. Rey charges but Jey counters in mid-air. Rey turns that into a big DDT for another close 2 count. Jimmy cheers his brother on from ringside.

Fans chant for the 619 now. Rey drops Jey into position. Jey blocks the 619 but Rey sunset flips back in and it’s blocked. Rey rolls Jey and Dominik tries to reinforce the pin to cheat but the referee catches him. Dominik gets sent to the back now. Fans boo. Rey goes to ringside and isn’t happy with his son. Jimmy superkicks Dominik out of nowhere and Jey attacks Rey, sending him into the steel ring steps. Jey brings it back into the ring and hits the big Uso Splash for the pin to win.

Winner: Jey Uso

– After the match, The Usos celebrate as we go to replays.

– We see how Baron Corbin stole Big E’s Money In the Bank briefcase and ran away with it last week. Corbin comes walking to the ring now, still with no theme music. He’s clutching the briefcase.

Baron Corbin vs. Kevin Owens

Hamilton introduces Baron Corbin for the next match but he still has no entrance. Corbin smirks as he walks to the ring, holding on tight to the briefcase. He will face Kevin Owens next. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Owens as Corbin looks on, still clutching the briefcase. The bell rings and Owens unloads with chops and punches. Owens slams Corbin by his head and hits the senton for a pop. Owens with a big chop in the corner. Corbin decks Owens, runs out and back in, then delivers a big lariat for a 2 count.

Corbin keeps control and mounts Owens with strikes. Corbin stands tall and fans boo him. Corbin keeps control and works Owens around the ring. Owens side-steps and sends Corbin to the apron, then superkicks him to the floor. Owens with more offense now. Owens goes to the top but Corbin rolls to the apron and fans boo. Owens approaches but Corbin drops him over the top rope. Corbin comes back in but Owens blocks a chokeslam. Corbin blocks the Stunner and goes to the floor to regroup.

The music hits and out comes Big E to a pop. He is upset. Corbin pleads and runs around the ring. Corbin tries to grab the MITB briefcase but Big E decks him and unloads. Corbin ends up countering and sending Big E into the ring post. Corbin runs away while Big E is dazed. Big E looks on from ringside, seething as Corbin leaves with the briefcase.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. Kayla brings up tomorrow’s SummerSlam match against Sasha Banks. We see a Progressive-sponsored video on last week’s contract signing between the two, which ended with Banks using Belair’s braid to tighten the Banks Statement. Braxton says it seems like Banks has had Belair’s number since returning. Belair doesn’t even want to hear Banks’ name around her. Belair goes on about what she’s going to do to Banks at SummerSlam. She hopes Banks watches what she does to her little friends Carmella and Zelina Vega tonight. She goes on about taking care of them. Kayla asks if it’s risky competing twice in one night right before SummerSlam. Belair says maybe it is but she doesn’t care because she’s in an irrational state of mind and she’s done playing games. Belair goes on and says we’re about to see the meanest, the nastiest and the baddest chick in WWE.

Championship Contender’s Match: WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka vs. Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart

We go back to the ring and out comes Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart in their TCB (Takin’ Care of Business) Tank. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and it’s announced that Logan Paul will be on Monday’s RAW for a Moist TV segment with John Morrison. We go back to the ring and out come WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka for this non-title Championship Contender’s Match with Nox and Shotzi trying to secure a title shot. We see recent happenings between the two teams. This is Natalya’s return from her ankle injury three weeks ago.

Shotzi and Tamina start things off and Tamina unloads, leveling Shotzi and Nox is also knocked off the apron. Tamina unloads in the corner now, beating her down. Natalya tags in for a quick double team in their corner. Natalya takes Shotzi down and hits the basement dropkick to the back of the neck for a close 2 count.

Natalya continues beating Shotzi around the ring and talking trash. Nox is still down on the ground at ringside. Natalya works Shotzi over and grounds her again. Shotzi fights up and out but Natalya slams her on her neck. Natalya with a snap suplex for a 2 count. Natalya grounds Shotzi again. Shotzi fights out again and catches Natalya with a neckbreaker as they both go down. Nox is still down at ringside.

Shotzi runs over and knees Tamina off the apron. Nox gets back on the apron and leaps off, taking Tamina back down on the floor. Shotzi ends up blocking a Sharpshooter in the ring and rolling Natalya up for the win.

Winners and New #1 Contenders: Nox and Shotzi

– After the match, Nox and Shotzi celebrate as the music hits. The champs recover in the ring as Tamina checks on Natalya.

– We see what happened earlier tonight with Edge sending a warning to Seth Rollins. We see Rollins backstage laughing now. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes Seth Rollins to the ring, dressed in an all-white suit. Rollins is all smiles as most of the crowd boos him.

