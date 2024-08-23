WWE SmackDown Results 8/23/24

Capital One Arena

Washington, DC

The Grayson Waller Effect With Special Guest: Cody Rhodes & Kevin Owens

Grayson Waller: Welcome to The Grayson Waller Effect. I’m excited, too, my co-host, Austin Theory. But we can’t waste any more time, because our guest loves to make things about himself. He is the WWE Champion. “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes. Cut that, we’re not doing that, dude. You had your pyro down there. We did the cringe woah. Enough about you. Get in here, this is an interview.

Cody Rhodes: So.

Grayson Waller: Washington, DC, what do you want to talk about? We get it. Everything is about Cody Rhodes. Even on my show, it’s got to be about you, because everything in the WWE is about Cody Rhodes, right? You don’t have to answer that, because I know the truth. Yeah, this is Cody Rhodes. You’re the hero of the story, Cody. But be wise, because these idiots don’t know the real you. But I do. I know how selfish you are. All you care about is the WWE Championship. In fact, how many times have your friends, Kevin Owens and Randy Orton got beaten up because of you? While you walk around, getting all the glory, what kind of friend you are?

Cody Rhodes: Are you done? I’m a bad friend, that’s what you’re saying? Let’s talk about my friends. Kevin Owens, you mentioned Kevin Owens, right? My opponent at Bash In Berlin. I’d imagine you think that me giving Kevin Owens a shot at the WWE Championship, that’s charity, but when in reality, if I put the SmackDown superstar list up on the wall, ask yourself, can Kevin Owens beat that guy? Truth is, he could, and he probably already has. Kevin Owens has been fighting The Bloodline since before I even came back. Kevin Owens has been beaten up, he’s got taken out, but he’s never stop fighting. Matter of fact, I would not be sitting here the WWE Champion had it not been for Kevin Owens. But never once have I used Kevin Owens. Can you say the same thing, Grayson Waller? Wait, because this relationship, is this friendship or are you just using Austin Theory? Hey, Magic Mike, can you hear what I’m saying? This guy, right here, is trying to convince everybody that he’s going to show the world who the real Cody Rhodes is. But in actuality, this man, right here is the one that’s using, and he is using you. And the rest of us are just waiting for you to do something about it.

Grayson Waller: Hey, you’re not turning this against us. This is my best mate. This is my tag team partner. The man that I won the tag team championships with at WrestleMania. We would never turn on each other. But I know someone who would do that. In fact, I think everyone needs a little reminder of what Kevin Owens is really capable of. In fact, we actually prepared something for you to watch, Cody. Have a look at this. Wow. That doesn’t look like a good friend to me.

Kevin Owens: Alright, I can’t stand back there any longer because, look, we get it, you’re trying to convince Cody that I’m going to turn on him, stab him in the back, viciously try to end his career, all of that stuff. Cody, I think you can admit from that video that, every one of those guys in that video, they kind of had it coming, except for Kofi Kingston. He’s great, that’s on me. Kofi, I apologize, again, but everyone else, come on, right? And Cody, you and I never really had that type of relationship. We’ve been close, we’ve been tight ever since we first met each other, so that’s not going to happen. As far as Waller and Theory are concerned, here’s the thing, look, everyone knows what’s going to happen. I’ll get in the ring, Cody and I will beat you guys up, then someone is going to have the bright idea to make this a tag team match. Let’s just skip all over that before our general manager Nick Aldis could just come out here really quick. Let’s just get to the point. Nick, great to see you, you look incredible. I wish I could pull off a suit like that. Can you just make this tag team match already for tonight?

Nick Aldis: Thank you, Kevin. Yes, we did discuss this over. And yes, it’s a done deal, Washington, DC. Tonight, in the main event of SmackDown, it will be Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens taking on A-Town Down Under in the main event.

Kevin Owens: I appreciate that. And look, I know we got to end this segment as soon as possible, but do I still have time to get in there and punch them in the face anyway? I know it’s in reverse, but is that okay?

Nick Aldis: Kevin, just make it quick, okay.

Cody and Kevin start brawling with A-Town Down Under. Cody gets Theory in position for The CrossRhodes. Waller shoves Kevin into Cody to close this segment.