Rollins takes the mic and fans chant for Edge. Rollins goes on mocking Edge’s earlier comments. Rollins says Edge shouldn’t be ashamed of his shortcomings. Fans start chanting louder for Edge. Rollins yells at them and says to shut up, and listen to him. Rollins says there is no shame in being beaten and broken by this business, being a family man, and no shame in… a “you suck!” chant interrupts. Rollins says there’s no shame in not being able to find the darkness that once guided Edge but the problem is, without that darkness, Edge can’t get on Rollins’ level. Rollins says they both know part of Edge is dead and gone.

The familiar tune of The Brood’s music hits and the red lights start flashing around the arena. There are also flames. Edge appears and tells Rollins to beware because the freaks come out at night and Rollins will never see it coming. Edge laughs and watches from the big screen as a huge amount of dark red blood suddenly falls from the rafters and covers Rollins, knocking him down in the middle of the ring. McAfee calls it a throwback Brood Bath. Rollins is shocked and his all-white suit is no more. Edge has disappeared from the big screen. Rollins gets back up to end the segment with the blood all over the place.

– We see recent happenings between Alpha Academy and The Street Profits.

Montez Ford vs. Otis

We go back to the ring and out come The Street Profits – Montez Ford with Angelo Dawkins. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see what just happened to Seth Rollins. The announcers go over the SummerSlam card now. Dawkins is hyping Ford up in the ring now. The music hits and out comes Alpha Academy – Otis with Chad Gable.

The bell rings and Ford slaps Otis in the face. Ford dodges a swing by Otis. Otis ends up rocking Ford with a big right hand to the ribs. Otis keeps tossing Ford back into the corner but Ford gets out and clotheslines Otis but Otis is still up. Ford keeps trying to knock Otis off his feet but he can’t. Otis levels Ford with a spinning back elbow.

Otis ends up sending Ford to the floor, then standing tall in the ring. Gable taunts Ford at ringside. Ford comes back in but Otis dominates. Ford counters and stuns Otis with an enziguri. Otis stumbles around and Ford keeps fighting, now from the apron. Ford has Otis down to one knee. Gable tries to interfere but Dawkins makes him pay, sending him into the ring. Ford with the big top rope crossbody to Otis but Otis kicks out at 2.

Ford unloads with body strikes to Otis. Ford charges but Otis easily knocks him out of the air. Otis keeps control and hits the second rope Vader Bomb for the pin to win.

Winner: Otis

– After the match, Otis and Gable stand tall to celebrate as the music hits.

– We see how King Shinsuke Nakamura won the WWE Intercontinental Title from Apollo Crews last Friday.

WWE Intercontinental Champion King Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez

Rick Boogs is on the stage with his guitar now. He does a grand introduction for the WWE Intercontinental Champion and begins playing as King Shinsuke Nakamura makes his way out. They head to the ring together for tag team action. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez are wrapping their entrance. Boogs starts off with Crews in his main roster TV debut. Boogs takes Crews down and plays guitar with his leg in a submission. Bogs keeps control and uses his power to flip Crews around several times. Boogs drops Crews but runs into a boot in the corner. Crews sends Boogs shoulder-first into the ring post, then dropkicks him for a 2 count.

Crews works Boogs over as Nakamura tries to rally the crowd. Boogs fights up and out, then nails a big overhead throw. Nakamura and Azeez tag in. Nakamura with lefts and rights. Azeez blocks and they run the ropes but Nakamura nails a flying kick but Azeez is still up. Azeez with a big right hand but he misses a charge into the corner. Nakamura fights back and hits the knee strike from the second rope. Azeez kicks out at 2.

Nakamura calls for the Kinshasa but Azeez blocks it and delivers a big side-slam. Crews tags in but Nakamura nails a spin kick after Crews ducks a roundhouse. Boogs tags in as fans chant for him. Nakamura slides and kicks Azeez off the apron as Boogs delivers a big abdominal stretch into a pump-handle slam for the pin to win.

Winners: Rick Boogs and King Nakamura

– After the match, Nakamura runs back in and celebrates with Boogs as the music hits. Nakamura puts his crown on at ringside as Boogs grabs the guitar. McAfee and Boogs jam on top of the announce table as Nakamura plays guitar with the strap in front of them.

– We see how the Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair SummerSlam contract signing ended last week.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Zelina Vega

We go back to the ring and out comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair for her first non-title match of the night. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Zelina Vega. Carmella is out next to join her. They head to the ring together but can’t agree on who will start. They argue and tangle some at ringside until Carmella rolls Vega in the ring for the first match.