First Match: LA Knight (c) vs. Santos Escobar w/Legado Del Fantasma For The WWE United States Championship

Knight starts brawling with Legado Del Fantasma before the bell rings. Garza and Carrillo are putting the boots to Knight on the outside. LDF sends Knight shoulder first into the steel ring steps. LDF rolls Knight back into the ring. The referee has ejected LDF from the ringside area. Knight avoids The Corner Meteora. Knight rolls Escobar over for a two count. Escobar with a Pump Knee Strike. Escobar drives Knight shoulder first into the steel ring post. Escobar with The Double Underhook GutBuster for a two count. Escobar has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Escobar with forearm shivers. Escobar whips Knight across the ring. Knight with The Swinging NeckBreaker. Knight dribbles Escobar’s head on the announce table. Knight starts rearranging the future. Knight rips Escobar back to the outside. Escobar with a DDT onto the announce table.

Escobar with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Escobar follows that with a Flying Meteora off the ringside barricade. Escobar rolls Knight back into the ring. Escobar with The Frog Splash for a two count. Escobar repeatedly stomps on Knight’s chest. Escobar with a knife edge chop. Escobar uses the top rope to choke Knight. Knight decks Escobar with a back elbow smash. Knight whips Escobar across the ring. Escobar pulls Knight down to the mat. Escobar goes for The Elbow Drop, but Knight ducks out of the way. Escobar kicks Knight in the face. Knight with The Inverted Atomic Drop. Knight clotheslines Escobar. Knight with a Running Lariat. Knight with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Knight repeatedly stomps on Escobar’s chest. Knight blocks The Pump Kick. Knight drops Escobar with The Side Effect for a two count. Escobar denies The BFT. Escobar with a back fist. Escobar goes for The Phantom Driver, but Knight lands back on his feet. Escobar SuperKicks Knight. Escobar puts Knight on the top turnbuckle. Escobar with another Enzuigiri. Knight blocks The SuperPlex. Knight sends Escobar crashing into the canvas. Knight lands The Megastar Elbow. Knight connects with The BFT to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE United States Champion, LA Knight via Pinfall

– We take a trip to Carmelo Hayes’ Barbershop. Melo says that Andrade would be the type of person to sneak attack him. The truth is, you are only as good as your last match, and Andrade wasn’t good enough as Melo, and he never will be. If anything, Andrade should be thanking Melo, because getting the 2-0 start is the only thing that’s keeping the lights on his career. Andrade storms into the barbershop. What Melo did to him after their match last week was disrespectful. He wants to run this back next week. Melo seems open to the idea.

– Santos Escobar snaps at Legado Del Fantasma. Apollo Crews and Baron Corbin pokes fun at Escobar losing to LA Knight. Santos says that he’s not going to tolerate this disrespect from two members of his fan club. He’s going to talk to Nick Aldis, and they’ll sort out these issues next week.

Second Match: Bianca BelAir, Jade Cargill, Naomi vs. Blair Davenport & The Unholy Union In A 6-Woman Tag Team Match

Bianca BelAir and Isla Dawn will start things off. Dawn drives her knee into the midsection of BelAir. Dawn with clubbing blows to BelAir’s back. Dawn drives BelAir face first into the canvas. Dawn toys around with BelAir. BelAir drops Dawn with The SpineBuster. BelAir with The Handspring MoonSault for a two count. Dawn reverses out of the irish whip from BelAir. BelAir dives over Dawn. BelAir dropkicks Dawn. BelAir pops back on her feet. BelAir with The Slingshot Pescado. The Unholy Union has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Davenport applies a rear chin lock. Davenport punches BelAir in the back. Davenport sends BelAir to the corner. BelAir side steps Davenport into the turnbuckles. BelAir with a shoulder block from the ring apron. BelAir rocks Fyre with a forearm smash. BelAir rolls Davenport over for a two count. Davenport kicks BelAir in the gut. Simultaneous tag to Fyre. Dawn applies The Tarantula. Fyre SuperKicks BelAir. Fyre tags in Davenport. Davenport with The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Davenport tags in Dawn.

Davenport puts her knee on the back of BelAir’s neck. Dawn taunts Cargill. Fyre with a Running Knee Strike behind the referee’s back. Double Hip Check. Dawn with a Running Meteora. Dawn stops BelAir in her tracks. Dawn whips BelAir across the ring. BelAir holds onto the ropes. BelAir kicks Dawn in the face. Fyre kicks BelAir in the back. Dawn with a knee lift. Dawn tags in Fyre. Double Gourdbuster. Dawn with another Running Meteora. Fyre hooks the outside leg for a two count. BelAir goes for a Bodyslam, but Fyre lands back on her feet. BelAir reverses out of the irish whip from Fyre. Fyre applies The Octopus Stretch. Fyre uses Dawn for leverage. BelAir with The Pendulum BackBreaker. Fyre tags in Dawn. Dawn with a Running Foot Stomp to BelAir’s back. Dawn knocks Naomi off the apron. BelAir creates distance with The Vertical Suplex.

Cargill and Davenport are tagged in. Cargill scores three forearm knockdowns. Cargill kicks Davenport in the gut. Cargill PowerBombs Davenport. Cargill with The Fallaway Slam into Davenport. Cargill pops back on her feet. Cargill Chokeslams Dawn. Cargill shoves Davenport into Fyre. Cargill with a leaping back elbow smash. Davenport SuperKicks Cargill. Cargill tags in Naomi. Naomi with The Flying Crossbody Block. Naomi dropkicks Fyre. Naomi dumps Davenport out of the ring. Naomi with a knee lift. Naomi with a Roundhouse Kick to Dawn. Naomi follows that with The Double Heat Seeker for a two count. Cargill nails Fyre with The Pump Kick. Dawn with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Dawn kicks Cargill out of the ring. Unholy Union gangs up on Cargill. BelAir with a Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Davenport rolls Naomi over for a two count. Davenport kicks Naomi in the gut. Davenport goes for The Falcon Arrow, but Naomi lands back on her feet. Naomi with a Comeback Kick. Naomi connects with The Split Legged MoonSault to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bianca BelAir, Jade Cargill, Naomi via Pinfall

– We get a cool video package on WWE’s appearances over the years in Berlin, Germany.

– Byron Saxton had a backstage interview with LA Knight. This was a homecoming for Knight. He’s going to issue out a United States Championship Open Challenge next week in Berlin, Germany.

Solo Sikoa Promo

Washington, DC. Acknowledge Me. DC, your tribal chief has a lot to talk about tonight, so bear with me. So, try to keep it down. Item number one, your OTC is D.O.N.E. He’s done. Item number two, whether it’s Kevin Owens or Cody Rhodes that wins the title, it doesn’t matter, because I got next. I am going to bring back the Undisputed Title back to my family, and I’m going to bring that title to me. Item number three, you can cheer for Roman all you want, but he’s not here. Item number three, since I’m going to be the WWE Undisputed Champion, there’s something wrong with the tag team titles. Jacob Fatu, step up. Jacob, give me your title. As a matter of fact, give it to Tanga Loa. You can’t be a tag team champion if you’re going to be my own personal enforcer.

Third Match: The Guerrillas Of Destiny (c) w/The Bloodline vs. The Street Profits w/B-Fab For The WWE Tag Team Championship

Tanga Loa and Angelo Dawkins will start things off. Loa with forearm shivers. Loa with repeated headbutts. Loa whips Dawkins across the ring. Dawkins with The Sunset Flip for a one count. Dawkins scores a right jab. Dawkins with a flurry of strikes in the corner. Dawkins with the irish whip. Loa clotheslines Dawkins. Loa tags in Tonga. Loa whips Dawkins across the ring. Tonga with a gut punch. Loa uppercuts Dawkins. Tonga with a Leaping NeckBreaker for a two count. Tonga sends Dawkins to the corner. Dawkins avoids The Stinger Splash. Dawkins with The Flapjack. Dawkins tags in Ford. Dawkins whips Tonga across the ring. Ford drops Tonga with a shoulder tackle for a two count. Ford with a Belly to Back Suplex. Ford with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Tonga with heavy bodyshots. Ford reverses out of the irish whip from Tonga. Ford with a Running Lariat for a two count. Ford takes a swipe at Loa. Tonga with a flurry of strikes. Tonga tags in Loa.

Belly to Back Suplex/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Loa rocks Ford with a forearm smash. Loa repeatedly headbutts the ribs of Ford. Loa goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Ford lands back on his feet. Ford with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Assisted MoonSault. Double Flapjack to Tonga. Dawkins with The Sky High. Dawkins tags in Ford. Ford with The Frog Splash for a two count. Loa launches Ford face first into the steel ring steps. Loa tags in Tonga. Tonga hits The Tongan Twist on the floor. GOD has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Loa continues to dish out repeated headbutts. Loa sends Ford to the corner. Ford is displaying his fighting spirit. Loa stops Ford in his tracks. Loa goes for The SpineBuster, but Ford counters with The DDT. Dawkins and Tonga are tagged in.