Vega argues with Carmella and Belair attacks from behind to start. Belair counters and levels Vega with a shoulder. Belair works Vega over on the mat now. Fans cheer Belair on as she swings her hair around. Vega comes from behind and ducks an elbow, then sends Belair into the turnbuckles. Vega misses the double knees. Carmella provides a distraction from the apron and Vega tries to capitalize as they tangle. Vega with a Destroyer for a close 2 count. Vega shows frustration now and pounds on Belair.

Vega works Belair over some more while she’s down. Vega leaps off the second rope with a hurricanrana but Belair catches her in mid-air and powerbombs her. Belair holds it, lifts Vega again and drops her face-first back into the turnbuckles. Belair then delivers the Kiss of Death in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Bianca Belair

– After the bell, the music hits and Belair stands tall but Carmella superkicks her out of nowhere. Carmella with another superkick as fans boo. Carmella stands tall over Belair as we go back to commercial.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Carmella

Back from the break and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair needs some time for this non-title match but Carmella attacks and unloads on her in the corner to boos.

Carmella keeps control and slams Belair for an early pin attempt. Carmella with back elbows in the corner now as the referee warns her. Carmella drops Belair and shows off to more boos. Carmella attacks again while Belair is down for a 2 count. Carmella grounds Belair in the middle of the ring now, talking trash.

Carmella ends up on Belair’s back with the submission but Belair powers up, turns that into a big vertical suplex and holds it in the air as fans cheer her on. Belair drops Carmella with the suplex but they’re both down now. More back and forth now. Belair blocks a superkick and keeps control but Carmella kicks out at 2. Belair runs into boots in the corner now, and again. Carmella applies a submission with her legs using the ropes now as the referee counts to 5.

Carmella traps Belair in the apron cover and works her over, then kicks her in the face from the apron. Carmella brings it back in for a close 2 count. Belair blocks a Facebuster and turns it into a Spinebuster. Belair follows up with the KOD in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Bianca Belair

– After the match, Belair stands tall as her music hits. Cole hypes Banks vs. Belair at SummerSlam. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and out comes WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman. He stops and raises the title as the pyro goes off. Reigns hits the ring and gets more pyro for a mixed reaction. Reigns stands tall but the music quickly interrupts as John Cena makes his way out. Cena rushes the ring as fans go wild for him. Cena runs around as Reigns stares him down.

Fans do dueling chants as Cena and Reigns stare each other down before their “final statements” ahead of the SummerSlam main event tomorrow night. Reigns takes the mic first and fans boo. Reigns tells Heyman how a lot of people say a lot of stupid things to him, and that’s exactly what John did last week. Reigns tells Cena he said a lot of dumb stuff last week and fans reacted because Cena brought his energy, he did his thing. Reigns says he’s not going to allow Cena to lie to the fans or misinform them. Reigns says Cena thinks he can pin Reigns 1-2-3. Fans cheer. Reigns asks Heyman when he last time he lost was. Heyman says no one has ever beaten this Roman Reigns.

Reigns says and there you have it. Cena says he won’t let this go on like this. Cena talks about everybody being excited for SummerSlam. He goes on and says Reigns has no idea what he’s in for tomorrow. Cena thanks everyone for the return they gave him a month ago. He brings up how everyone thought Reigns would win because he’s going to film a movie. Cena says the movie part is right but Reigns winning is wrong. Cena says he’s taking the Universal Title and taking it to film the movie so Reigns has to be stuck here without the title, embarrassed like the failure he is. Cena isn’t saying Reigns is no good, but he’s lost control and needs to be brought back down.

Cena goes on about how he’s not here to promote movies, he’s here to demote Reigns’ ass. Cena says this is a match he wanted, and one made for him. Cena brings up Reigns’ recent BS catchphrases and says he’s been saying the same thing for 20 years – Never Give Up. Cena says Reigns is so frustrated because that’s all Cena has to do tomorrow. Cena gets the crowd to chant his “1-2-3” taunt a few times and looks forward to being a 17-time champion tomorrow. Cena says SmackDown will lose its champion tomorrow night and won’t have one until WrestleMania 38 next year when he comes back. Reigns gets in Cena’s face and asks what makes him so special. Reigns says he also can go to Hollywood and do the whole movies and commercials thing. Reigns asks Cena if he thinks he’s better. Reigns says let’s raise the stakes. Reigns says either he’s leaving Allegiant Stadium as the Universal Champion, or he’s leaving WWE. Fans pop.

Cena shakes his head and smiles. Reigns offers his hand to shake on the stipulation. Cena shakes his hand but Reigns tries to turn it into an Attitude Adjustment. Cena counters and turns that into a roll-up but Reigns kicks out just before the 1-2-3. Cena rolls to the floor and taunts Reigns with the “you can’t see me” from the stage. An angry Reigns looks on from the ring. Cena stands tall on the entrance and raises his arms in the air as the final SmackDown before SummerSlam goes off the air.