Dawkins with two clotheslines. Tonga reverses out of the irish whip from Dawkins. Dawkins leapfrogs over Tonga. Dawkins with a corkscrew back elbow. Dawkins blasts Loa off the apron. Dawkins with The 360 Stinger Splash. Dawkins with The Spinning Enzuigiri. Tonga blocks The Sky High. Dawkins hits The Silencer. Dawkins tags in Ford. The Profits with The Revelation for a two count. Ford tags in Dawkins. Dawkins delivers The Pounce on the floor. Dawkins gets distracted by Solo Sikoa. Ford lands The SomerSault Plancha over the steel ring post. Jacob Fatu with Two SuperKicks. Fatu rolls Dawkins back into the ring. Tonga connects with The Running Flatliner to pickup the victory. After the match, The Bloodline gangs up on The Street Profits. DIY joins the fray. Gargano SuperKicks Solo. Ciampa with a Running Knee Strike to Fatu. Double SuperKick to Solo. DIY goes for Meeting In The Middle, but Fatu gets in the way. Solo attacks Gargano from behind. Fatu with The Pop Up Samoan Drop. Fatu nails Gargano with a Running Hip Attack. Solo plants DIY with Two Samoan Spikes.

Winner: Still WWE Tag Team Champions, The Guerrillas Of Destiny via Pinfall

– We see Kevin Owens talking to Cody Rhodes in the backstage area. Tonight is about shutting up A-Town Down Under. Kevin wants to make sure that Cody knows that he’s not the same guy anymore. Cody says that all he can do is take Kevin by his word and be ready for what happens next.

– B-Fab, Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell attends to DIY and The Street Profits in the trainers room.

– Michin Vignette.

– Nia Jax tells Tiffany Stratton and Pretty Deadly that she’s going to give Michin a beating of a lifetime next week in their Women’s Championship Street Fight. Nia overhears Chelsea Green and Piper Niven talking smack about her and Tiffany possibly cashing in her MITB Briefcase. Nia says that she’s not in the mood for Chelsea’s nonsense.

Fourth Match: Cody Rhodes & Kevin Owens vs. A-Town Down Under

Cody Rhodes and Grayson Waller will start things off. Rhodes kicks Waller in the gut. Rhodes with two dropdown uppercuts. Rhodes applies a wrist lock. Rhodes hammers down on the left shoulder of Waller. Rhodes tags in Owens. Owens kicks Waller in the gut. Owens with a straight right hand. Owens whips Waller across the ring. Owens scores the elbow knockdown. Owens with a Running Senton Splash for a two count. Owens with a knife edge chop. Owens tags in Rhodes. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Rhodes hooks the outside leg for a two count. Rhodes grabs a side wrist lock. Rhodes tags in Owens. Owens punches Waller. Owens with a toe kick. Owens unloads two knife edge chops. Owens applies a front face lock. Rhodes punches Theory. Waller scores a right jab. Waller whips Owens across the ring. Owens launches Waller over the top rope. Owens punches Theory. Waller slams Owens head on the top rope. Waller tags in Theory.

Theory with The Roll Through Dropkick. Theory blasts Rhodes off the ring apron. Theory transitions into a ground and pound attack. A-Town Down Under has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Waller goes for The SuperPlex, but Owens blocks it. Owens with repeated headbutts. Owens sends Waller crashing into the canvas. Owens with The Frog Splash. Owens tags in Rhodes. Rhodes with two haymakers. Waller reverses out of the irish whip from Rhodes. Rhodes scores the forearm knockdown. Rhodes dives over Waller. Rhodes Powerslams Waller. Rhodes delivers The Disaster Kick. Theory trips Rhodes from the outside. Rhodes launches Theory over the announce table. Waller drops Rhodes with The Roll Through Flatliner for a two count. Waller tags in Theory. Theory with a Running Lariat. Theory taunts Owens. Rhodes with forearm shivers. Theory whips Rhodes back first into the turnbuckles. Following a snap mare takeover, Theory applies a rear chin lock.

Theory pulls Rhodes down to the mat. Theory goes back to the rear chin lock. Theory with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Theory goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Rhodes lands back on his feet. Rhodes creates distance with The Cody Cutter. Owens gets distracted by Waller. Rhodes side steps Theory into the turnbuckles. Theory with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Theory going to the well with these chin locks. Theory tags in Waller. Double Irish Whip. Rhodes kicks Theory in the chest. Rhodes sends Waller tumbling to the floor. Rhodes launches Theory over the top rope. Rhodes tags in Owens. Owens with Two Running Lariat. Owens with Two Running Senton Splashes on the floor. Owens rolls Theory back into the ring. Owens with The Cannonball Senton off the apron. Owens with The Running Cannonball Strike to Waller. Owens follows that with The Swanton Bomb for a two count. Rhodes hits The CrossRhodes. Owens goes for The Stunner, but Waller rolls him over for a two count. Owens SuperKicks Waller. Owens connects with The Pop Up PowerBomb to pickup the victory. After the match, Owens hands Rhodes back his WWE Title. Rhodes and Owens celebrate in the ring as the show goes off the air.

Winner: Cody Rhodes & Kevin Owens via Pinfall

